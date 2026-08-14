16 of L.A.’s best breakfast burritos

Morning meals in Southern California restaurants link us to so many cultures and flavors: Taiwanese sticky rice fan tuan, Salvadoran huevos picados con loroco, fatteh hummus in Van Nuys, catfish and grits in Inglewood, blueberry pancakes with extra butter in Hollywood.

But to narrow L.A.’s essential daybreak dishes down to one icon? It is, without question, the breakfast burrito.

The origins of burritos, meals wrapped in flour tortillas for breakfast or otherwise, trace most reliably to Sonora, Mexico’s northwestern state where wheat has been cultivated since the 1500s. California’s Mexican foundations made the burrito’s presence in L.A. inevitable, though its omnipresence was surely sped along by California entrepreneur Duane Roberts, who introduced the frozen burrito for fast-food chains to heat and sell in 1956 — after he’d already found success supplying the original McDonald’s in San Bernardino with burger patties.

Discussions of the mid-20th-century industrial food complex are relevant here. If any one ingredient, beyond the all-important egg, defines our modern tastes in breakfast burritos, it is the inclusion of the Tater Tot, capitalized after Ore-Ida (now owned by Kraft Heinz) engineered the fried puffs from potato scraps in 1953 and trademarked the term.

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Our tastes for breakfast burritos have only increased since the pandemic. Many newer businesses spun out of 2020-era pop-ups or at-home tinkering — and nearly all of them crunch with a telltale fluffy-crispness. Tater tots are now to the L.A. breakfast burrito what rice is to the Bay Area Mission-style burrito.

Still, many styles express themselves in our foil-wrapped torpedoes: Some are canvases for individual creative expression, some innovations that graft global cuisines, some basic energy bombs to fuel the day.

And yes, rising prices led to a viral argument about a $20 burrito in the summer 2026 political discourse. Among the following suggestions, you can find a $3.99 egg, potato and cheese burrito served from a takeout window in Atwater Village and a $26 knife-and-fork burrito stuffed with short-rib meat in Hancock Park; a majority is in the mid-range between $12 and $17.

To build your own best-of breakfast burrito list, you can always start with stalwarts like Cottage Corner in Burbank and Lucky Boy in Pasadena. These 16 favorites span businesses that have been open for six months to several decades. The regional options are overwhelming, and the mix is always fluctuating. (A Pasadena standout, BBAD, recently changed ownership and the quality plummeted, hopefully temporarily.) It’s hard to consider this roundup anything more than a continual work in progress.