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At Pine & Crane in L.A., a spread of minced pork on rice, three-cup chicken and sautéed seasonal vegetables.
A spread of popular dishes at Vivian Ku’s Taiwanese restaurant Pine & Crane, including minced pork on rice, three cup chicken with rice, and sauteed seasonal vegetables.
(Ron De Angelis/For The Times)
Food

20 AAPI-owned restaurants to support from the 101 Best Restaurants list

Restaurant critic Bill Addison is at Camelia in Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Jenn Harris
By Bill Addison and Jenn Harris
For Subscribers

Los Angeles is a city rich with regional specificity when considering the cuisines of Asia. When someone asks for a restaurant recommendation for “Korean food” or “dumplings” or “Thai,” I encourage them to be more specific. Are you in the mood for xiao long bao, mandu, gyoza or momos? You want to know where to get barbecue in Koreatown? Those sizzling grills crowded with galbi, while dependably righteous, only scratch the surface of the breadth and depth of Korean cuisine in what is home to the largest Korean diaspora outside of Korea.

Collaged food photos: crab, sandwich, tacos from the 101 List

Food

For Subscribers

These are the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles

Restaurant critic Bill Addison and columnist Jenn Harris rank the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles.

There are omakase experiences for every price point. Cramped izakayas. A restaurant that’s sole speciality is lamb prepared in the style of the Uyghur people of China’s Xinjiang province. Pho parlors and banh mi shops with pâté-smeared baguettes. Sunny Taiwanese breakfast restaurants slinging steaming bowls of congee and tightly wrapped fantuan.

AAPI-owned restaurants act as the vital centers of countless communities around the city. The San Gabriel Valley, Westminster, Little Bangladesh, Koreatown and so many more. These are places that are both hubs for thriving immigrant communities and sought-after dining destinations.

Here’s a list of 20 AAPI-owned standouts from our most recent guide to the 101 Best Restaurants in the city. — Jenn Harris

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Biriyani Kabob House

Koreatown Halal Indian Pakistani $
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Hariyali chicken curry, left, with naan (or rice) and hyderbadi lamb biriyani at Biriyani Kabob House in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
“Bangladeshi, Indian and Pakistani Foods” reads the sign above the entrance to Enam Karim’s cramped location in a Koreatown strip mall. He opened his restaurant in 2014, devising a huge menu meant to connect the common cuisines of those three subcontinent nations. Plenty of the standard dishes — saucy chicken tikka masala, dark-green saag paneer, samosas grabbed from the hot box near the counter — are good enough. But what registers as outstanding? His Hyderabadi-style lamb biryani, and the specials that hew most closely to the cooking of Pakistan, Karim’s home country. The biryani is torrid with spice, the shank meat pulled effortlessly from the bone and the grains fluffy yet sticky from a masala of ginger, garlic, cardamom and a dozen other seasonings. Karim is mum on the recipe, but there’s a floral pheromone in there that must be kewra, a South Asian ingredient used similarly to rose water. His version of haleem, the fragrant beef and lentil porridge, is so fused in texture and flavor it translates as savory custard. For something brighter, try hariyali chicken immersed in a sauce of mint, cilantro, yogurt and ground cashews. Such specials tend to be advertised on paper taped to the wall, but Karim is an ebullient host: Just ask him what he’s made off-menu any given day.
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Bistro Na’s

Temple City Chinese $$$
TEMPLE CITY, CA - OCTOBER 08: Crispy shrimp at Bistro Na's in Temple City, CA on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Do you follow Bistro Na’s on Instagram? It’s the best way to learn about executive chef Tian Yong’s seasonal menus at the Temple City restaurant. I frequent Bistro Na’s – known for its Chinese imperial-inspired cuisine – for the crispy shrimp, fried and lacquered in a sweet and sticky hawthorn glaze. The Peking duck, available by advanced reservation and in limited quantities, involves a three-day preparation that results in the most lavish, mind-bogglingly delicious presentation of meat and crispy skin. But the seasonal menus are where Yong is most ambitious, and sometimes, deeply personal. He recently transported diners back to his childhood in Xidan, Beijing, to the hutong where he lived near a restaurant that specialized in Yanji noodles. It’s a dish from the city in northeast China’s Jilin province, near the North Korean border. Similar to Korean naengmyeon, TYong’s Yanji noodles were served as a tangle of springy buckwheat noodles in an ice-cold broth suspended in perfect equilibrium, just sweet enough with an earthy, meaty backbone. Kimchi, watermelon, shredded cucumber, pickled radish, boiled egg, beef shank and chile sauce were all arranged over the top like a color wheel. I miss the cold noodles, but I’m looking forward to whatever TYong creates next.
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Borit Gogae

Koreatown Korean Barbecue $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Set barley menu with a variety of banchan at Borit Gogae in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
“Set menu with barley rice,” reads the humble description for the kaleidoscopic meals served at 4-year-old Borit Gogae, one of Koreatown’s frontrunner restaurants of the decade. For $35 per person, the staff delivers a flood of dishes to the table. Soups, mild pumpkin porridge, salad with bouncy cubes of acorn jelly and a few crunchy mung bean pancakes precede a spread of banchan-style seasoned vegetables (among them, tea leaf, wild greens, eggplant, various mushrooms and a crucial, evolving selection of kimchi) arrayed on a woven basket. Bowls of barley rice also arrive, in which you assemble your lunch or dinner from the many elements to your taste, similarly to bibimbap, finishing with drizzles of sesame oil and staining flicks of gochujang. The family-style setup is informal and communal. Everyone winds up with the nourishing meal they want. For omnivorous gilding, you can order extra group-sized options such as deeply savory grilled short rib patties or bowls filled with raw marinated crab. Artwork by one of the six sibling owners lines the walls, and there’s a table of stacked kitchen wares for sale in one corner. The vibe is upliftingly chaotic, like a busy household — a fitting scenario for the homey style of cooking.
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Camélia

Downtown L.A. French Japanese $$$
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Bonny melon, Jimmy Nardello peppers, cucumbers, kinugoshi tofu and yuzu shichimi at Camelia in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Courtney Kaplan and Charles Namba — the couple who built Tsubaki, their tiny Echo Park izakaya, and next-door sake bar Ototo into community sanctuaries — have created a superb Japanese-French bistro in downtown’s Arts District as their most ambitious project to date. Frosted pendant globe fixtures, lots of knotty wood paneling, red leather booths and pale green banquettes stamp the lofty space with an overt Midcentury Modern vibe. Menu-wise, precise grafting of cultures is the sum of its owners’ lives, professional and personal. It’s no exaggeration to say Kaplan rewired L.A.’s understanding of sake, and here too a conversation with her could soon have you sipping something herbal, or effervescent, or otherwise mind-opening. Camélia also affords Kaplan the chance to re-center her wine knowledge; her list condenses a tour of France into classic styles and up-and-coming producers. As for the cooking: Namba and his team are hand-stitching two cuisines like master tailors. Every dish, whether a salad of tomatoes matched with burrata and ponzu jelly, or a gushing Croque Madame hiding a clever layer of ham katsu, or sweet potato gratin heightened with thyme and miso butter, feels considered in its own context. Does an abalone and bay scallop pot pie color too far outside the bistro lines? When a chef touches on the sublime, labels mean nothing. We know that in Los Angeles.
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Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine

Alhambra Uyghur
ALHAMBRA, CA - OCTOBER 21: The big plate chicken at Dolan's Uyghur Cuisine in Alhambra, CA on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Among the cuisines that light up the San Gabriel Valley’s constellation of restaurants, Bugra Arkin’s two lodestars in Alhambra and Rowland Heights, with a third location in Irvine, illuminate a culture specific to the autonomous Xinjiang territory in northwest China. The cooking of the Uyghurs, the region’s Turkic-speaking Muslims, culls centuries of spice trade influences, including from modern-day India, Tibet, Afghanistan and Iran. Kick off with the signature “big plate chicken” heaped with potatoes, chopped red and green peppers, slivers of garlic and dried chiles. Wide hand-pulled noodles peek out underneath. Currents of Sichuan peppercorns and star anise jolt the broth. It’s terrific, as are manta (plump pleated dumplings) filled with earthy diced pumpkin and minced onion, and laghman, long noodles nearly as thick as taffy, buried under stir-fried vegetables and tender beef strips. For fun, throw in the “tower kebab,” with marinated lamb visibly speckled with spices draped over a tabletop metal contraption. With murals of Uyghur life and details at the Alhambra flagship like globe-shaped glass lamps patterned in starbursts and other geometries, Arkin evokes his culture as much in the dining room’s aesthetics as in the food he serves.
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Hakata Izakaya HERO

West Los Angeles Japanese $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: From "Today's Special" menu- foil-baked shirako (top), sashimi with bluefin tuna, red snapper, suzuki and kibinago (silver-stripe round herring) tempura with a mug of beer at Hakata Izakaya Hero in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Pull open the door to Hiroki Chiya’s 6-year-old izakaya, unassuming onamong a stretch of Westwood lined with Iranian restaurants and groceries, and step into a clamor that’s impressive given the restaurant’s tiny size. Rather than a Japanese California interpretation of izakaya, Chiya hews more closely to the modern concept of the genre in Japan: casual and amiably rowdy, a place to gather after work for eating and drinking in groups. That said, reserving a table here by phone, even a day or two ahead, is imperative. The pub’s name refers to the Hakata central district in Fukuoka, the sixth-largest city in Japan, built on the northern shore of Kyushu island. Its repertoire includes tonkotsu ramen. Chiya often fashions an extra-intense, and sometimes spicy, version made from pork head and knee simmered over 24 hours, which appears frequently on his handwritten list of specials. Much of the lineup flows with the micro-seasons of Japanese seafood. Tempura will encase small fish such as kibinago (a silvery swimmer in the herring family) that runs in the springtime; ayu (sweetfish) shows up in the fall, grilled and needing nothing more than a squeeze of lemon. Ask one of the composed, fast-moving servers about seasonal sake selections, though plenty of revelers stick to pitchers of Sapporo on draft.
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Henry’s Cuisine

Alhambra Cantonese $$
ALHAMBRA, CA - OCTOBER 24: House special black tiger prawns with glass noodles at Henry's Cuisine in Alhambra, CA on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
The dining room at Henry’s is dominated by large circular tables. The kind of seating you want when the meal is a family affair, with platters of tiger prawns over glass noodles, whole lobster under a mound of crispy garlic and Vietnamese-style cubed filet mignon being passed across and rotated around the lazy Susan. Rather than focusing on a specific region of China, founders Henry Tu and Henry Chau embrace a swath of culinary traditions from throughout Asia. Sichuan fried chicken is buried under a deluge of dried chiles. Vietnamese-style black pepper fried fish is shellacked in a light, sweet glaze hot with black pepper. The steamed pork and salted fish patty reminds my Cantonese mother of the one her grandmother learned to make in Guangzhou. The variety is more comforting than overwhelming. And despite the sizable menu, the same dishes seem to find their way onto every table. Honey garlic pork chops are speckled in bits of fried garlic as sweet as candy. Deep-fried salted pigs feet are cloaked in tiles of crispy skin that shatter like glass. There may be an order of pigs feet on each table, but unless you want to fight like family, I’ll be ordering two.
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Kang Kang Food Court

Alhambra Chinese $
ALHAMBRA, CA - OCTOBER 09: Shanghai pan fried small bao (sheng jian bao) at Kang Kang Food Court in Alhambra, CA on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
When friends ask to go on a dumpling crawl, I build an itinerary that involves an array of styles. Hui Tou Xiang for the blintz-shaped pockets of juicy pork and beef. Shanghai Dumpling House for the salted egg xiao long bao so heavy with soup they seem to droop. I always end the crawl at Kang Kang Food Court. The sheng jian bao, listed as small pan-fried bao on the menu, are always everyone’s favorite. Each has a crispy bottom, a soft, fluffy yeasted bun in the middle, a thin, chewy top and a juicy pork filling. This textural paradox creates the sensation of three dumplings in one. For more than two decades, the sheng jian bao at Kang Kang Food Court have been the gold standard, served with sweet vinegar for dipping. It may be tempting to take a big bite as soon as they hit the table, but it’s a mistake you make only once. Co-owner John Chin Yu Yeh created a poem to keep diners from sending hot filling across the table: Take a small bite, “blow up” on the dumpling, then slowly sip the juicy filling from the small hole. It’s posted on the wall in case you forget.
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Kato

Downtown L.A. Taiwanese $$$$
Liangcai - Wine-marinated geoduck, wild line-caught bluefin tuna, wild halibut, roasted Taiwanese sesame dressing
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
The most exceptional fine-dining restaurant in Los Angeles, Kato excels in every aspect thanks to a Justice League assembly of talent. Jon Yao leads the team, transforming the Taiwanese dishes he grew up loving in the San Gabriel Valley into dishes of ultra-fresh seafood, spice-braised meats and intricate salads that are equally soulful and technically rigorous. Ryan Bailey, who co-owns the restaurant with Yao, has amassed a wine list of nearly 3,000 bottles; trust him, while popping a cork or describing a pairing, to impart his joy in the subject free of pretense. Bar director Austin Hennelly is a scholarly genius. His nonalcoholic program alone is moving the needle on zero-proof cocktails and dealcoholized wines on a national stage. Managing partner Nikki Reginaldo leads an ever-more-erudite staff. Collectively, they are unrelenting in their pursuit of excellence. For eating and for drinking, the experience grows more tremendous each year. The cost for the tasting menu is $325 per person, with an abbreviated version available at the bar, where a couple of seats a night are also available to sip Hennelly’s masterworks. In the works for Kato: a planned redesign in 2026 to make the restaurant’s space in Row DTLA both more intimate and interactive for guests. I can’t wait to see — and taste — what else comes next.
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Kuya Lord

East Hollywood Filipino $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Hiramasa collar at Kuya Lord in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Lord Maynard Llera went from serving spirals of crackly-skinned, Filipino-style pork belly from his La Cañada Flintridge backyard during the pandemic to winning the James Beard Foundation award for best chef in California in about three years. The praise for his interpretation of modern Filipino cuisine was swift and enthusiastic, and the effect he had on the genre in Los Angeles, and beyond, indelibly impactful. He garnered loyal fans with his crispy pork, in the form of twice-fried lechon kawali and “lucenachon,” the name he coined for those spirals of crispy pork belly made in a similar fashion to Italian porchetta. But I find myself returning to his Melrose Hill restaurant most for the hiramasa collars. Back in his hometown of Lucena City, about 80 miles south of Manila, Llera prepared his daing, or dried fish marinade, with a combination of soy, garlic and calamansi, then let the fish sun-dry for a week. At the restaurant, he uses the same umami-rich marinade, but allows the hiramasa collars to air-dry for just four hours before cooking them on the grill. Despite the shortened marination, the fish falls effortlessly from the collar, perfumed with almond wood, buttery and concentrated with citrus and soy. He serves the fish with a side of chile oil, a sandy paste full of chiles, fried garlic and fermented anchovies. There are jars of the stuff for sale near the register. Don’t leave without one.
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Lum-Ka-Naad

Northridge Thai $$
NORTHRIDGE, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Kang ho with shrimp - pan-fried vegetables, eggplant, vermicelli noodles, chili, pickled bamboo shoots, mushrooms, seasoned with Thai-Burmese yellow curry powder. Vegan option available at Lum-Ka-Naad in Northridge, CA on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Researching a recent guide to the best Thai restaurants across Los Angeles led me to a first meal at Lum-Ka-Naad, a treasure that operates locations (with some slight variations in the name’s spelling) in Encino and Woodland Hills. Only its 21-year-old Northridge flagship, though, consistently has matriarch Ratri Sonbalee and her signature dish, kuah gling krah dook moo. A dryish curry, somewhere between a paste and a sauce, clings to meaty pork spare rib nubs. The flavors stack like harmonies: citrusy high notes from makrut lime leaves, bass tones from earthen turmeric root. Sonbalee grew up in Krabi, a beach town on the western coast of southern Thailand, but she married into a family with roots in the north and the strongest sections of the menu — the ones detailing northern and southern specialties — reflect the union. From the south, look for kanom jeen tai pla, a deliciously potent and herbal soup highlighting smoked and fermented fish. We asked our server to suggest a northern-style noodle dish. He pointed out kang ho, a pan-fried assembly of vermicelli and vegetables, seasoned with Thai-Burmese curry powder, that was originally conceived as a way to use leftovers. Everything tasted impeccably fresh in this version, and popped even more with the addition of shrimp.
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Mae Malai

Los Feliz Thai $
Tom Yum soup at Mae Malai Thai House of Noodles
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Jenn Harris
This slender restaurant is home to my favorite bowl of noodles and my least favorite parking lot in Thai Town. Find solace from the honking and jostling at a counter seat with a cold, cloudy green tea and as many bowls of noodles as you can squeeze into the space before you. Former massage therapist Malai Data’s boat noodles drew crowds when she started popping up in front of Silom Supermarket a few years ago. In late 2023, she found a permanent home in the shopping center at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue. Here, you can nibble on Isaan and Northern-style sausages while you wait for your bowls of noodles. And there will be many, with portions and prices designed to allow diners to toggle between boat, tom yum and wonton to their heart’s content. Data’s boat noodles are the gold standard, with your choice of beef or pork, each protein marinated and stewed. The meat bobs in the ruddy broth alongside bits of pork cracklings, meatballs, green onion and bean sprouts. The flavors ricochet between sour and sweet, spicy and bitter. I like to get at least one bowl dry; the absence of broth accentuates the chew of the rice noodles and the sweetness of the dark soy sauce. You may be tempted to ask for your noodles “Thai spicy,” but you have not seen real tears until you’ve watched them stream down the red, puffy face of someone foolish enough to request it. Go for the medium and treat yourself to cooling bowls of steamed pandan and coconut custard for dessert. It will all cost less than what you paid last night for valet parking.
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M Joy

San Gabriel Valley Halal $
Lamb rib and shank plate with condiments
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Lamb shank, lamb ribs, lamb skewers, lamb bone soup, rice glossy from rich lamb stock: That’s basically the menu at M Joy in San Gabriel, the second U.S. location (after first opening in Anaheim) of a fast-casual chain based in Hangzhou, China. Even if lamb is not your jam, this could be the place that flips your opinion. The restaurant imports lean, grass-fed lamb from New Zealand, and the shank in particular, served over rice flecked with soft bits of carrot, is the mildest, most lulling possible presentation of the meat. Condiments — burgundy-red chile oil, pickled onion spears, shredded carrot salad for crisp contrast — introduce vivid dimensions. Fundamentally, the dish is a deconstructed riff on lamb pilaf traditions closely associated with the Uyghur people of China’s Xinjiang province, once the easternmost terminus on the ancient trade routes that stretched to what became Istanbul and Italy. For more direct spice, order the grilled ribs crusted with cumin and chile flakes, quelling the heat with sips of salted milk tea and yogurt studded with raisins for dessert.
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Perilla L.A.

Chinatown Korean $
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Cod dosirak at Perilla LA in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
At Jihee Kim’s tiny converted garage in Victor Heights, banchan isn’t the whirlwind of bowls that accompany a spread of Korean barbecue. It’s the star of a meal anchored by dishes that closely track the harvest times in California. Squares of fermented cucumber and melon sting with heat and offer a satisfying crunch. Green beans are laden with a savory, nutty sesame sauce. Collard greens prove a suitable match for an onslaught of gochugaru, the heat accompanied by the welcome flood of fish sauce, ginger and garlic used to make the kimchi. Two banchan are a snack. Three are a meal. Then there’s the avocado and mentaiko rice, with ripe avocado dressed in a creamy mentaiko sauce with salty pops of roe. The doenjang-smeared cod is soft as butter, served over rice with a sampling of the day’s banchan. I love the way the miniature squeeze bottle of hot mustard sauce that accompanies the gimbap makes my nose tingle. The yolks of the smoked eggs are a reliable cross between a decadent custard and a jelly. I show no restraint at the counter. My overzealous ordering is rewarded with a week’s worth of leftovers.
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Phởholic

Garden Grove Vietnamese $$
WESTMINSTER, CA - OCTOBER 30: Beef shank and oxtail pho at Phoholic in Westminster, CA on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Food obsessives love to fight over pho, and the Little Saigon community in Orange County gives us limitless points for debate. Jenn and I agree on our top choice: Phởholic, Gordon Pham’s venture that began in 2015. He adapted the restaurant’s broth recipe from the pho shops his family ran in Vietnam, and it lands in the sweet spots: beefy yet bright, rich but not oily, and with warm, complex spices rippling through each spoonful without bulldozing over subtler flavors. Fans like to point out the rare (and sporadically available) addition of citrusy-musky ngò ôm among the usual herb garnishes. I come with someone willing to share and order two bowls: the No. 8, with two cuts of flank steak (I sometimes ask for meatballs for more texture), and the blowout No. 16 with deliciously Jurassic hunks of beef shank and oxtail. Outposts exist in Costa Mesa and Stanton, but head first to the original restaurant in Westminster, where the energy is always high and, even when crowded, the turnover is fast. Not sure who needs to hear this, but we can vouch that the Westminster location also sells several plush Labubu figures at the register.
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Pine & Crane

Downtown L.A. Taiwanese $$
Thousand layer pancakes with organic egg, cheese, Thai basil and chili sauce
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
In the evenings, the downtown branch of Vivian Ku’s Taiwanese restaurant has a line running out to the sidewalk and a dining room buzzing with diners passing popcorn chicken, pan-fried pork buns and fiery mapo tofu across the tables. Breakfast at the restaurant can feel more like a sacred affair. Ku’s congee is warm and comforting, with a texture that celebrates each grain of koshihikari rice. Crowned with bits of soft yam and a slab of pork belly, the humble bowl of porridge is transformed into something extravagant. It’s served as a set alongside a pan-fried omelet with salted turnips; a handful of peanuts tossed with tiny, salty anchovies; crunchy cucumber salad; and fermented tofu that has the funk and creaminess of your favorite aged cheese. Ku’s thousand-layer pancake has become my favorite version of a breakfast wrap, with the flaky pastry folded around soft eggs, melted cheese, Thai basil and a mild chile sauce. Her savory soy milk is like a bowl of warm tofu custard, studded with bits of pork floss, crispy youtiao and preserved greens. With a warm cup of black sesame soy milk, breakfast at Pine & Crane is easily the most important meal of the day.
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Restaurant Ki

Downtown L.A. Korean $$$$
LPerilla leaf sorbet with lemon fern and smoked tomato at Restaurant Ki
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
“Is this Koreatown upstart the future of fine dining in L.A.?” read the headline for a review I wrote in 2023 of Kinn, a tiny tasting-menu restaurant where Kiyong “Ki” Kim presented his California produce-driven vision of modern Korean cooking in five assured courses. Kinn closed suddenly later that year and Kim regrouped. In January, he introduced 10-seat Restaurant Ki in a Little Tokyo office building, hidden in the same subterranean warren as Sushi Kaneyoshi. At Ki, the future has indeed arrived. With a longer, more meticulous menu glinting with luxury ingredients, Kim bridges the traditional and casual Korean cooking that has defined the cuisine in Los Angeles for decades with the higher-end modern movement booming in places like Seoul and New York. In a dozen or so courses, Kim and his team prepare dinner for guests seated at a long counter. The tone zigzags between hypnotic pleasers and easy-to-love experimentalism. A warming bowl of noodles in seafood broth, laced with eel and Dungeness crab meat, might be followed by grilled lobster tail served in beurre blanc deepened with doenjang (fermented soybean paste) and dusted, playfully and winningly, with dried raspberry powder. Kim’s love of wine shows through in the tightly harmonized beverage pairing. The soundtrack of 1980s-era soft R&B hits strikes a wonderfully dissonant nostalgia in this Gen-Xer, and emphasizes the unstuffy mood to the whole experience. Ki is the year’s highest-ranking debut, a heartening reemergence of one of our freshest culinary voices.
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Surawon Tofu House

Koreatown Korean
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Soontofu combo of bbq sliced ribeye with rice and bowl of soontofu at Surawon Tofu House in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
There are likely hundreds of restaurants offering soondubu jjigae in Koreatown, but I don’t know that you’ll find a version more satisfying than the mini cauldrons served in the modest dining room of Surawon Tofu House. The soup is roiling when it hits the table, a raging inferno of exploding bubbles. The broth tastes long-simmered, kissed with heat and tinged red with gochugaru. Each bowl is crowded with boulders of trembling tofu made by owner Sun Los Lee. She prepares yellow soy bean and black soy bean tofu daily. Both are silky, soft and supple as custard, though the black soy beans contribute an earthy richness with nutty, sesame-like undertones. Her bowl of soondubu jjigae is a one-pot meal you can lose yourself in. The temperature of the soup requires that you take your time consuming, or risk scalding the inside of your mouth. Perhaps order a leek and vegetable pancake, or a plate of glass noodles to enjoy while you wait for the soup to cool down. Never one for patience, the slight burn is more than worth it.
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Vin Folk

Hermosa Beach Eclectic Wine Bars $$
HERMOSA BEACH, CA - JUNE 7, 2025: Beef Tongue with Hrenovina, Tatsoi & Tomato at Vin Folk in Hermosa Beach on Saturday, June 7, 2025 (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Jenn Harris
All eyes are on the mussels tart as it makes its way from the open kitchen to the dining room at Vin Folk. It’s both precious and picturesque, the love child of mussels in escabeche and pot pie. Mussels are painstakingly arranged in rows over a smoked fennel cream in the center of a diamond of puff pastry built to resemble an open steel tin. The shards of flaky pastry sink into the cream and mussels. The effect is at once rich and acidic. The tart, like everything else on the menu, was inspired by chef-owner Kevin de los Santos’ and chef-partner Katya Shastova’s backgrounds and travels, each dish attached to specific memories. The headcheese toast is a fun, loose interpretation of the patty melt from Langer’s Deli. Beef tongue is an homage to Shastova’s childhood in rural southern Russia. An evening will likely weave from Taiwanese popcorn chicken to breakfast cereal in the Philippines. Partner and beverage director Christina Montoya and sommelier-in-training Idean Hashemian will find the perfect wine to complement it all. It’s the most ambitious restaurant to open in the South Bay in recent memory, and a shining example of destination neighborhood dining.
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Yang’s Kitchen

Alhambra Chinese $$
ALHAMBRA, CA - OCTOBER 23: "Hainan" fish rice with dry-aged sea bass, chicken fat rice, chili butter, ginger scallion sauce, pickled cucumbers and cilantro at Yang's Kitchen in Alhambra, CA on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
The restaurant feels like the nucleus of downtown Alhambra’s Main Street, with families on the patio entertaining young children, parties in the evening sharing bottles of wine and a boisterous brunch service. The cornmeal mochi pancakes with their lacy edges are reason enough to visit the restaurant that chef and co-owner Chris Yang opened in the summer of 2019. But I was recently reminded of the prowess of the kitchen under Yang and chef de cuisine Elaine Chang at dinner as I marveled at a bowl of tofu caprese. A mass of tofu as soft and plush as a blob of burrata rested in a bracing brown rice vinaigrette with charred Jimmy Nardello peppers and torn shiso. “Secret” Weiser Farms potatoes were pure magic, smashed, fried and dressed in a chile cumin butter crowned with plenty of Yang’s signature chilie crisp. Dry-aged sea bass was grilled and splayed over a bed of chicken fat rice like Hainan chicken. The restaurant spoons black sesame crunch butter onto swirls of soft serve and makes a black sesame cake that resembles the best sticky toffee pudding. If I had the time, and the budget, you’d find me at Yang’s Kitchen twice a week.
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