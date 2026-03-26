11 of our favorite cinnamon rolls in Los Angeles
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L.A.’s only dedicated cinnamon roll shop was born during the pandemic, when stay-at-home orders prevented Lindsay Sears-McDonald from going to her family’s favorite bakery to satisfy her craving for sticky sweet buns.
Instead, she attempted the dessert at home. When her first try yielded delicious results, she set out to perfect the recipe. Soon, she and her husband Lawrence were popping up at events across Los Angeles, and in 2023 they nabbed a vendor spot at Smorgasburg L.A.
They named their outfit All About the Cinnamon, a play on the hit song “All About the Benjamins” that features Lil’ Kim and Notorious B.I.G. The menu follows a similar theme, with plush cinnamon rolls named after the rap and R&B artists that Lindsay and Lawrence grew up listening to, such as the Em dotted with milk-chocolate M&M’s or the Busta topped with warm Nutella. Last summer the couple opened a small storefront in Sherman Oaks, complete with a mural of hip-hop greats.
In pastry cases across the city, you’ll see a diverse range of sweet buns inspired by the comforting flavors of childhood. That translates to vegan cinnamon rolls with ube halaya and pandan at a Filipino bake shop in Long Beach and miso-honey milkbread buns sprinkled with sesame seeds at a Korean-inspired bakery in Highland Park. Here are 11 of our favorite cinnamon rolls in L.A.
All About the Cinnamon
Bad Ash Bakes
Butter, Love & Hardwork
The Canyon Bakery
Lodge Bread Co.
But it’s the cinnamon roll that’s elevated the bakery to viral status. The brick-sized loaves are lined up next to the register and get drenched in a citrus-flecked cream cheese frosting just before they’re served — the frosting is offered in a separate container for to-go orders — with a bread knife pierced through the center. The soft dough pulls apart easily and dissolves in the mouth almost like cotton candy. Earthy cinnamon and tart cream cheese balance out the sweetness of this generous dessert that’s meant to be shared.