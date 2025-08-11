15 L.A. cafes to visit for remote workdays

In a remote-work funk? Still Zooming in your pajama pants? Is your sofa pillow your makeshift desk? A work-from-home lifestyle can feel isolating, boring or even uncomfortable at times, a sign that a change in routine is needed. Thankfully, across L.A.’s ever-expanding cafe scene, there are plenty of options to jolt you out of your rut.

And today’s coffee shops offer more than espresso and Wi-Fi — they’ve expanded into cream-top creations, layered matcha lattes and food programs worth seeking out on their own, alongside intentionally designed interiors with comfy furniture and ample outlets to keep devices charged for a long workday, inspiring ideas in a creative atmosphere.

With more amenities than ever, work-appropriate coffee shops have become essential third spaces where creativity and collaboration can flourish. From an Indonesian market and cafe in Miracle Mile to a comforting library cafe in Silver Lake, there are options to keep your remote work environment fresh. At the following 15 cafes, you’ll find plenty of seating, curated playlists, high-speed Wi-Fi and eclectic menus that might offer a Greek-inspired Freddo cappuccino or Japanese sandos.

