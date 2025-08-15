‘L.A.’s little secret.’ Why the South Bay is still the best destination for Japanese food
-
-
- Share via
On bustling Western Avenue in the heart of Gardena, Sakura-Ya and Chikara Mochi sit about 250 feet away from each other, frequented by South Bay residents for decades for fluffy mochi and cakey manju. They’re two of the only traditional Japanese mochi shops in L.A., with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it signage.
Just a block away is Meiji Tofu Shop, a nearly 50-year-old producer that churns out fresh soy milk and tofu daily. Cross the street to find Otafuku — where the Akutsu family has been serving traditional Tokyo soba since 1997.
You’ll find similar clusters of diverse Japanese food in strip malls across Gardena as well as Torrance, which has the largest East Asian population in all of L.A. The two neighboring cities are home to the biggest suburban Japanese community in the United States — and a decades-old restaurant landscape that feels like a time capsule, yet continues to flourish as a haven for classic Japanese cuisine and hospitality.
“It’s like we’re stuck in the ’90s,” said South Bay native Daniel Son, the chef and owner of Gardena’s Sushi Sonagi. “These days, when everything is monetizing and content creating has to be so fresh, they don’t care. They’re just gonna make great product and quietly do it.”
Japanese immigrants first came to the L.A. area in the late 1800s and early 1900s — many from San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake — as strawberry farmers. Unlike Little Tokyo, which has been subject to the whims of tourists and the changing landscape of downtown L.A., the suburban South Bay has maintained a more stable identity, according to Emily Anderson, a curator for Little Tokyo’s Japanese American National Museum.
“In places like Torrance and Gardena, you have the development and preservation of Japanese American food — it [has] layers of history and struggle, but food ultimately being a source of comfort and identity,” Anderson said.
When Torrance became the site of Toyota’s North American headquarters in 1967, more Japanese immigrants, and food, came with it. Over the next few decades, dozens of restaurants opened in Torrance and Gardena, along with a growing number of Japanese supermarket chains like Tokyo Central, Nijiya Market and Mitsuwa Marketplace, giving neighbors a taste of home.
By the time Toyota left Torrance for Texas in 2017, these businesses had proved themselves integral to the region’s culinary fabric. Their networks, once primarily composed of Japanese immigrants and descendant families, had extended to residents of all backgrounds.
“My plan is to be the last bastion of Japanese food prepared the Japanese way,” said former Tokyo resident Kristen McIntyre, owner of homestyle Japanese restaurant Fukagawa in Gardena.
Many Japanese restaurant owners in the area have a “serve what you want to eat” mindset, said Otafuku owner Mieko Akutsu. “We never adjusted the flavor for American people.”
In her case, that means serving three types of soba, including sarashina soba — a white noodle made using the core of the buckwheat plant — which became known as an upscale dish in Tokyo, where regular, darker soba became a popular working-class meal during the Edo period.
Today, restaurants like Sushi Sonagi, which opened in 2023, along with Michelin-starred Sushi Inaba in Torrance, lead the way in bringing Angelenos — and diners from across the country — to the South Bay, where troves of Japanese restaurants and shops, many immigrant-run and cash-only, shine in all their old-school glory. Many don’t have PR firms or flashy Instagram accounts; some will give you a handwritten receipt and others don’t have websites.
“I felt like [opening Sushi Sonagi] in the South Bay almost celebrates the diversity and the rich Asian American culture that’s very deep here,” said Son, who blends his Korean American heritage into his roughly 20-course omakase. “It’s just really cool to bring more life to an area that I feel like is L.A.’s little secret.”
But sushi is merely the cusp of the region’s offerings. Torrance and Gardena are L.A.’s storied destinations for every type of Japanese food imaginable: Yoshoku restaurants, which combine Japanese and Western cooking, coexist alongside traditional izakayas, yakitori joints and newer businesses that hail from Japan. Use these 18 spots as a starting point for some of the best — and some of the oldest — Japanese restaurants that have quietly put South Bay suburbs on the L.A. dining map.
Sakura-Ya
“There’s never a line, but they almost always sell out,” Frank Shyong wrote in The Times about Sakura-Ya last year. “They’ve never done advertising, not even the free kind.”
Chikara Mochi
The chestnut-shaped kuri manju has a dense, sweet filling of white bean paste, made with lima beans, while the cannoli-shaped potato manju is stuffed with Japanese sweet potato. While the shop’s offerings rotate frequently — everything is made from scratch — recent confections include chrysanthemum, maple or sour plum wagashi, along with inaka manju (filled with whole red beans) and small doughnuts filled with bean paste. If you spot it in the shop’s glass case, don’t miss out on possibly the only savory item at Chikara: the yaki dango, or chewy mochi balls grilled yakitori-style and lathered in a thick, salty-sweet soy glaze.
Kagura
If you don’t have a reservation, head to Kagura when it opens for lunch or dinner service at 11 a.m. or 5 p.m. to snag a seat at the counter or one of the dark wooden booths, where pitchers of thick, slightly sweet katsu sauce are placed on every table. Start your meal with one of the excellent veggie appetizers, such as the surprisingly umami cabekyu — pickled cabbage and cucumber with sesame and chicken bouillon — or the mountain yam and okra, which comes doused in salty-sour umeboshi, or Japanese salted plum. Each katsu is served gozen-style, or as a set meal on a tray, and comes with rice, pickles, a dollop of spicy mustard, a shredded cabbage salad and an earthy miso soup filled with chunks of carrot and daikon and small pieces of beef. Kagura also has locations in Gardena, El Segundo, Monterey Park and Costa Mesa.
I-naba
In 2022, now-closed sister restaurant Sushi I-naba in Manhattan Beach moved its omakase operations into I-naba in West Torrance (its other sister, Ichimi Ann, serves excellent soba in Old Torrance and South Torrance). Six guests sit at the counter on select nights for the $280-per-person omakase, while the rest of I-naba is filled with locals feasting on the same excellent tempura, homemade soba and more that it has served since opening in 1999.
You can’t go wrong with anything on I-naba’s extensive menu of appetizers, hot and cold soba and udon combos, and specialty lunch sets. The grilled fish served in bento boxes is moist and tender, while the tempura is light and airy. As someone who grew up a few minutes away from I-naba, one of my comfort meals is the nimono appetizer, or tender chicken and vegetables gently simmered in dashi, with the bright ume oroshi soba — chilled buckwheat noodles in a dashi-soy broth topped with daikon, shiso, wakame, green onion and sour plum.
Kotohira
More than 30 years later, Gold’s descriptions hold true — a testament to udon spot Kotohira’s consistency and timelessness. Before being served a complimentary dollop of Japanese potato salad, you’ll find yourself looking around at the hanging paper lanterns, geometric wooden accents and booths with tatami mat backs. In addition to just over a dozen izakaya-style appetizers, nearly every dish on the menu has udon.
In combination sets, Kotohira’s impeccably chewy noodles sit in a light broth topped with tempura crisps, green onion and fish cake alongside dishes like grilled fish or a rich beef curry over rice. Even in a la carte bowls like the kakuni udon with braised pork belly or the creamy tarako udon with pollock roe, shiso and grated daikon, the noodles refuse to be an afterthought — rather, their flavor and texture shine alongside the many ingredients Kotohira expertly pairs them with.
Izakaya Hachi
The restaurant is always casual, never fussy, with a large sake and beer selection that appeals to crowds of Japanese businessmen coming from work alongside a variety of approachable Japanese dishes, like Jidori chicken karaage and negi toro rolls. For dessert, order at least a few of the pumpkin zenzai — a Japanese dessert of vanilla ice cream, mochi balls, red bean paste and a nutty-sweet pumpkin sauce.
Meiji Tofu
Meiji’s tofu is nutty, creamy and slightly sweet, served alone in all its jiggly glory. In addition to its soy milk, which can be found at Japanese grocery stores across the South Bay, Meiji Tofu sells soft, medium and firm block tofu, along with a few types of extra soft tofu — the “supreme” contains double the amount of soybeans and the zaru is served in a small draining basket. The shop also sells bags of okara, the pulp byproduct of the tofu making process.
Sakae Sushi
Today, Sakae remains so popular that orders can be made up to weeks in advance. All six items on the menu are delicate in texture — without gentle chopstick technique, the sushi will fall apart — and relatively sweet for sushi, as Sakae’s rice is traditionally seasoned with vinegar and sweetened. The sweetest of the bunch is the inari, or rice stuffed in a pouch of sweet, almost juicy fried tofu. Sakae also offers two oshizushi (pressed, rectangular sushi) with a thin layer of either ebi (shrimp) or saba (salty pickled mackerel). The nori maki and tamago roll are both filled with sweet egg and a variety of vegetables, but the latter is wrapped in an extra layer of egg. If you’re lucky, you might catch one of the end pieces of a roll — you’ll know if you see a piece of maki overflowing with rice and extra-long pieces of spinach, shiitake mushroom or avocado.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Yakitori
Like at any yakitori spot, chicken is the star: Order at least a few of the tsukune, or tender chicken meatball, and chicken thigh with green onion, along with crispy chicken wings and tender chicken breast with shredded shiso and umeboshi. Other standout skewers on Shin-Sen-Gumi’s vast menu of classics include vegetables wrapped in pork belly, the shiitake mushroom and the grilled rice ball with shiso and dried bonito.
Though its roots remain in a strip mall off Western Avenue, Shin-Sen-Gumi’s empire has spread across L.A. and to Japan — Gardena alone has three other Shin-Sen-Gumi restaurants, including a Hakata-style ramen joint, a shabu-shabu spot and a drive-through.
Kansha Creamery
Their menu of creamy, Straus milk-based ice cream rotates weekly, though mainstays include vanilla, the Mr. Universal, which contains pieces of oatmeal cookie and caramel, and matcha, which also comes as a parfait with balls of mochi and red bean paste. Other flavors like strawberry yuzu, houjicha kinako (roasted green tea and soybean powder) and kuro goma (black sesame) highlight Japanese ingredients, though Kansha’s range expands to flavors like pistachio ripple, Brazilian dark cocoa and Earl Grey toffee. Tatsuya and Yukari donate 75 cents of every purchase to a variety of charities, most recently including Miry’s List, a nonprofit for refugee families in America.
Wagyu Butcher
Watch head butcher Takeshi Yamakawa, who hails from Osaka, slice fresh Wagyu to the tune of ’80s hits for $50 eight-course and $70 10-course sets — a steal in L.A. Kimchee, sesame-dusted vegetables and a Wagyu sashimi with minced onion and lemon juice are followed by cuts of Wagyu accompanied by progressively stronger sauces. My personal favorite is the marbled, thinly sliced chuck roll, which comes with a green onion-daikon ponzu. The $70 set ends with a bang: Slices of A5 Wagyu, the only course where the meat is cooked for you, are touched lightly on the grill before being placed in a bath of sukiyaki sauce aerated to look like whipped cream. For $10, you can swap out the curry rice course for A5 sushi blowtorched by Yamakawa.
Hisaya Kyoto Chestnuts
Fukagawa
“We have people that come in [to Fukagawa] and say, ‘I came here with my grandparents, and it’s been a mainstay in their lives — it’s part of their home,’” said McIntyre, who ensures that at least one server fluent in Japanese is present during every shift.
Though McIntyre hopes to one day add more izakaya-style small plates for Fukagawa’s evening service, the restaurant’s extensive lunch and dinner menus of katsu, tempura, soba and udon sets, curry rice and hot pot have kept local families coming to a hidden corner of the Pacific Square Shopping Center for decades.
“It’s really important to me that this tastes like Japanese food — not Americanized Japanese,” McIntyre said. “I want it to be a trip to Tokyo.”
Sushi Sonagi
Son describes himself as the South Bay’s biggest cheerleader. His parents emigrated from Korea to Gardena, and he attended nearby Torrance High School as a teenager, where he found “melting pot” cafeteria lunch tables of Asian American cuisine. The Sushi Sonagi chef-owner has trained with acclaimed Japanese sushi chefs and even had stints at Spago and Noma — but his heart has always belonged to the South Bay, where he gives back to his hometown with a Korean American-inspired $280-per-person sushi omakase.
In the two years since Sonagi opened, diners from all over L.A., and even the country, have begun flocking to an old strip mall on Artesia Boulevard for Son’s meticulously crafted nigiri and other dishes, from the Japanese mackerel sando (Son is also the owner of Katsu Sando in Chinatown) to corn chawanmushi topped with uni and shiso flowers. A South Bay restaurant through and through, Son gets his tofu from nearby Meiji Tofu, which he delicately shapes into a flower for suimono, a simple Japanese soup, and tops with chrysanthemum.
Chinchikurin Hiroshima Okonomiyaki
Hakata Ikkousha Tonkotsu Ramen
Otafuku
“Even in Japan, there’s so many cities, and they all have their unique flavoring and food culture,” said Tokyo native Akutsu, who uses saltier, richer soy sauce at Otafuku, as opposed to the lighter version found in Osaka. “My goal is to keep the authenticity, including service.”
Torimatsu
Located next door to Sushi Sonagi, Torimatsu offers some of the most unique skewers in the South Bay: kitsune (deep-fried tofu skin), shiitake mushrooms, bell pepper and thick pieces of lotus root are stuffed with chicken and charred on the edges. Other dishes are more simple: Snag a counter seat to watch Ishikawa put chunks of Yukon gold potatoes on the grill until their starchy flesh crackles, served with large slices of butter. Give your skewers a kick with the provided condiments, namely numbing sansho pepper powder and salty-spicy yuzu kosho.