The holidays are high pie season, and Thanksgiving is the kickoff, when cool weather finally arrives in L.A. and you want to click on the oven and bake. The L.A. Times has published dozens of pie recipes — fall pies being among the most popular.

“There’s no more comforting or classic fall dessert than apple pie,” wrote former cooking columnist Ben Mims. His recipe for double-crust apple pie utilizes a simple and straightforward approach: no pre-cooking the apples. “A mix of tart and sweet apples combines with sugar, flour and just enough cinnamon to perfume the filling in a buttery, crispy crust that beautifully contrasts with the fruity filling.”

Pumpkin pie and pecan pie are classic too, but the L.A. Times also has published recipes loaded with pears, blackberries and quince. Sweet potato might replace pumpkin, topped with cinnamon-spiced streusel. Or make a bright, fresh, whipped-cream-topped grapefruit cream pie because citrus season in Southern California is starting too.

You don’t have to be a dough-making expert or crimping wiz to to make excellent pie. A pie is made in stages, so it’s manageable. And pie-adjacent desserts such as easy galettes, tarts and croustades are just as spectacular — and can take very little effort.

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For many, pies are practically the main event at the holiday dinner. Who among us loves pie more than turkey? (Raises hand.) Here are 11 of our favorite pies and pie-types for your holiday table.