Beer, wine, cocktails, coffee: 24 places to drink in the Valley

The Valley might be the best region for drinking in Los Angeles. And we don’t just mean booze.

Sprawling across 260 square miles with dozens of neighborhoods and roughly 1.8 million residents, the San Fernando Valley is home to the state’s first matería, a Middle Eastern cafe brewing sand coffee and a dedicated margarita bar from an award-winning beverage team, with plenty of neighborhood dives in between.

Our favorite places to eat and drink in the 818. From high-end sushi to burger shacks, tiki bars, dives and more. Read all the Stories

A hub for film studios and its stars, the Valley has long attracted L.A.’s most ambitiously themed haunts, including tiki destinations and a barrel-shaped bar turned historic-cultural monument that recalls the city’s post-war fascination with programmatic architecture.

You can pair mariscos with nonalcoholic micheladas in Sylmar, tuck into an eclectic Jewish- and Japanese-inspired bar in Studio City masquerading as a restaurant (or is it vice versa?), stock up on coffee beans from the Valley’s only woman-owned roastery in Tarzana or sip wine in a lush setting where you can shop for plants at the same time. Here are 24 of our favorite places to drink in the Valley: