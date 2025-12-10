7 new favorite places to grab a drink in Los Angeles

If you’ve been hearing about the worldwide matcha shortage of 2025, you won’t feel any sense of scarcity at Kettl, a new Japanese tea cafe and shop in Los Feliz that began steeping and whisking for customers in February. Order a matcha cortado to drink on premises and it arrives in a gorgeously coarse ceramic cup, the tea decorated with the requisite foam art. Choose from three matcha varieties for your latte: nutty and chocolatey, creamy and floral or umami-intense. Grab a cooling matcha splashed with sparking water over ice to go. Or, reserve one of four counter seats for a tasting with schooled staffers who can guide you through wider nuances of matcha — and, even better, to a world of Japanese teas far greater than the current object of focus. Drinking in the shop, I’m most curious about sencha, the broadest category of green teas produced in Japan. Founder Zach Mangan likens the diversity of styles made under the term to the wild differences between all red wines bottled across France or whiskies distilled in Scotland. Kettl receives weekly shipments from Japan, so the possibilities are always changing.

