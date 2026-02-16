9 places to try arepas, the Venzuelan-Colombian pocket taking over L.A.
-
-
- Share via
In the streets of Cartagena, Colombia, cumbia musicians beat tambora drums and blow into flautas, women in red, yellow and blue ruffled dresses whisk by, and sweating food vendors push carts, their arepas sizzling.
Among the music and striking color of Cartagena, my dad handed me my first arepa. Arepas are the most essential dish of Colombia and neighboring Venezuela, centered around South America’s most treasured crop: corn.
To prepare an arepa, corn kernels are ground into flour or pre-ground corn flour is used (often the iconic yellow bag of Venezuelan brand P.A.N.), and mixed with water and salt. The soft dough is then fried, grilled or baked into a pancake-like shape. The result is delightfully simple yet endlessly customizable.
“My memory of arepas is eating them morning, afternoon and night,” said Yesika Baker, owner of Chamo’s Venezuelan Cuisine in Pasadena. “In Venezuela, the areperas are open 24/7.”
The arepa has deep roots. Before Colombia and Venezuela came to be known as separate territories, they were unified by Indigenous groups with similar culinary traditions. When the Spanish first arrived in South America, Indigenous women were cooking corn cakes similar to the modern arepa, meaning the tradition likely goes back thousands of years, according to University of Venezuela anthropology professor Ocarina Castillo.
Today, the arepa is popular in both countries. In Colombia, an arepa tends to be simple: topped with cheese by street vendors, filled with egg for a tasty breakfast or, most often, served as a side to a hearty meal. Some say the masa of a Colombian arepa tends on the thinner side as well.
“Growing up in Colombia, the arepa is like the Mexican’s tortilla. Everything comes with an arepita,” said Santiago Restrepo, owner of Sus Arepas in East L.A. “Venezuelans, on the other hand, use it like a pita — stuffed. With Venezuelan-style arepas, you can really have fun with the fillings.”
The Venezuelan arepa “rellena” or stuffed style, is one that you’ll see dominate this list, with an experimental appeal that makes them a favorite for Angelenos. One of Venezuela’s most popular arepas is the Reina Pepiada, which translates to “curvy queen” and is typically filled with shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro and mayonnaise. According to Castillo, the name is in honor of a real beauty queen, Susana Duijm, the first Venezuelan to win Miss World in 1955.
In Colombia and Venezuela, it’s common to eat arepas at least once a day, especially at breakfast. But for a dish so essential to millions of people, for a long time, arepas were underrepresented in L.A.’s food scene.
“When I first moved to L.A. [in the ‘80s], you couldn’t find arepas anywhere,” Restrepo said. “Up until 2020, I wouldn’t have considered them a popular dish here. But just in the past few years, they’ve exploded.”
Restrepo credits their meteoric rise to a photogenic appeal. If you’re an avid consumer of food content online, then you’ve likely seen the arepa rellena — after a typical wait time of 20 minutes, they come layered and overflowing with ingredients like shredded beef, stewed beans, melted cheese or plantains.
“A good arepa rellena is all in the fillings,” said Mercedes Rojas, chef of the Arepa Stand, which pops up at local farmers markets on the weekends.
From creative picks stuffed with mango and cheese to a Koreatown-inspired arepa with bulgogi and plenty of traditional options, this guide features nine standouts in L.A.’s growing arepa scene.
Although, for your sake, don’t try to ask which country created the arepa, or who does it best. “It’s a long fight, amiga,” Baker said. “From Venezuela or Colombia, we defend our arepas.”
Venezuelan Chamo Cuisine
Opened in 2017, Chamo is truly led by family recipes, including the pabellon bowl, crispy cachapas and pollo a la plancha. Born and raised in Venezuela, Baker holds fond memories of the arepa as a 3 a.m. treat after a night out. The restaurant is a cheerful neighborhood staple, painted like a colorful city street in Caracas with yellow, orange and red. The Pabellon arepa, one of the most popular items, doesn’t crumble under that weight of the black beans, plantains, cheese and flavorful marinated beef — credit to Baker’s dad, of course.
The Arepa Stand
The menu features twists on classic arepas, like turning the classic reina pepiada into the Westsider, filled with a hearty handful of shredded chicken with cilantro and crowned with melting white cheese. Rojas says each arepa flavor is inspired by a neighborhood of L.A., like a black bean and arugula arepa dubbed the Hills, or the 405, with braised beef, black bean purée, fried plantains, cotija cheese and cilantro. The flavors and corn used in the masa rotate depending on what’s in season and the weekly selection that the farmers markets, leading to some pleasant surprises, like heirloom corn-made blue arepas.
Nova Bakery
Chainsaw
The first thing that jumps out from Chainsaw’s arepa selection is the rainbow dough. Subero Pittol mixes P.A.N., Venezuela’s most recognizable cornmeal brand, with heirloom corn, as a way of blending of traditional and experimental. Twenty minutes after placing my order, I bit into the thin-sliced jamon serrano with lemon pepper cream and salted cheese. My tastebuds danced through sweet, salty, and a kick of spice from spicy mojo picon, or Spanish pepper sauce.
La Fonda Antioqueña
For the last 18 years, La Fonda has specialized in Colombian food so traditional, I wouldn’t be surprised to see legions of abuelas in the kitchen. In the style of a Colombian arepa, La Fonda’s are plain with soft, corn-based dough that’s grilled and served on the side with soup, steak or chicken, ready to absorb all the juices. Try the mini arepa with a stacked plate of bandeja paisa or the hearty hand-sized arepa, which is served simply with butter and salt.
Mi Venezuela
Pepiteria+58
Café Bolivar
Sus Arepas
Sus Arepas is one of the few spots in L.A. that combines the arepa rellena that’s popular in Venezuela with Colombian-style masa that’s thinner and crispier. The K-town arepa features a spicy bulgogi filling, while the Rumbera is stuffed with pickled onion and shredded pork. Besides arepas, the Restrepos serve tequeños, fried plantains and garlic yucca fries. Inside, expect the Restrepos to greet you and to sit among the colorful posters of Latin American pop stars in a living room-like atmosphere, complete with a few board games and quiet music.