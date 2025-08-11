15 L.A. cafes to visit for remote workdays
In a remote-work funk? Still Zooming in your pajama pants? Is your sofa pillow your makeshift desk? A work-from-home lifestyle can feel isolating, boring or even uncomfortable at times, a sign that a change in routine is needed. Thankfully, across L.A.’s ever-expanding cafe scene, there are plenty of options to jolt you out of your rut.
And today’s coffee shops offer more than espresso and Wi-Fi — they’ve expanded into cream-top creations, layered matcha lattes and food programs worth seeking out on their own, alongside intentionally designed interiors with comfy furniture and ample outlets to keep devices charged for a long workday, inspiring ideas in a creative atmosphere.
With more amenities than ever, work-appropriate coffee shops have become essential third spaces where creativity and collaboration can flourish. From an Indonesian market and cafe in Miracle Mile to a comforting library cafe in Silver Lake, there are options to keep your remote work environment fresh. At the following 15 cafes, you’ll find plenty of seating, curated playlists, high-speed Wi-Fi and eclectic menus that might offer a Greek-inspired Freddo cappuccino or Japanese sandos.
The cafe has wall speakers that play contemporary tracks — think Justin Bieber’s new “Swag” album or Mac Ayres. There are a few outlets and Wi-Fi inside the sleek coffee shop. On the rooftop patio, benches and tables overlook the downtown skyline. For dessert, French vanilla and Earl Grey canelés are warmed up on beautiful rock plates. Archives of Us even gifts customers with branded wet wipes, which come in handy when you are snacking while typing away on your computer keyboard.
With rows of bookshelves and worn-in, mismatched furniture, Cafe Mak provides a study retreat similar to a college library. The patio, on the other hand, feels like a Parisian bistro with bright bouganvillea, window awnings shading wrought-iron tables and draping string lights that sparkle at night.
The daytime kitchen at MCO is top tier with a bacon breakfast sandwich with chipotle aioli and green harissa and a breakfast burrito with 10-hour braised brisket. The cafe has a parking lot and many outlets upstairs. On a sunny day, grab a patio seat outside or on the rooftop.
The beverage menu includes a selection of coffee and lattes and Japan-sourced hojicha and matcha, the latter of which can be ordered Americano-style with hot water, or with jelly, espresso or lime and soda. Tarts, doughnuts and a refreshing watermelon cake round out with the pastry options, with Japanese-style egg salad and pork katsu sandos, lamb hash and smoked trout on the savory side. Knock out a couple hours of work and then reward yourself with a glass of wine as the cafe shifts to dinner service.
On weekend nights, local families fill the space with chatter, and it can be a daydream of a scene for a writer looking to get lost in someone’s nearby conversation. The plaza has valet parking, so come equipped with cash on hand or look for metered parking on Western.
At the end of the market hall stands a modest coffee kiosk with a small menu that features classic coffee beverages alongside signature Indonesian coffee and tea options. The food menu includes small bites such as spring rolls, strawberry-apple pie rolls and tiramisu. Plenty of seating and outlets are available upstairs on the two balconies. The cafe closes at 5 p.m. but the idyllic environment is so well-curated and bright that you can speed through a work project in no time.
The Buenos Dias Bowl is hefty and nutritious withy mildly spicy poblano peppers, black beans, eggs, avocado and pico de gallo, all laid on top of a bed of Spanish rice. The bangin’ breakfast sandwich lives up to its name with a brioche bun, eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese and spicy mayo. The drink menu features an array of matchas and coffee lattes, including seasonal drinks that currently include a strawberry matcha and strawberry lemonade. The most popular beverage is the lavender latte with house-made lavender syrup, a double shot of espresso and your choice of milk.
The menu’s main ingredient, mudwater, is made out of pure organic cacao, masala chai and mushrooms. Premium ingredients purported to boost cognition and boost productivity such as lion’s mane and ashwaghandha are infused in each blend. The dirty acai smoothie complements a high-intensity workday. For a bite, the house-made spinach and cheese croissants are a top contender.