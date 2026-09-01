20 new and notable places to eat and drink in L.A. this month

School may be back in session, but summer temperatures are still holding strong in Los Angeles. Beat the heat with silken shaved ice and frozen cocktails from some of L.A.’s best bars, or remind yourself why living in one of the world’s best food cities is worth the occasional furnace-like weather by eating your way through critic-approved breakfast burritos and classic hot dog stands . Watching your wallet? Order a discounted burger and drink combo during happy hour .

Record-breaking temperatures have impacted our local food supply, so make it a priority to visit your local farmers market to snag the last ripe mangoes and other summer fruit. If you’re looking for recipe ideas, try cooking editor Cody Reiss’ easily customizable chaotic fruit salad , and use the leftovers for a refreshing summer spritz .

September also marks the beginning of spooky season, with local theme park Universal Studios Hollywood launching its annual Halloween Horror Nights with a new slate of haunted houses and food vendors inspired by recent horror blockbusters, TV shows and games. One of the region’s scariest Halloween events kicks off on Sept. 3.

Keep reading for even more dining ideas this month, including the relaunch of a Koreatown pocha with a new menu, a new neighborhood destination in Pacific Palisades and a Friday fish fry in West Adams.

