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A classic take on bandeja paisa is served at La Fonda Antioquena in East Hollywood.
A classic take on bandeja paisa is served at La Fonda Antioquena in East Hollywood.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
Food

7 L.A. spots for bandeja paisa, Colombia’s classic lunch platter

Los Angeles Times intern Angela Osorio
By Angela Osorio
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Visit Medellín, and everyone will tell you to try one dish: bandeja paisa.

Translated as a “countryside tray,” you’ll find the loaded meat platter at any restaurant in Colombia’s second-largest city. The spread is loaded with savory red beans; white rice; ground beef or grilled steak; a long, curved strip of crispy chicharrón; chorizo; morcilla (blood sausage); a fried egg; golden lobes of sweet plantain; a mini arepa; and a slice of avocado.

Though its origins lie in the mountainous, coffee-growing region of Antioquia, known as the home of the paisas (derived from the Spanish word for countryman), the dish is widely celebrated and eaten across the country. It’s a hearty lunch meal meant for one person, a combination of flavors and textures that transport you straight to Medellín, known for its rich coffee landscape, blooming flowers and eternal spring weather.

“The bandeja paisa is the seal of the Colombians,” said Gloria Hernandez, owner of Nene’s Colombian Food in Lawndale.

The dish is believed to have started as a filling, nourishing meal for campesinos (field workers), providing strength to get through a day working in the fields. “There’s a gathering of various dishes to make a bandeja paisa,” said Cesar Gutierrez, owner of Arepa’s Colombianas in Redondo Beach.

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Over 40,000 Colombians live in L.A., according to the Los Angeles Almanac. Three-thousand miles from home, the city is host to several Colombian restaurants, food trucks and even a rooftop night market in downtown L.A.

From a longstanding restaurant in Larchmont to a favorite for modern Colombian cuisine in Long Beach, here are seven places where you can devour a bandeja paisa.

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Arepa's Colombianas

Redondo Beach Colombian $
Bandeja paisa from Arepa's, located in the food court of South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times )
By Angela Osorio
Colombian native Cesar Gutierrez wanted arepas to have a presence in L.A. That was the motivation behind opening Arepa’s Colombianas in 2022, named after the iconic corn cake popular in Colombia and Venezuela. Located in the food court of South Bay Galleria, a quiet mall in Redondo Beach, the casual restaurant serves nearly 10 arepa varieties and traditional Colombian plates, including the bandeja paisa. Though not officially on the menu, the bandeja paisa is always available to order with the full array of traditional ingredients, including a midnight-black morcilla. Order at the counter and enjoy your platter on-the-go or at the food court’s ample seating area.
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Colombia Parce

Echo Park Colombian $
Bandeja paisa from Colombia Parce in Downtown.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
With a colorful patio and reggaeton music on full blast, Colombia Parce feels like a late-night spot you’d find in Medellin. The restaurant offers a range of street food options, from a patacon pisao (fried plantains topped with chicken, beef or chorizo) to a transmidog (Colombian-style hot dog loaded with quail eggs, crunchy potato sticks and drizzles of house-made sauces). The bandeja paisa arrives on an iron skillet featuring shredded beef; rice; a fried egg; a thick slab of chicharrón; two lobes of plantain; a thin, crisp arepa; chorizo and beans. Located just a mile away from Dodger Stadium, the restaurant’s casual setting and late weekend hours make it an ideal stop for a postgame meal or noche de rumba.
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El Paisa Restaurant

Long Beach Colombian $
By Angela Osorio
You won’t miss this pale yellow building on the corner of Orange Avenue in Long Beach, painted with yellow, blue and red stripes representing Colombia’s flag. Inside El Paisa, you’ll find a spacious interior with a back space reserved for karaoke every Friday, complete with a small stage and patriotic yellow, blue and red curtains. Artwork and souvenirs from Antioquia hang on the walls, in addition to Colombian soccer jerseys and snacks available for sale. Choose from two options of bandeja paisa, one with ground beef (campesina) and the other with steak (típica). You’ll also find a variety of meat and seafood plates, including ajiaco de pollo (chicken stew), a picada (a meat platter featuring chicharrón, chicken, steak and pork ribs) and a pargo rojo frito (whole fried snapper).
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La Fonda Antioqueña

Colombian $$
Bandeja paisa at La Fonda Antioquena.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
La Fonda has anchored L.A.’s Colombian community for over 30 years, attracting paisas to its spacious lot on Melrose Avenue. The dining room often fills up on the weekends, where you’ll find Colombian soccer games playing on the mounted TVs. A stacked plate of bandeja paisa comes complete with smoky, fire-red chicharrón; a large steak; browned plantains; a mini arepa; rice; avocado and a bowl of fresh beans served on the side. Try other traditional dishes like the ave maria pues (a large plate of steak accompanied by rice, plantains, chorizo, arepa, and chicharrón) and sancocho de res (beef stew).
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Macondo Kitchen

Van Nuys Colombian $
Bandeja paisa from Macondo's Kitchen in Van Nuys.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
Macondo Kitchen is serious when it comes to presentation. Your bandeja paisa will arrive on a three-tiered iron rack, starting with chunky strips of chicharrón and a bowl of hearty beans. The remaining ensemble is on the bottom tier: a slab of juicy steak prepared to your liking; a soft, golden plantain; white rice; a brick-red sausage; a small arepa; a crispy patacon (smashed, fried plantain); a fried egg and a slice of avocado. Watch a soccer game on one of the many TVs and browse through a gift shop at the back of the restaurant, stocked with Colombian snacks, treats and souvenirs, as well as handmade jewelry, purses, wooden decor and artwork. Try the daily lunch special for $14.99, and visit on the weekends for mondongo (tripe stew), a traditional dish from Antioquia.
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Nene's Colombian Food

Lawndale Colombian $
Bandeja paisa from Nene's Colombian Food in Lawndale.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
Bogota native Gloria Hernandez opened her first restaurant in the late ‘90s, at a time when there weren’t many Colombian options in L.A. She now bounces between her two restaurants: Nene’s in Lawndale and recently opened El Sazon de Doña Gloria in Azusa. Many of her recipes are inspired by her time working at her parents’ restaurants in Bogota, where she learned to make traditional Colombian dishes like sobrebarriga a la criolla (a flank steak bathed in a red Creole sauce), chuleta de cerdo empanizada (breaded pork chops) and ajiaco bogotano (a chicken and potato stew that’s popular in Bogota). At Nene’s, the bandeja paisa is served with beans, rice, a fried egg, thick slices of golden plantain, a glistening sausage, a curved strip of chicharrón and a grilled steak hiding underneath a griddled arepa.
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Selva

Long Beach Colombian $$
Bandeja paisa from Selva in Long Beach.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
Recognized for its modern, wood-fired Colombian cuisine, restaurant critic Bill Addison wrote in a 2022 review that the bandeja paisa at Selva “should be the focal point of your meal.” Chef Carlos Jurado relocated from Cali, a city in southwestern Colombia, to Long Beach when he was 2 years old. A veteran of Vespertine and Border Grill, Jurado opened Selva in 2022. The bandeja paisa is on the Sunday brunch menu and available to order off-menu throughout the week (available to order at any time). The meal is served on a silver tray covered with plantain leaves, complete with thick slices of steak hidden underneath a fried egg; grilled chorizo; two golden plantains; two squares of extra-crisp chicharrón; a bowl of velvety beans; rice and two griddled arepas filled with melted cheese.
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