El Dorado Pollo a la Brasa’s lomo saltado
(Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)
Food

8 great places in L.A. to try lomo saltado, the ultimate Peruvian-Chinese comfort dish

Katerina Portela staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Katerina Portela
Follow

The main ingredient in lomo saltado, the juicy, stir-fried comfort dish of my childhood, only takes a minute to cook. It can go by in such a flash that you can miss it if you’re not paying attention, so I always made sure to watch for that moment when the flames go up.

I remember standing in rapt attention at the edge of the stovetop as my mom tossed fresh, thinly sliced beef into an oiled pan set on maximum heat. The steak hissed and leaped in a dramatic dance as flames licked the pan from underneath. My mom turned to me and said, “This is why it’s called lomo saltado: the lomo is the steak, and watch how it’s saltando — jumping.”

“The secret is in the smoke,” says Miriam Ramirez, owner of Lonzo’s Restaurant in Culver City. “When you cook lomo saltado, the room should be filled with the smell of smoke. I remember getting it for lunch in Peru and thinking, ‘Oh no, my hair smells like smoke!’ But that’s how I knew it would be good.”

Lomo saltado consists of tomato, onion and bell pepper, seared with steak, traditionally in a wok, and served with sides of rice and potato fries. Peruvians call soy sauce, which is used generously in the dish, “sillao” (pronounced see-yow).

Newcomers to Peruvian cuisine might be surprised to find that soy sauce has a major place in recipes. My Peruvian family always says that in any good meat dish, sillao is the secret ingredient.

“When the dish is already so simple, every ingredient matters,” Ramirez says.

“See-yow” is also the pronunciation for soy sauce in Cantonese. Understanding how a Cantonese word entered Peru’s lingo is a long historical lesson that can be best explained by another Chinese-Peruvian word: chifa. Chifa, which comes from the Mandarin word “chīfàn,” meaning to eat, describes the thriving Chinese-Peruvian fusion cuisine and indirectly, the immigrant history of Peru.

According to researcher Patricia Palma, Chinese immigrants arrived in Peru in the mid-19th century, as laborers after the abolishment of slavery created a demand for cheap labor. As this population grew over the years, Chinese-Peruvian descendants carved out a niche in chifa that reflected their heritage alongside centuries-old Peruvian staples.

“L.A. is so diverse and that’s why I think Peruvian food draws people in. It has a multicultural identity too,” says Benny Gomez, owner of Rosty Peruvian Food in Highland Park. “There’s Chinese and Japanese communities who identify with the Asian influence but also Mexican people who are seeing a different type of Latino food.”

Peru’s lomo saltado is not only a beautiful marriage of the two cultures, but a perfectly balanced ode to each culture’s culinary traditions: Peru is reflected in the potatoes, aji amarillo and bell pepper, and China in the stir-fry technique and of course, the sillao.

“Peruvian food has 14,000 years of history,” says Ignacio Barrios Jacobs, lead chef of Merka Saltao in Culver City. “I think [lomo saltado] holds the story of Chinese immigrants who were cooking their food for people who said, ‘this needs my potato and chile peppers.’”

In Culver City, East Hollywood, and the San Fernando Valley, Peruvian restaurants are combining traditional flavors with distinctly Angeleno flair, like saltado burritos or California oak wood-fired rotisserie chicken.

“When my dad opened his Peruvian restaurant 30 years ago, Peruvian was not popular at all in L.A.,” says Dennis Tamashiro, owner of Mario’s Peruvian and Seafood. “Now, people are paying attention, because it proves that it’s unique.”

Here are eight takes on lomo saltado to try in Los Angeles, from classic versions that remind me of home, to creative takes that make the dishes distinctly L.A.

Lonzo's Restaurant

Culver City Peruvian $$
Lonzo’s lomo saltado
(Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)
Former paralegal Miriam Ramirez’s life changed when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Out of work and looking to shift her focus, her memories of growing up in Lima’s thriving restaurant scene inspired her to turn to food. At the time, her husband, Jose Ramirez, was a baker at the wildly popular La Brea Bakery. Together, the pair opened Lonzo’s, named after their son Alonzo, initially as a bakery.

Over 19 years in Culver City, Lonzo’s shifted from fresh-baked breads (although the complimentary bread is still fantastic) to Peruvian classics. Using traditional wok preparation, Lonzo’s take on lomo saltado has one main difference — filet mignon instead of classic steak. Ramirez says Peruvians just have a taste for the soft, tender meat that falls from the fork. Whether grabbing takeout at the counter or dining in at the plentiful tables, Lonzo’s draws families and friends to converse for hours among the comforting, art-filled space. Look to the walls and see murals of beloved family members, like the Ramirez’s mothers, and their son and nephew, to understand the family spirit that makes Lonzo’s a must-try.
Mario’s Peruvian& Seafood

Larchmont Peruvian $$
The lomo saltado from Mario's Peruvian.
(Jennifer Harris / Los Angeles Times)
With lines out the door for weekend dinners and a bustling dining room even on a Monday afternoon, the demand for Mario’s is apparent. Founded 35 years ago by Peruvian-Okinawan chef Mario Tamashiro using his mother’s recipes and now co-run with his son, Dennis, Mario’s is a testament to the lasting appeal of traditional recipes that brought me back to childhood.

On an easy-to-miss corner strip mall in Hollywood, the restaurant is situated beside a 7-Eleven and a tiny, competitive parking lot. With Andean-inspired decor, Mario’s invites guests to dine in at its no-frills white tables, although takeout orders are an available option for a busy day. With one bite, the lomo saltado is a standout, dripping with juice and bold with seasoning. Each element, from steak to tomato, is bursting with flavor, poured over thick-cut fries that hold their texture instead of giving into sogginess. The vegetables, which usually take a backseat to the steak in a classic saltado, hold their ground as a crunchy contrast to a delightfully meaty concoction.
Mamita Peruvian Restaurant

Glendale Peruvian $$
The lomo saltado from Mamita’s Peruvian Restaurant.
(Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)
Tucked between car dealerships in Glendale, Mamita is a charming surprise. Surrounded by velvet booths, kind servers whisk plates of lomo saltado to the tables in a family-friendly atmosphere. The resounding feeling at Mamita is of being served by aunts and uncles, who joke with you as they set down a hearty dish. The menu lists a few versions of lomo saltado including traditional, tallarin (with noodles instead of potatoes) and “Mamita Style” with eggs. The “Mamita Style” is a smash for those who appreciate a good breakfast for dinner, with runny eggs over the large, crispy cuts of steak and soft rice. I love the heaviness of the yolk and steak, which reminded me of a good Hawaiian “loco moco,” another indulgent take on steak and eggs. While on the more expensive side, each plate is about a dollar cheaper if bought with cash, so bring some extra bucks when you stop by.
Sol Inka

La Mirada Peruvian $
Lomo Saltado at Sol Inka
(Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)
With an emerald-green midcentury interior and booths filled with families and fantastic service, Sol Inka offers a hearty take on lomo saltado. Wok flames flash from the kitchen windows as servers quickly take orders and deliver the steak, smoky and crisped to perfection. Sol Inka’s lomo saltado has a generous portion of potatoes, a particularly thick sauce and pepper-flaked steak with a barbecue-like finish. The restaurant also offers an affordable lunch special of the dish for those looking for less expensive and smaller-portioned midday eats. Open since the early 2000s, Sol Inka has found a happy medium in their wholesome environment and American smokehouse touch.
El Dorado Pollos a la Brasa

Pasadena Latin American Restaurant $
El Dorado Pollos a la Brasa’s lomo saltado
(Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)
As you enter the restaurant to order at the counter, wood is stacked in each corner — El Dorado wood fires all of their meats with California oak, and the lomo saltado carries a pleasantly earthy aroma and flavor. Most well-known for Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken, El Dorado’s focus on fired meats makes its lomo saltado steak juicy and crisp. Soy-marinated vegetables, thick-cut potatoes and herb-seasoned sticky rice round out the generously portioned dish. The speedy, order-at-the-counter approach is well suited to takeout, but there are spacious options for dine-in as well. Find a seat on the sunny patio that’s lined with trees and umbrella-covered tables and don’t forget to order refreshing chicha morada, traditional purple corn juice, to wash it all down.
Rosty Peruvian

Highland Park Peruvian $$
Highland Park's Rosty Peruvian Food's lomo saltado, aguadito de pollo and chicha morada.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
Run by husband and wife Benny and Maritza Gomez, Rosty Peruvian offers lomo saltado in a range of styles, from noodles to burritos. Inside, Rosty’s is cozy, with brick, lacquered wood and vines that create an inviting dine-in atmosphere, although pickup orders fly out consistently. The warm atmosphere also makes Rosty’s a popular date spot, with couples enjoying casual meals under fairy lights.

Born in Peru, Maritza Gomez grew up in her family’s restaurant. Now she’s taking her mom’s recipes and translating them for her American audience, with on-the-go options like a lomo saltado wrap. Each saltado is individually prepared and customizable — Gomez encourages guests to note preferences in ingredients and doneness of the meat. The vegetables in the saltado are more crisp than stewed, with steak that leans into soy and sesame.
Merka Saltao

Peruvian Mexican $
Merka Saltao’s lomo saltado
(Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)
Merka Saltao had a wild ride before landing in downtown Culver City this year. Owned by childhood friends Alonso Franco and Ignacio Barrios Jacobs, Barrios Jacobs studied under renowned Peruvian chef Gastón Acurio, while Franco managed hostels and developed technology in San Francisco. During the pandemic, they came together to test out recipes in a delivery-only kitchen until they landed on their current saucy lomo saltado recipe. Over the summer, they opened the colorful, fast-casual restaurant, centered around build-your-own saltado bowls that can be ordered with traditional steak, chicken or mushrooms; sides including classic French fries or rice with Andean corn, as well as quinoa, yellow chili beans or Asian salad; and sauces ranging from spicy mayo to avocado lime ranch. A hot honey chicken saltado and kale Caesar salad with chicken saltado round out some of the creative options. The lomo saltado burrito is a personal favorite, combining tender meat, rice, beans and guacamole with spicy rocoto and aji amarillo inspired sauces.
El Rocoto

Gardena Peruvian $$
Rocoto’s lomo saltado
(Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)
The menu at El Rocoto spans Peruvian favorites including ceviches and causas, but don’t miss the saltados. The lomo saltado is on the crispier side with less sauce, with fresh-tasting veggies and seasoned potatoes. Owner Jorge Chan recently opened a second takeaway-focused location in Cerritos, but head to the original Gardena location to be immersed in its celebratory energy. Open for decades, Chan’s spacious dining experience has gained a steady flow of regulars and families who return for special occasions. El Rocoto also offers a tasty range in saltados: while the pollo saltado leans more salty, the seafood saltado combines shrimp, squid and mussels for a soft to chewy texture variety. The cocktail menu features inventive twists on the Peruvian favorite Pisco sour and Peruvian-inspired takes on mules and coladas. Try the Maracuya sour for a strong and citrusy contrast.
