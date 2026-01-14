Advertisement
Ingredients for Vida and the finished smoothie at Roots of Life in Huntington Park.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Food

16 of our favorite green juices and smoothies (that actually taste good) in L.A.

By Danielle Dorsey
Stephanie BreijoBetty HallockJenn Harris and Daniel Hernandez
For Subscribers

With an abundance of seasonal fruit and vegetables available year-round, it’s no wonder Los Angeles is a destination for cold-pressed juices and produce-packed smoothies.

In 2007, Marjan Sarshar opened the first location of Kreation in Santa Monica, offering hand-pressed juices alongside healthy grab-and-go meals — the chain has since expanded with more than 25 stores across Southern California. Hayden Slater, Carly de Castro and Hedi Gores followed suit with the opening of Pressed Juicery in West L.A. in 2010. Now the brand has almost 100 locations across the U.S.

Left to right: Slim Shady, Green N Nutty, Glow and Vida at Roots of Life in Huntington Park.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The benefits of juicing are debated — some argue that fruit contains high natural sugar content, while others encourage juicing as an easy stepping stone to embracing a healthier lifestyle.

When Salud Juice founder Angela Yeen’s father suffered a heart attack and underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2012, juicing was a gateway that helped shift his relationship with food.

“I was trying to figure out preventative measures for this to never happen again, and I’m like, OK, how am I going to convince my dad, this Mexican machismo man, that he needs to eat better when his friends make fun of him if he eats a salad?” Yeen said.

Yeen bought a juicer for $5 at a garage sale and began researching and experimenting with recipes, at first masking the flavor of vegetables that her father would normally shy away from with fruit he already loved. They’d drink the juice together, raising their glasses to cheers, “Salud!”

Word quickly spread of Yeen’s homemade juices, and soon she was delivering them to friends and coworkers out of her VW bus. After a year, she outgrew her home and moved into a commercial kitchen. In 2015, she opened the first location of Salud Juice on 4th Street and Cherry Avenue in her hometown of Long Beach.

Last year, Yeen opened the third location of Salud Juice in Bixby Knolls. A decade later, she says she still makes an effort to cater to blue-collar men like her father and others who might be resistant to dramatic lifestyle changes.

“You walk in, and it’s like, ‘What is cold pressed? What is turmeric? What is ashwagandha?’” said Yeen. “A lot of our onboarding with our staff is reminding them how intimidating it is to walk into [a juice bar] for the first time and putting themselves in their shoes.”

Today, L.A.’s juice and smoothie scene is more expansive than ever, encompassing mom-and-pop shops, neighborhood juguerías and sleek chains slinging protein powders and supplements alongside blended concoctions. Often treated as a meal replacement, a juice or smoothie can cost about the same as a fast-casual lunch, between $10 and $25. Here are 16 our favorite green juices and smoothies that actually taste good, from a food truck in Koreatown to a casual fruit stall in Inglewood. — Danielle Dorsey

Beverly Hills Juice

Beverly Grove Juice Bar $
A hand holds a bottle of green juice labeled the Green Genie. Behind is a neon sign that says "carrot juice"
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
At 51 years young, one of L.A.’s oldest standalone juiceries is still serving some of the city’s best. The Otto family pays particular attention to the produce served at their small, white-tiled juice shop, which has helped proliferate juicing, wheatgrass shots and healthy living since 1975. The owners of Beverly Hills Juice (formerly known as Beverly Hills Juice Club) source their fresh, locally grown fruit and vegetables from farmers markets two to three times a week, rounding out their stalwart juices, shots and Banana Manna “shakes” with a treasure trove of seasonal specials such as cara cara, persimmon, tangerine and coconut, and a four-citrus blend. This family business with a cult following keeps multiple varieties of green juice on hand, but the most popular is the Green Genie: a potent, refreshing blend of celery, parsley, spinach, kale, romaine, apple, lemon and a triple serving of ginger. Add it to a Banana Manna shake for even sweeter results.
Body Energy Club

West Hollywood Shakes/Smoothies $
The Pistachio Dreaming smoothie at Body Energy Club
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times )
By Danielle Dorsey
It’s sandwiched on a fitness-focused stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, so you’ll need little convincing to stop by Body Energy Club for a post-workout (or anytime) treat. Bonus: You can also browse the shop’s vitamins, supplements and protein powders while your smoothie is being prepared.

Here, you can opt for an almost neon-green Avocado Bliss smoothie (coconut water, avocado, apple, spinach, pineapple, dates and choice of vegan or whey protein) or the beautifying Matcha Collagen (almond milk, ceremonial matcha, collagen peptides, banana, moringa, dates and choice of vegan or whey protein) that’s purported to improve skin elasticity and strengthen hair and nails, but my favorite is the mint-colored Pistachio Dreaming (almond milk, banana, chlorophyll, walnuts, coconut ribbons, sesame seeds, dates, pistachio butter and vegan or whey protein), which goes down as smooth as ice cream thanks to rich pistachio butter and sesame seeds, but still packs in more than 32 grams of protein.
Bone Juice

Burbank Juice Bars $$
A cup of the Green Smoothie and a bottle of the Solo Greens juice
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Bone Juice is a juice and smoothie bar that opened in the Magnolia Park area of Burbank in late 2024. The shop makes its own almond milk, uses dates or honey instead of sugar, and frozen fruit instead of ice in its smoothies. The Green Smoothie is a favorite, with spinach, banana, spirulina, flaxseed, plant protein and almond milk. It tastes like a peanut butter and banana smoothie, with just enough spinach to remind you that you’re not drinking dessert. The Solo Greens is the greenest of the shop’s cold-pressed juices, with a bright, well-balanced mix of mint, celery, cucumber, spinach, kale and parsley.
El Colibri

Inglewood Juice Bars $
Green Diet at El Colibri.
(Daniel Hernandez / Los Angeles Times)
By Daniel Hernandez
A fruit stall attached to an aging indoor market in Inglewood’s old downtown, El Colibri is a go-to for local workers hunting for healthy, energy-boosting sandwiches and jugos. Ramon Anguiano and family blend cold-pressed juices and smoothies, with two all-green standouts: The Kale Detox combines raw mango, pineapple, orange, spinach, kale, chia seeds and green spirulina for a bold way to take in some algae. I’m sticking with the Green Diet, a juice with celery, spinach, green apple, lime, parsley and pineapple — everything you want in a jugo verde, just like back in Mexico.
Green Table Cafe

Mid-City Italian Vegan Juice Bars $$
Green juice in a bottle.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times )
By Danielle Dorsey
Husband and wife team and certified holistic nutritionists Leonardo and Britney Durazzini grew an online community around building a raw vegan lifestyle before opening Green Table Cafe in Pico-Robertson with plant-based Italian recipes that pull from Leonardo’s background, house-made cheeses and meats, superfood bowls, smoothies and cold-pressed juices. You’ll usually spy one of them behind the counter, eager to answer any questions about the menu or offer a recommendation.

The smoothies here lean fruity, with only one green option — the G.T. smoothie gets its hue thanks to matcha. But if you’re looking to pack a variety of greens into a single item, check out the selection of cold-pressed juices, including the Cleanser, a light and vegetal option with cucumber, celery, cilantro, lemon, chlorella and spirulina, or Sweet Green, a slightly sweeter juice with grapefruit, spirulina, chlorella and aloe vera.
Honey Hi

Echo Park Cafe $
A blended green smoothie in a clear glass atop a vintage table.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Honey Hi cafe sources local produce from farmers markets throughout the week — including the just-around-the-corner Echo Park market — and the quality shines through in its juices and smoothies. While there is a more straightforward green smoothie called the No Fomo, the newer, less-sweet New House Salad is an instant favorite: Halfway between a green juice and a smoothie, the non-icy, not-too-thick blended beverage features a twinge of tang from fresh lemon juice and green apple, creaminess from avocado, almond and pumpkin seed milk, coconut meat and vanilla protein, and ample greens because of an onslaught of spinach, celery and mint. It isn’t so savory that it tastes exactly like a house salad, but it’s packed with all of the same nutrients.
Jugos Azteca

Highland Park
A green juice and a deep-purple juice with a tostada on a wood table against a green wall
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
As Highland Park community fixtures of more than 20 years, the Peña family has made a name keeping the community fed — and full of nutrients — with their offerings at two storefronts. Their lime-green juicery, Jugos Azteca, sprouted from their huaraches restaurant before expanding to its own standalone space (Huaraches Azteca, only three doors down, still serves their fresh juices). At Jugos Azteca, the Peñas take great care in their juicing: some varieties are pressed, some are blended, and some drinks require both depending on the ingredients. An astounding 25 juice concoctions correspond to various ailments such as hypertension, acne, bad breath, impotence, anxiety and fatigue, but there are also smoothies, raspados, aguas frescas and more straightforward mix-and-match juices. The most popular green option, the Super Green Juice, deceptively packs a food pyramid’s worth of produce into a single cup: kale, alfalfa, parsley, ginger, celery, spinach, broccoli, cucumber, pineapple and green apple.
Juice Club of Pasadena

Pasadena Juice Bars $$
The Super Juice green juice in a plastic cup with a black straw.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
The Juice Club of Pasadena is a tiny juice bar and cafe inside the 24 Hour Fitness on Lake Avenue. To enter, head downstairs to the gym entrance, then let the staff at the front know you’re there for the cafe. There’s a straightforward menu of juices and smoothies, with a long list of ingredients you can use to build your own concoction. The Super Juice is packed with kale, cucumber, spinach, celery and lime. It’s a harmonious concoction of greens with a zap of lime. The juice is pressed to order so expect to wait at least a few minutes for your drink. And if you use the 24 Hour Fitness parking lot, the gym staff will let you validate your ticket.
Main Squeeze

Santa Monica Juice Bars Café Shakes/Smoothies $$
The Green Monster smoothie from Main Squeeze in Santa Monica.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
This sliver of a coffee and smoothie shop is known for using local vendors in its drinks, showcasing local artists on its walls, and for something called nipple smoothies. The thick smoothies are served overflowing from their dome lids, mimicking the shape of a nipple on a breast. Call it what you want. I appreciate the extra mouthful or two of smoothie at the top. While there are plenty of nutrient-packed smoothies to choose from, the Green Monster is a party in every cup. Almond milk, kale, bananas, dates, cocoa nibs, a powdered blend of greens, walnuts, spirulina and your choice of whey or pea protein come together to form a teal-tinged smoothie. The banana makes the texture extra indulgent, and I love the crunch of the walnuts and cocoa nibs.
Mateo's Ice Cream

Ice cream Juice Bars $
The Detox of the Day, and Green Diet Dietetico at Mateo's Ice Cream
(Daniel Hernandez/Los Angeles Times)
By Daniel Hernandez
Mateo’s is known mostly for its delicious Mexican-style ice cream and fruit bars, but I’ve always relied on it for the lunch specials: fresh deli sandwiches on rolls (I go for tuna salad) and the green juices. At the Mateo’s on Pico Boulevard in Mid-City, the Detox of the Day is a perfect balance of greens and fruits, with green apple, cucumber, pineapple, spinach, celery and lime, which brings it close to how I make my jugo verde at home. The taste is tart and apple-y, just how I like it. Or go for the Green Diet Dietético, which features the sacred ingredient of nopal, along with parsley, celery, pineapple and grapefruit.
Movita Juice Bar

Norwalk Juice Bar $
A hand holds Movita Juice Bar's Fiber Green juice (in a plastic cup with a purple straw) against a purple-striped wall
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Downey-founded juice chain Movita — a play on “more vida,” or “more life” — began after a successful fight against cancer. Co-founder Jorge Campos received some pointed advice while his young daughter recovered: Switch her to a diet that’s heavy in fresh produce and with no added sugar. As such, Movita launched in 2015 with a menu that incorporates only fresh produce, and each location is brimming with bins of carrots, blueberries, apples, kale and more. For a boost of greens find four or five options, but the Fiber Green is the “premium” choice: The blended juice is lightly tart thanks to kiwi and green apple, with a slight sweetness from orange, pineapple and monkfruit. To squeeze in veggies it features kale, spinach and cucumber, with the option to customize with add-ins like sea moss, chia seeds, probiotics, mushroom extract and plant protein.
Puerto Nuevo Coffee

View Park-Windsor Hills Mexican Breakfast Coffee $
No. 3 (Green Juice) at Puerto Nuevo Coffee.
(Daniel Hernandez / Los Angeles Times)
By Daniel Hernandez
Puerto Nuevo Coffee is a Slauson Avenue classic and hidden gem, a place where traditional Mexican and American breakfast dishes are uniformly made just a bit better than anywhere else in a good radius. The service is kind and efficient. It’s a coffee shop, Mexican restaurant, and juicery, where on weekends longtime View Park-Windsor Hills locals pick up multiple orders of green juices or vampiros to-go, probably for recovering loved ones at home. Theirs is made with spinach, cucumber, celery, green apple, parsley, and kale. It’s bright and just right. Try their smoothie bowls too.
Root of Life Juicery

Huntington Park Juice Bars
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA - JANUARY 13: Clockwise from upper left: Green N Nutty, Glow, Vida, Slim Shady green smoothies at Roots of Life in Huntington Park, CA on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
Maria Pacheco started selling juices more than a decade ago at local farmers markets across South L.A., featuring produce from Azteca Farm, before opening Root of Life Juicery in Huntington Park in 2017. Bottles of several varieties of green juices in every verdant shade line the refrigerated case. Leafy vegetables such as kale, romaine, parsley, dandelion, collard greens and spinach unfurl a rainbow of green. The Nopalita highlights prickly pear cactus with its citrusy-tart and grassy flavor, combined with moringa, cucumber, spinach and pineapple. A menu of fresh smoothies, which are made to order, also represent a “rainbow” of greens. Spinach is highlighted in the Green N Nutty with peanut butter, medjool dates, banana, hemp granola, cinnamon and house-made almond milk, garnished with cacao nibs. Blue-green algae spirulina (packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and protein, according to WebMD) gives its hue to Viva La Vida, boosted with pineapple, mango, kale, spinach, hemp hearts, dates, apple, banana, ginger and lemon, and topped with flax and chia seeds.
Salud Juice

Long Beach Juice Bars $
A hand holds a plastic cup with straw and green liquid in the cup.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Angela Keen went from delivering juices out of her VW bus to opening a storefront on 4th Street and Cherry Avenue in 2015. Today, Salud Juice has three locations across Long Beach serving cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açai and pitaya bowls, coffee drinks and superfood lattes with organic and raw ingredients. The LB Greenbelt smoothie, with kale, spinach, banana, mango, hemp seeds and choice of milk (I go for hemp), is a balanced choice to start the day, only slightly sweet thanks to the banana and mango, with a hint of grassiness from the kale and spinach. The Grunge, a cold-pressed juice with cucumber, kale, spinach, lettuce, celery, orange and lemon, is refreshing and citrusy, pleasant to sip on as a snack in between meals.
Straight Up Fast Food

Koreatown Juice Bars Shakes/Smoothies $
By Danielle Dorsey
Founded in 2019 by Senter McGinest IV, Straight Up Fast Food was born out of the desire to disrupt the fast food market and bring fresh, affordable produce to customers directly by way of a food truck. The smoothies are named after L.A.’s most iconic streets, from the antioxidant-rich Washington Boulevard with açai, blueberry, strawberry, banana and almond milk, to my personal favorite, Arlington Avenue, with spinach, kale, apple, banana and pineapple, though I prefer to skip the banana for a less-thick drink that’s still plenty sweet. Straight Up Fast Food also serves açai bowls and cold-presses a selection of juices daily. Find the juice and smoothie truck parked in front of L.A. Fitness in Koreatown from Monday through Friday and at the downtown L.A. farmers market every Sunday.
Tropical Juice LA

Highland Park Juice Bar
A hand holds a large green juice against the exterior of the colorful hand-painted signs at Tropical Juice LA stand
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
The freshly blended juices are just as eye-popping as the colorful hand-painted menus at this walk-up window, where brother-and-sister team Ignacio Abarca and Lucy Medina have been serving Highland Park for roughly 20 years. Tropical Juice LA — which sits next to its sibling flower shop — specializes in juices, smoothies and snacks that cram fresh papayas, lemons, beets, cucumbers, mangos and more into energizing blends, vampiros, bionics and other refreshing options. One of its most popular items, El Jugo Verde, mixes parsley, celery, cucumber and spinach with a hearty helping of pineapple: Lightly frothy, sweet and refreshing, it makes eating (or sipping) your daily greens a breeze.
