15 of L.A.’s best birthday cakes

On your birthday, you get to have your cake and eat it too. So what will it be? Representing a global array of traditions and drawing inspiration from the city’s year-round access to enviable produce, L.A.’s best bakeries are ready to make the birthday cake of your dreams.

Perhaps it’s a sponge cake soaked with tres leches and layered with whipped cream and berries from a legendary Cuban cafe. Or maybe you crave a custardy princess cake with mint-green marzipan icing from a Danish pastry shop. Or what about a sprinkle-flecked birthday cake topped with cake truffles from the L.A. flagship of an iconic NYC-founded bakery?

From a century-old bakery in Little Ethiopia to an Echo Park pizzeria slinging a rotation of seasonally driven desserts, here are 15 of the best birthday cakes to order for your next celebration. — Danielle Dorsey

