Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
Dogs are welcome on the spacious patio at De La Nonna, a pizzeria in the Arts District of Los Angeles.
Dogs are welcome on the spacious patio at De La Nonna, a pizzeria in the Arts District of Los Angeles.
(B. Justine Jaime / Los Angeles Times)
Food

The best dog-friendly patios to take your pup this summer

Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Senior Food Editor Follow
For Subscribers

Los Angeles loves dogs. The city was ranked as the most popular across the country for dog ownership, according to data gathered by U.S. News, and with get-outside weather and an abundance of green spaces to explore, it’s easy to see why.

Pet ownership skyrocketed during pandemic shutdowns, with local shelters experiencing a rare shortage of dogs and cats. But as the world reopened, dog owners were faced with the challenge of balancing return-to-office demands and expanded social lives with the responsibilities of pet ownership, making dog-friendly spaces all the more important.

Thankfully, the local restaurant scene offers countless settings to socialize with your pup, from an Eagle Rock coffee shop with an attached dog park to an Arts District pizzeria and a Lincoln Heights cider house. Here are 12 dog-friendly patios in L.A. to visit with your pup this summer.

Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Restaurants

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Showing Places

Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery

Pasadena Cheese Shop $$
PASADENA CA, OCT. 8, 2021: The back patio at Agnes in Pasadena, California.
(Maggie Shannon/For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The quaint restaurant and cheesery is housed in a former fire station from the 1920s, with a breezy back patio thanks to ceiling fans and a retractable roof. The menu is pure Americana comfort with some local influence thrown in, including loaded baked potato dumplings, garlic fried chicken drizzled with hot honey and cornbread eclairs topped with a squiggle of chicken liver mousse and dotted with luxardo cherries. There’s also a full cheese menu if you prefer to graze over cured meats, tinned fish or marinated olives. Sneak a square of cheese to your pup if you’re feeling generous. Cocktails approach the classics with creativity, including a Vesper martini with Thai basil, and there’s a thoughtful list of nonalcoholic options.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Alder & Sage

Long Beach Coffee Breakfast/Brunch $$
A customer sits with their dog on Alder & Sage's patio.
(Sterling Reed)
By Danielle Dorsey
Have your dog’s day out at the bustling daytime cafe from Kerstin Kansteiner in Long Beach’s Retro Row. The sandy wraparound patio features communal seating and tables for two, a conversation pit and a garden that provides herbs for the seasonally shifting menu. Summertime specialties include a jasmine green tea topped with guava cold foam, peaches and burrata and and a focaccia BLT with heirloom tomato served with garlic-parsley fries. The neighborhood bistro recently launched a social hour every Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., with limited items such as kofta chicken meatballs and anchovy toast, plus full table service. Outside of the creative cafe menu, wine, draft beer and soju-based cocktails are available.
Show more Show less
Route Details

All Season Brewing

Mid-Wilshire Brewery $$
Dogs under the bar at All Season Brewery
(All Season Brewing)
By Danielle Dorsey
Sometimes it seems like there are more dogs than owners at this Mid-City brewery that’s housed in a Midcentury Modern Firestone tire shop. The best part? Dogs can freely roam the spacious grounds, including the street-facing patio and the interior with skee-ball games and a Chicas Tacos window where you can order a weekend-only breakfast burrito, “pizza” served on 12-inch flour tortillas and tacos filled with beer-battered fish, slow-braised steak or jackfruit. Outside of beer, the bar serves draft cocktails and wine and a few nonalcoholic options. All Seasons Brewing frequently hosts pop-up markets, line dancing and other events.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Beethoven Market

Mar Vista Californian Italian $$
Guests sit and servers walk on the patio at Beethoven Market in Mar Vista, some by a large tree at the center of the patio.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The buzzy Mar Vista restaurant and market is named in honor of its former life as a neighborhood market built in 1949, not the 1992 film that made every millennial beg their parents for a Saint Bernard puppy. Nonetheless, the convivial patio that’s anchored by an olive tree is a great place to grab dinner with your dog in tow. The Cal-Italian menu from chef Michael Leonard celebrates the season with dishes such as an apricot and radicchio salad, a fig and prosciutto pizza and pork collar with nectarine and fennel. Craft cocktails are priced at $15 or under and the wine list spans bottles from across California and Europe.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Benny Boy Brewing

Lincoln Heights Brewery $$
Los Angeles, CA - July 16: A view of the dog-friendly environment at Benny Boy Brewing on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (B. Justine Jaime / Los Angeles Times)
(B. Justine Jaime / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Named after co-owners and husband and wife Ben Farber and Chelsey Rosetter’s dog, you’re guaranteed to see a couple good boys lazing on the sand-strewn beer garden with firepits or in the open-air brewery and cider house at Benny Boy Brewing. Tucked under the 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights, the brewery uses Old World techniques with minimal processing and hosts frequent pop-ups and events, such as an all-day celebration for National Michelada Day featuring michelada flights, ceviche and shrimp tacos from Correas Mariscos and a charity Lotería game. Beer and cider flights are on tap, with a cider slushie that rotates weekly and natural wine from Angeleno Wines. Nonalcoholic cocktails, beer and cider are also available.
Show more Show less
Route Details

De La Nonna

Downtown L.A. Italian Restaurant
De La Nonna on 4th Place in L.A. has a dog-friendly environment.
(B. Justine Jaime / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
There’s plenty of space for you and your dog to stretch out at this Arts District pizzeria with a two-level patio that’s lush with plants and twinkles with string lights after dark. The menu proves just as reliable, ranging from rectangular foccaccia slices topped with Japanese potato, fennel, pesto and mozzarella or classic pepperoni (add the hot honey) to eggplant caponata with spicy-sweet agrodolce. The beverage menu includes a natural-leaning wine list with most bottles sourced from Europe’s boot and California, with cocktails riffing on Italian classics, such as a frozen Aperol spritz and a negroni with strawberry amaro. A short weekend brunch menu offers a sandwich with house-made sausage, shakshouka and Italian cream puffs with orange ricotta.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Destroyer

Culver City Breakfast/Lunch $$
A photograph of Destroyer Sid Kronenthal Park.
(Juno Carmel/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Head to this casual Culver City cafe for inventive, seasonally driven breakfast and lunch plates conceptualized by chef Jordan Kahn of ultra fine dining temples Vespertine and Meteora. The alfresco patio is the perfect place to recharge with an ube-lavender latte, mandarin French toast, a duck confit ciabatta sandwich or Koshihikari rice porridge after hiking with your pup to the nearby Baldwin Hills Scenic Outlook.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Dialog Cafe

West Hollywood Breakfast/Lunch $
Dog-friendly patio at Dialog Cafe.
(Emily Palos)
By Danielle Dorsey
The perennially popular West Hollywood cafe celebrates its canine guests just as much as the humans, with an Instagram dedicated to the Dogs of Dialog. Stake out a table on the covered patio after you place your order for a cloud cream Kyoto cold brew, chicken Caesar wrap or mortadella sandwich. Breakfast is available all day and the cafe closes at 9 p.m. most nights, which means you can cap your evening with a brisket breakfast burrito.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Le Great Outdoor

Santa Monica American $$
Guests enjoy a meal on the outdoor patio space at Le Great Outdoor.
(Joel Barhamand/For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The completely alfresco restaurant in Santa Monica’s Bergamot Station feels like a community barbecue with dishes cooked over live fire and picnic tables sprawled across two levels. The menu changes based on what’s available at the local farmers market, but you’ll want to try a couple flame-kissed skewers or a whole branzino from the Terre & Mer section of the menu. Pair them with produce of the moment — char-spotted corn on the cob and a beet salad dashed with sherry vinegar were on the menu at my last visit. Ask your server for a recommendation from the natural-leaning wine list and for a water bowl for your dog.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Muddy Paw Coffee

Eagle Rock Coffeehouse $
A dog sitting at a patio table.
(Muddy Paw Coffee)
By Danielle Dorsey
If you want to caffeinate, distract your dog and support rescue dogs all at the same time, head to Muddy Paw Coffee — in particular the Eagle Rock location that features a private patio and park where dogs can go unleashed. A portion of each purchase supports the Pasadena Humane Society and the coffee menu is dog-themed, with options such as Puppy Love with espresso, vanilla extract, agave and choice of milk. Nonna’s Empanadas are available if you’re craving a snack.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Salazar

Elysian Valley Restaurant
(Jennelle Fong)
By Danielle Dorsey
You’ll feel transported to the Baja California coast on Salazar’s spacious open-air patio in Frogtown that’s landscaped with cactuses and palm plants. The menu follows similar cues, with fish tacos, wood-grilled steak and freshwater trout and plenty of botanas to snack on while you and your pup relax in the shade. The beverage menu features agua frescas, micheladas and a handful of margaritas — sample a few with a flight or opt for the frozen prickly pear to cool down on a hot day.
Show more Show less
Route Details

The Waterfront

Venice American $$
The interior of the Waterfront in Venice.
(The Waterfront)
By Danielle Dorsey
Right off the Venice Boardwalk, the Waterfront is an open-air maze with a loungey interior modeled after a surfer’s living room and a spacious patio with a thatched roof and hanging plants. The menu fits the setting, including tacos, fish and chips and weekend-only oysters. The restaurant boasts a Taco Tuesday special with a Mexican lager, shot of tequila and two tacos for $25, plus singles nights and live DJs. It can get crowded on the weekend, but dogs are welcome throughout the space, so find a calm corner to settle in.
Show more Show less
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement