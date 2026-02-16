Advertisement
The Arepa Stand's 405 has braised beef, black bean purée, plantains, cotija cheese and cilantro.
The Arepa Stand pops up at farmers markets on the weekend, with arepas inspired by L.A., including the 405 with braised beef, black bean purée, plantains, cotija cheese and cilantro.
(Jess Torres / For The Times)
Food

9 places to try arepas, the Venzuelan-Colombian pocket taking over L.A.

Katerina Portela staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Katerina Portela
Follow

In the streets of Cartagena, Colombia, cumbia musicians beat tambora drums and blow into flautas, women in red, yellow and blue ruffled dresses whisk by, and sweating food vendors push carts, their arepas sizzling.

Among the music and striking color of Cartagena, my dad handed me my first arepa. Arepas are the most essential dish of Colombia and neighboring Venezuela, centered around South America’s most treasured crop: corn.

To prepare an arepa, corn kernels are ground into flour or pre-ground corn flour is used (often the iconic yellow bag of Venezuelan brand P.A.N.), and mixed with water and salt. The soft dough is then fried, grilled or baked into a pancake-like shape. The result is delightfully simple yet endlessly customizable.

“My memory of arepas is eating them morning, afternoon and night,” said Yesika Baker, owner of Chamo’s Venezuelan Cuisine in Pasadena. “In Venezuela, the areperas are open 24/7.”

The arepa has deep roots. Before Colombia and Venezuela came to be known as separate territories, they were unified by Indigenous groups with similar culinary traditions. When the Spanish first arrived in South America, Indigenous women were cooking corn cakes similar to the modern arepa, meaning the tradition likely goes back thousands of years, according to University of Venezuela anthropology professor Ocarina Castillo.

Today, the arepa is popular in both countries. In Colombia, an arepa tends to be simple: topped with cheese by street vendors, filled with egg for a tasty breakfast or, most often, served as a side to a hearty meal. Some say the masa of a Colombian arepa tends on the thinner side as well.

“Growing up in Colombia, the arepa is like the Mexican’s tortilla. Everything comes with an arepita,” said Santiago Restrepo, owner of Sus Arepas in East L.A. “Venezuelans, on the other hand, use it like a pita — stuffed. With Venezuelan-style arepas, you can really have fun with the fillings.”

The Venezuelan arepa “rellena” or stuffed style, is one that you’ll see dominate this list, with an experimental appeal that makes them a favorite for Angelenos. One of Venezuela’s most popular arepas is the Reina Pepiada, which translates to “curvy queen” and is typically filled with shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro and mayonnaise. According to Castillo, the name is in honor of a real beauty queen, Susana Duijm, the first Venezuelan to win Miss World in 1955.

In Colombia and Venezuela, it’s common to eat arepas at least once a day, especially at breakfast. But for a dish so essential to millions of people, for a long time, arepas were underrepresented in L.A.’s food scene.

“When I first moved to L.A. [in the ‘80s], you couldn’t find arepas anywhere,” Restrepo said. “Up until 2020, I wouldn’t have considered them a popular dish here. But just in the past few years, they’ve exploded.”

Restrepo credits their meteoric rise to a photogenic appeal. If you’re an avid consumer of food content online, then you’ve likely seen the arepa rellena — after a typical wait time of 20 minutes, they come layered and overflowing with ingredients like shredded beef, stewed beans, melted cheese or plantains.

“A good arepa rellena is all in the fillings,” said Mercedes Rojas, chef of the Arepa Stand, which pops up at local farmers markets on the weekends.

From creative picks stuffed with mango and cheese to a Koreatown-inspired arepa with bulgogi and plenty of traditional options, this guide features nine standouts in L.A.’s growing arepa scene.

Although, for your sake, don’t try to ask which country created the arepa, or who does it best. “It’s a long fight, amiga,” Baker said. “From Venezuela or Colombia, we defend our arepas.”

Venezuelan Chamo Cuisine

Pasadena Venezuelan $$$
The Pabellon arepa at Venezuelan Chamo Cuisine on January 25, 2026.
(Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)
The first thing I noticed when I unwrapped my arepa from Venezuelan Chamo Cuisine was the scent: meaty, peppery and intensely savory. Each ingredient feels carefully thought out and personal, and it’s no wonder with owner Yessika Baker’s dad working behind the counter. At 84 years old, he’s often the one opening the restaurant and slow-cooking the beef for up to five hours. Baker’s mom also adds her two cents by coming in every week to taste the food and give her daughter pointers on what she could be doing better.

Opened in 2017, Chamo is truly led by family recipes, including the pabellon bowl, crispy cachapas and pollo a la plancha. Born and raised in Venezuela, Baker holds fond memories of the arepa as a 3 a.m. treat after a night out. The restaurant is a cheerful neighborhood staple, painted like a colorful city street in Caracas with yellow, orange and red. The Pabellon arepa, one of the most popular items, doesn’t crumble under that weight of the black beans, plantains, cheese and flavorful marinated beef — credit to Baker’s dad, of course.
The Arepa Stand

Mar Vista Venezuelan $
LOS ANGELES-- FEBRUARY 7, 2026: The East LA arepa at The Arepa Stand in Torrance, California during the Torrance Farmers Market on Saturday, February 7, 2026. (Jess Torres / For The Times)
(Jess Torres / For The Times)
At weekend farmers markets across L.A., lines form at the Arepa Stand for its signature crispy arepas. The stand was opened by siblings Mercedes Rojas, a former cook at Lucques, and Zeus Ferrini in 2019 to bring their mother’s recipes and love for Venezuelan food to L.A. Since then, they’ve expanded their stand to farmers markets in Torrance and Playa Vista on Saturdays and farmers markets in Mar Vista and Hollywood on Sundays.

The menu features twists on classic arepas, like turning the classic reina pepiada into the Westsider, filled with a hearty handful of shredded chicken with cilantro and crowned with melting white cheese. Rojas says each arepa flavor is inspired by a neighborhood of L.A., like a black bean and arugula arepa dubbed the Hills, or the 405, with braised beef, black bean purée, fried plantains, cotija cheese and cilantro. The flavors and corn used in the masa rotate depending on what’s in season and the weekly selection that the farmers markets, leading to some pleasant surprises, like heirloom corn-made blue arepas.

Nova Bakery

Long Beach Venezuelan $
The Pabellon arepa from Nova Bakery on February 1, 2026.
(Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)
In 2019, Raul Barboza stood in front of a parking lot, contemplating whether it would be a good place to build his restaurant. He began construction that year for what would later become Nova Bakery, a family-run spot dedicated to homemade Venezuelan recipes that hail from the mountainous Tachira and Merida regions where Barboza’s family is from. The interior is a sparkling white, with new wooden benches and renditions of Venezuelan food on the walls, plus a takeout counter that customers used to grab arepas on-the-go. The Reina Pepiada is rich with chicken, herbs and mayonnaise, while the Pabellon held its shape under melting cheese, melt-in-your-mouth meat and a thick layer of grilled plantains. Finish your meal with one of their desserts, like the flan that reminded me of my grandmother’s cooking, or the tasty filled churros.
Chainsaw

Larchmont Venezuelan $$$
The Jamon y Queso and Carne Mechada arepas at Chainsaw on January 29, 2026.
(Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)
On a weekday afternoon, Chainsaw’s artful, floral-lined interior is overflowing with well-dressed young people who carry out colorful arepas. After working in restuarants for a decade and running a previous iteration of Chainsaw as a pop-up dinner series out of her Echo Park garage, owner and head chef Karla Subero Pittol opened her highly anticipated Larchmont bricks-and-mortar in November. She always imagined herself creating a restaurant dedicated to the Venezuelan classics she grew up on, and it turns out diners can’t get enough, with the cafe frequently selling out of items. Check the restaurant’s Instagram page for the most updated hours of operation, as low inventory sometimes causes them to close unexpectedly.

The first thing that jumps out from Chainsaw’s arepa selection is the rainbow dough. Subero Pittol mixes P.A.N., Venezuela’s most recognizable cornmeal brand, with heirloom corn, as a way of blending of traditional and experimental. Twenty minutes after placing my order, I bit into the thin-sliced jamon serrano with lemon pepper cream and salted cheese. My tastebuds danced through sweet, salty, and a kick of spice from spicy mojo picon, or Spanish pepper sauce.
La Fonda Antioqueña

Colombian $$
The Carne Desmechada plate at La Fonda Antioquena on January 20, 2026.
(Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)
With salsa playing in the background and soccer on the small mounted television, La Fonda feels like a restaurant that you’ll find on the streets of Bogotá, best enjoyed for dine-in, although takeout is available.

For the last 18 years, La Fonda has specialized in Colombian food so traditional, I wouldn’t be surprised to see legions of abuelas in the kitchen. In the style of a Colombian arepa, La Fonda’s are plain with soft, corn-based dough that’s grilled and served on the side with soup, steak or chicken, ready to absorb all the juices. Try the mini arepa with a stacked plate of bandeja paisa or the hearty hand-sized arepa, which is served simply with butter and salt.
Mi Venezuela

Vernon Venezuelan $$
The Domino arepa at Mi Venezuela on January 30, 2026.
(Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)
Open the door to Mi Venezuela in Vernon and you’re greeted with friendly faces and the sweet smell of frying plantains. After 40 years in food service, Consuelo Barragan started Mi Venezuela almost two years ago to share her mother-in-law’s recipes with her neighborhood in a to-go setting. Along the walls are murals of native Venezuelan birds and bolivars signed by dedicated customers, plus a few tables for a casual bite. Greenery hangs from the ceiling and the menu is fast-casual with Venezuelan takes on bowls and burgers, in addition to classic patacones, cachapas and empanadas. The Pabellon arepa, one of the traditional specialties, overflows with black beans, cheese, sweet plantains and shredded beef, with every ingredient, down to the masa, prepared in house.
Pepiteria+58

Gardena Venezuelan $$
The "Catira" arepa at Pepiteria+58 on January 23, 2026.
(Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)
In a quiet strip mall in Gardena, Pepiteria+58’s arepas are anything but low-key. Maria Fernanda Ramos and her husband, Manuel Rondon, started Pepiteria as a pick-up business from their home in 2020 and then it evolved into a popular street stand. The name Pepiteria comes from the signature dish, a pepito, which is a long, saucy cheese bread with meat or vegetables that Ramos says is a specialty from her home state of Lara, Venezuela. She introduced her mother’s arepa recipe later, and once they started getting neighborhood complaints about the line forming around the corner, they opened their restaurant in late 2024. The thick Catira arepa was stuffed to the brim with peppered shredded beef and gouda cheese, and I practically had to unhinge my jaw to get a full bite.
Café Bolivar

Santa Monica Venezuelan $
The Ripe Mango and Grilled Chicken Breast arepas at Cafe Bolivar on January 28. 2026.
(Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)
As a college student, Venezuela native Jose Caravajal opened Café Bolivar in 2001, originally as an art space, yet the demand for his arepas grew until they became a menu staple. Caravajal’s approach is perfect for those looking for variety, with two mini arepas in each order and his grandma’s guasacaca, or avocado salsa, on the side. Popular options include the Caribbean flank steak arepa and a slow-cooked pulled pork arepa. For a fruity option, try the signature mango arepa with avocado, fresh white cheese and an addictive rosemary aioli. The restaurant is located on a walkable street with plenty of street parking. The takeaway counter is convenient, but there’s plenty of space to cozy up with a book and a plate of mini arepas.
Sus Arepas

East Los Angeles Colombian Venezuelan Korean $
The Vegan, Pabellon, Original, and Rumbera arepas from Sus Arepas on January 23, 2025.
(Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)
Sus Arepas co-owner Santiago Restrepo was born in Bogotá, Colombia, where arepas came with every meal. His wife and co-owner Jennifer Restrepo comes from a legacy of food, growing up in her family’s longtime noodle restaurant Ma Dang Gook Soo in Koreatown, which in turn inspired them to start their own food pop-up. In 2016, the couple bought a trailer off Craigslist and began driving around Eagle Rock offering layered, sauce-laden arepas on weekends and building a loyal following that allowed them to grow the business into a permanent restaurant.

Sus Arepas is one of the few spots in L.A. that combines the arepa rellena that’s popular in Venezuela with Colombian-style masa that’s thinner and crispier. The K-town arepa features a spicy bulgogi filling, while the Rumbera is stuffed with pickled onion and shredded pork. Besides arepas, the Restrepos serve tequeños, fried plantains and garlic yucca fries. Inside, expect the Restrepos to greet you and to sit among the colorful posters of Latin American pop stars in a living room-like atmosphere, complete with a few board games and quiet music.
