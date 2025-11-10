Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
The Thanksgiving spread at the Maybourne Beverly Hills.
(The Maybourne Beverly Hills )
Food

26 Los Angeles restaurants to order Thanksgiving takeout from this year

By Tiffany Tse

For Los Angeles, it’s been a year of triumphs, trials and everything in between. From devastating wildfires to ICE raids that shook our immigrant communities, the city has weathered plenty. Still, L.A. found moments to rally (hello, Dodgers World Series win) that gave us all something to cheer for again.

Thanksgiving is a time to hold onto those small victories and give thanks for the bright spots amid the chaos. But if you won’t be brining a turkey or mashing a bowl of potatoes yourself, there are options.

Thankfully, restaurants across the city are stepping up with take-home feasts. Yes, there are the traditional roast turkeys and glazed hams, but also Caribbean jerk turkey legs, Chinese-inspired chicken ballotines, Indian biryanis, lamb Wellingtons and more.

Whether you’re hosting a big family gathering or keeping things intimate, check out these 26 spots designed to bring comfort, flavor and a little local pride to your Thanksgiving table.

Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Category

Other

Restaurants

Price

Sort by
Showing Places
Showing Places

Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery

Pasadena Cheese Shop $$
Thanksgiving dishes at Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery pay homage to its Midwestern-influenced menu.
(Peridot)
By Tiffany Tse
In Old Town Pasadena, the ovens at Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery will be turning out buttery cheddar biscuits and show-stopping lamb Wellingtons wrapped in golden pastry. The feast for four is an homage to the restaurant’s nostalgic Midwestern bent, complete with pimento party potatoes, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing and pumpkin pie with whipped cream. It also comes with a jar of Velvet Bees honey butter — one of the gems from Agnes’ in-house market, a tightly edited pantry of snacks, spreads and sips that showcases standout makers and producers. Each dish — as well as Dutch apple and pecan pies — will be available à la carte, with pickup on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Orders can be placed online.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Angelini Osteria

Fairfax Italian $$$
Angelini Osteria will offer a range of desserts for takeout this Thanksgiving.
(Mason Kuelher )
By Tiffany Tse
An L.A. institution for more than two decades, Angelini Osteria is still serving soulful, old-school Italian cooking that never goes out of style. Since opening in 2001, chef Gino Angelini and his wife, Elizabeth, have earned a loyal following for their regional dishes, handmade pastas and unfussy hospitality. This Thanksgiving, the osteria is offering large trays of festive Italian comfort food perfect for the holiday, including whole porchetta, butternut squash soup, pumpkin lasagna, braised baby artichokes, seasonal vegetable sides and an assortment of Italian cakes like tiramisu or torta della nonna. Orders can be reserved online and must be placed by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 26.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Augie’s on Main

Santa Monica American $$
This Thanksgiving, Augie's on Main is preparing two-person take-home feasts.
(Augie’s on Main)
By Tiffany Tse
In Santa Monica, Augie’s on Main is where Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin, who’s also behind Mélisse and Citrin, loosens his collar. This laid-back neighborhood spot is known for its “dirty chicken,” his panko-crusted take on juicy roast chicken that first earned acclaim at his eponymous fine-dining restaurant. This Thanksgiving, the team is offering two-person take-home feasts: either the “Dirty Turkey” pack or prime rib pack, accompanied by stuffing, whipped potatoes and gravy, a chopped salad, mushrooms, pecan yams, Szechuan Brussels sprouts and cranberry sauce. Orders can be placed online and both meal options are available for pickup or delivery on Nov. 26.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Bludso’s

Fairfax American $$
Bludso's BBQ is offering smoked turkey, fried turkey or smoked ham
(Bludso’s BBQ)
By Tiffany Tse
Thanksgiving is a holiday made for hearty, soulful eating — and Texas-style barbecue fits the bill nicely. With locations in Fairfax, Santa Monica and Van Nuys, Bludso’s BBQ has become a beloved fixture of Los Angeles barbecue, ever since Kevin Bludso learned the craft from his grandmother in Texas and later opened his walk-up stand in Compton. This year, the restaurant is serving a full lineup of take-home feasts straight from the pit: smoked turkey, fried turkey or smoked ham, each served with collard greens, sweet potato mash and cornbread stuffing. Those craving a custom spread can also order à la carte, including whole pies like lime, pumpkin and sweet potato pecan. Orders must be placed online by Nov. 21 (or until sold out) for pickup Nov. 26 or 27, depending on your order.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Bridgetown Roti

East Hollywood Caribbean $
The Thanksgiving lineup at Bridgetown also includes a whole macaroni and cheese pie meant to feed 8 to 10
(Joseph Duarte)
By Tiffany Tse
If you’ve ever eaten at this Caribbean hot spot, you know chef Rashida Holmes has a way with dough — one bite of her golden, flaky, handmade patties and you’re hooked. This holiday season, Bridgetown Roti is offering mini versions of those beloved pastries as part of its à la carte specials, stuffed with fillings like oxtail and peppers, green curry shrimp or curried yam and mango. The lineup also includes a whole macaroni and cheese pie meant to feed eight to 10, channa and sweet potato curry, callaloo greens and jerk turkey legs — a tasty alternative for anyone not in the mood to carve a full bird. For dessert, dig into passion fruit key lime pie from Chainsaw. Orders can be picked up Nov. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and all dishes come with easy bake-at-home instructions. Orders can be placed online.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Connie and Ted's

West Hollywood Seafood $$
Thanksgiving options from Connie and Ted's put an emphasis on seafood.
(Robiee Ziegler)
By Tiffany Tse
If you’re not in the mood to carve a turkey this year, maybe you’ll feel like digging into some crustaceans instead. New England-style seafood spot Connie & Ted’s is turning out an impressive Thanksgiving feast designed to highlight the ocean’s bounty. The prix-fixe menu includes shrimp, house-smoked fish dip, a market salad with fall squash and pears, buttery dinner rolls, and a centerpiece of chilled lobster and rock crab in the shell, finished with your choice of Dutch apple crumb pie or pumpkin pie for dessert. Those who prefer to go à la carte can opt for wild shrimp with lemon and cocktail sauce or chocolate whoopie pies. Pre-order by calling (323) 848-2722 until Nov. 21 with pickup Nov. 26 from 3 to 9:30 p.m.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Firstborn

Chinatown Chinese American $$
This Thanksgiving, Firstborn chef Anthony Wang will reimagine the holiday centerpiece as a chicken ballotine.
(Ron De Angelis)
By Tiffany Tse
Not even a year old, Firstborn is offering a Thanksgiving dinner that feels like a welcome break from the usual turkey and gravy routine. Chef Anthony Wang reimagines the holiday centerpiece as a chicken ballotine: a whole, deboned heritage bird stuffed with Chinese sausage, shiitakes, chestnuts, ginger, black truffle, finished with a glossy truffle jus gras. Designed to feed four to five, the meal also features chilled pork belly with chile-truffle vinaigrette, steamed bun “stuffing” with chicken and truffle sausage, brown butter-roasted honeynut squash with pears poached in Sichuan peppercorn and Chardonnay vinegar, barbecue cabbage with burnt-onion vinaigrette, sweet soy-braised eggplant and Chinese stewed prunes. For dessert, there’s an optional but hard-to-resist green apple tarte tatin, plus cocktail and wine pairings for a fully rounded feast. Orders can be placed online and picked up Nov. 25–26 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Fitoor

Santa Monica Indian $$
For Thanksgiving, Fitoor curated a meal box for four that features your choice of lamb shank
(Fitoor)
By Tiffany Tse
From a Bay Area restaurant group known for reimagining regional Indian cooking with a modern edge, Fitoor opened its first Southern California location in Santa Monica late last year. Just steps from the ocean, the restaurant pairs vibrant Indian flavors with seasonal California ingredients. For Thanksgiving, they’ve curated a meal box for four that features some of the menu’s biggest hits: your choice of lamb shank biryani, tandoori chicken biryani or paneer lababdar; one side (tandoori broccoli or chicken poppers); plus dal makhani, Malabar paratha, raita and salan and a pear-pie tart for dessert. Individual mains are also available à la carte. Call (424) 699-1300 to reserve your order by Nov. 24, with pickup available Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Gelson's

Century City Grocer $$
A Thanksgiving spread from Gelson's.
(Gelson’s)
By Tiffany Tse
Several supermarkets offer Thanksgiving to go, but Gelson’s lineup includes fully prepared dinners, à la carte sides, desserts, wines and even floral arrangements to complete the spread. Choose from roasted turkey, spiral glazed ham, prime rib or brisket dinners (serving anywhere from two to 12), as well as poached or spicy salmon and home-style meatloaf. Classic sides like mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing and green bean casserole join desserts such as pumpkin, pecan and apple pie. New this year, the grocer is dishing up tamales by the dozen in beef barbacoa, chicken with green sauce or green chile and cheese. Orders can be placed online through Nov. 25, with pickup available Nov. 21–30 at any of Gelson’s locations. Pies are available for pickup Nov. 25–27.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Kismet Rotisserie

Culver City Mediterranean $$
Kismet's Thanksgiving pack for four
(Emma Newbern)
By Tiffany Tse
Known for its golden rotisserie chicken — made with free-range birds and often paired with seasonal vegetables from local farmers markets — this Los Angeles favorite brings a Mediterranean twist to the traditional holiday spread. The Thanksgiving pack for four includes a whole chicken with the famously addictive chile oil and garlic sauce, along with lemon-thyme gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, warm spice-roasted carrots, savory mushroom couscous, cranberry sauce, Caesar-ish salad and pitas for scooping it all up. There’s plenty to order à la carte too — from schmaltzy potatoes and rotisserie chicken pot pie to desserts like tahini chocolate chip cookies and a toasty pecan and apple crumble. Orders can be reserved online and the last day to order is Nov. 20, with pickup Nov. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. from its Studio City, Pasadena, Culver City and East Hollywood outposts.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Little Dom’s

Los Feliz Italian $$
Bourbon pecan pie from Little Dom's.
(Little Dom’s )
By Tiffany Tse
This Thanksgiving, Little Dom’s brings a touch of Southern flair to its Italian American charm with the return of its beloved Deep-Fried Turkey Thanksgiving Feast for six to eight. Chef Brandon Boudet, drawing from his New Orleans roots, takes to the sidewalk fryers to serve up crisp, golden-skinned turkeys. The feast also includes a lineup of Southern-style sides and pies, all available à la carte, like fennel sausage and mushroom stuffing, garnet yam purée with coconut cream and toasted pecans, roasted Brussels sprouts with applewood bacon and brown butter pumpkin pie. Orders can be placed online for pickup on Thanksgiving morning.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Majordomo

Chinatown American $$$
Majordomo is dishing up its iconic bo ssäm for Thanksgiving.
(Andrew Bezek)
By Tiffany Tse
Majordomo’s famous large-format feasts have always been built for sharing, so it’s only fitting that the Chinatown restaurant is offering take-home versions for big Thanksgiving gatherings. Its iconic bo ssäm — fork-tender pork shoulder lacquered in a sweet, savory glaze — can be picked up cold the day before or hot on Thanksgiving Day. Feasts serve four to 12, depending on size, with smaller spreads featuring Bibb lettuce, kimchi and escabeche, and the largest one adding crispy potatoes with chile-garlic lemon mayo, candied winter squash and Bing buns with honey butter. There’s also a smoked prime rib spread for six to eight or, if you’d rather skip the red meat, the duck ssäm feeds five to eight and comes with duck confit fried rice, crepes and all the sauces. For dessert, honey pie with crème fraîche and cherry glaze is available à la carte. Orders can be placed online.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Maple Block Meat Co.

Culver City Barbecue $$
Maple Block Meat Co. is selling whole smoked turkeys and whole turkey breasts, plus sides and dessert.
(Maple Block Meat Co.)
By Tiffany Tse
For 10 years, Maple Block Meat Co. has been Culver City’s beacon of slow-smoked barbecue — and this Thanksgiving its irresistible golden turkeys are once again the main event. The all-natural, free-range birds are raised in California, shipped in fresh, and slow-smoked to juicy perfection over peach wood. The smokehouse’s sides are just as tempting, with options like buttermilk biscuits, cornbread-sausage stuffing, mac and cheese with white cheddar crumble, braised greens with smoked ham hocks and chocolate bread pudding. Orders must be placed online by Nov. 21, with pickup on Thanksgiving Day between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Show more Show less
Route Details

The Maybourne Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Teahouse $$$$
A spread of Thanksgiving dishes from the Maybourne Beverly Hills.
(The Maybourne Beverly Hills )
By Tiffany Tse
Thanksgiving gets the five-star treatment at the Maybourne. The hotel’s Turkey to-Go feast, available for four to six or six to eight guests, arrives with all the trimmings — starting with Parker house rolls and elegant appetizers like spiced pumpkin velouté, grilled endive salad and King salmon rillettes. The star is a beautifully slow-roasted heirloom turkey, paired with brown butter Brussels sprouts, heirloom carrots, sweet potato puree, and finished with traditional pumpkin and Dutch caramel apple pies. For a playful finale, add on executive pastry chef Brooke Martin’s Smashing Pumpkins dessert: a hand-crafted chocolate shell that comes with its own wooden mallet for cracking open a pecan-pie praline surprise inside. Orders can be placed online and pickup is available Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with times selected at checkout.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Norms

Inglewood American $
Holiday family meal from Norms.
(Norms)
By Tiffany Tse
Whether you grew up going to Norms after Little League or stumbled in after a late night in your 20s, you know there’s nothing more dependable than this beloved L.A. diner with its bottomless coffee refills, classic patty melts and cozy booths. Most locations are still open around the clock, and this Thanksgiving, they’re keeping the comfort coming with takeout combos that feed either four or 10, featuring your choice of roasted turkey breast or brown sugar-glazed ham, plus mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, chicken and sausage gumbo soup, green salad and pie. It’s comfort food done diner-style: uncomplicated, affordable and ready to go from oven to table with zero effort. The menu can be purchased online and runs through the holiday season, with pickup available until Jan. 11.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Polly's Pies

Montebello American $
Holiday ham feast from Polly's Pies.
(Polly’s Inc.)
By Tiffany Tse
The nostalgic, family-run bakery and diner with three Los Angeles locations has been feeding generations with its double-crust pies and homey comfort food. This year, it’s making Thanksgiving as easy as pie with heat-and-serve feasts built to feed six or more, featuring a whole roasted turkey or orange-Dijon glazed ham with all the sides, rolls and a pie of your choice. If you’re handling the bird yourself, go for the Everything But the Bird spread instead. Individual turkey or ham dinners are also available. And of course, the pies are the real draw, from seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Dream, Maple Crunch and praline cheesecake to year-round favorites like banberry, coconut cream and chocolate silk. Pre-orders can be placed online for pickup Nov. 25–27, with Thanksgiving morning hours for early birds and last-minute pie hunters alike.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Rossoblu

Downtown L.A. Italian $$$
Ilario's Grigliata from Rossoblu
(Katrina Frederick / For The Times)
By Tiffany Tse
Sister restaurants Rossoblu in downtown and Superfine Playa in Playa Vista are teaming up this year for the same Italian-leaning Thanksgiving feast for four to six. The meal centers on a whole organic free-range turkey — it comes uncooked, but with detailed roasting tips and secret techniques from chef Steve Samson to help you achieve a perfect golden finish. Rounding out the spread are chestnut, porcini and sage stuffing, cranberry-blood orange sauce, candied yams, parmesan mashed potatoes, marsala gravy and roasted Brussels sprouts with ginger and persimmon. For dessert, pumpkin bread pudding with dulce de leche sauce adds an unexpected twist on tradition. You can also add on extra sides, plus cocktails and bottles of wine for larger gatherings. Pickup is Nov. 26, with times varying by location.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Rutt’s Hawaiian Cafe

Mar Vista Hawaiian $$
By Tiffany Tse
Rutt’s Hawaiian Cafe has been serving homestyle Hawaiian comfort food since the ‘70s. For the past 15 years, they’ve also been a go-to for Thanksgiving, offering hearty takeout feasts at refreshingly reasonable prices. This holiday’s no exception, with combos that can feed anywhere from 12 to 50 guests, featuring turkey and platters of sweet yams, green bean casserole, stuffing, macaroni salad, rolls and pumpkin pies. Items are also available à la carte, including Hawaiian desserts such as pineapple bread pudding and haupia. And for even more intimate celebrations, individual Thanksgiving plates are available — served hot or ready to reheat at home — with all the fixings you need for a complete feast. Orders can be placed online.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Saint & Second

Long Beach American $$
A Thanksgiving plate from Saint & Second.
(Saint & Second)
By Tiffany Tse
What started as a neighborhood spot in Belmont Shore has grown to new outposts in Topanga and Manhattan Beach, where the menu leans seasonal and ingredient-focused. This year’s Thanksgiving meal for four to six hits that sweet spot between comforting and refined. The spread includes spice-rubbed oven-roasted turkey breast, molasses-brown sugar ham, andouille-thyme brioche stuffing, crème fraîche potato purée, maple mashed sweet potatoes, sautéed green beans with toasted almonds and Parker house rolls with butter. To finish, there’s classic pumpkin pie with whipped cream. Pre-order by calling your preferred location.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Simpang Asia

Palms Indonesian
The Thanksgiving spread from Simpang Asia.
(Simpang Asia)
By Tiffany Tse
This year, you might want to let the scent of galangal and coconut fill your kitchen instead of sage and butter. Simpang Asia, the Indonesian cafe that started out in Palms and recently opened a second location in Venice, is plating up an outstanding Thanksgiving feast that brings island spice to the holiday table, with a few nods to the Dutch-Indonesian flavors that reflect the cuisine’s colonial past. The spread serves four and includes Javanese grilled chicken, spiced coconut beef rendang and frikadel mashed potatoes, along with festive sides like spiced sweet potato stuffing, cranberry sambal, crispy Brussels with fried shallots and Indo street-style fried rice. To cap it all off, you’ll dig into creamy pumpkin coconut pudding with crumbled speculoos cookies for dessert. Orders can be placed by emailing catering@simpangasia.com.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Superba Food + Bread

Pasadena Californian Bakery $$
A Thanksgiving feast from Superba Food + Bread.
(Superba Food + Bread)
By Tiffany Tse
Superba Food + Bread has long been a neighborhood staple with locations stretching from Venice to Pasadena. This holiday, the cafe and bakehouse is serving up comforting à la carte classics done the Superba way: whole or half-roasted Mary’s turkey, sausage stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Desserts are just as inviting — Honeycrisp apple pie, Cinderella pumpkin pie and both classic and vegan pecan pies. Pickup is available Thanksgiving morning, and for last-minute coffee, pastries, breads, or extra pies to feed your out-of-towners, the Venice, Calabasas and Pasadena locations will be open 7 to 11 a.m. that day. Pre-orders can be placed online.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Tam O'Shanter

Atwater Village Bar
Expect classic Thanksgiving dishes from stalwart Tam O'Shanter's.
(Palm and Ocean)
By Tiffany Tse
A Los Angeles landmark for more than a century, this Scottish steakhouse knows a thing or two about classic holiday fare. Founded by the same family behind Lawry’s, Tam O’Shanter is showcasing a hearty takeout feast designed for six to 10 people this year. The meal includes turkey breast with all the trimmings — Lawry’s salad with its famous vintage dressing on the side, creamed spinach, creamed corn, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and sourdough bread. Online pre-orders are due by 9 a.m. on Nov. 23, with pickup available Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Urban Plates

Woodland Hills American $
A Thanksgiving family feast from Urban Plates.
(Urban Plates )
By Tiffany Tse
Urban Plates may fall under the fast-casual umbrella, but the chain — with several locations across Los Angeles — prides itself on making everything from scratch using seasonal ingredients. That makes it a wholesome (and surprisingly impressive) choice for Thanksgiving dinner, whether you opt for a chilled meal ready to reheat (serves six to eight) or a hot feast (serves four). Each comes with herb-roasted turkey breast, mushroom stuffing, cranberry relish, artisan bread and your choice of sides like garlic-Parmesan roasted mushrooms, rainbow carrots and golden beets, and mashed organic potatoes — all also available à la carte. There are individual turkey plates for one, too, plus a solid lineup of desserts including pumpkin pie, mango tart, chocolate vanilla layer cake and hummingbird cake. Order online by Nov. 23 for pickup Nov. 25–27, depending on your order.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Veggie Grill

Lomita Vegetarian $
Veggie Grill is offering a plant-based feast for Thanksgiving.
(Stephanie Kelly Photography)
By Tiffany Tse
With locations spanning from Burbank to Torrance, this plant-based pioneer is serving up a take-home feast that proves you don’t need the usual turkey to shine. Designed to feed four to six, the spread centers on a delectable Holiday Harvest Wellington stuffed with vegetables, nuts, whole grains and mushrooms — now available in a gluten-free version for the first time. It arrives with all the festive fixings: spiced cranberry sauce, garlic mashed potatoes with creamy thyme gravy, citrus-glazed carrots, savory sage-and-onion stuffing, baked mac and cheese and more, all of which are available à la carte. Sweet endings come in the form of a gluten-free organic apple crumble, classic carrot cake or rich Belgian chocolate cake. Orders can be placed online and pickup runs Nov. 20–26 with a minimum 72-hour notice.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Wally's

Beverly Hills Wine Bars New American $$$
Thanksgiving dishes from Wally's
(Wally’s)
By Tiffany Tse
Wally’s, the crowd-favorite wine bar celebrated for its deep cellar and comfort food, brings that same finesse to its Thanksgiving to-go menu. Go all in with complete turkey dinners for eight to 10 or 15 to 18 guests, or mix and match from an à la carte lineup that includes French onion soup, pumpkin gratin, truffle mashed potatoes and vegetarian or sausage stuffing. The result is a Thanksgiving spread that feels just as decadent as dining in, minus the table reservations. Orders can be placed online and are available for pickup at the Beverly Hills or Santa Monica locations, or for local delivery across Los Angeles on Nov. 26 and 27.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Yi Cha

Highland Park Korean $$
A Korean American Thanksgiving spread from Yi Cha.
(Stan Lee)
By Tiffany Tse
Chef Debbie Lee’s hotly anticipated, boundary-pushing Korean gastropub recently opened in Highland Park. Luckily for us, she’s also flipping tradition for Thanksgiving with a Korean American takeout spread full of flavor. During the Korean War, when American soldiers stationed in South Korea couldn’t find turkey, they introduced fried chicken as a stand-in for the holiday meal. Lee nods to that legacy with Korean fried chicken drums glazed in halmuni garlic or pimento chile, alongside a showstopping bossam for four to six with all the fixings — seasonal ssamjang, lettuce and spicy dried radish. The sides are just as inventive, ranging from kimchi-smashed potatoes and wild purple rice to Asian coleslaw and hasselback honey squash with perilla gremolata. As for dessert, go big with Asian sweet potato pie topped with spicy peanut brittle or persimmon bread pudding drizzled in doenjang caramel. Just remember to place your pre-order online by Nov. 21 with pickup on Nov. 26 from noon to 6 p.m.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement