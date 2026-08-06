13 of the best poke spots in Los Angeles
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Refreshing and laced with seaweed, aromatics and sauces, Hawaiian poke can be one of the most energizing and delicious meals to seek out, especially during the summer. Los Angeles was an early appreciator of poke, embracing the raw, seasoned cubed fish long before it went mainstream throughout the country in the 2010s.
Raised in Pepeʻekeo, Hawaii, Unreal Poke co-founder Jordan Maldonado credits this not only to California’s proximity to Hawaii, but also to L.A.’s understanding of poke as it pertains to Hawaiian culture and tradition. The latter, he said, is fueling a new wave of independent poke shops and pop-ups throughout L.A. and Orange County.
“It’s gone further than what happened in the big poke boom of 2008 to 2015,” Maldonado said. “Culture is just as important as food and flavor, and I think that people in L.A. are waking up to: This is a community, this is a culture, these are people that were displaced… They say, ‘Hey, not only do I want to eat here because the food’s good, but I feel like I’m supporting something bigger.’ That became kind of unexpected for me, like, ‘Whoa, my customers care.’”
Maldonado and others are educating customers not only on poke flavors and formats, but also about seafood sourcing and Hawaii’s fishing ecosystem. Some are also introducing guests to new products by stocking imported teas, pantry items, macadamia nuts and nori. Others are infusing traditional poke with their own heritage, incorporating Korean banchan or Laotian sauce blends.
As a result, L.A.’s poke landscape is more diverse and more thoughtful than ever before.
“I was proud that we had a poke shop doing pretty well in Hawaii,” said Ry’s Poke Shack co-owner Ryan Ching, who expanded his famous Oahu stand to Pasadena and Lomita earlier this year. “The next state that’s very competitive for the poke industry is California, so I figured if we start in the two hardest locations, then every other state should be a cakewalk.”
From stalwart South Bay spots to a new parking lot poke pickup in the San Fernando Valley, here are 13 of L.A.’s best poke spots. —Stephanie Breijo
Ali'i Hawaiian Grill
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Aloha Poke and Grill
Dover Sole Market
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“I tell people when you step into those four walls, you’re on the Big Island now,” said co-founder and native Hawaiian Jordan Maldonado. “I miss home so much that I’ve created a space for myself and my community.”
In 2023 he and longtime collaborator Imran Ashraf co-founded Unreal Poke as a pop-up in honor of Maldonado’s late grandmother, who sold food from her trunk in Hawaii. Their new Arcadia restaurant offers an extended menu of poke, including limited-quantity premium ahi that’s sourced from Hawaiian fisherman and flown in every other day. It also offers newer items such as the ’uala mash and kalua pig. In addition to the Arcadia storefront, Unreal Poke can also be found at Smorgasburg on Sundays.