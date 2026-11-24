11 of our all-time best holiday pie recipes
-
-
- Share via
The holidays are high pie season, and Thanksgiving is the kickoff, when cool weather finally arrives in L.A. and you want to click on the oven and bake. The L.A. Times has published dozens of pie recipes — fall pies being among the most popular.
“There’s no more comforting or classic fall dessert than apple pie,” wrote former cooking columnist Ben Mims. His recipe for double-crust apple pie utilizes a simple and straightforward approach: no pre-cooking the apples. “A mix of tart and sweet apples combines with sugar, flour and just enough cinnamon to perfume the filling in a buttery, crispy crust that beautifully contrasts with the fruity filling.”
Pumpkin pie and pecan pie are classic too, but the L.A. Times also has published recipes loaded with pears, blackberries and quince. Sweet potato might replace pumpkin, topped with cinnamon-spiced streusel. Or make a bright, fresh, whipped-cream-topped grapefruit cream pie because citrus season in Southern California is starting too.
You don’t have to be a dough-making expert or crimping wiz to to make excellent pie. A pie is made in stages, so it’s manageable. And pie-adjacent desserts such as easy galettes, tarts and croustades are just as spectacular — and can take very little effort.
For many, pies are practically the main event at the holiday dinner. Who among us loves pie more than turkey? (Raises hand.) Here are 11 of our favorite pies and pie-types for your holiday table.
Classic pumpkin pie
-
- Share via
-
-
This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving package, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.
Get the recipeClassic pumpkin pie
Cooking time: 2 hours, plus cooling
Serves 8
Double-crust apple pie
-
- Share via
-
-
This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.
Get the recipeDouble-crust apple pie
Cooking time: 2 hours 30 minutes, plus cooling
Serves 8
Quarter Sheets' grapefruit cream pie
-
- Share via
-
-
Get the recipeQuarter Sheets’ grapefruit cream pie
Cooking time: 1 hour 30 minutes, plus up to overnight chilling time
Serves 8
Thoughts on our guides? Let’s hear it!
We’re gathering feedback on how our guides can better serve you and help you find the next great restaurant, hike or activity in Los Angeles.
Better-than-classic pecan pie
-
- Share via
-
-
Her technique for making the dough strictly calls for using a pastry cutter (she’s not a fan of pie dough made with a food processor, but then again, she’s not your mom, so she’s not going to admonish you if you use yours). She cuts the dough until the butter is the texture of fine crumbs (not the “peas” in many recipes); this takes longer than you think it will because all of the dough ingredients are fridge-cold — and the bowl is freezer-cold.
The oven temperature starts high, at 425 degrees, so that the bottom crust is as flaky, crisp and golden as the edges — with two temperature decreases during baking. This is an old-school technique for three “zones” of baking so that, in the end, the crust is crisp, the custard is velvety, and the nuts are very toasted. (She also drizzles melted butter on top before baking, for extra-caramelized pecans.)
A version of this recipe was published in “Amá: A Modern Tex-Mex Kitchen” (Chronicle Books), which I co-authored with chef Josef Centeno (who is from San Antonio, Texas, where pecan pie is the official state dessert).
Get the recipeBetter-than-classic pecan pie
Cooking time: 2 hours plus chilling time
Serves 8 to 10
Apple and Calvados croustade
-
- Share via
-
-
It’s made with four layers of buttered, sugared sheets of filo, crinkled into circles, strewn with sliced almonds and stacked. On top of that go apples that have been sauteed with sugar and vanilla, then flambeed with Armagnac and cooled. Another crumpled, buttered, sugared, almond-strewn filo sheet goes on, then another, then you bake it. Take it out of the oven, add one more crumpled layer, which you dust heavily with powdered sugar, then back in the oven it goes. When it’s caramelized, shiny and golden-brown, it’s done.
Get the recipeApple and Calvados croustade
Cooking time: 1 hour 5 minutes
Serves 8
Sweet potato pie with pecan streusel
-
- Share via
-
-
Get the recipeSweet potato pie with pecan streusel
Cook time: 1 hour
Serves 8
Sichuan spiced pumpkin pie
-
- Share via
-
-
Get the recipeSichuan spiced pumpkin pie
Cooking time: 55 minutes
Serves 8 to 10
Mexican chocolate pecan tart
-
- Share via
-
-
Get the recipeMexican chocolate pecan tart
Cooking time: 2 hours, plus resting time for the dough
Serves 8 to 10
Pear-blackberry pie
-
- Share via
-
-
Get the recipePear-blackberry pie
Cooking time: 2 hours
Serves 8
Apple galette
-
- Share via
-
-
Get the recipeApple Galette
Cook time: 2 hours, plus 3 1/2 hours unattended
Serves 6
Apple tart with peanut butter frangipane
-
- Share via
-
-
Get the recipeApple tart with peanut butter frangipane
Cook time: 2 hours 30 minutes
Serves 8