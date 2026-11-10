24 of the best L.A. bakeries to order pies from this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner may revolve around the turkey and sides, but let’s be honest: We’re really just saving room for pie. And while there’s something satisfying about baking one from scratch, not everyone has the time or patience to pull it off. Luckily, some of L.A.’s best bakers and pastry chefs are happy to do the work for you.

This year, they’re going well beyond the usual pumpkin, apple and pecan. Think ube and coconut cream pies inspired by Filipino flavors, chocolate Earl Grey with candied oranges, and passion fruit concoctions that bring a little tropical sunshine to the holiday table. Of course, there’s no shortage of beautifully executed classics, either, from old-fashioned sweet potato pies to buttery apple pies bursting with seasonal fruit.

We’ve rounded up 24 bakeries and restaurants across Los Angeles serving everything from traditional favorites to showstopping treats. Just be sure to place your preorders early, as the most sought-after pies sell out quickly.

