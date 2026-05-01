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Illustration of Cemitas Poblanas with floating ingredients
(Elena Resko / For The Times)
Food

11 of L.A.’s best cemitas poblanas, the iconic sandwich from Puebla, Mexico

Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times intern Angela Osorio
By Danielle Dorsey and Angela Osorio

When Juan Antonio moved to Los Angeles from his hometown of Puebla, the capital city of the Mexican state by the same name, he got straight to work doing what he knew best: baking cemita bread.

Antonio started baking at a panadería in Lincoln Heights in about 1996, churning out dozens of fresh cemitas daily and selling them door to door. At the time, there were few places selling the bread, and the community recognized him as “el cemitero.”

The cemita sandwich is a staple in Puebla, a gastronomically rich region in East-Central Mexico with Indigenous, Spanish and Middle Eastern roots. Alongside cemitas, Puebla is known for traditional dishes such as mole poblano (the sauce complex with chocolate and chiles), chiles en nogada (stuffed Poblano chiles drenched in a walnut cream sauce) and tacos arabe (tacos with spit-roasted pork, wrapped in pita bread).

Cemita bread, speckled with sesame seeds and crisp on the outside with a soft, fluffy interior, is believed to have originated in 16th century Puebla, brought to Mexico by Spanish conquistadors and later developed with French baking techniques.

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Due to its long preservation period, the bread was commonly found on ships with long voyages, and some believe it was offered as a tribute to the Spanish crown.

The sandwich started with simple fillings like beans and cheese and gradually became more layered over time. Now, cemita sandwiches typically consist of the titular, toasted sesame seed bread; a heap of stringy, salty Oaxacan cheese; avocado; jalapeño or chipotle peppers; pápalo, an herb with a cilantro-minty taste; and some choice of meat, with milanesa — a breaded chicken or steak cutlet — being the most popular options.

Cemitas, often wrapped in crinkly yellow paper and eaten on the go, have grown a steady presence in L.A. since Antonio first started selling them in East L.A. almost 30 years ago. Today, he continues to bake cemitas at El Cemitero Poblano, his family restaurant in Boyle Heights, and is joined by food trucks, street vendors and other sit-down restaurants offering traditional and creative takes on the iconic Poblano dish that’s usually priced between $10 and $20.

In Puebla, thousands gather for the annual Festival de la Cemita Poblana, a celebration that takes place around Cinco de Mayo and features dozens of cemita vendors.

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Though commonly misunderstood as Mexico’s Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo is a holiday with special significance to Puebla, as it recognizes the Mexican army’s victory over France at the historic Battle of Puebla in 1862. In L.A., the holiday is often celebrated with mariachi bands, free-flowing margaritas and tacos, but if you’re looking for ways to tie in Poblano traditions, consider stopping by one of L.A.’s top spots for cemitas, from classic East L.A. stands to places in La Puente, Mid-City and Van Nuys.

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Barbacoa Los Gueros

La Mirada Mexican $
Cemita with beef milanesa from Barbacoa Los Gueros.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
The meaty aroma of barbacoa meets you at the door of Barbacoa Los Gueros, where you’ll find over 10 cemita options to choose from, including Texcoco-style barbacoa and a Cuban-style cemita with milanesa chicken, head cheese, chorizo and ham. Puebla native Gilbert Lay started his business more than 20 years ago as Paraiso Juice Bar, offering a variety of drinks and antojitos. Now, with locations in La Mirada and West Covina, Barbacoa Los Gueros specializes in slow-cooked barbacoa and stuffed cemitas with extra toasted bread.
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Cemitas Don Adrian

Van Nuys Mexican $
Milanesa de pollo cemita from Cemitas Don Adrian in Van Nuys.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
“Number 8 or 11,” the cashier told me through the walk-up window at Cemitas Don Adrian, when I asked for her favorites on the long menu of cemitas. Number 8 comes with cured steak, but I opted for no. 11 with milanesa de pollo. A breaded, pounded-thin slab of dark meat chicken is tucked inside a toasted, plate-sized cemita bun that’s crusted with sesame seeds, and with white onion, avocado, crumbly queso fresco, stringy quesillo and your choice of chipotle or jalapeño peppers spilling out. I took the cashier’s recommendation and ordered mine with jalapeños, which are just-pickled, slightly crunchy and acidic with a mild heat. Pápalo is added when it’s in season. Cilantro and radishes are served on the side. Ranging from $15 for no. 11 to up to $23 for the “L.A. 100%” that’s loaded with five meats, it’s easy to see why local workers line up for the cemitas every weekday around lunchtime. Outside of the cashier’s picks, the sandwiches can come stuffed with milanesa de res, lamb barbacoa, marinated chicken with head cheese, plus eggs, tofu and additional vegetarian options. A second location with seating is just a couple minutes away on Van Nuys Boulevard.
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Cemitas El Rey Rico y Sabroso

Florence Mexican $
Cemita poblana with milanesa chicken from Cemitas El Rey Rico y Sabroso.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times )
By Angela Osorio
Located near wholesale produce markets in Florence, this food truck serves generously stuffed cemitas with a variety of meats, including cecina, pata de res (beef foot), ham and cueritos (pickled pork skins). Try their guisado of the day and visit on the weekends for cemitas with barbacoa de chivo.
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Cemitas Poblanas

Mid-Wilshire Mexican $
A cemita with milanesa de pollo from the Cemitas Poblanas food truck.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times )
By Danielle Dorsey
This fire-engine-red food truck parks along West Pico Boulevard for extended lunch hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a menu split between late-night favorites like asada fries and burritos and a long list of cemitas spanning fillings like carne enchilada, turkey and traditional milanesa de res and pollo. When taken to go, the toasted sandwich is wrapped in saran wrap to keep all of the ingredients warm, allowing the salty, stringy quesillo to melt against the thinly breaded cutlet. Red and green salsas and charred jalapeños are served on the side.
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Cemitas Poblanas Juquilita

Boyle Heights Mexican $
Cemita from Cemitas Poblanas Juquilita.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
Since 2002, Cemitas Poblanas Juquilita has served traditional Poblano cuisine in a vibrant interior with colored walls, papel picado and blue checkered tablecloths. Try the cemita Cubana, a take on the Cubano sandwich — stuffed with milanesa, pierna enchilada (spicy pork leg), grilled ham, pineapple, queso fundido and panela cheese — and the cemita ranchera, filled with cecina, jalapeño, head cheese and panela cheese. The restaurant also offers mole poblano, tacos arabes and chalupas, with an outside patio for additional seating.
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Cemitas Poblanas Los Chaparritos

Willowbrook Mexican $
Cemita from Cemitas Poblanas Los Chaparritos.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
This Compton street food stand has something for everyone, from mini cemitas to a family-style, football-size sandwich. Started by a couple from Puebla, Los Chaparritos aims to bring authentic Poblano flavor to the community. Try the beisbolera cemita — stuffed with a double serving of meat and quesillo, along with your choice of potato chips or jalapeño — and the enchilada cemita, stuffed with marinated pork. Also worth trying are the weekend specials, including cabeza de puerco (pig’s head), ham, queso de puerco (head cheese) and cabeza de rez (beef head).
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Cemitas Poblanas Los Chivos

East Los Angeles Mexican $
Cemita with beef milanesa from Cemitas Poblanas Los Chivos.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
Grab a late-night cemita at this food truck located just above the 60 and 710 freeways, open every day until 11:30 p.m. Plenty of outdoor seating is available and visitors can choose from 10 meat options, including milanesa, cecina, carnitas, cabeza de puerco (pig’s head) and carne arabe. Puebla native Alonso Ulloa started Los Chivos about seven years ago, and says that the herb pápalo — similar in taste to cilantro — adds the “magic touch” to any cemita. “If there’s no pápalo, it’s not a cemita,” he said.
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Cemitas Tepeaca

Boyle Heights Mexican $
Cemita with milanesa chicken from Cemitas Tepeaca.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
Named after a town in Puebla, this food truck has three locations throughout East L.A., serving cemitas with pierna enchilada (spicy pork leg), barbacoa de chivo, cecina and other Poblano dishes, including tacos árabes. Abraham Ruiz’s parents started the business in 2005, and Ruiz continues to run it with his family today. Up for a challenge? Try their massive, 8-pound cemita — just order it a few days in advance.
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El Cemitero Poblano

Boyle Heights Mexican $
Cemita with milanesa chicken from Cemitero El Poblano.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
Puebla native Juan Antonio started baking cemita bread nearly 30 years ago at a bakery in Lincoln Heights. When Juan’s wife, Beatriz, found out a restaurant owner in Boyle Heights was selling their business, she jumped at the opportunity to start their own restaurant. Now, more than 20 years later, the Antonios continue baking and selling fresh cemita bread, in addition to traditional cemita sandwiches and other Poblano dishes. Try the cemita with mole and chicken, play your favorite tune on the restaurant’s vintage jukebox and maybe even order a side of chapulines — toasted grasshoppers.
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La Casita Poblana

La Puente Mexican $
A cemita with pollo empanizado from La Casita Poblana in La Puente.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Tucked in a La Puente strip mall is this no-frills restaurant dedicated to Poblano specialties like sesame seed-dotted mole served with handmade tortillas and tacos árabes, plus plate-sized cemitas layered with avocado, a small mountain of salty quesillo, smoky chipotle salsa, fragrant pápalo and creamy avocado. Ask about the agua del día — it was extra-cinnamony horchata the morning I stopped by, which paired well with the generous sample of café de olla that my server offered free of charge.
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La China Poblana

Boyle Heights Mexican $
A cemita with milanesa de res from La China Poblana in Boyle Heights.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Founded in 1991 as a food truck, La China Poblana has since expanded to a patio on the corner of Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights, complete with Poblano art, ceiling fans and a TV perched in the corner playing telenovelas. The cemitas menu ranges from traditional milanesa to barbacoa de chivo, spit-roasted árabe, chicken and bacon and marinated cow tendon, all filled with wobbly bricks of queso blanco, pápalo, avocado and your choice of jalapeño or chipotle peppers, with the option to add quesillo for an extra charge.
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