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Burlesque performer Haylee Holiday performs at Uncle Ollie's Penthouse in downtown Los Angeles.
(Roger Kisby / For The Times)
Food

14 spooky bars and restaurants in L.A. to visit to get in the Halloween spirit

By Melody Xu

As Halloween creeps up, L.A.’s bars and restaurants are getting into the spooky spirit. They have eerie decor, scary experiences and immersive menus for everyone who has aged out of trick-or-treating. Seasonal cocktails — with names like Blood Moon and Liquid Lobotomy — and horror-themed bites amp up the haunting holiday.

Local spots are showing out all month long, whether you’re looking to draw tarot cards to decide your cocktail fate, watch drag performances at a cannabis dispensary’s costume party or munch on apocalyptic pizza at a horror trivia night.

Here are 14 events worth visiting in L.A. this month.

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Tremble Club at Bamboo Club

Long Beach Tiki Bar $$
The decorated interior of Tremble Club, Bamboo Club's Halloween alter ego.
(Bamboo Club)
By Melody Xu
Through Nov. 3, Bamboo Club is once again adopting its Halloween alter ego, Tremble Club. Stop by the Long Beach tiki bar for creepy cocktails like the Thing, with oolong-infused Tito’s and activated charcoal, and Soylent Green, with coconut tequila and alcoholic coconut boba. Any cocktail can be purchased in a 2026 Tremble Club keepsake glass for $22 more. Reservations are encouraged. Also happening at Bamboo Club this month are festive movie nights on their outdoor patio, where family-friendly favorites are screened Monday nights and scary classics are shown Tuesday nights. Tickets are $10 and count toward your bill.
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The Haunting at the Ordinarie

Long Beach American $$
Cocktails by The Haunting, which will be available at The Ordinarie this Halloween.
(The Haunting)
By Melody Xu
For the first time this year, the creators of Christmas cocktail pop-ups Miracle and Sippin’ Santa are debuting a Halloween concept called the Haunting. Every day through Nov. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., the Ordinarie will transform into immersive hideaways serving up surprises — think childhood haunted houses, glowing jack-o’-lanterns and late-night horror movie marathons. Creepy cocktails include the Widow’s Whisper, Scream-sicle, Poison Apple, Liquid Lobotomy and Clown Pear-anoia, along with spirit-free drinks.
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Witching Hour Afternoon Tea at Chado Tea Room

Torrance Teahouse $$
The three-tiered tea sandwiches available at Chado Tea Room for Halloween.
(Chado Tea Room)
By Melody Xu
Until Nov. 1, stop by any Chado Tea Room location for an afternoon tea full of spooky treats. The $78 experience starts with a witch’s welcome refresher, and the first course offers a choice between cream of pumpkin soup and spooky skeleton caprese salad. Next, dig into a three-tiered tea stand featuring four Halloween-inspired finger sandwiches. As for sweet treats, enjoy shattered glass scones served with witch’s cream and bewitched berry jam, spellbound butter cookies and witch’s spell cupcakes. Guests will also receive a bewitching tea of choice: Black Magic, Día de los Muertos, Basic Witch or pumpkin spice chai. Reservations are available. Chado has locations in downtown L.A., Hollywood, Torrance and Pasadena.
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Camp Benny’s at Benny Boy Brewing

Lincoln Heights Brewery $$
A view of the dog-friendly environment at Benny Boy Brewing
(B. Justine Jaime / Los Angeles Times)
By Melody Xu
On Oct. 31, get spirited at Benny Boy Brewing’s slasher-themed costume party from 6 p.m. to midnight. The backyard beer garden is transforming into Camp Benny’s — and it’s the only day of the year where you can order both a blood orange cider slushy and a mulled cider, since Halloween marks the end of the weekly-rotating slushies and the first day of its hot mulled cider made in collaboration with Pondicherry Dry Goods. Also on the drink menu will be La Catrina, a hibiscus cider with agave. Try it alone or with pomegranate, cranberry ginger and blueberry ciders included in the evening’s exclusive Vampire Flight. Hit the dance floor in your costume to beats by DJ Solarplexsis. To refuel from the fun, gourmet burgers will be served on site by Wave food truck.
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Pete’s Spookeasy at Pete’s Sunset Grille

Huntington Beach American $$
A cocktail available at Pete's Spookeasy.
(Pete’s Spookeasy)
By Melody Xu
From now through Nov. 2, find Pete’s Spookeasy haunting the bar within Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Perhaps you’ll start with some Dracula Bat Wings and the Char-BOO-terie board. Then bite straight into entrees like the Grill-Reaper’s Ribeye, a 10-ounce house-butchered rib eye served with cowboy butter, or the Haunted Harbor Cake, a lump crabcake with roasted corn salsa and house remoulade. To satisfy your sweet tooth, try the Witches Brew Tiramisu, made with chai tea-soaked chocolate lady fingers and purple sweet potato mascarpone mousse, or Poison Apple Toffee Pudding with apple compote, miso caramel and vanilla bean streusel. Cocktails are also themed, like the tropical Creepy Colada and the Black Magic margarita with blackberries, lemon and lime juices, agave nectar and a black salt rim.
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Halloween Costume Dance Party at Uncle Ollie’s Penthouse

Downtown L.A. Dive Bars $$
The entryway of Uncle Ollie's Penthouse.
(Uncle Ollie’s Penthouse)
By Melody Xu
On Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, put your costume on and dance the night away at Uncle Ollie’s Penthouse’s Halloween party. Specialty cocktails will be served, like the Blood Moon, with tequila, cassis, cranberry and orange bitters, and the Skeleton Key, with Jack Daniels Apple, Fireball, ginger beer and cinnamon. You can also order a pumpkin pie shot topped with whipped cream. The downtown dive bar is hosting burlesque dancers every Thursday, Friday and Saturday and has live bands lined up throughout the month.
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Tarot cocktails at Written Hand

Hollywood Bar Bites $$
Tarot-themed cocktails offered at the Kimpton Everly Hollywood this Halloween.
(Kimpton Everly Hollywood)
By Melody Xu
Drop by the Kimpton Everly hotel’s restaurant and bar Written Hand through Oct. 31 and your server will fan out a deck of tarot cards to decide your cocktail based on one of the seven deadly sins. Gluttony is a zombie-style tiki drink that’s so stiff the bar cuts you off at two; sloth is a lazy purple Rickey of butterfly pea tea, London dry gin, lime and soda; envy is a riff on the Red Ant with rye whiskey, mezcal, Cherry Heering and a lemon twist; pride is a white negroni featuring a pink-lit ice cube with a grapefruit peel; wrath is a spicy mango margarita rimed in black volcanic rock salt; greed is a bourbon Gold Rush with lemon and honey, rimmed in gold flakes; and lust is a smooth, sweet pumpkin-spice Brandy Alexander with cognac, rye, crème de cacao, pumpkin puree and oat milk.
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Seance on Santa Monica at the Artists Tree

West Hollywood Dispensary $$
An event at The Artist Tree.
(The Artist Tree)
By Melody Xu
On Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m., the lounge inside cannabis dispensary the Artist Tree will host a drag show featuring West Hollywood icons Lizard Golden Márquez, Miss Richman and Nomi Sandoval. Entry costs the price of any product from sponsoring brands St. Ides, Jetty, Drops, Dabwoods and Dr. Norms — or enter for free in costume. Those dressed up can enter the costume contest, which includes prizes for first, second and third place.
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Devil’s Quarter at the Obscure

Downtown L.A. Cocktails $$
A cocktail from Devil's Quarter at The Obscure.
(The Obscure)
By Melody Xu
Devil’s Quarter, a guided experience by the Obscure in the Arts District, runs every Friday and Saturday in October through Halloween night. Tickets afford you six drinks each: three spirits distilled in-house and three original cocktails built around them, with zero-proof options available upon request. Also part of the experience is live storytelling; experience three chilling stories told over two hours. Food can be purchased on site from the New Orleans-inspired Rising Sun. All-black attire is welcome.
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Black Lagoon at Melrose Umbrella Co.

Fairfax Cocktails $$
A Halloween cocktail by Black Lagoon.
(Black Lagoon)
By Melody Xu
The annual Halloween pop-up from hospitality industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage has locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico and is touching down at Melrose Umbrella Co. through Nov. 1. Sip from its bewitching cocktail lineup, including Abyssa’s Obsession with pumpkin-infused rums.

Black Lagoon at Midnight Oil

Long Beach Tiki Bar $$
A Halloween cocktail by Black Lagoon.
(Black Lagoon)
By Melody Xu
Through Oct. 31, the Long Beach bar collective Midnight Oil is hosting the Black Lagoon pop-up. You can expect tiki cocktails that range from riffs on classics to unique takes with South American and Southeast Asian tropical-inspired flavors — one highlight is the Crab Boil Daiquiri with crab boil seasoning, rum and lime. For food, try Hawaiian favorites such as loco moco sliders, coconut shrimp, flash-fried Spam musubi and curry fries.
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Halloween Party at the 4th Horseman

Long Beach Pizza Craft Beer $$
A pizza parlor with a pool table flanked by skeletons
(The 4th Horseman)
By Melody Xu
This apocalyptic-themed pizzeria and bar in Long Beach hosts horror-themed trivia and comedy shows year-round. But this month, things are ramping up for Halloween. You can sip five new killer cocktails like Dawn of the Dead, with rye whiskey, Angostura bitters, orange juice and grenadine. A new pizza, the Shipwrecked, is available for the month of October and features mozzarella, Gorgonzola, prosciutto, blueberries, goat cheese and ricotta-blueberry-honey compote swirled under a sprinkle of fresh basil. End the month in costume at the bar’s blowout party, where the winner of the midnight costume contest gets a $100 gift card. Party starts 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
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Thundies Bar & Grill at Thunderbolt

Echo Park Cocktails $$
A cocktail from Thunderbolt bar
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Melody Xu
From Oct. 28 through Oct. 31, Thunderbolt becomes Thundies Bar & Grill, a kitschy American bar-and-grill fever dream with comfort food, chain-restaurant cocktail classics, striped shirts, suspenders and excessive flair. The theme may be a joke, but the drinks won’t be: Thunderbolt will apply its avant-garde techniques toward classic, casual-dining cocktails, which include riffs on Long Island iced teas, margaritas, mudslides and orange Creamsicles. For food, enjoy spinach artichoke dip, chili cheese fries, bloomin’ onion, mozzarella sticks and more.
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Horror-inspired cocktails at Fanny’s Restaurant and Cafe

Mid-Wilshire American $$
Horror movie-inspired cocktails available this Halloween at Fanny's Restaurant and Cafe.
(Stan Lee)
By Melody Xu
To celebrate the Horror Show, now open at the Academy Museum, Fanny’s Restaurant and Cafe is serving up a special menu of 10 cocktails inspired by horror movies. Grab your seat at the bar through Oct. 31 if you dare to try cocktails like Eyes Without a Face, with jasmine-infused vodka, lychee liqueur, lemon, saline and bitters; Hannibal, with bourbon, red wine and cappelleti pasta; or Split Pea Soup, with mezcal, Lillet Blanc, green apple cordial and lemon. Nonalcoholic options include American Psycho, with aperitif, vanilla cola syrup, orange juice, lemon juice, saline and club soda. For the museum’s Monster Mash on Oct. 24, Fanny’s is serving family-friendly monster cookies.
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