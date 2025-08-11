Advertisement
An interior of the dining room and counter at Café 2001 in the Arts District.
Café 2001 in the Arts District.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
Food

15 L.A. cafes to visit for remote workdays

By Malik Peay

In a remote-work funk? Still Zooming in your pajama pants? Is your sofa pillow your makeshift desk? A work-from-home lifestyle can feel isolating, boring or even uncomfortable at times, a sign that a change in routine is needed. Thankfully, across L.A.’s ever-expanding cafe scene, there are plenty of options to jolt you out of your rut.

And today’s coffee shops offer more than espresso and Wi-Fi — they’ve expanded into cream-top creations, layered matcha lattes and food programs worth seeking out on their own, alongside intentionally designed interiors with comfy furniture and ample outlets to keep devices charged for a long workday, inspiring ideas in a creative atmosphere.

With more amenities than ever, work-appropriate coffee shops have become essential third spaces where creativity and collaboration can flourish. From an Indonesian market and cafe in Miracle Mile to a comforting library cafe in Silver Lake, there are options to keep your remote work environment fresh. At the following 15 cafes, you’ll find plenty of seating, curated playlists, high-speed Wi-Fi and eclectic menus that might offer a Greek-inspired Freddo cappuccino or Japanese sandos.

Archives of Us

Downtown L.A. Japanese Coffee $
The interior of Archives of Us cafe.
(Yerin Mok)
By Malik Peay
Adjacent to Chinatown in downtown Los Angeles, Archives of Us is a hidden cafe on the second floor of a plaza building that opened in late spring. Founded by Nick Kim and designed by Jialun Xiong, the futuristic cafe draws inspiration from Japan and is a calming getaway from the bustling city. Ceremonial grade matcha is sourced from Kagoshima, Japan, and stone-milled to a fine powder to create the perfect base for lattes, Einspanners, sparkling lemonades and tea. Coffee options lean simple with a blend by Jeong Coffee, including a cortado, cappuccino and signature options such as a banana tiramisu latte. The food menu features Wagyu egg and bacon sliders, spicy miso carbonara and a three-cheese carbonara with udon noodles.

The cafe has wall speakers that play contemporary tracks — think Justin Bieber’s new “Swag” album or Mac Ayres. There are a few outlets and Wi-Fi inside the sleek coffee shop. On the rooftop patio, benches and tables overlook the downtown skyline. For dessert, French vanilla and Earl Grey canelés are warmed up on beautiful rock plates. Archives of Us even gifts customers with branded wet wipes, which come in handy when you are snacking while typing away on your computer keyboard.
Bonsai Coffee Bar

Santa Monica Asian Cocktails $$
People studying and working at Bonsai Cafe.
(Yanni Chan)
By Malik Peay
Located on the corner of Federal Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in West L.A., Bonsai highlights fresh takes on classic Asian flavors, including a dirty taro latte and cream-topped Vietnamese iced coffee. Pair your beverage with one of the green onion or sausage biscuits that are baked fresh daily. Opened by friends Tommy Nguyen and Yanni Chan in June 2024, the cafe has communal seating and is decorated with a plethora of bonsai trees. On Thursday through Sunday after 5 p.m., Bonsai flips to an evening concept that serves matcha and yuzu martinis alongside cheeseburger eggrolls and Thai chicken pizza. Outlets are available, but there are also designated areas in the cafe where laptops aren’t allowed.
Cafe Mak

Koreatown Korean Coffee $
Interior of Cafe Mak.
(Malik Peay)
By Malik Peay
A short walk from MacArthur Park is Cafe Mak, a late-night Korean cafe restaurant disguised by an all-brick structure that doubles as a wine cellar. The cafe has power strips and outlets all over the walls and above tables and seated booths. Tucked off Shatto Place, the Korean restaurant has been a mainstay in Koreatown for more than a decade. The menu features dishes such as omelette rice, creamy seafood ramen and kimchi carbonara. Coffee drinks include a classic foamy cappuccino and a horchata cold brew.

With rows of bookshelves and worn-in, mismatched furniture, Cafe Mak provides a study retreat similar to a college library. The patio, on the other hand, feels like a Parisian bistro with bright bouganvillea, window awnings shading wrought-iron tables and draping string lights that sparkle at night.
Coffee MCO

Pico-Union Coffee $
The outdoor patio at Coffee MCO.
(Haven Kim)
By Malik Peay
Coffee MCO, a two-story Koreatown cafe with cult-classic vinyls and comfortable cushioned seats, is a hot spot for nearby residents. Cofounders Joseph Shin and Jed Mitra opened the cafe in 2019, and since then, the spacious coffee bar has become a remote-worker safe haven. Off busy Olympic Boulevard, Coffee MCO has specialty drinks named after Shin’s two dogs: The Mason latte is an orchestra of sweet and salty, with espresso, house-made brown butter caramel, smoked sea salt and your choice of milk, while the Cohen latte is sweetened with house-made Earl Grey syrup.

The daytime kitchen at MCO is top tier with a bacon breakfast sandwich with chipotle aioli and green harissa and a breakfast burrito with 10-hour braised brisket. The cafe has a parking lot and many outlets upstairs. On a sunny day, grab a patio seat outside or on the rooftop.
Cafe Nido

Silver Lake Coffee $
Cafe Nido is an indoor-outdoor cafe that sells gently used books.
(Summit Sync Media)
By Malik Peay
This hybrid coffee shop and bookstore inside Tacolina in Silver Lake is a sunny oasis with plenty of plants, hanging lamps and a semi-secluded greenhouse for maximum concentration. Opened by L.A. natives and brothers Derek and Devin Lester in 2023, Cafe Nido’s kitchen prepares brie and prosciutto sandwiches, a breakfast burrito and a handful of croissant options. The beverage menu features standout chagaccinos, classic espresso drinks, matcha, chai and fresh orange and coconut juice. In the early mornings, the cafe can ramp up with morning foot traffic coming in from Sunset Boulevard.
Cafe Upper

Koreatown Korean Coffee $
Interior of Cafe Upper.
(Malik Peay)
By Malik Peay
In Koreatown, Cafe Upper’s minimalistic decor and modernity are attracting a flock of remote working professionals. Founded in January 2024, the Korean cafe serves over-the-top matcha and pistachio Einspanners with thick cream embellishments as well as a selection of croffles and shaved ice, all with a K-pop soundtrack playing in the background. The space features orange acrylic chairs and tables and has outlets against the main wall across from the coffee bar. Cafe Upper can get crowded during late weekday afternoons, but crowds clear up in the evening as the cafe is open until midnight. There is a spacious parking lot for its patrons.
Café 2001

Downtown L.A. Breakfast/Lunch
A pork-tenderloin katsu sando with Turkish pickles and a hojicha latte at Café 2001 in the Arts District.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Malik Peay
Founded in February 2025, Cafe 2001 shares a building with Yess Restaurant near the action of downtown Los Angeles in the Arts District. Yess owner Kino Kaetsu collaborated with former Yess sous chef Giles Clark to curate the space and menu. The two-story cafe is reminiscent of a European bistro with cafe service during the day and evening wines, all backed by a jazzy, old-school playlist. The cafe has plenty of outlets upstairs and a single unit downstairs.

The beverage menu includes a selection of coffee and lattes and Japan-sourced hojicha and matcha, the latter of which can be ordered Americano-style with hot water, or with jelly, espresso or lime and soda. Tarts, doughnuts and a refreshing watermelon cake round out with the pastry options, with Japanese-style egg salad and pork katsu sandos, lamb hash and smoked trout on the savory side. Knock out a couple hours of work and then reward yourself with a glass of wine as the cafe shifts to dinner service.
Dalkom Dessert Cafe

Koreatown Coffee Bakery $$
The interior of Dalkom Dessert & Bakery.
(Malik Peay)
By Malik Peay
In a shopping plaza on Western Avenue, Dalkom Dessert & Cafe was opened earlier this year by Ji Sung-Won in the former Coin Du Rue space. The two-story shop includes a ground-level bakery stocked with whole cakes, pastries and grab-and-go items, and an upstairs cafe with plenty of seating for getting work done. Sweet treats include sugar buns and tiramisu cakes and injeolmi cream-filled pastries. The extensive drink menu includes matcha lattes, fruit smoothies, an iced Dalgona latte and dirty chai latte.

On weekend nights, local families fill the space with chatter, and it can be a daydream of a scene for a writer looking to get lost in someone’s nearby conversation. The plaza has valet parking, so come equipped with cash on hand or look for metered parking on Western.
Harvey Easton Cafe

Beverly Grove Coffee $
By Malik Peay
In West Hollywood, Harvey Easton Cafe is a laid-back and health-minded cafe with furniture and decor that feels like you’ve settled into someone’s cozy living room — exposed brick walls, chandeliers, plush couches, a fireplace, portraits mounted on the walls. Founded by Toby Johnson, who also owns Easton Gym, which sits above the cafe, the menu matches the casual vibe with flavored lattes, Arnold Palmers, smoothies and hot cocoa, plus toast that can be topped with avocado, fluffy eggs or sliced mozzarella. There are multiple outlets hidden behind tables and seats.
HEXI Market & Cafe

Hancock Park Indonesian Coffee $
Interior of HEXI Cafe.
(Rex Manembu)
By Malik Peay
Its name is an acronym for “House of Explore Indonesia,” and HEXI Market & Coffee is concealed within a massive Art Deco hall in Miracle Mile. The bazaar was founded by Melany Lintuuran and Harry Surjadiredja in 2022, and provides a spacious respite from the highly trafficked La Brea Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard intersection. With a mission to promote Indonesian artisans and wares, you’ll find artisan woven bags, colorful shawls, patterned swimwear, books on spirituality, floral pullovers, tropical dresses, hats and other goods. There’s even a snack wall with rare products sourced from Indonesia and beyond.

At the end of the market hall stands a modest coffee kiosk with a small menu that features classic coffee beverages alongside signature Indonesian coffee and tea options. The food menu includes small bites such as spring rolls, strawberry-apple pie rolls and tiramisu. Plenty of seating and outlets are available upstairs on the two balconies. The cafe closes at 5 p.m. but the idyllic environment is so well-curated and bright that you can speed through a work project in no time.
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

Inglewood Coffee Breakfast/Brunch
Coffee in a paper cup marked Hilltop next to a Styrofoam container of beignets
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Malik Peay
With four locations across Los Angeles, Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen is more than a coffee shop — it’s a community-centered hub that has served remote workers and students since the first location opened in View Park in 2018. Co-owned by Issa Rae, all Hilltop locations feature inspiring phrases — “We’re all in this together” and “Keep your head up” — and Black art that pays homage to the surrounding neighborhood. There are numerous places to sit and dine with outlets, and the coffee and food menu is far from an afterthought.

The Buenos Dias Bowl is hefty and nutritious withy mildly spicy poblano peppers, black beans, eggs, avocado and pico de gallo, all laid on top of a bed of Spanish rice. The bangin’ breakfast sandwich lives up to its name with a brioche bun, eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese and spicy mayo. The drink menu features an array of matchas and coffee lattes, including seasonal drinks that currently include a strawberry matcha and strawberry lemonade. The most popular beverage is the lavender latte with house-made lavender syrup, a double shot of espresso and your choice of milk.
MUD\WTR:gather

Santa Monica Mushroom Café $
A customer and a worker embrace at MUD\WTR:gather.
(Brandon Yates and Skylar Capri)
By Malik Peay
A Santa Monica wellness center merges the love for coffee alternatives with the active community off Main Street. Founded by Shane Heath in 2023, MUD\WTR is an invigorating workspace with a variety of stimulating non-coffee brews. Closing at 6 p.m. daily, the cafe is a work-and-wellness campus with a wooden conversational pit, bean bags and a lineup of events that spans sound meditation, breathwork and cacao ceremonies. The MUD\WTR menu is customizable with four non-coffee blends (Cacao, Matcha, Turmeric, Rest) that are mixed with a nondairy base of your choosing.

The menu’s main ingredient, mudwater, is made out of pure organic cacao, masala chai and mushrooms. Premium ingredients purported to boost cognition and boost productivity such as lion’s mane and ashwaghandha are infused in each blend. The dirty acai smoothie complements a high-intensity workday. For a bite, the house-made spinach and cheese croissants are a top contender.
Pantheon Coffee

West Hollywood Greek Coffee $
The interior of Pantheon Cafe.
(Malik Peay)
By Malik Peay
Off Fairfax Avenue, Pantheon Coffee House is a music lover’s playground. There is a grand piano available for free play and a occasionally musicians will take full advantage of the keys. Founded by Usman Mahar and Ahmad Semab, the spacious, light-filled coffee shop features high ceilings, busts of Greek gods and olive-hued walls, with a partitioned patio bordered by flower beds. The Greek-style iced cappuccino is made with frothed espresso and milk and served over ice, and seasonal offerings include the Apollo latte with espresso, strawberry-chocolate sauce and your choice of milk. The outlets are mostly centered in the middle console area of the cafe, where the circular table bench is. The cafe can get quite full on the weekends, but it ebbs and flows as the day goes by. The Wi-Fi is speedy, and the street-facing windows are optimal for dreaming up your next great idea.
Saint Coffee Shop

Studio City Coffee Breakfast/Lunch $
The interior and patio at Saint Coffee Shop.
(Malik Peay)
By Malik Peay
Right off the 101 Freeway in Studio City, Saint Coffee Bar was opened by Helen and Ezequiel in 2023, and is inspired by Helen’s upbringing in El Salvador and her many trips to coffee plantations. Saint Coffee has outdoor and indoor seating. Outside of the typical coffee drinks, house creations include a salted caramel latte and sweet cream cold brew. For breakfast, there are light options such as parfait and avocado toast as well as bagels, with salads, sandwiches and a seasonal menu that currently includes Helen’s salad, with arugula, chopped pistachios, mortadella and a tangy balsamic glaze. There are outlets on the walls keeping your devices charged.
6XStudio

Silver Lake Coffee $
Iced coffee and croissant sandwiches from 6XStudio.
(Andy Kim and So Heon Park)
By Malik Peay
With three locations — including one in Koreatown and the other in downtown L.A. — the Silver Lake location of 6XStudio is the super location thanks to its seating and sizable menu. Founded by Andy Kim in October 2023, this stylized cafe doubles as a furniture showroom, with some pieces available for purchase. The cafe has some of the best cream top beverages in the city. The 6XS Mello iced latte blends caramel, a double shot of espresso, oat milk and a layer of house-made cream, but the cafe also has a handful of signature matcha-based drinks, including a matcha latte with corn puree and a dirty matcha with powerful espresso. There are bubble couches and stylish chairs situated all over the cafe, as well as abstract ceramic cups and niche accessories lining the shelves.
