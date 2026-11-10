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In Melrose Hill, Chainsaw cafe is offering whole double-crust apple and date pies for Thanksgiving.
(Tom McGovern / For The Times)
Food

24 of the best L.A. bakeries to order pies from this Thanksgiving

By Tiffany Tse

Thanksgiving dinner may revolve around the turkey and sides, but let’s be honest: We’re really just saving room for pie. And while there’s something satisfying about baking one from scratch, not everyone has the time or patience to pull it off. Luckily, some of L.A.’s best bakers and pastry chefs are happy to do the work for you.

This year, they’re going well beyond the usual pumpkin, apple and pecan. Think ube and coconut cream pies inspired by Filipino flavors, chocolate Earl Grey with candied oranges, and passion fruit concoctions that bring a little tropical sunshine to the holiday table. Of course, there’s no shortage of beautifully executed classics, either, from old-fashioned sweet potato pies to buttery apple pies bursting with seasonal fruit.

We’ve rounded up 24 bakeries and restaurants across Los Angeles serving everything from traditional favorites to showstopping treats. Just be sure to place your preorders early, as the most sought-after pies sell out quickly.

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Jyan Isaac Bread

Santa Monica Bakery $$
Passion fruit meringue and dulce de leche pie are available to order from Jyan Isaac Bread ahead of the holidays.
(Peridot Consulting)
By Tiffany Tse
Known for its artisan breads and pastries, Jyan Isaac Bread is whipping up two inventive holiday pies. The dulce de leche pumpkin pie ($48) is anything but your standard pumpkin pie, pairing pumpkin-spiced dulce de leche custard with fig leaf chantilly and vanilla streusel in an all-butter crust made with Sonora wheat flour and spelt flour. For something a bit brighter, the passion fruit meringue ($50) features tangy passion fruit curd, fresh passion fruit seeds and a graham cracker crust crowned with toasted Swiss meringue. And don’t miss their soft, buttery Parker House rolls ($18.50), which come in a pack of 11 with whipped honey butter on the side. Preorder online for pickup at the Santa Monica bakery Nov. 23–25, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or Thanksgiving Day from 7 to 11:45 a.m. Pies will also be available for purchase on Thanksgiving Day at the bakery’s new Silver Lake location.

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Baking With Ish

San Gabriel Valley Bakery $$
A selection of pies available from Baking With Ish to order for the holiday season.
(Ishnoelle Richardson)
By Tiffany Tse
Ube and bibingka are the stars of the show at Baking With Ish, located inside San Gabriel’s Blossom Market Hall. Founder Ishnoelle Richardson loves dreaming up Filipino-inspired creations, like this season’s ube pumpkin pie ($65), which layers purple yam custard with spiced pumpkin filling and tops it off with an ube flan glaze, whipped cream, crispy purple sweet potatoes and pumpkin seeds. His dulce bibingka pie ($55) reimagines the Filipino coconut rice cake with blue corn, dulce de leche, meringue and a sprinkle of Maldon salt. There’s also a brown butter salted caramel apple pie ($75) that gives the classic a savory twist with pistachios and fried sage, while the coconut cream pie ($65) gets a festive upgrade with a pumpkin spice flan glaze. Rounding out the lineup are two takes on banoffee pie: ube ($60) and pumpkin ($65), both featuring bananas, dulce de leche and a pecan graham cracker crust. Preorder online by Nov. 18 for pickup Nov. 25 or Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friends & Family

East Hollywood Bakery $$
A spread of holiday pies from Friends & Family. At center is a pecan pie adorned with a pastry heart in its middle.
(Jakob N. Layman / Friends & Family)
By Tiffany Tse
At this East Hollywood bakery and restaurant known for seasonal, farmers market-driven cooking, you’ll get the usual traditional pies as well as a few less predictable combinations that might steal the spotlight from the classics. The pumpkin sweet potato pie ($62) is made with organic pumpkins and sweet potatoes, with the option to add a torched marshmallow topping ($67). Other choices include heirloom apple pie ($65) with delicately spiced apples; chocolate chess pie ($65) with dulce de leche; and sorghum pecan pie ($65) lightly sweetened with sorghum syrup. For something a little more adventurous, dig into cranberry brown butter pie ($65), which pairs tart cranberry jam with rich brown butter custard, and quince and apple streusel pie ($65) with a crunchy crumble topping. Preorder online by Nov. 22, or until sold out, for pickup on Nov. 25.
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République

Hancock Park American $$$
A selection of pies from Republique available to order this holiday season.
(Catherine Dzilenski)
By Tiffany Tse
With a pastry program helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Margarita Manzke, République has long been a destination for some of L.A.’s best baked goods. This Thanksgiving, the restaurant and bakery on La Brea is offering six pies priced at $54 each, from holiday classics like pumpkin, caramel apple and pecan to signature favorites like strawberry passion fruit cream, banana cream and ube-buko, a Filipino-inspired mashup of purple yam and young coconut. Preorder online for pickup Nov. 19–25, making sure to select a date within that window to view the holiday offerings.
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SweetBoy

Hollywood Hills West Bakery $$
Three pies seen from above.
(Ben Sidell)
By Tiffany Tse
Some of us spent the pandemic binge-watching TV shows, but pastry chef Ben Sidell turned his pastime of baking for friends into SweetBoy — now a thriving pastry business operating out of his family’s Saltie Girl restaurant in West Hollywood. This year, his holiday lineup includes apple crumble pie ($48), loaded with Honeycrisp apples and salted caramel; pecan pie ($50); and chocolate chess ($52), a fudgy Southern classic topped with whipped mascarpone cream. For those who prefer cheesecake over pie, there’s also a 6-inch pumpkin cheesecake ($34) topped with salted caramel and toasted pepitas. The holiday treats don’t stop there, with a Thanksgiving cookie tin ($48) featuring flavors like maple pecan corn or pumpkin spice snickernoodle, a cinnamon SweetBun ($18), pumpkin spice babka ($18) and chocolate swirl babka ($18). Preorder online by Nov. 20 for pickup at Saltie Girl on Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

27th Street Bakery

Central-Alameda Bakery $
Jeanette Bolden, a former Olympic gold medalist
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Tiffany Tse
Since 1956, this South L.A institution has built its reputation on its famous sweet potato pie, made with fresh sweet potatoes mashed up with butter, sugar and warm spices, then baked in a flaky golden crust. The signature sweet potato pie comes in small ($4.50) and large ($25) sizes, along with a sugar-free version ($28) sweetened with agave. For those looking to branch out, there’s also pecan pie ($28), sweet potato pecan pie ($28) and sweet pumpkin pie ($23) — a delicious mashup of sweet potatoes and pumpkin with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla. There’s plenty more to satisfy your sweet tooth, thanks to an assortment of old-fashioned desserts like peach cobbler ($6–$55), red velvet cake ($65), carrot cake ($65) and German chocolate cake ($65). Preorder online for pickup.

Valerie Confections

Glendale Chocolate shop Bakery $$
Apple and salted caramel pie is one of the options available for order from Valerie Confections this holiday season.
(Valerie Confections)
By Tiffany Tse
The hardest part about ordering Thanksgiving dessert from Valerie Confections is narrowing down the options. The tempting lineup of pies and other sweet treats includes all the holiday classics: apple and salted caramel pie ($65) filled with tender, spiced apples and house-made caramel tucked into a golden double crust; winter luxury pumpkin pie ($55) with silky pumpkin custard and freshly grated nutmeg; and a salted maple chess pie ($55) that balances rich maple syrup with a touch of sea salt. For a smaller indulgence, the mini pumpkin pie ($12) is the perfect personal-sized treat, complete with whipped cream. Beyond pie, the bakery is also offering pumpkin Basque cheesecake ($70) and its signature Blum’s coffee crunch cake ($55–$160) with airy chiffon, coffee whipped cream and caramelized coffee crunch. Other options include sticky toffee pudding ($65), pumpkin chocolate crumble cake ($60) and apple and honey cake ($60). Preorder online for Glendale or Echo Park by Nov. 20 at noon, or until sold out. Pickup is available Nov. 24 and 25 in Glendale or Nov. 25 in Echo Park.

Yvonne's Vegan Kitchen

Pasadena Vegan Bakery $$
Yvonne's Vegan Kitchen is offering a selection of vegan and gluten-free pies for the holiday season.
(Yvonne’s Vegan Kitchen )
By Tiffany Tse
At Yvonne’s Vegan Kitchen, her offerings are entirely vegan and gluten-free, with flavors inspired by founder Yvonne Ardestani’s favorite childhood treats and desserts she missed after giving up animal products and gluten. Drawing on her Filipino roots, the ube pie ($83) features a crust made with ube cookies, a creamy cashew and purple yam filling and a swirl of ube whipped cream. The Samoa pie ($82) is inspired by the beloved Girl Scout cookie, layering vanilla cashew cream with coconut caramel, toasted coconut and a drizzle of chocolate ganache over a chocolate cookie crust. And for Oreo lovers, there’s a cookies and cream pie ($80) with a chocolate sandwich cookie crust, vanilla cream studded with cookie pieces and a whipped cream topping. Other options include pumpkin ($68), apple crumble ($68), berry crumble ($68), banana cream ($80) and pandan ($83) pies, plus a variety of mouthwatering cake balls, cookies and cupcakes. Preorder online by Nov. 20 for pickup Nov. 24 or 25. Delivery is available for an additional fee.
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Cadoro Bakery

Inglewood Cafe $
A pie adorned with flowers and dates.
(Anastashia Chavez)
By Tiffany Tse
After three decades of supplying artisan sourdough breads to restaurants and markets across L.A., Inglewood’s Cadoro Bakery is branching out into pastries for the first time. Leading the charge is executive pastry chef Anastashia Chavez, who brings experience from kitchens like Hatchet Hall and Osteria Mozza to an exciting new pastry program focused on heritage grains and seasonal ingredients. For Cadoro’s first Thanksgiving pastry lineup, Chavez is putting her own spin on two deep-dish pies ($50 each): brown butter maple pecan and roasted squash with sweet tarragon cream and honey squash caramel, both baked in a crust made with Sonora wheat and spelt flour from Tehachapi Grain Project. If pie isn’t your thing, there’s also a roasted fig and passion fruit cake ($75) featuring passion fruit curd, preserved figs, and blue cornmeal olive oil cake. Stop by the cafe window for individual seasonal treats like pumpkin fig pain suisse ($6) and apple persimmon hand pies ($6), along with the bakery’s signature breads and pull-apart brioche buns. Preorder online or by calling (310) 399-8390.

Salted Butter Company

Pasadena Bakery $
Salted Butter Company is offering a pumpkie meringue pie for the holiday season.
(Haruna Romo / Salted Butter Company)
By Tiffany Tse
Since opening in 2025, Salted Butter Company has quickly become a neighborhood favorite for its flaky croissants, creative seasonal pastries and picture-perfect cakes. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Haruna and Johnny Romo, the bakery got its start as a home-based operation and, as its name suggests, uses rich salted butter in everything it bakes. This Thanksgiving, the bakery is offering three pies ($58 each): chocolate crackle, filled with rich chocolate custard and baked until crackly on top and gooey in the center; caramel apple crumble, packed with Granny Smith and Fuji apples and topped with caramel and a spiced oat crumble; and pumpkin meringue, which pairs spiced pumpkin custard with a gingersnap crust and torched meringue. They’re also offering pillowy brioche rolls ($17) and an olive oil tres leches cake ($55). Preorder online by Nov. 19.

Kato

Downtown L.A. Taiwanese $$$$
Kato, the renowned restaurant in downtown L.A. will offer an apple and kabocha squash pie for the holiday season.
Kato, the renowned restaurant in downtown L.A. will offer an apple and kabocha squash pie for the holiday season.
(Kato)
By Tiffany Tse
You probably wouldn’t think to order Thanksgiving pie from Kato, the acclaimed Taiwanese American fine-dining restaurant downtown, but that’s exactly what makes this holiday offering such a treat. Acclaimed for its tasting menus, the restaurant with multiple no. 1 appearances in the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. guide is stepping outside its usual repertoire with an apple and kabocha squash pie ($85). Made with apples from Cuyama Orchards and kabocha from Tutti Frutti Farms, with a touch of sesame in the mix, the pie is a true showcase of California’s seasonal bounty. Only a very limited number will be available, making this the most special (and scrumptious!) addition to your holiday spread. Preorder online for pickup Tuesday, Nov. 24, between noon and 2 p.m.

Fanny's

Mid-Wilshire New American $$$
Next door to the Academy Museum, Fanny's restaurant will offer a selection of pies for the holiday season.
(Stan Lee)
By Tiffany Tse
At Fanny’s, arguably one of the best museum restaurants in L.A. located inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the Thanksgiving dessert menu is all about giving the classics their due. While the museum showcases movie magic, pastry chef Jennifer Hsiao is making a little magic of her own in the kitchen with a standout selection of pies made from scratch in-house. Choose from bourbon pecan pie ($44), fall harvest apple pie ($40) or maple pumpkin pie ($40). Hsiao is also making Basque cheesecakes ($70) in both traditional and pumpkin varieties, with optional toppings like candied walnuts, caramel sauce and fruit compote. Preorder online by Nov. 16 for pickup Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon or 4 to 6 p.m.
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Cake Monkey

North Hollywood Bakery
Cake Monkey Bakery is offering a butterscotch pudding pie for the holidays, along with other options.
(Cake Monkey Bakery)
By Tiffany Tse
There are plenty of things to argue about at Thanksgiving dinner — but pumpkin versus pecan shouldn’t be one of them. Cake Monkey Bakery is making that decision easier with its Better Together Pie ($56), which combines both flavors in one dessert. Known for its nostalgic, childhood-inspired treats, the bakery is also whipping up a honey-braised pumpkin tart ($54) in a house-made graham cracker crust crowned with freshly toasted marshmallow, and a butterscotch pudding pie ($54) topped with crunchy pumpkin seed brittle. For apple pie lovers, there’s a cider-roasted apple pie ($54) baked in a double cheddar crust that brings a savory element to the sweetness. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available. Preorder online by Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. for pickup at the Fairfax or North Hollywood stores on Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to noon.

Lodge Bread Co.

Culver City American $$
2020
Lodge Bread bakery is offering pumpkin and pecan pies this holiday season.
(Lodge Bread Co.)
By Tiffany Tse
Lodge Bread may be best known for its naturally leavened sourdough loaves and rustic pastries, but the bakery is also turning out must-try pies for the holidays. Founded by Or Amsalam, the popular bakery has locations in Culver City, Beverly Hills and Woodland Hills, plus a fourth outpost coming soon to Pasadena. This Thanksgiving, the team is doing the classics well: a pecan pie ($48) made with maple syrup, molasses and loaded with plenty of toasty pecans, and a pumpkin pie ($48) topped with a luscious layer of whipped vanilla ganache. Preorder online for pickup on Thanksgiving Day.

Openaire

Koreatown Californian $$
Openaire is offering pumpkin and apple pies for just $20 each this holiday season.
(Brooke Olsen)
By Tiffany Tse
Openaire, Citrin and Mélisse chef Josiah Citrin’s California-inspired restaurant tucked inside the Line LA hotel in Koreatown, is bringing back its homemade holiday pies for a second year, offering two classics at just $20 each. The apple pie combines Granny Smith and Pink Lady apples with cinnamon and brown sugar, served with a house-made citrus Anglaise, while the spiced pumpkin pie brings together warm holiday spices, molasses and ginger, accompanied by a rich caramel sauce. Both are baked in hand-rolled crusts and available for preorder online, with pickup on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Proof Bakery

Atwater Village Bakery $$
Proof Bakery is offering a chocolate Earl Grey pie for the holiday season.
(Jensen Blaznik )
By Tiffany Tse
Chocolate and Earl Grey might sound more like an afternoon tea pairing, but Proof Bakery is making a delicious case for the combination in Thanksgiving pie form. The worker-owned Atwater Village bakery is introducing a chocolate Earl Grey pie ($64) this season, layering rich chocolate ganache with whipped Earl Grey cream, orange marmalade and candied oranges, all nestled in a chocolate cookie crust. It’s an elegant, citrusy take on chocolate pie and a departure from the usual pumpkin and apple — although Proof has those too, with made-from-scratch pumpkin ($62) and apple pie ($64) in flaky pie crusts. Preorder online for pickup Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Thanksgiving Day from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
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Chainsaw

Larchmont Venezuelan $$$
Apple + Date Pie at Chainsaw Cafe.
(Tom McGovern / For The Times)
By Tiffany Tse
Before Chainsaw had its own storefront in Melrose Hill, chef Karla Subero Pittol was building a cult following for her incredible pies, selling them through pop-ups that started out of her garage. Now with her permanent café on Melrose Avenue, it’s even easier to get your hands on her anything-but-ordinary pies, which are always a must when Thanksgiving rolls around. Whether you’re craving something bright, tart and refreshing like the passionfruit-lime icebox pie ($65) with its graham cracker crust and Salvadoran crema whip, or something more comforting like the apple, date and strawberry double-crust pie ($65), Chainsaw has you covered. There’s also a classic take-and-bake apple pie ($65) if you want to fill the house with the irresistible aroma of freshly baked pie. Preorder online for pickup Nov. 23–25.

Fat + Flour

Culver City Bakery $$
Lemon Lavender Cookies from Nicole Rucker's new cookbook "Fat & Flour," at Fat & Flour
(Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)
By Tiffany Tse
If you’ve ever had a slice of pie from Fat + Flour, you know why pastry chef Nicole Rucker has such a devoted following. Known for her buttery crusts and inventive fillings, Rucker is bringing back a few Thanksgiving favorites ($48 each), including pumpkin with spiced custard and a generous dollop of whipped cream; apple buttermilk that pairs spiced apple butter with tangy buttermilk custard; pecan coconut with a rich filling of dark chocolate espresso and coconut; chocolate chess; and her signature key lime pie. There’s also a pie brimming with spiced baked apples in an all-butter crust, topped with cream cheese crumble ($60). This year, Rucker is also making it easier for pie lovers on the Westside and beyond to get their fix, with special Thanksgiving pickups at Neighborly in Brentwood and Westlake Village. Those locations will offer a smaller selection of three desserts: apple butter buttermilk pie, gluten-free pumpkin Basque cheesecake and key lime pie. Preorder online for Neighborly pickup Nov. 24 or 25 by Nov. 22, unless sold out earlier. For Fat + Flour’s location, preorder online for pickup Nov. 22–24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pinch & Punch

Westchester Bakery $$
A pie about to be sliced.
(Lumière x Pinch & Punch)
By Tiffany Tse
Pinch & Punch is the microbakery venture from Cathy Asapahu, one of the sisters behind Westchester’s family-owned Ayara Thai. A former pastry chef at Michelin-starred Providence, Asapahu has a knack for balancing sweetness with salty, acidic, spicy and even umami elements to create unexpected flavor combinations. This year, she’s bringing an Asian-inspired twist to your holiday desserts with pandan coconut pie ($78), layered with young coconut, pandan custard and salted coconut whipped ganache; five-spice apple pie ($88), featuring Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, anise, cloves and Sichuan peppercorns; and banoffee chocolate pie ($98), a decadent combo of fresh bananas, Thai chocolate ganache, fish sauce dulce de leche and whipped cream in a black cocoa crust. Preorder online by Nov. 22 at 11:59 p.m. for pickup at Ayara Thai on Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., or Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bun Bun Bakery

Highland Park Bakery $$
Small-batch Bun Bun Bakery will be offering a selection of pies with Swedish flair for the holidays.
(Sofia Draco)
By Tiffany Tse
Highland Park’s Bun Bun Bakery is bringing a little Swedish flair to Thanksgiving. The small-batch bakery is serving up three holiday favorites, including a Swedish caramel apple crumble ($65) that gets its rich, buttery flavor from ljus sirap, a light Swedish beet sugar syrup, with hints of cinnamon and cardamom. Filled with sweet-tart apples and topped with a golden, buttery crumble, the apple crumble pie ($65) is a take on the Swedish apple crumble, only baked into a flaky pie crust. Rounding out the trio is a classic pecan pie ($65) with a gooey, caramel-rich filling and whole toasted pecans. The bakery will also have dinner rolls and its signature buns (including its heavenly cardamom bun) available for the holiday. Preorder online before Nov. 21 at noon, or earlier if sold out. Pickup is on Nov. 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
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Petitgrain Boulangerie

Santa Monica French Bakery $$
Petitgrain Boulangerie will offer a pumpkin meringue pie for the holiday season.
(Alex Scott)
By Tiffany Tse
Petitgrain takes a farm-to-pastry approach to baking, sourcing seasonal fruit, heritage grains and other ingredients from small, family-owned farms. The holiday pies showcase the best of California’s fall harvest — like the blueberry ginger crumble ($55), made with berries from AG Berry Farms in Arroyo Grande; apple crumble ($65), featuring apples from Cuyama Orchards and served with a side of apple cider crème fraîche caramel sauce; and kabocha squash pie ($65), a twist on traditional pumpkin made with roasted squash from Tutti Frutti Farms and topped with spiced brown sugar meringue. All three pies feature crusts made with Sonora flour and cultured butter from Ploughgate Farms in Vermont. Preorder by emailing hello@petitgrainboulangerie.com with at least 24 hours’ notice for pickup Nov. 25 or Thanksgiving Day.

Marigold Bakeshop

Pico-Robertson Bakery $$
In Pico-Robertson, Marigold Bakeshop is offering a cherry pie with a lattice top for the holidays.
(Karina Cayanan)
By Tiffany Tse
Husband-and-wife duo Fernando and Karina Cayanan bring years of culinary experience to Marigold Bakeshop. Fernando, who spent 15 years as executive chef at the Getty Center and Getty Villa, teamed up with Karina, a pastry chef, to open a bakery specializing in small-batch, made-from-scratch treats. For Thanksgiving, they’re offering eight pies and tarts, all made with meticulously hand-rolled dough and fresh ingredients. Traditionalists can choose from pumpkin pie with fresh Chantilly cream ($46), maple and honey pecan pie ($48) or cherry pie with a lattice crust ($46). There’s also apple pie with Granny Smith and Pink Lady apples and brown sugar crumble ($48), dulce de leche apple crumble ($48) and pumpkin cheesecake with gingersnap crust and salted caramel Chantilly ($65). Don’t overlook the tarts, including pumpkin spice with candied pumpkin seeds ($50) and banana cream with vanilla bean custard ($55). Preorder online by Nov. 16 for pickup Nov. 25 between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Jikoni

Beverly Hills West African Kenyan Californian $$
Kiano Moju will offer a karakara pie with passion fruit and key lime for Thanksgiving.
(Jikoni)
By Danielle Dorsey
Founded by chef and cookbook author Kiano Moju, Jikoni has made a name for itself through a series of popular L.A. pop-ups showcasing her signature AfriCali cooking — a vibrant fusion of African and Californian flavors. Now hosting intimate dining experiences and cooking classes in Beverly Hills, Moju is bringing that same approach to Thanksgiving dessert with her karakara pie, a tropical take on classic key lime. This 9-inch creation combines tart passion fruit and key lime in a warmly spiced gingersnap crust, topped with fluffy cream cheese whipped cream and a drizzle of passion fruit syrup. It even comes with a little sachet of hibiscus sugar to sprinkle on top for an extra flourish. Pies are $48 each, or $45 apiece when you order two. Preorder online for pickup or delivery on Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Laurie's Pie Bar

Long Beach Bakery $$
Laurie's Pie Bakery is offering a cherry pie — among other flavors — for the holiday season.
(Lukas Ponte)
By Tiffany Tse
Laurie’s Pie Bar is proof that sometimes a career setback can turn into a sweet second act. After she was laid off from a nearly 30-year career in banking and finance, owner Laurie Gray started a home baking business — which is now a downtown Long Beach fixture that’s been satisfying sweet tooths for a decade. Everything is made from scratch onsite with real butter, fresh fruit and no preservatives. With some 40 rotating flavors throughout the year, there’s no shortage of options, but this season’s holiday lineup includes bourbon pecan, sweet potato, pumpkin and cherry pies ($35–$45 each). Can’t decide? Try its wildly popular Frankenpie, which lets you mix and match six different slices to create your own custom pie. The bakery also offer Cutie Pies served in mini mason jars, flights of four Pie Shots and even pet-friendly pies for four-legged family members. Preorder online for pickup.
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