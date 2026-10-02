14 spooky bars and restaurants in L.A. to visit to get in the Halloween spirit

As Halloween creeps up, L.A.’s bars and restaurants are getting into the spooky spirit. They have eerie decor, scary experiences and immersive menus for everyone who has aged out of trick-or-treating. Seasonal cocktails — with names like Blood Moon and Liquid Lobotomy — and horror-themed bites amp up the haunting holiday.

Local spots are showing out all month long, whether you’re looking to draw tarot cards to decide your cocktail fate, watch drag performances at a cannabis dispensary’s costume party or munch on apocalyptic pizza at a horror trivia night.

Here are 14 events worth visiting in L.A. this month.