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A hot dog with "Los Angeles" written in ketchup and mustard at Walt's Bar on a red bar top.
If you ask nicely, the bartenders at Walt’s Bar might write a special message on your hot dog.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
Food

20 hot dogs to devour in L.A. before the summer ends

By Danielle Dorsey
Bill AddisonAngela OsorioStephanie BreijoJenn HarrisLaurie Ochoa and Betty Hallock

L.A. knows a thing or two about hot dogs. In 1939, Pink’s Hot Dogs opened in a bright Melrose Avenue storefront to match its name, with 40 varieties of links that still draw lines more than 80 years later. In a nod to L.A.’s programmatic-architecture era, Tail O’ the Pup opened in a hot-dog-shaped stall along Route 66 in 1946. After two decades of closure, the stand relaunched in a retro-inspired diner just down the street from its original location in 2022, with the restored stall parked out front for convenient photo ops.

Newer hot dog purveyors are bringing in global influences, including a German beer hall serving exotic sausages in downtown L.A. and Venice, Chicago-inspired franks at a West L.A. dive bar, Colombian-style perros calientes at a Whittier food truck and a Chinatown pizzeria that offers a rotating selection of hot dogs inspired by different regions and cuisines.

Here are 20 hot dogs to devour in L.A. this summer:

Danielle Dorsey

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Amboy

Chinatown American $
The chili cheese dog from Amboy in Chinatown.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
The chili cheese dog at Amboy may be the most decadent (and certainly the messiest) hot dog in the city. It starts with a wrinkled, wonderfully snappy dog that extends well beyond the buttery brioche bun. It’s smothered in rich, beefy chili and a house-made cheese sauce that lands somewhere between queso and melted American cheese. And it’s crowned with a smattering of diced raw onion. It’s a once-in-a-while indulgence worth the chili stains at the corners of your mouth, the mountain of soiled napkins and the need to lie down.
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Carney's

West Hollywood American $
The L.A. Dog from Carney's in West Hollywood.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
Enjoy your hot dog in a real train built in the 1920s, a yellow Union Pacific railroad car that was converted into a kitchen and dine-in space by Pat and John Wolfe in 1975. Carney’s has served its signature chili dogs and burgers for over 50 years, including the classic (and messy) Carney’s dog topped with chili, tomato slices and raw onions. Also worth trying is the L.A. Dog, a bacon-wrapped sausage topped with mayo, mustard, ketchup, grilled onions and grilled jalapeños. Order at the counter and sit at one of the window-side tables overlooking the Sunset Strip for a nostalgic experience. A Studio City location opened in 1981, also in a converted train.
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Cupid's Hot Dogs

Winnetka American restaurant $
A signature Cupid dog with chili, mustard and onions, above, with a Chicago dog at Cupid's Hot Dogs in Winnetka.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Few L.A. hot dog spots feel as quintessential as Cupid’s, where the food is just as steeped in family lore as nostalgia. The Walsh family’s been slinging hot dogs across the Valley since 1946, with sisters Morgan and Kelly Walsh serving as third-generation stewards; their grandparents founded the local chain, their father is the one who introduced ketchup and mustard to the menu, and now they’ve ensured the recipes and throwback-inspired programming continue with car shows, roller skating and vinyl DJ sets. Their thin, steamed all-beef dogs still snap with each bite. The signature Cupid dog — a creation of their father’s in the 1980s — is punchy with mustard, chili and onions, and the chili here is so thick it’s practically a flavor-packed paste. Drop by Simi Valley for newer digs, or by the old-school Winnetka location for a walk-up window and that iconic red heart-shaped sign.
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Earle's on Crenshaw

Leimert Park American $
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Beef link from Earle's On Crenshaw on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
With nearly 20 options for hot dog toppings, it might take several trips to Earle’s to nail down your go-to order. Make mine a classic chili-cheese dog with raw onions. Generations of Angelenos know brothers Cary and Duane Earle, who began selling hot dogs in 1984 and opened their first stand-alone restaurant in 1992. Several locations later, settled on a well-trafficked stretch of Crenshaw Boulevard in Leimert Park, their storefront is a citywide favorite — including for vegans, with plant-based versions of Earle’s signature hot dogs, burgers and cheese fries. Who is that ray of sunshine radiating from behind the counter? The brothers’ mom, Hildred Earle-Brown, who as community grandmother seems to never forget a face.
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Fab Hot Dogs

Reseda American Hot Dogs $
The Screaming Eagle Ripper, a deep-fried dog topped with mustard relish, at Fab Hot Dogs in Reseda.
(Laurie Ochoa / Los Angeles Times)
By Laurie Ochoa
The San Fernando Valley has lost many of the great spots that made it a hot dog mecca over the years — among them, the Weiner Factory, Rubin’s Red Hot, Vicious Dogs, QT Chicago Dogs and the Infield, late home of the fried Twinkie dog. It was a relief, then, to find Fab Hot Dogs in Reseda still open and thriving. Best of all, the shop still makes an excellent Bald Eagle Ripper, the original owner’s homage to New Jersey’s Rutt’s Hut, “home of the ripper.” The dogs are deep fried just until the casing rips and on top, is a version of Rutt’s mustard relish, which at Fab is browner and said to include Hatch chile powder, shredded cabbage and carrots, garlic, oregano, onions, celery seeds, cider vinegar, and Düsseldorf mustard with sweet relish. Fab’s ripper dogs first got the attention of this paper’s late restaurant critic Jonathan Gold not long after it opened in 2008 and then Guy Fieri for a 2009 Food Network segment. Since then, Fab has become known not only for the ripper but for its many dog variations, including a very good Chicago dog with the right pickle, neon relish and sport peppers; several bacon-wrapped franks (with jalapeños and peppers on the L.A. Street dog; barbecue sauce and cheddar on the Kansas City dog, and Swiss cheese and baked beans on the Boston dog). A rotation of whiteboard specials includes a Santa Fe dog with Hatch green chiles and cotija cheese, and even a mac ‘n’ cheese dog. Together they make up what Gold once called a display of “the American frankfurter diaspora.”
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Frank 'n' Frank's

Chinatown Hot Dogs $
The "double dog" hot dog at Frank n Frank's in Chinatown in Los Angeles.
(Betty Hallock / Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
Frank ‘n’ Frank’s sandwich shop, founded by Brian Ayala and Mario Aguilar in the corner courtyard space formerly occupied by Burgerlords in Chinatown’s Central Plaza, opened in June with late-into-the-night hours servicing anyone who spills out of nearby Grand Star Jazz Club or General Lee’s cocktail bar. The menu is dominated by sandwiches featuring Ceor Bread focaccia, but a “double dog” hot dog makes a bold cameo appearance. It’s two all-beef hot dogs in one squishy-sweet potato bun, topped with caramelized onions and French’s brown mustard, inspired by Sabrett’s snappy, beefy, smoky dogs. Each Frank ‘n’ Frank’s hot dog is dipped in the au jus for the pastrami sandwich, then griddled, dipped again and returned to the griddle for so much extra flavor it’s hard not to want a double order of double dogs (four franks!).
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Irv's Burgers

West Hollywood Burgers $
A spread from Irv's Burgers: regular and chili cheese fries, Irv's double, Irv's chili dog, and the just for you burger
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
After several years of closure, the iconic Route 66 burger stand reopened in West Hollywood in 2022, thanks to restaurateur Lawrence Longo, founder of Off the Menu and CEO of Prince Street Pizza. It’s since expanded to locations in Mid-City, Malibu and Las Vegas, serving a roadside-appropriate menu of burgers, fries and shakes, plus a snappy, all-beef Hebrew National hot dog on a butter-toasted bun, dressed with a thick, house-made chili and cheddar cheese or simply with the condiments of your choice.
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La Sorted's

Downtown L.A. Pizza $
All beef flat top dogs at LaSorted's in Los Angeles
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Jenn Harris
The flat top dog at LaSorted’s is like the best-ever version of a no-frills, classic hot dog. The all-beef patty is split for maximum surface area contact on the flat top, and griddled until crisp around the edges and nice and snappy. The bun is soft, squishy and collapses with each bite. And there’s a perfect squiggle of yellow mustard along the top. The restaurant is also known for its Visitor Dog Series, with hot dogs inspired by the visiting teams playing the Dodgers.
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Larry's Chili Dog

Burbank American restaurant $
An overhead photo of a Chicago dog atop red-and-white-checkered paper on a red table at Larry's Chili Dog in Burbank.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Larry’s Chili Dog has been serving glizzy-hungry patrons since the early 1950s, and its dogs and breakfast burritos can be purchased as early as 7 a.m. from a busy walk-up window. The little yellow shack under a vintage puppy-in-a-bun sign is one of the region’s oldest and most classic roadside hot dog stands, and it specializes in house-made chili: You can find it on the signature chili dog, atop fries, in a cup by its lonesome, or smothering a spicy grilled link in a tray. For all of Larry’s classic items, there’s plenty of room for modernization. There are corn dogs, Chicago dogs, bacon-wrapped dogs, pastrami-laden dogs and sauerkraut-topped dogs, and any signature snappy dog can be swapped out for a Louisiana hot link, a Polish sausage, a turkey dog or a veggie dog. There are also wraps, burgers, malted shakes, sweet potato fries and other newer additions. Just be sure to get your fix on the early end: Larry’s closes at 3 p.m.
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Mustard's Chicago Style Eatery

Los Alamitos American restaurant $
An overhead photo of a Chicago dog in a red basket on a green table at Mustard's Chicago Style Eatery in Los Alamitos.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
That shining symbol of Vienna Beef — the large blue “V” — is all over the posters hanging in the restaurant’s front windows, beckoning glizzy aficionados to a Los Alamitos strip mall. Inside Mustard’s, this combination deli and doughnut shop offers additional signs of Chicago devotion — such as framed ticket stubs and signs like “Reserved Parking, Bears Fans Only” — but its best is the Chicago dog. It could very well be the best in the entire L.A. area. This Vienna Beef Chicago dog comes with all the fixins, peppered so liberally with celery salt you’ll smell it on your hands all day, and it can even be enjoyed vegan style. The plump, grilled beef hot dogs can also be ordered under chili, cheese and onions; with Reuben-inspired Swiss, sauerkraut and dressing; bacon-wrapped and beyond. The extensive hot dog options fit nicely with the menu of burgers, loaded fries, deli sandwiches, smoothies and wings, and go especially well with whatever sports are being broadcast live in the dining room.
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Night on Earth

Hollywood Hills Cocktails $$
The hot dog from Night on Earth.
By Danielle Dorsey
The neo-retro bar from the team behind Thunderbolt is best known for inventive cocktails that reimagine the classics with a sci-fi bent, such as the Reanimator, a clarified and carbonated take on the Zombie with aged Oaxacan rum, falernum and absinthe. While the bar allows outside food and partners with neighboring PieSpace Pizzeria on daily happy hour deals, I’d recommend the $6 hot dog that is cooked in a roller grill over all other options. The snappy, all-beef Hoffy frank is sandwiched in a squishy potato bun and topped with a zigzag of togarashi Kewpie, teriyaki sauce and furikake, with optional ketchup and mustard.
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Original Tommy's

Westlake American Food $
A chili cheese dog featuring a slice of tomato, diced onions and a side of peppers, all in yellow paper and a cardboard box
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
There’s no elegant way to eat a Tommy’s chili dog, but one of L.A.’s messiest is still at the top of its game — even after 80 years — and well worth the mayhem. The famous chili con carne envelopes the steamed, snappy all-beef dog, then soaks through the bun and drips down your hands. It’s thick and rich, and even more so when ordered with melty slices of American cheese. But it’s all brightened with pickles and a large slice of tomato, plus a hefty amount of diced white onion (and it’s even brighter with a side of pickled chiles). What’s more, it can be found 24 hours a day from founder Tom Koulax’s original Westlake location, which debuted in 1946. Nearly every ingredient will wind up all over you, its cardboard tray or both, and your lips might be stained red-orange the rest of the day. It’s all worth it.
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Pearl's Red Hots

Studio City American $
The Chi-Town 7 dog from Pearl's Red Hots in Studio City.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
Pearl’s Red Hots is a tiny hot dog and Italian beef stand with big Chicago energy. Owners Brad and Valerie Roen named the restaurant for Brad’s late mother, Pearl. The poppyseed-flecked buns are flown in from Chicago, and the dogs are all 100% Vienna Beef. There’s a variety of Chicago dogs to choose from, with toppings like sauerkraut, chili and onions. I’m partial to the Chi-Town 7, and its perfect septet of toppings: mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle, sport peppers and celery salt.
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Pink's Hot Dogs

Fairfax American $
The Polish dog at Pink's Hot Dogs with mustard, chili and onions.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Jenn Harris
At Pink’s, the hot dog is a vessel for your imagination and your wildest condiment dreams. If you want to top your dog with the contents of a Philly cheesesteak, this is the place. Opened in 1939 by Betty and Paul Pink, the restaurant is now run by their children Richard and Beverly. It’s known as much for its classic dogs as it is for its celebrity clientele, with many of their photos lining the walls. Martha Stewart’s 9-inch stretch dog is crowned with relish, onions, three strips of bacon, chopped tomatoes, sauerkraut and sour cream. There’s a La La Land Dog with guacamole, bacon, tomatoes and sour cream. If it’s your first visit, you’ll want to try something with chili. The Polish dog is meatier than the stretch, with a nice snap. It’s crowned with chili, mustard and plenty of raw, white onions.
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Tail O’ the Pup

West Hollywood Restaurant $
Hot dogs in dog-themed paper trays with a side of fries at Tail o' the Pup
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The classic hot dog stand first debuted in 1946 and reopened in 2022 thanks to the 1933 Group, the hospitality firm responsible for the revival of several iconic L.A. venues including Idle Hour and the Formosa Cafe. Just a mile from its original location, the hot dog-shaped stand that harks back to L.A.’s programmatic architecture era is now a designated cultural landmark and sits just outside of the retro-themed diner, ready for photo ops. On the menu you’ll find items that trace back to the stand’s early days, like the 1946 pup that gets split, grilled and topped with grilled onions and house mustard on a toasted bun, as well as new items geared toward a modern audience, such as vegan hot dogs, corn dogs and smashburgers. The foot-long links are dense, beefy and hang off either end of the bun, but the custom dog-shaped container helps reduce spillage. After you’re finished, head upstairs to the Lucky Tiki speakeasy for flaming cocktails and tiki-inspired plates, including the split-and-grilled Lucky Tiki pup with grilled pineapple and teriyaki sauce on a toasted sweet Hawaiian bun.
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Tiny's Hi-Dive

Sawtelle Bar $
An Italian beef sandwich with a Chicago dog and a bottle and shot of Jeppson's Malört on a black table at Tiny's Hi-Dive.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Tiny’s considers itself a Bears bar, with upwards of 300 people who show up to watch the games, but the Chicago dogs, Malört, frozen Irish coffee and Italian beef sandwiches are just as much of a draw and they’re all found at an affordable price. Owners John Grondorf and Kelly McLaren take their hot dogs — all priced at $7 — seriously, especially when it comes to the Chicago dog: They import the buns, the sport peppers, the relish and the Vienna Beef from Chicago. But if you’re not craving a Midwest specialty they’ve got a dog for everyone, such as the L.A.-inspired street dog, the honey-battered corn dog (also available vegan), the chili dog and the house dog, which comes topped with onions, relish and sauerkraut. Knock some back with Tiny’s affordable cocktails — which range between $10 and $14 — a pickleback, some boilermakers, craft beer or wine.
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Walt's Bar

Eagle Rock Arcade bar $
A hot dog atop a pinball cabinet at Walt's Bar in Eagle Rock
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
There’s a lot that can catch your eye at Walt’s Bar, Eagle Rock’s retro-inspired pinball lair and drinking den, but look past the blinking lights, the mannequin heads, the taxidermied raccoon and the hanging colorful bags of chips to spot the hot dogs rolling eternally in their glass case. Thick to the point of nearly sausage-like, these jumbo dogs are sizable and always satisfying. Staff and ownership are tight-lipped about the provenance of their hot dogs, and take pleasure in keeping the mystery going. Depending on the bartender and how busy it is, some also take pleasure in writing names or quips on the hot dogs in ketchup and mustard — but only if you ask nicely. One was even asked to write a marriage proposal on the glizzy, and obliged. Wash them down with the menu board of craft beer including local ales, sours and West Coast IPAs, plus natural wines by the glass and bottle.
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Wezzarepas

Whittier Colombian $
The choriperro or "Mastiff" dog from Wezzarepas in Whittier.
(Angela Osorio / Los Angeles Times)
By Angela Osorio
Hot dogs are a popular late-night craving you’ll find at any street food stand in Colombia, known for loaded toppings and an array of sauces, creating a chaotic but delicious combination of sweet, savory and tangy flavors. At the Wezzarepas food truck, you’ll find a choriperro (dubbed the “Mastiff” dog) stuffed with spicy chorizo sausage instead of a hot dog frank and topped with shredded mozzarella, bacon, crumbled potato chips and a drizzle of in-house sauces: creamy cilantro aioli, pink sauce (mayo and ketchup), and a sweet, tangy pineapple sauce. Also worth trying are the arepas de choclo, sweet yellow corn cakes filled with gooey mozzarella.
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Wurstküche

Downtown L.A. German $
Duck and bacon sausage dogs from Wurstküche topped with caramelized onions and spicy peppers with Belgian fries on the side.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The German beer hall has locations in the downtown Arts District as well as Venice, where you can swill steins of Eastern European beers alongside sausages on fresh-baked rolls and cones of Belgian fries. While classic bratwurst is available, here you should consider exotic and gourmet links such as the Filipino maharlika sausage made with sweet pork, soy sauce and ginger; Buffalo with Luxardo cherries and mint; and the crowd-favorite duck and bacon with jalapeños. Veggie options are just as interesting, including a smoked sausage with apples, yukon potatoes and rubbed sage and a Mexican chipotle link. Each sausage gets your choice of two toppings, including caramelized onions, sweet or spicy peppers and sauerkraut, with a selection of mustard available on communal tables for self serving. Creative house-made sauces are on hand for dipping your fries, including curry ketchup, Thai peanut sauce and sun-dried tomato mayo.
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Yellow Paper Burger

Eagle Rock Burgers $
A hot dog with sauces on a red tray at Yellow Paper Burger in Eagle Rock
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Part backyard barbecue, part old-school burger joint, Yellow Paper Burger’s menu and congenial vibe feel like 100% comfort. There are cheeseburgers, tater tots, pickled eggs and hand pies, but the heaped-high hot dogs steal the show. While operating Yellow Paper as a pop-up, owners Colin Fahrner and Katie Burnett offered hot dogs on occasion — but upon opening their Eagle Rock brick-and-mortar in 2025, the item became a permanent fixture. The all-beef dog can be ordered more simply, but the house standard slathers a bun with butter and toasts it, fills it with the blanched-then-griddled dog and tops it with mayo, yellow mustard, and rough chop of chiles, pickles and onions for a kind of house-made relish. It’s tangy, it’s crunchy, it’s meaty, it’s spicy and every bite tastes like summer.
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