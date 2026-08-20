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The burger is the only main course offered at Franklin Lounge and can be paired with a martini for $28.
The burger is the only main course offered at Franklin Lounge and can be paired with a martini for $28.
(Chiara Alexa / For The Times)
Food

16 burger and drink deals for when you need an adult happy meal

Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Senior Food Editor Follow

The best part of a Happy Meal is the toy that comes with your fast food. But now that you’re all grown up, you might be looking for a different type of treat.

In an effort to fill seats during off hours and typically slow nights, L.A.’s restaurants and bars are tempting patrons with discounted burger combos that replace toys with cocktails. It’s an adult take on a kid’s Happy Meal. These deals also address a growing concern among restaurant-goers regarding the price of dining out, a cost that has risen in recent years due to factors such as increased minimum wage, rising rents and inflated food costs.

And because it’s L.A., you can expect global interpretations of the classic comfort dish, including a Mexico City-inspired hamburguesa that’s turned a Monday industry night into a citywide destination, a New York-founded Korean restaurant serving a short-rib burger with gochujang aioli and a French-hued take with cognac sauce and optional fondue.

Treats — er, drinks — run the gamut from classic martinis and house wine to margaritas, ice-cold beer and makgeolli. Often overlapping with happy hour, be sure to take note of the specific days and hours each deal is offered.

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Here are 16 burger-and-drink combos for those times your inner kid needs an adult happy meal.

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American Beauty - The Grove

Fairfax Steakhouse $$
The half off burger and martini deal from American Beauty at the Grove
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Cap off a shopping trip or pre-game a movie at the Grove with this daily deal from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sidle up to the bar and take your pick from one of the half-off Burger Hour offerings, including a steakhouse burger ($13 instead of $26) on a house-baked kaiser bun with Swiss cheese, an ahi tuna burger ($14.50 instead of $29) with pickled daikon and yuzu kosho aioli and the same double cheeseburger ($9) that’s sold at the walk-up window next door. All burgers come with a generous portion of shoestring fries. Pair that with a dirty martini for $10, or enjoy a glass of wine filled to the brim for the same price. Note that American Beauty has another location in Venice, but this deal is exclusive to the Grove.
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Bar Sinizki

Atwater Village Eastern European $$
A burger, fries and cocktail deal is offered at Bar Sinizki
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
This Atwater Village bistro evokes Eastern Europe with pierogis, Czech-style fried Swiss cheese and Balkan salads served for lunch and dinner. Stop by weekdays between 3 and 5 p.m. to take advantage of Bar Sinizki’s burger-and-cocktail pairing for $25. The bistro burger features a thick beef patty topped with New School American cheese and caramelized onions on a Bub & Grandma’s potato bun, with a pickle spear and natural-cut fries served on the side. You can choose any cocktail from the classic-leaning list, like the Hemingway in Peru with rum, pisco, maraschino liqueur, grapefruit liqueur and grapefruit juice.
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Belle's Delicatessen and Bar

Highland Park Jewish Deli $$
Monday burger night includes a martini for $25 at Belle's
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The bagel pop-up turned full-blown delicatessen and cocktail bar has become a Monday-night destination thanks to its weekly burger night. A burger, your choice of thick or thin French fries and a pickle martini is $25 — skip the martini to reduce the price to $15. The deal runs from 5 to 9:30 p.m., with additional happy hour deals from 5 to 6 p.m., like thick-cut fries topped with pastrami, American cheese, grilled onions and Russian dressing for $12 and a tiki-inspired Coco Cabana cocktail with tequila, lime, coconut cream and mango for the same price. Rumor has it that if you ask nicely, the bar will substitute a pickle martini for a wet one.
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Buvette

Sherman Oaks Wine Bars $$
An adult happy meal from Buvette in Sherman Oaks
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The menu at this cozy Sherman Oaks wine bar is typically limited to charcuterie, toasties, salads and dips, but on Tuesdays it expands to include an adult happy meal with a classic cheeseburger, fries and choice of martini or a glass of wine for $25. The discount runs until close and seating is limited — try visiting outside of the dinner rush to minimize your wait.
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Coucou

Manhattan Beach French $$
The burger Americaine and a martini from Bar Coucou.
(Elli Lauren )
By Danielle Dorsey
Kick off your week at Bar Coucou, where $38 gets you a choice of martini (dirty, vesper, cosmo or espresso) and the burger Americaine that’s stacked with a Wagyu patty, caramelized onions, red pepper, a tangle of frisé and a toasted brioche bun slicked with cognac “everything” sauce and speared with cornichons. Add house-made fondue to take it over the top. The Monday deal is available at all locations of the American-French bistro, including outposts in Venice and West Hollywood.
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Dada

Echo Park Cocktails New American $$
An adult happy meal from Dada Bar in Echo Park
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
This adult happy meal is one of the few that overlaps with the weekend. On Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m., the hidden restaurant tucked behind Sunset Boulevard offers a burger and fries with your choice of wine, Calidad cerveza or nonalcoholic beer for $24. The house burger features a thick Wagyu or veggie patty, aged cheddar and caramelized onions on a Bub & Grandma’s bun. Make sure to enter via the back alley and not the market side, which has a separate menu.
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Everson Royce Bar

Arts District Bar
Happy hour at Everson Royce Bar includes a burger and fries for $12 and discounts on cocktails
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
After more than a decade in operation, Everson Royce is one of the Arts District’s landmark bars, known for its spacious back patio, playful cocktails and an elevated menu of classic bar foods, including a crowd-favorite burger with a chuck patty, cheddar and Dijonnaise on an egg brioche bun. Happy hour runs Tuesday through Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m., with a burger and fries combo for $14 and discounted cocktails like the Bee Sting with tequila, honey, lemon and a spicy tincture for $11. For even greater savings, try the nachos or fried cauliflower with a sweet chili dipping sauce for $8.
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Franklin Lounge

Hollywood Hills Cocktails $$
The Franklin Burger at Franklin Lounge with fries and a martini.
(Chiara Alexa / For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Tucked off the parking lot entrance to the Hollywood Franklin Hotel, the hidden speakeasy formerly known as Lily’s Bar rebranded as Franklin Lounge earlier this summer, with bar manager Cass Calwaystein helming a new cocktail menu that features playful riffs on classic drinks, like a caipirinha with coconut cream and rotating martinis such as the Garden Variety with cucumber- and bell pepper-infused vodka. Culinary director Jesse Furman conceived the bar’s lone main course: a thick-patty burger draped with melted aged cheddar on a Clark Street bun. The burger is available a la carte for $18, or you can add a martini for $28 total. A side of fries is an additional $6. The best part? The deal can be ordered any time. On Wednesdays, martini hour extends all night long, with a classic version offered for $12 and rotating specials like the Cafe de Canela (vodka, espresso, Mr. Black’s, Licor 43, cinnamon syrup) for $14.
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Hojokban

Downtown L.A. Korean $$
The short-rib burger with sparkling wine from Hojokban
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The New York-founded Korean restaurant has a handful of happy hour pairings available Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., including truffle potato jeon with a glass of makgeolli (rice wine) and fried chicken with a bottle of Korean beer for $15. But if you’re craving a burger, you can get one with a short rib patty, whole-grilled onions and gochujang aioli served alongside cucumber and jalapeño pickles for $16 — order the entire thing drenched in a messy Mornay cheese sauce for $8 more. If you go the burger route, you can pair it with a glass of makgeolli or sparkling wine for $10.
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Joey

Woodland Hills American $$
The burger and wine deal from Joey
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The New American restaurant chain with locations in downtown L.A., Manhattan Beach and Woodland Hills has a daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. that involves several “adult snack packs,” including chicken tenders and bubbles for $20, a sushi cone and a spritz for $22.50, roasted corn guacamole and a classic margarita for $21 or a cheeseburger with wine or beer for $28.50. You’ll be welcomed with a glass of sparkling wine upon arrival, just note that happy hour deals are only available to patrons sitting at the bar, lounge or patio.
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Lawry's the Prime Rib

Beverly Hills Steakhouse $$
Meat and potatoes deal at Lawry's
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The Beverly Hills steakhouse is a time-honored special occasion destination. To bring some of that magic into your workweek, stop by for the happy hour mini meal available at the bar Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The meal is $29 and includes a Meat and Potatoes martini (with a prime-rib-stuffed olive) along with a mini — smaller than a slider — burger and a crispy potato bite topped with crème fraîche and caviar. Also of note on the happy hour menu is the prime rib katsu sandwich ($34) and shrimp, corn and jalapeño fritters ($16). The newly added burger that’s ground in-house daily is available in the bar or the dining room for $29, but be sure to place your order early — just 20 are made each night.

Also: Read Jenn Harris on the joy of eating at the bar at Lawry’s.
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Love Hour

Koreatown American $
An overhead of fries (at center), a cheeseburger, chicken nuggets, sauces and fish sandwich from Love Hour in Koreatown.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
This popular Koreatown smashburger bar closed for a renovation and recently reopened with a new patio and expanded menu that makes it a strong dinner contender, with highlights such as white fish ceviche and steak frites smothered in au poivre sauce. Happy hour runs daily until 7 p.m., with a double smashburger for $10 — add fries for $5 more — and classic cocktails like a negroni and an old fashioned, plus wine, all discounted to $10 each. You can also opt for a chicken nuggets and beer pairing for $9.50.
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Lowboy

Echo Park Bar
The Triple LB at Lowboy features a burger, fries and any draft beer for $14.
(Kevin Kim)
By Kailyn Brown
This burger and cocktail bar on Sunset Boulevard is a popular stop before or after a game at nearby Dodger Stadium, and offers the most affordable adult happy meal on this list. During happy hour Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., you can order a signature smashburger with small fries and any draft beer for $16. The burger resembles the one sold at In-n-Out with griddled onions, a house Thousand Island sauce, American cheese and red pepper jam on a toasted Martin’s potato bun. For something resembling animal fries, order the gator fries ($13) that are topped with melted American cheese, house-made pickles, house Thousand Island and onions.
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Mírate

Los Feliz Mexican $$$
A happy hour burger with a beverage.
(Chiara Alexa / For The Times)
The bar at Mírate is renowned for its collection of Mexico-made spirits and a popular stop for hospitality workers on Mondays, when many local restaurants are closed. Executive chef Alan Sanz had the industry in mind when he launched Gran Fiesta, a Monday happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. with margaritas and boilermakers discounted to $12, half-priced wine and a free pour of Mal Bien mezcal with any food purchase. Sanz also launched an off-menu burger for $12, inspired by the late-night hamburguesas sold by street vendors in Mexico City. The burger comes overflowing with pickled jalapeños, spicy sauce, chipotle bacon jam and melted provolone cheese. The Monday deal took off immediately, with patrons lining up before the restaurant opens to take advantage.
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Old Man Bar

Culver City Cocktails $$
Burger Bang Bang is offered at Old Man Bar every Sunday and Monday
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The whiskey bar attached to Hatchet Hall only serves food on Sunday and Monday from 6 to 10 p.m. You can order the house burger that’s prepared in the kitchen next door and features two hefty patties, chili jam, “fancy” sauce, bone marrow and sweet onion on a toasted sesame bun, a la carte for $20. But for a real treat, order the Burger Bang! Bang! that includes the burger, fries, a Coors Banquet and a shot of Buffalo Trace whiskey for $33. A limited number of burgers is available each night — arrive early to claim yours.
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Selva

Long Beach Colombian $$
The burger at Selva comes with a bartender's choice boilermaker
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The modern Colombian restaurant from Carlos Jurado offers happy hour at the bar all night Wednesday and Thursday through Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m., with an assortment of food and drink specials, including the messy house burger with an angus beef patty, fried house-made mustard, white cheddar, caramelized onion, bacon jam, plantain puree, aji mayo and pickled chiles on a Gusto Bread bun that’s paired with a boiler maker — your choice of beer and a shot — for just $19.
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