Ever notice how coordinating dinner plans with more than a few people can turn into a major logistical nightmare? Whether you’re organizing a holiday get-together, a birthday dinner or an office party, dining out with a large group in Los Angeles can require a little more effort and planning than usual.

Just in time for the busy holiday social season, we’ve rounded up 22 restaurants that are perfectly equipped to handle a crowd. From Korean barbecue and lavish Persian feasts to shareable Mediterranean small plates and Chinese seafood, these spots make gathering your favorite people together well worth the effort. Some restaurants welcome parties of 10 or more with a convenient online reservation, while others offer dedicated private dining spaces for everything from intimate dinner parties to full-blown celebrations. Whatever the occasion, here’s where to bring the whole gang — with options for a range of group sizes and budgets. Now all you have to do is get everyone to agree on a date.

