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A photo of a cinnamon roll with a decorative border
A miso-honey cinnamon roll from Modu bakery.
(Illustration by Jaya Nicely / Los Angeles Times, photo by Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
Food

11 of our favorite cinnamon rolls in Los Angeles

By Stephanie Breijo
Danielle DorseyJenn Harris and Angela Osorio
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L.A.’s only dedicated cinnamon roll shop was born during the pandemic, when stay-at-home orders prevented Lindsay Sears-McDonald from going to her family’s favorite bakery to satisfy her craving for sticky sweet buns.

Instead, she attempted the dessert at home. When her first try yielded delicious results, she set out to perfect the recipe. Soon, she and her husband Lawrence were popping up at events across Los Angeles, and in 2023 they nabbed a vendor spot at Smorgasburg L.A.

They named their outfit All About the Cinnamon, a play on the hit song “All About the Benjamins” that features Lil’ Kim and Notorious B.I.G. The menu follows a similar theme, with plush cinnamon rolls named after the rap and R&B artists that Lindsay and Lawrence grew up listening to, such as the Em dotted with milk-chocolate M&M’s or the Busta topped with warm Nutella. Last summer the couple opened a small storefront in Sherman Oaks, complete with a mural of hip-hop greats.

In pastry cases across the city, you’ll see a diverse range of sweet buns inspired by the comforting flavors of childhood. That translates to vegan cinnamon rolls with ube halaya and pandan at a Filipino bake shop in Long Beach and miso-honey milkbread buns sprinkled with sesame seeds at a Korean-inspired bakery in Highland Park. Here are 11 of our favorite cinnamon rolls in L.A.

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All About the Cinnamon

Sherman Oaks Bakery and desserts $
LOS ANGELES - MARCH 13, 2026: All About That Cinnamon in Sherman Oaks serves cinnamon rolls named after hip hop stars. Pictured, clockwise from the top left: The Little Kim, The Cardi, The X, The Missy, The Big Poppa AKA The OG and The Cube. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
(Calvin B. Alagot/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The hip-hop themed bakery in Sherman Oaks came as a result of a pandemic craving for cinnamon rolls that co-owner and head baker Lindsay McDonald decided to satisfy herself. The bun turned out better than expected, prompting her to launch All About the Cinnamon with her husband Lawrence. The pair opened their bricks-and-mortar in Sherman Oaks last summer, with a mural that depicts many of the artists that the cinnamon rolls take inspiration from. There’s the classic Big Poppa; the Lil’ Kim topped with cream cheese frosting, Fruity Pebbles and organic strawberries; and the Ice Cube with house-made Oreo frosting and crusted Oreos, plus rotating seasonal options, all of them soft, pliable and made without preservatives or artificial ingredients. The cinnamon rolls can be made gluten-free or vegan by request, a handful of coffee drinks follow a similar theme (the D’Angelo is a brown sugar latte topped with vanilla bean cold foam) and mini buns are available for those who want to sample a variety.
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Bad Ash Bakes

Pasadena Bakery $
Popular matcha cinnamon roll at BadAshBakes in Pasadena.
(Da’shaunae Marisa / For The Times)
By Jenn Harris
Ashley Cunningham drew an early following for her cinnamon rolls, with a classic roll and one infused with ceremonial matcha. They’re ginormous in size, with fat rolls of cushy dough you pull away to reveal the cinnamon filling. The matcha roll is a deep, vibrant green. Think the color and size of the Hulk’s bulging muscles. There’s enough cream cheese frosting to pool around the roll and seep into every fold. The matcha is grassy and just a tad bitter, found in both the cinnamon filling and the frosting. If you’re having trouble deciding between the matcha roll or the classic, get both.
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Butter, Love & Hardwork

West Hollywood Chocolate shop $$$
A doughnut-glaze cinnamon bun atop black paper atop a reflective black table
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Chris Ford made his name in chocolate but he got his start in pastry. The celebrity chocolatier behind Butter, Love & Hardwork is a favorite of stars like the Kardashians and Madonna, who commission his whimsical, breakable chocolate sculptures. But in his new West Hollywood pop-up shop, he’s returning to his roots with croissant cubes, cookies and a killer cinnamon roll. The last is fluffy and tender thanks to a potato-enriched dough, which gets slathered with what Ford calls “cinnamon schmear.” In lieu of a thick frosting, the massive cinnamon bun gets coated in a thin sheen of doughnut-shop icing not unlike the version found on Krispy Kreme’s glazed doughnut. It’s glossy, totally craveable, and a cinnamon bun-doughnut mash-up for the ages.
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The Canyon Bakery

Topanga Bakery $
A pink-flower-petal-topped sourdough cinnamon bun on an aluminum tray
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Some of the city’s most melting, gooey cinnamon buns are hiding in a small bakery on the grounds of a wooden outdoor theater. Wind your way through the mountains to find the Canyon Bakery, where Patrice Winter serves rustic baked goods made with an ode to Topanga: Lady Hawk, her starter created with grapes cultivated nearby in the 1970s. She prepares croissants, bread loaves, quiches, cookies, cakes and tarts, but her cinnamon buns are some of the most popular items, and they disappear quickly. There’s a sturdiness to them, thanks to the freshly milled Sonora flour from Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project, and a golden outer crust that belies a soft, warm, practically melting center. The frosting — rich but not too sweet — is flecked with vanilla bean and practically drips off the fresh-from-the-oven bun.
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Lodge Bread Co.

Culver City Bakery
The cinnamon roll from Lodge Bread Co.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The growing mini-chain from co-owners Or Amsalam and Arthur Phaneuf specializes in naturally-leavened sourdough breads, classic pastries and brunch items with influence pulled from their Middle Eastern heritage, translating to items such as spicy sausage merguez wrapped in a buttery, flaky croissant and a house-made pita wrap bursting with cauliflower, tahini, chermoula, pickled raisins, chickpeas and herbs.

But it’s the cinnamon roll that’s elevated the bakery to viral status. The brick-sized loaves are lined up next to the register and get drenched in a citrus-flecked cream cheese frosting just before they’re served — the frosting is offered in a separate container for to-go orders — with a bread knife pierced through the center. The soft dough pulls apart easily and dissolves in the mouth almost like cotton candy. Earthy cinnamon and tart cream cheese balance out the sweetness of this generous dessert that’s meant to be shared.
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Miopane

Pasadena Bakery $
The cinnamon roll from Miopane in Pasadena.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
The cinnamon rolls at this Old Pasadena bakery are at least three inches tall, with plush dough wrapped around swirls of cinnamon paste. The cinnamon flavor is wonderfully intense, balancing the thick, sweet icing that sits in a thick sheet across the top of the bun. It’s beyond decadent, and worth the line that will inevitably stretch out the door and down the block, regardless of when you visit.
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Modu

Highland Park Bakery Coffee $
A miso honey cinnamon bun on a black ceramic plate on wood table.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
As with every pastry at Jiyoon Jang’s bakery and cafe, the cinnamon bun — all draped in honey and toasted sesame seeds — presents a delicate balance of sweet and savory. At Modu, Jang incorporates Korean flavor into her cookies, tea cakes and cinnamon bun, and in the last, that translates to a fluffy, plush milk-bread dough for the base. The miso, woven through both the cinnamon filling and the honey glaze on top, adds a thrum of umami. This treat became a fast favorite during Jang’s years of pasty pop-ups and order-ahead boxes, but now that she owns her own storefront, they can be found every day of the week.
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San & Wolves

Long Beach Filipino Vegan Bakery $
Three cinnamon buns sit on an aluminum baking tray
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
The line forms early for San & Wolves’ plant-based Filipino pastries, but the team gets an even earlier start. When it comes to their cinnamon buns — which come in three varieties — they start preparing the dough as early as 3 a.m. Roughly 24 hours of proofing keeps the dough airy and squishable, while the Filipino flavors keep things unique and colorful. In the pandan bun, the dough gets scented with the fragrant leaf and slathered with a classic filling of brown sugar, butter and cinnamon, and it’s all topped with frosting and toasted coconut. The black sesame bun, the most savory of the three, receives a thick inner spiral of house-made black sesame paste combined with sugar and butter, while the ube halaya bun is filled with a fresh ube jam made with ube, coconut milk, sugar and house-made condensed coconut milk. Arrive early to try all three.
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Sweet Red Peach

Inglewood Bakery $
A cinnamon roll from Sweet Red Peach in Pasadena.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Owner Karolyn Plummer is a former teacher who named the business after her three bestselling desserts: sweet potato pie, red velvet cupcakes and peach cobbler. There should be a way to add cinnamon to that list. While the former are three favorites, I never leave without a cinnamon roll. They’re served in individual foil bowls with a generous layer of icing spread across the entire surface. If you’re lucky, the rolls will be warm when you visit, with the gooey icing melting into every crevice. The swirls of dough underneath are as soft as a pillow and flecked with plenty of cinnamon. And if the rolls are room temp when you arrive, you can always warm them up at home — if they survive the journey.
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Sweet Valentine Bakery

Carson Bakery $
Cinnamon roll from Sweet Valentine Bakery, located in Carson.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
Cinnamon rolls were a Christmas morning tradition for Matt Valentine, who learned how to make the rolls in culinary school and later perfected his recipe. After operating as a home bakery, Valentine now serves these same rolls at his Carson storefront, just off the 91 Freeway. Sweet Valentine bakes its cinnamon rolls fresh throughout the day until doors close at 8 p.m. The rolls are extra soft and pliable, thanks to the 24- to 48-hour process of making the overnight, slow-rise dough. The palm-size desserts are smothered in cream cheese frosting, and three flavors are available: classic, Biscoff and Oreo. Seasonal flavors include carrot cake for Easter, red velvet for Valentine’s Day and peach cobbler in the fall. A neon-red sign flashes in the window, advertising “HOT CINNAMON ROLLS NOW,” and every guest is welcomed with free coffee and a sample cookie.
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SweetBoy

Hollywood Hills West Bakery $$
A hand drizzles toffee sauce over three cinnamon sweet buns on a blue cake stand at Saltie Girl brunch in West Hollywood.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
These toffee-like, sweet-salty cinnamon buns are so delectable they helped kickstart an entire bakery business. SweetBoy founder Ben Sidell began making these sweet buns from his sister’s kitchen during the pandemic. After his first drop, he had hundreds of messages requesting them, and launched his bakery then and there. The tall, pillowy cluster of buns requires two days of effort, proofing in multiple phases and layering the dough with thick “cinnamon goo.” Once finished they’re covered not in frosting but a warm, caramel toffee sauce with enough salinity to balance the buns’ sweetness — the perfect cinnamon bun for those who lean savory. Sidell offers them online for preorder and at weekend brunch at his mother’s West Hollywood seafood restaurant, Saltie Girl, where they arrive stacked on a small stand and are drizzled tableside with toffee sauce you’ll be licking from your plate.
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