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The Sig Burrito (left) and the BB burrito at the Sobuneh in West Hollywood
The Sig Burrito (left) and the BB burrito at Sobuneh in West Hollywood .
(Shelby Moore/For The Times)
Food

16 of L.A.’s best breakfast burritos

Restaurant critic Bill Addison is at Camelia in Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Restaurant Critic Follow
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Morning meals in Southern California restaurants link us to so many cultures and flavors: Taiwanese sticky rice fan tuan, Salvadoran huevos picados con loroco, fatteh hummus in Van Nuys, catfish and grits in Inglewood, blueberry pancakes with extra butter in Hollywood.

But to narrow L.A.’s essential daybreak dishes down to one icon? It is, without question, the breakfast burrito.

The origins of burritos, meals wrapped in flour tortillas for breakfast or otherwise, trace most reliably to Sonora, Mexico’s northwestern state where wheat has been cultivated since the 1500s. California’s Mexican foundations made the burrito’s presence in L.A. inevitable, though its omnipresence was surely sped along by California entrepreneur Duane Roberts, who introduced the frozen burrito for fast-food chains to heat and sell in 1956 — after he’d already found success supplying the original McDonald’s in San Bernardino with burger patties.

Discussions of the mid-20th-century industrial food complex are relevant here. If any one ingredient, beyond the all-important egg, defines our modern tastes in breakfast burritos, it is the inclusion of the Tater Tot, capitalized after Ore-Ida (now owned by Kraft Heinz) engineered the fried puffs from potato scraps in 1953 and trademarked the term.

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Our tastes for breakfast burritos have only increased since the pandemic. Many newer businesses spun out of 2020-era pop-ups or at-home tinkering — and nearly all of them crunch with a telltale fluffy-crispness. Tater tots are now to the L.A. breakfast burrito what rice is to the Bay Area Mission-style burrito.

Still, many styles express themselves in our foil-wrapped torpedoes: Some are canvases for individual creative expression, some innovations that graft global cuisines, some basic energy bombs to fuel the day.

And yes, rising prices led to a viral argument about a $20 burrito in the summer 2026 political discourse. Among the following suggestions, you can find a $3.99 egg, potato and cheese burrito served from a takeout window in Atwater Village and a $26 knife-and-fork burrito stuffed with short-rib meat in Hancock Park; a majority is in the mid-range between $12 and $17.

To build your own best-of breakfast burrito list, you can always start with stalwarts like Cottage Corner in Burbank and Lucky Boy in Pasadena. These 16 favorites span businesses that have been open for six months to several decades. The regional options are overwhelming, and the mix is always fluctuating. (A Pasadena standout, BBAD, recently changed ownership and the quality plummeted, hopefully temporarily.) It’s hard to consider this roundup anything more than a continual work in progress.

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La Azteca Tortilleria

East Los Angeles Mexican $
Breakfast burritos from La Azteca Tortilleria
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
An East L.A. institution since 1945, La Azteca remains a vital community haven. Last summer, current owner Cynthia Hernandez and her parents, Candy and Juan Villa, closed the location opened in 1965 (on what was then Brooklyn Avenue) and moved operations to a corner strip-mall perch on South Atlantic Boulevard a mile and a half away. This is the one place in my recent citywide sweep where I took an initial bite of a burrito’s tortilla and paused in admiration. So light, given the heft of the bundle, and flaky, and fragrant with the specific richness of lard. Note that in all but one of six options, Monterey Jack cheese is extra. I loved its addition in a frontrunner filled with nubbly chunks of chorizo, egg and creamy refried beans. The “sausage and egg” variation contains halved, peppery, Polish-style links. Their texture bounces among diced potatoes and more beans. And yes, if you prefer to order outside traditional morning norms, the tortilleria’s famed gushing chile relleno burrito is available at the break of dawn: Doors open at 5 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday.
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Baran’s 2239

Hermosa Beach Eclectic $
A bacon burrito cut in half at Baran's
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Jonathan and Jason Baran’s modern American restaurant in Hermosa Beach has long focused on dinner, built around chef-partner Tyler Gugliotta’s Italian-inflected menu. But the breakfast burritos the team began serving to stay afloat during the pandemic have become so popular they’ve run away with the restaurant’s narrative. The team sells thousands of them three mornings a week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And, well, they are devotion-worthy: midsized, balanced, a bit of green onion adding nip among chorizo, bacon or a meatless egg-and-cheese version, all filled with well-crisped tots. Green salsa has the requisite zip, but I most quickly emptied the container of smoky, heat-forward red salsa. Fans of Baran’s 2239 know three things: Friday is for easygoing specials (say, variations filled with saucy short-rib or Canadian bacon paired with spiced maple syrup); orders for burritos open via social media mid-week, and seriously shortens an otherwise hour-plus wait for walk-ups; and the restaurant’s sister taqueria, Tigres Fuego, serves essentially identical burritos Wednesday through Sunday in Redondo Beach, perhaps without the same cachet but definitely minus the hoards.

Tigres Fuego: 1223 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach
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Bread & Breakfast

Burbank Breakfast $
The basturma breakfast burrito at Bread & Breakfast in Burbank
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Artak Andreasyan and Albert Malkhasian began serving their breakfast burritos, reimagined with Armenian cured meats, in a North Hollywood parking lot in 2020 before opening their inaugural location a block from the massive Ikea in Burbank. The pair have since expanded to an outpost in North Hollywood and ghost kitchen satellites in Echo Park and Beverly Hills. Other burrito specialists have filled tortillas with basturma — the air-dried beef stained crimson from a paprika-heavy garlic paste called chaimen — but this version stands apart for its appealingly crumbly texture, mingling nicely with tots fried in tallow, sauteed tomato, cushiony egg and a four-cheese blend. The brain might think “bacon” at first, but the spicing registers far more complex. If you prefer actual bacon, that’s an option as well. A nice customer service approach: Bread & Breakfast lets you customize burritos heavily: light egg, no egg, extra egg, double cheese, triple cheese, on and on.
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The Chori-Man

San Pedro
The green chorizo breakfast burrito from the Chori Man
(Joel Barhamand / For the Times)
By Bill Addison
For over a decade Humberto Raygoza has been selling his meticulously spiced variations on chorizo to L.A.-area restaurants. His own San Pedro shop, meanwhile, has become a regional destination for breakfast burritos. Even with its dusky, unnatural-looking shade of seafoam green, one burrito that I’m always drawn to is the herbal, earthy chorizo verde; his Zacatecano variation hums with the more familiar red-chile smokiness. Lately Raygoza has been branching out, filling burritos with near-molten chipotle-braised beef bound among fluffy-crisp potatoes, cheese and two over-easy eggs, their yolks still bursting if you demolish your burrito right away (which you should).
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Cofax

Fairfax
Pastrami burrito from Cofax
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
A vanguard of L.A.’s current breakfast burrito craze, serving obsessives since 2014, Cofax scores highest when pushing combinations into deli sandwich territory. A sinus-clearing hit of mustard races through the pastrami burrito, followed by the jolt of pickled jalapeños cutting through a soothing density of tots, fried eggs and Jack cheese. It is a wake-up meal in all ways. Same for the torpedo stuffed with Bludso’s smoked beef brisket and slicked with beet-horseradish dressing. Wanting more conventional breakfast flavors? Go for the smoked chorizo hash with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo and the clutch addition of crushed tortilla chips. After a decade as a single location on North Fairfax Avenue, Cofax doubled its reach in 2023 with a second coffee shop in Culver City.
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Daisy Margarita Bar

Sherman Oaks Mexican $$
A breakfast burrito filled with machaca and shrimp on the brunch menu of Daisy Margarita Bar
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
In the category of breakfast burritos as sit-down weekend fare, Daisy in Sherman Oaks might first come to mind, rightly, for its deliciously out-there margaritas (laced with fish sauce, say, or channeling salsa verde) and chef Alan Sanz’s dinnertime chile relleno over velvety cashew mole. Brunch here happens to be fantastic. Among chilaquiles rojos, yellowfin pescabirria and a brioche sticky bun covered in dulce de leche and chopped pecans, there is one breakfast burrito option. A tightly rolled tortilla encloses soft-scrambled eggs, diced machaca and shrimp and a melting halo of chihuahua cheese. Garlic butter and an aioli softly smoky with chintextle chile gild the situation. Ruddy tomato salsa pounded in a molcajete, its texture almost emulsified, awaits on the side. A burrito of this caliber deserves some atmosphere — in this case the room’s time-tripping saloon vibes, all saturated colors and caramel lighting — and perhaps a 1990s-era sipping tequila on the side.
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Doubting Thomas

Historic Filipinotown
"Doubtless breakfast burrito" filled with braised pork shoulder and white cheddar at Doubting Thomas
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
It’s easier to feel a little hope for the human race inside Naomi Shim’s daytime Historic Filipinotown cafe. People linger together at tables, having conversation and making eye contact, or quietly reading to one another from notebooks, or working on laptops in easy silence. Doubting Thomas has an enduring reputation for stellar breakfast burritos, and its standing absolutely holds. Lately Shim and her crew have been preparing an urbane herbed pastrami variation, layered with chopped egg, lacto-fermented red cabbage, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese. Two classics — braised pork shoulder with white cheddar and tomatillo salsa, a strong vegetarian counterpart that subs avocado for the meat — stay the course rewardingly. The subject is burritos, but I’m compelled to mention Shim’s season-focused baking: A slice her peach pie, mounded with whipped cream and laid over lemon verbena custard with a salty pretzel crust, reminded me I should be stopping by more often.
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Evil Cooks

El Sereno Modern Mexican $
LOS ANGELES CA, AUG. 17 2021 - The breakfast burrito by Evil Cooks's Elvia "La Bruja" Huerta and Alex "Pobre Diablo" Garcia on Aug 17, 2021 in Los Angeles CA while at Smorgasburg at The ROW.. (Taylor Arthur/Los Angeles Times)
(Taylor Arthur / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
A breakfast burrito named “Chilakillers” is peak Evil Cooks, the wonderful and previously roving taqueria by Alex Garcia and Elvia Huerta now settled into a black-walled goth lair in El Sereno. Their take on chilaquiles — fried egg gushing yolk, shards of fried tortilla soaked in salsa rojo, a smear of guac, a smattering of queso fresco — can be made in the form of a torta, but the flavors hit harder wrapped in a thin tortilla. A similar setup frames “The Prince of Darkness,” bulging with inky strips of marinaded asado. Garcia and Huerta open for daytime hours only on the weekends. The good news? When the comfort of breakfast beckons for dinner, their eggy, saucy burritos are also available at dinner.
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Kang’s Kuisine

Breakfast $
The galbi jjim breakfast burrito from the Kang's Kuisine pop-up
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Joshua Kang is up to something special with his Koreatown-based breakfast burrito pop-ups. He holds them once or twice a month, making 100 burritos available in one style, no choices. Pre-sales go live a few days ahead, and they’re always snapped up in a few maddening seconds. This burrito, though, warrants setting reminder alarms. Slice one in half to reveal three meticulous tiers: a rectangle of airy custard eggs; a heap of lacy pulled short-rib meat, braised in a savory-sweet, galbi-style marinade; and, of course, Tater Tots. Chopped green onion and cotija cheese ratchet the flavors, as do three condiments: cilantro-lime crema, pickled onions and habanero salsa sparked with gochugaru. This is L.A.’s finest, most tightly threaded synthesis of two cuisines in breakfast burrito form. The pop-ups make for a fun chase, and their “secret” nature courts countless social media debates, but I’m betting Kang will be running a citywide burrito empire by the decade’s close.
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Lily’s

Malibu
Breakfast burrito from Lilys.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
The horror of the 2025 fires has made me ever-more grateful that Lily Castro’s 37-year-old Malibu institution continues to thrive. Classic breakfast meats comprise her burrito fillings: chorizo, bacon, sausage and ham. It was here, though, that I had the best local version of a breakfast burrito, highlighting machaca, the jerky-like dried beef traditional in northern Mexico. The round, mellow flavor of machaca threads through a combination of refried pintos, scrambled egg, jack cheese, tomatoes, onion and pepper. It’s gushy, almost wobbly, and immensely satisfying. Why did retasting it again strike me as novel? Ah, right. No tots. Old school. Enjoy its timelessness sitting at an outdoor table in the corner of Point Dume Plaza, catching the view as Malibu’s morning marine layer slowly dissipates off the hillsides.
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Macheen at Milpa Grille

Boyle Heights Mexican $
Pork belly breakfast burrito from Macheen
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
If I’m introducing visitors to the glories of L.A. breakfast burritos, I take them to Jonathan Perez’s breakfast and lunch taqueria in Boyle Heights. So much about the place speaks to our dining era. It’s housed inside Milpa Grille as an open-ended daytime residency, as is the coffee program, run by baristas Xuan Carlos Espinoza and Joel Espinoza, called Cafe Cafe Mobile. The front-counter window view absorbs customers into the neighborhood, set on a tree-lined corner chockablock with local businesses. Perez makes modern, individualist breakfast burritos. He scrambles eggs with Swiss cheese; he likes its creaminess and nuttiness. Tater Tots receive a dusting of dried chiles. Choose from among five meats and their preordained pairing: birria with chipotle aioli, pork belly with avocado salsa and Filipino longanisa (a favorite) with salsa macha. There is also a pair of vegetarian choices: grilled mushrooms, marinated in al pastor-style spices, and Brussels sprouts frizzled to papery crisps. There are no wrong answers.
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République

Hancock Park American $$$
Short rib breakfast burrito smothered with morita chili sauce and finishes with a fried egg
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
The breakfast menu at Walter and Margarita Manzke’s all-day modern California restaurant in Hancock Park — the one locals and visitors wait for in a line that often trails halfway down the block on weekends — is full of embellished morning foods: adobo fried rice dotted with carefully rendered pork belly, arroz caldo arranged with duck leg confit and designer mushrooms, one big beautiful blueberry pancake that is part flapjack and part soufflé. We can debate whether a knife-and-fork luxury breakfast burrito is a breakthrough or an abomination, and if our all-but-official breakfast food should ever receive the smothered-burrito treatment, but this is what République puts forth: a large tortilla folded around short-rib meat and black beans that is placed in a cast-iron pan, covered in morita chile sauce and Oaxacan cheese that melts into strings, crowned with a fried egg and strewn with whole cilantro leaves and bite-sized hunks of ripe avocado. It is extravagant, and its many elements equal a delicious whole.
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Saby’s Coffee & Kitchen

Mar Vista Breakfast Coffee $
Chipotle breakfast burrito (filled here with chorizo, though other options include chicken or sausage)
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
In February 2020, weeks before the pandemic shutdown, Graciela Diaz and her son Javier Diaz took over the corner cafe at Beethoven Street and Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista founded by Sabina Aguilar. How did the pair navigate their just-acquired business through the crisis? Breakfast burritos. Where Aguilar had once served one simple egg-bacon-cheese combination among huevos rancheros and French toast, the Diazes went all in on mix-and-match options, including wheat and gluten-free tortillas and sauces like spicy ranch or pineapple-jalapeño. I stick close to a couple of the restaurant’s fixed options: the popular chipotle burrito (chicken, egg, grilled onions, cheese, avocado, and the vital chipotle crema) and the Oaxacan that swaps in chorizo, quesillo and black beans.
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Söbuneh

West Hollywood Breakfast $
The Sig burrito at the Sobuneh
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
New entrants in the L.A. breakfast burrito field are unceasing. Söbuneh, a Farsi word for breakfast, is my favorite among recent arrivals. Three years ago, Ethan Banayan left his career in commercial real estate and enlisted his friends Omeed Minoofar and Ryan Elyahouzadeh to expand his weekend hobby — mastering breakfast burritos — into a viable business. The trio have gone from leap to leap: backyard pop-ups, building their brand out of the Colony commercial kitchen space in Sawtelle and, as of February, opening their first location on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. Start with “The Sig,” lined with melted cheddar and scrambled egg that spirals into a center of warmly spiced beef chorizo, buttery pureed black beans and tots. Alternate between pouring over two sauces, honey-chipotle aioli and cilantro-lime aioli, for satisfying contrasts. Part of the pleasure of Söbuneh is hanging out: The space resides down a dim outdoor hallway that leads to a small, usually-bustling patio with additional upstairs seating.
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Tacos Villa Corona

Atwater Village
Chilaquiles chorizo burrito at Tacos Villa Corona.
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
This Atwater Village takeout window has long been a cornerstone of L.A. breakfast burrito culture, and admirably its generations of owners have never given in to trends of supersizing or “proteinmaxxing.” Burritos typically cost $3.99 to $6.99. It’s a very good burrito at a very reasonable price. Much of the notice goes to the chilaquiles burrito shot through with crushed tortilla chips; chorizo is an excellent filling option for maximum texture contrast. As much as I appreciate its crackling quality, the other headlining burritos filled with potatoes (leaning more in texture toward hashbrowns than tots) tend to pack more flavor, especially with the addition of bacon. The lighter nopales variation delivers plenty of cactus strips plus spinach, egg, cheese and velvety pintos. If you’d like to stick around to eat, consider the second location of Tacos Villa Corona that opened in Eagle Rock with outdoor seating and, unlike Atwater Village, plenty of parking.
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Wake and Late

Downtown L.A.
Bacon burrito from Wake and Late in Downtown Los Angeles, ordered with refried pintos and avocado
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Ben Richter and Alex Claster founded their downtown breakfast-burrito carryout window in 2018, expanding this decade to outposts in Pasadena, Hollywood and West Hollywood while keeping their menu admirably, narrowly focused. In a town of bloated burritos, Wake and Late opts for compact engineering, with a plenty-filling mix of egg, avocado, tots, cheddar and options of bacon (my choice), steak, beefy refried beans (also my choice) and pickled jalapeños. Lately they’ve also been constructing “Juarez” burritos that recall the slender, neatly rectangular Zacatecan-style packages made by Burritos La Palma. They’re filled with refritos, mozzarella cheese and possible additions of short rib birria or chicken verde. Can they be considered breakfast burritos without eggs? I’m mulling the question as I eat my second one this morning.
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