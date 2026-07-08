20 hot dogs to devour in L.A. before the summer ends

L.A. knows a thing or two about hot dogs. In 1939, Pink’s Hot Dogs opened in a bright Melrose Avenue storefront to match its name, with 40 varieties of links that still draw lines more than 80 years later. In a nod to L.A.’s programmatic-architecture era, Tail O’ the Pup opened in a hot-dog-shaped stall along Route 66 in 1946. After two decades of closure, the stand relaunched in a retro-inspired diner just down the street from its original location in 2022, with the restored stall parked out front for convenient photo ops.

Newer hot dog purveyors are bringing in global influences, including a German beer hall serving exotic sausages in downtown L.A. and Venice, Chicago-inspired franks at a West L.A. dive bar, Colombian-style perros calientes at a Whittier food truck and a Chinatown pizzeria that offers a rotating selection of hot dogs inspired by different regions and cuisines.

Here are 20 hot dogs to devour in L.A. this summer:

—Danielle Dorsey