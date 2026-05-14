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At Max & Helen's diner in Larchmont, the classic grilled cheese sandwich comes with a cup of tomato soup.
At Max & Helen’s diner in Larchmont, the classic grilled cheese sandwich comes with a cup of tomato soup.
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
Food

9 gooey, comforting grilled cheese sandwiches to try in L.A.

By Khushbu Shah

It’s all too easy to overlook the grilled cheese sandwich when ordering at a restaurant. It can feel like something that is best reserved for picky eaters and the kids menu. But a great version is so much more than bread sealed together with a generous layer of cheese — everything must work harmoniously together. When something is this simple in construction, each ingredient really matters, from the type of bread to the selection of cheese to any additional toppings.

Luckily, restaurants around Los Angeles are taking the grilled cheese seriously, whether leaning into nostalgic versions with American cheese and sourdough bread or experimenting with unexpected ingredients like spicy labneh and caramelized onions. The results are delicious and comforting. Here are nine of the best grilled cheese sandwiches to try in L.A.:

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Café Telegrama

Coffee Breakfast/Lunch $
Grilled cheese and tomato soup from Cafe Telegrama.
(Khushbu Shah)
By Khushbu Shah
This charming, sun-drenched cafe just north of Melrose makes one of the best pancakes in the city. It’s home to one of the best grilled cheese in the city too. Cafe Telegrama’s take is simultaneously sophisticated and comforting: thick slices of Jyan Isaac Pullman loaf are spread with a gently spicy and pickle-forward house-made pepperoncini aioli before being layered with sharp cheddar and cooked until warm and melty. The sandwich also comes with a bowl of creamy tomato soup that is ideal for dunking. ($22)
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Highly Likely

Highland Park American $$
Grilled cheese sandwich from Highly Likely.
(Khushbu Shah)
By Khushbu Shah
Highly Likely is the type of place where you can get whatever you want, whenever you want. A hearty salad? Check. A crisp glass of wine? Check. A filling breakfast burrito? Check. An interesting grilled cheese? Also check. The kitchen uses three types of cheese, including an aged cheddar from Wisconsin, plus mozzarella and Jack cheese for their melt factor. But what really sets this version apart is the generous amount of spicy labneh that they spread on the sourdough, almost like a fourth cheese. The result is rich, with a slight punch of heat, which is nicely balanced out by the side of housemade pickles that comes with each grilled cheese. It’s available at all three of Highly Likely’s locations in West Adams, Highland Park and Ojai. ($12)
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Irv's Burgers

Mid-Wilshire American $
The grilled cheese sandwich from Irv's Burgers.
(Khushbu Shah)
By Khushbu Shah
Irv’s Burgers, which has locations on La Brea and in West Hollywood and Malibu, is known for its thick milkshakes and nostalgic burgers — but do not forget about the grilled cheese. This version is simple and reminiscent of the kind you might have made yourself after school before doing homework or playing video games. Slices of soft white sandwich bread are heavily buttered, layered with several slices of American cheese and cooked until the outside is crisp and the inside is practically molten. ($6.50)
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Jyan Isaac Bread

Santa Monica Bakery $$
A grilled cheese sandwich with caramelized onions from Jyan Isaac Bread.
(Joy Limanon)
By Khushbu Shah
The grilled cheese at Jyan Isaac Bread combines the best parts of the sandwich with a perfect bowl of French onion soup. Caramelized onions are cooked down in a rich mix of cognac, dry vermouth and veal stock. A pile of the onions goes into the center of the sandwich, in between layers of comté cheese which are bracketed with slices of the bakery’s housemade city sourdough. The sandwich is then griddled and finished off with a ladle of onion just on top before serving. It’s best for the days when you can’t decide if you want a soup or sandwich — just get both in one. ($18)
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Loose Cannon Cafe

Glendale Coffee $
By Khushbu Shah
This new cafe in Glendale from Paul Longo, who also owns Fallen Grape wine company, has a short and sweet menu of coffee and food items. The tuna melt has already garnered its own fan club, but the sleeper hit is the gooey grilled cheese. Made with fluffy milk bread, a generous amount of American cheese and griddled in butter until everything is melty, this grilled cheese is an exercise in simplistic perfection. If you’re looking for something extra, the team will add bacon or tomato (or both) to your sandwich too. ($8)
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Max & Helen's

Windsor Square American $$
various dishes at Max & Helen's
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Khushbu Shah
There is much to love on the menu at this elevated take on a diner from Phil Rosenthal and Nancy Silverton. The hefty patty melt and the crispy waffle are two of the breakout stars of the menu, but I would argue for a third: the restaurant’s grilled cheese. Several thin layers of both white and yellow American cheese are melted between two pieces of generously buttered toast. The result is a grilled cheese that will satisfy anyone’s appetite without putting you immediately into a food coma. And while the $19 price tag can feel steep, know that the sandwich is served with a generous cup of classic tomato soup to round out the plate. ($19)
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Milkfarm

Eagle Rock Cheese Store $$
The grilled cheese from Milkfarm cheese shop.
(Khushbu Shah)
By Khushbu Shah
It would only make sense that one of the best cheese shops in Los Angeles would also make a stellar grilled cheese. It would be a mistake to expect run-of-the mill cheese choices here: this sandwich features a filling of three rotating American artisan cheeses, onions, shallots and leeks for an added punch of flavor, all on freshly baked stone ground whole wheat bread. The grilled cheese is inspired by a cheese sandwich that owner Lena Park Fierro had at Borough Market in London. Make sure to get there early — it’s the only sandwich Milkfarm sells daily, but they often sell out. ($12)
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République

Hancock Park American $$$
The grilled cheese sandwich from Republique.
(Khushbu Shah)
By Khushbu Shah
It’s very easy to get distracted by the stunning and expansive pastry case at Republique, but it’s worth fortifying your system with the excellent grilled cheese before diving into the inevitable pastry onslaught. Listed on the menu simply as “Soup, Salad, Sandwich,” the sandwich is a buttery grilled cheese that features both Dijon mustard and caramelized onions. It comes with a lightly dressed little gem salad, which helps balance out the richness of the grilled cheese, and a bowl of soup, which rotates, and includes flavors like a classic tomato, a creamy mushroom and a satisfying potato leek. ($23)
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Saltie Girl

West Hollywood Seafood $$$
The grilled cheese sandwich from Saltie Girl.
(Mike Cotrone)
By Khushbu Shah
West Hollywood’s temple to tinned fish — the restaurant has well over 120 varieties — is also home to one of the city’s best grilled cheeses. It’s off menu, but ask your server for one and the kitchen will whip up a sandwich on two slices of buttery brioche and layered with cheddar, American and toma cheese. The grilled cheese pairs exceptionally well with an order of the restaurant’s crispy garlic Parmesan truffle fries and a side of the piquillo pepper jam for dipping.
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Eat your way across L.A.

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