15 over-the-top coffee and matcha drinks to try in L.A.
In a coffee city like Los Angeles, it’s no surprise that many coffee shops, teahouses and cafes take creativity to the next level. The sweet syrups and aesthetic latte art that marked our entry into customizable coffee culture were only the beginning — springboards for today’s caffeine scene where different flavors of fluffy cream tops and unique toppings, from sugar rims to cob-shaped corn ice cream, draw crowds to shops across the city.
Here, dramatic drinks take inspiration from a wealth of cultures and cuisines, from East Asian cafes and bubble tea shops where add-ons are the star to third-wave coffee shops highlighting flavors from around the world.
“We wanted something on the menu that was kind of a destination drink,” said Max Rand, the owner of Good Friend, a coffee shop that opened in East Hollywood last year. “That’s become a really popular thing in L.A. especially: something that people will go out of their way for, will drive across town for. It has to be interesting enough for someone to go out of their way to try it.”
Extravagant drinks aren’t always a hit — too many add-ons and the delicately bitter flavor of matcha disappears. Adding whipped cream and other flourishes can muddle the tasting notes that coffee roasters work so hard to highlight. Finding the sweet spot is difficult.
Achieving that balance — high-quality ingredients and processes complemented by unique flavors and presentation — is what makes a baroque beverage a winner. From coffee infused with yuzu to milky mango topped with matcha mousse, these are our favorite over-the-top drinks that taste just as good as they look.
Chocolate Forest at DAMO
That last option, chocolate, is the defining feature and best part of DAMO’s Chocolate Forest drink. As a matcha purist, I didn’t expect to enjoy a matcha latte topped with a cream so luscious and chocolatey it might as well be chocolate pudding — but DAMO somehow manages to balance the cream’s sweetness with the matcha’s bitter grassiness. Enjoy your drink with the mugwort rice cake waffle, served with, of course, a side of cream.
Earth latte at Elorea
Each drink comes with a paper scent blotter that corresponds to the fragrance. In coffee form, the Earth scent takes the shape of a classic mocha, but here it’s made with misugaru, espresso, ginger, vanilla, milk and dark chocolate. Then it’s smoked with wood under a glass cloche to mirror the woody and warm notes found in the Earth eau de parfum. At Elorea, alternate between sipping and smelling for maximum effect.
Matcha Typhoon Slush at Formosa Aroma
Corn cream latte at Gong Gan
The pale-blue setting, mismatched furniture and over-the-top drink aesthetics have made this a destination for photo-happy guests and influencers, but the bevy of beverages also has substance, creatively weaving in black sesame, Korean melon, persimmon and soybean powder. My favorite on the menu is the corn cream latte, where espresso mingles with corn milk on ice, with the summery, sweet and vegetal flavor not so much offsetting but augmenting the coffee.
Gong Gan’s team wanted to make something comforting and nostalgic when riffing on corn, an ingredient frequently found in Korean cuisine. The latte comes topped with a thick layer of house-made corn cream, which is then topped with chewy corn crumble that’s baked in-house. It’s a sweet-savory latte that feels part drink, part snack.
Peanut butter and jelly latte at Good Friend Coffee
Soosoo matcha latte at Harucake
Matcha Chata at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Cloudy (With a Chance of Peanuts) at Kumquat Coffee
The Mango in Tokyo at Motto Tea Cafe
For a drink that really feels like an indulgent dessert, the Farmers Tea is a milk tea with matcha mousse crowned with a generous handful of Oreo crumbles. Use your boba straw to crush some of the cookies into the drink. Nibble a few off the top. Treating yourself is encouraged.
Salted cream matcha ube at Nam Coffee
Guinness butterscotch cream latte at Ondo Coffee
The Guinness butterscotch cream latte is its bestseller, a grown-up drink (Choi points out that he’s 40 now, after all) with “butter beer vibes,” one customer noted. Guinness (the nonalcoholic version — Guinness 0.0) is infused in the cream topping and the butterscotch sauce, which is made with browned butter, sugar and heavy cream. It’s rich, creamy and caffeinated but not cloying, to go with Ondo’s “low-key mindset.”
Blueberry cold foam matcha at Verve
A Verve manager in Santa Cruz, Carrie Swain, worked with the coffee company’s drink development team to come up with the flavor profile — a layer of matcha and milk mixed together, poured over ice and topped with half-and-half and heavy cream blended with house-made blueberry syrup. The seasonal drink, available through summer, is garnished spectacularly, with edible flowers and a dusting of technicolor-pink freeze-dried dragonfruit powder.
Clarified yuzu coffee at Wynd Coffee & Art Gallery
“Our menu is inspired by the multicultural journey that has shaped my life,” said Kim. “I was born in South America to Asian parents and raised mostly in the U.S., and each drink on our menu is a reflection of a cultural blend.”
In the clarified yuzu coffee the punchy, bright citrus bursts through the bold, full taste of rich-roasted beans. Kim leans on the centuries-old technique required of making clarified cocktails, but washes and clarifies coffee instead to create a smoother, more mellifluous balance between the yuzu and the beans. Each batch takes roughly eight hours to make, and you can taste it — there’s a lot of care here, in addition to a lot of flavor.
Evil Eye at Yala Coffee
“We have our modern approach with the cardamom cream top and the [sugar] rim on the Evil Eye,” said Marissa Shammas, Yala co-founder and Zain’s wife. “But we also have hopes that anybody that comes in that wants to bring their parents, they [can] have [the coffee] the way that [Zain’s] mom makes it.”
Yala’s “Evil Eye” drink is both a technical feat and an L.A. coffee fanatic’s Instagram dream. A 4-ounce shot of the shop’s signature sand coffee — brewed in a a Turkish coffee pot and heated on a bed of sand — resembles an evil eye symbol with a topping of a fluffy, floral cardamom cream, a pea-sized scoop of coffee grounds and a rim of honey and crunchy raw brown sugar.