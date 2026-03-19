20 great lunch spots from the 101 Best Restaurants list
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A bowl of boat noodles crowded with crumbles of crispy pork skin and bouncy pork meatballs. Perfectly mottled Sonoran tortillas wrapped around costilla plucked from the grill. Ribbons of mortadella nestled between bread that’s equal parts crackly and soft. A spread of banchan that celebrates the bounty of our farmers markets. Tire-sized lahmajun speckled with ground beef and spices. In Los Angeles, you can sample the world on your lunch break.
Our greatest restaurants are celebrations of our immigrant communities, with cuisines represented from across the globe. The following are 20 lunchtime standouts from our most recent guide to the 101 Best Restaurants in the city. — Jenn Harris
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Azizam
Silver Lake Persian $
Our restaurant critic is an enthusiast of Iranian cuisine, a venerable authority on the subject in Los Angeles and beyond. So when he sang the praises of Cody Ma and Misha Sesar’s pop-up-turned-restaurant Azizam, I took notice. The name translates to “my dear,” a term of endearment in Farsi. The pair forgo the more ubiquitous kebabs in favor of a menu that bridges the gap between homestyle Persian cuisine and stalwarts you’re likely to find at your neighborhood Iranian restaurant. It’s hard not to fall for the kofteh Tabrizi, a gargantuan meatball of beef and rice crowded with fresh herbs and crowned with barberries. Ensconced like hidden jewels in the center are morsels of sweet dried fruit and walnuts. A thick slab of kuku sabzi, the labor-intensive frittata made from a garden’s worth of chopped herbs and greens, is nestled between two slices of seed-flecked barbari bread. It’s cuisine meant to be shared and lingered over, with a mazeh plate acting as a flawless overture to an afternoon spent on the sunlit patio. A seasonal vegetable yogurt is hot pink with beets. The shirazi salad is a medley of crunchy cucumbers, tomato and onion. The mazeh I return to most on the table is the zeytoon parvardeh, a wonderfully tangy jumble of smashed green olives, pomegranate molasses, walnut and mint oil you can eat with a spoon.
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Bridgetown Roti
East Hollywood Caribbean $
I have never made it home with one of the patties from Bridgetown Roti. I eat the yellow-tinged pockets straight from their paper sleeves, scalding hot while the pastry breaks into shards all over my lap. I time my bites to the stoplights, careful not to endanger those around me with my momentary lapses in attention. But the sensation of the crisp, flaky crust collapsing into the warmly spiced paste of braised oxtail curry is too difficult to resist. They’re a staple at Rashida Holmes’ East Hollywood restaurant, where the food is an expression of the chef’s Barbadian heritage. When she started her pop-up, she helped introduce and propagate an appreciation for Caribbean flavors in L.A.. Her patties are nonnegotiable, even after finishing a curry shrimp roti, the plump shrimp and potato tucked into a buttery, flaky paratha roti with slaw. Or following a wedge of her macaroni and cheese pie, the noodles and cheese kissed with curry powder and the edges crusty. And alongside an order of jerk chicken, the dark, spice-rubbed meat singing with pepper and allspice. Holmes’ permanent location on Western Avenue, which marked its first anniversary this summer, is definitely something to celebrate. Patties forever!
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Cosetta
Santa Monica Pizza Italian $$
Zach Pollack recently closed his two East-Central L.A. restaurants — experimental, pasta-leaning Alimento in Silver Lake and pizzeria Cosa Buona in Echo Park — decamping to the opposite side of the city to try his hand with a different crowd. So far, so good in Santa Monica: Cosetta’s small, peachy-colored dining room and sprawling heated patio has appealed equally to families, raucous groups of friends and couples in their date-night bubbles. Credit the persuasive powers of pizza, the menu’s nucleus. The kitchen crew bakes pies formed with thick, bready rims. They excel at transforming chain staples like the Hawaiian or supreme pizza into sophisticated pleasures using higher-brow toppings. Longtime Pollack fans will recognize some greatest hits. Cosa Buona’s exceptional smoked mozzarella sticks reappear, as stretchy and crunchy as ever. I note his Caesar incorporating chicory lettuces, as is the fashion, and then remember he served them that way at Alimento for a decade. One new favorite from the raw bar: sliced scallops, each dotted with a Marcona almond that resembles a cyclops’ unblinking eye. Among the small selection of mains, look for sand dabs fried Milanese-style over a generous splotch of caper-olive tartar sauce. For Pollack, Cosetta has turned out to be a wise, reenergizing move.
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Destroyer
Culver City Breakfast/Lunch $$
Jordan Kahn opened his daytime Culver City restaurant nearly a decade ago, serving intricately layered breakfast and lunch dishes as pleasurable to eat as they are astonishingly beautiful. The arrival of Kahn’s nearby tasting-menu opus Vespertine in 2017 overtook the conversation around him, though it isn’t as if Destroyer fell into secrecy: It’s always busy, a mainstay of the Hayden Tract community and the tech companies that fill its Eric Owen Moss-designed buildings. You can swing by to pick up a pain au chocolat or a handsome mini sesame-carrot bundt cake (Kahn began his career as a pastry chef and his chops are on fine display here) with a sparkling espresso or sweet potato latte. The composed plates are a window into Kahn’s virtuosity for a fraction of the cost of Vespertine. A sweet potato waffle slips into new dimensions with orbiting garnishes of smoked prosciutto, pepper jelly, goat cheese and other savory-sweet elements. Smoked fish arrives in a ceramic bowl, obscured under whipped yogurt, pickled celery root, dill and savory onion granola. It sounds wild and weird until your brain signals “everything bagel with lox,” but with more entertainment for the teeth. There’s nothing else like it in California. Maybe anywhere.
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Dulan’s on Crenshaw
Hyde Park Southern $$
Dulan’s on Crenshaw is a name synonymous with Los Angeles, a destination for anyone looking for a taste of soul food. Owner Greg Dulan takes immense pride in not only the food he serves, but in the restaurant as a third space for community gatherings. He likes to believe that his grandmother Zady, featured in a picture surrounded by chickens on the family farm, was on her way to fry some chickens. “This is a way to showcase African American history in this country through the lens of a single family,” he says during a recent visit. That history is also told in the classic soul food dishes he and his brother, Terry Dulan (who runs Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen), have been serving for decades. I don’t know that you’ll find a better macaroni and cheese anywhere, the noodles tender, the cheese sauce abundant and the edges crusty. The fried chicken is prepared the same way Dulan’s grandmother, and father, the late Adolf Dulan, made it, dredged in a mix of flour and spices shaken in a brown paper bag. A meal at Dulan’s comes with a little piece of history, and a lot of heart.
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El Bacano
North Hollywood Dominican $
Siblings Deany Santana and Jonathan Santana worked together years ago in their family-run Dominican restaurant in Anchorage; in summer 2023 they reunited to serve their mother’s and grandmother’s recipes from a 16-seat storefront in a North Hollywood strip mall. Deany often can be seen through the kitchen window tending pots of various meats infused with lime juice, onions, garlic, oregano and other spices. The first one to try: Santana’s chicken, Jonathan’s renaming of the classic Dominican pollo guisado. The bird, richly browned, simmers with thinly sliced peppers in liquid that becomes a brothy, intense gravy. El Bacano unlocks its doors at noon, but a quintessential Dominican breakfast plate awaits any time of day: mangú (mashed plantains) with los tres golpes, or “the three hits” — two fried eggs, slabs of griddled salami and thin rectangles of queso frito. A staffer will ask if you prefer the plantains green or ripe, and my answer is the one the Santanas recommend: a smooth yet textured mixture of the two. As a side order, the queso frito also makes a munchy, salty midday snack. So does a hot empanada, its half-moon shape shattering to unloose a magma flow of stretchy yellow cheese and diced salami.
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Fat + Flour
Culver City Bakery $$
If a slice of beautifully made pie gives your soul ease, as it does mine, beeline to Fat + Flour. No matter how many videos I watch of chef-owner Nicole Rucker tucking and pleating dough in a pie pan, or the number of brilliantly nonchalant flavoring tips (lavender sugar paired with blueberry!) I glean from her recently published book, “Fat + Flour: The Art of a Simple Bake,” my efforts are never the same: The beauties that Rucker and her longtime right-hand baker Krystle Shelton craft will always be superior. Crusts flake and shatter and promptly melt into a memory of butter. Flavors change with the calendar and in fits of imagination. Summer’s “stone fruit party pie,” intensified by bourbon and vanilla bean paste, segues to autumn’s buttermilk chess with a silky-dense layer of apple butter, or pecan flickering with hot honey. At the Culver City flagship, precede dessert with an herbed omelet sandwich or curried chicken salad, scented with Persian lime, on plush milk bread from Jyan Isaac. Those of us on the other side of town can swing by the Fat + Flour stand inside Grand Central Market for a butterscotch chocolate chip cookie and a slice of Rucker’s famously not-too-sweet Key lime pie.
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Henry’s Cuisine
Alhambra Cantonese $$
The dining room at Henry’s is dominated by large circular tables. The kind of seating you want when the meal is a family affair, with platters of tiger prawns over glass noodles, whole lobster under a mound of crispy garlic and Vietnamese-style cubed filet mignon being passed across and rotated around the lazy Susan. Rather than focusing on a specific region of China, founders Henry Tu and Henry Chau embrace a swath of culinary traditions from throughout Asia. Sichuan fried chicken is buried under a deluge of dried chiles. Vietnamese-style black pepper fried fish is shellacked in a light, sweet glaze hot with black pepper. The steamed pork and salted fish patty reminds my Cantonese mother of the one her grandmother learned to make in Guangzhou. The variety is more comforting than overwhelming. And despite the sizable menu, the same dishes seem to find their way onto every table. Honey garlic pork chops are speckled in bits of fried garlic as sweet as candy. Deep-fried salted pigs feet are cloaked in tiles of crispy skin that shatter like glass. There may be an order of pigs feet on each table, but unless you want to fight like family, I’ll be ordering two.
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Lalibela
Little Ethiopia Ethiopian $$
Terrific Ethiopian restaurants thrive throughout Los Angeles: Aunt Yvette’s Kitchen in Eagle Rock and Queen of Sheba in Inglewood are two neighborhood favorites. But the block of buildings on Fairfax Avenue between Olympic Boulevard and Whitworth Drive, designated Little Ethiopia by the City Council in 2002, is our treasure trove for the cuisine. Tenagne Belachew worked in several of the area’s restaurants before opening her own place with her seven children in 2015. For overall consistency, with a menu available for lunch or dinner that’s broader than most of its counterparts, Lalibela stands apart. Build any meal around the 11-dish “veggie utopia,” elegant in its chromatic wheel of salads, simmered vegetables and profoundly spiced lentil purees spread over injera. On the opposite end of the food chain, I’m especially keen on beef in traditional, barely cooked forms. “Special kitfo” is beef tartare glossed in butter infused with mitmita (a rounded, cardamom-forward spice blend) and matched with fluffy curds of fresh cheese and pureed collards. Roughly chopped onion and jalapeño give crunch to a Somali version of kitfo. Gored gored, not often seen on local menus, varnishes cubed beef with mitmita and a second, intensely chile-forward spice paste called awaze. To drink? Tej (honey wine) or a bracing cup of Ethiopian coffee, sugar optional.
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Lorenzo California
Beverly Hills Sandwich Shop $$
It doesn’t matter what you pile into the middle of a sandwich. It can be pastrami, sprouts or last night’s dinner. If the bread is good, you’re more than halfway to greatness. You could close your eyes and jab a finger at any sandwich on the Lorenzo California menu and be elated at the selection. They’re all served on puffy, rectangular rolls baked each morning. The bread has the flavor of good extra-virgin olive oil, but it’s thinner and lighter than your average focaccia, with a crust that cracks and collapses into a soft and airy middle. Longtime restaurant manager Renato Araujo and his wife, Cynthia Raslan, took the money they were saving for a house and opened a small sandwich shop in Beverly Hills instead. To make the namesake Lorenzo, Araujo combines a Parmigiano sauce, roasted red peppers, toasted pistachios and a heap of shaved mortadella. It’s pure, porky bliss. He’s making more than a dozen sandwiches to order, plus a short menu of pastas. There’s barely space to make a U-turn in the shop, but do your best to grab a seat and properly tuck into a bowl of the gnocchi. The dumplings are pillowy soft in a rich lamb ragu. And if the tables are full, your sandwich, and your pasta, will be equally satisfying in the car.
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Lum-Ka-Naad
Northridge Thai $$
Researching a recent guide to the best Thai restaurants across Los Angeles led me to a first meal at Lum-Ka-Naad, a treasure that operates locations (with some slight variations in the name’s spelling) in Encino and Woodland Hills. Only its 21-year-old Northridge flagship, though, consistently has matriarch Ratri Sonbalee and her signature dish, kuah gling krah dook moo. A dryish curry, somewhere between a paste and a sauce, clings to meaty pork spare rib nubs. The flavors stack like harmonies: citrusy high notes from makrut lime leaves, bass tones from earthen turmeric root. Sonbalee grew up in Krabi, a beach town on the western coast of southern Thailand, but she married into a family with roots in the north and the strongest sections of the menu — the ones detailing northern and southern specialties — reflect the union. From the south, look for kanom jeen tai pla, a deliciously potent and herbal soup highlighting smoked and fermented fish. We asked our server to suggest a northern-style noodle dish. He pointed out kang ho, a pan-fried assembly of vermicelli and vegetables, seasoned with Thai-Burmese curry powder, that was originally conceived as a way to use leftovers. Everything tasted impeccably fresh in this version, and popped even more with the addition of shrimp.
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Mae Malai
Los Feliz Thai $
This slender restaurant is home to my favorite bowl of noodles and my least favorite parking lot in Thai Town. Find solace from the honking and jostling at a counter seat with a cold, cloudy green tea and as many bowls of noodles as you can squeeze into the space before you. Former massage therapist Malai Data’s boat noodles drew crowds when she started popping up in front of Silom Supermarket a few years ago. In late 2023, she found a permanent home in the shopping center at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue. Here, you can nibble on Isaan and Northern-style sausages while you wait for your bowls of noodles. And there will be many, with portions and prices designed to allow diners to toggle between boat, tom yum and wonton to their heart’s content. Data’s boat noodles are the gold standard, with your choice of beef or pork, each protein marinated and stewed. The meat bobs in the ruddy broth alongside bits of pork cracklings, meatballs, green onion and bean sprouts. The flavors ricochet between sour and sweet, spicy and bitter. I like to get at least one bowl dry; the absence of broth accentuates the chew of the rice noodles and the sweetness of the dark soy sauce. You may be tempted to ask for your noodles “Thai spicy,” but you have not seen real tears until you’ve watched them stream down the red, puffy face of someone foolish enough to request it. Go for the medium and treat yourself to cooling bowls of steamed pandan and coconut custard for dessert. It will all cost less than what you paid last night for valet parking.
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Mercado La Paloma
Historic South-Central Mexican $
The line at Holbox during the midweek lunch hour has become a cultural sensation, a queue of locals and visitors trailing past the automatic doors and around the parking lot like devotees angling for the latest iPhone series or limited-release sneakers. Believe the lauds, including ours when we named Holbox as The Times’ 2023 Restaurant of the Year. Gilberto Cetina’s command of mariscos is unmatched in Southern California – his ceviches, aguachiles and tostadas revolutionary in their freshness and jigsaw-intricate flavors. The smoked kanpachi taco alone — clinched with queso Chihuahua and finished with salsa cruda, avocado and drizzles of peanut salsa macha — is one of the most sophisticated things to eat in Los Angeles.
Holbox could be considered for the top ranking on its own strength. But in a year when disasters tore at our city, honoring the power of community feels more urgent than ever. Cetina’s seafood counter doesn’t thrive in a vacuum. Holbox resides inside the Mercado La Paloma in South L.A. The mercado is the economic-development arm of the Esperanza Community Housing Corp., a nonprofit organization founded in 1989 that counts affordable housing and equitable healthcare among its core missions. When the mercado was in the incubation stage, Esperanza’s executive director Nancy Ibrahim interviewed would-be restaurateurs about their challenges and hopes in starting a business. Among the candidates was Cetina’s father, Gilberto Sr., who proposed a stall serving his family’s regionally specific dishes from the Yucatán. Their venture, Chichén Itzá, was among the eight startups when the mercado opened in a former garment factory nearly 25 years ago, in February 2001.
Step into the 35,000-square-foot market today, and the smell of corn warms the senses. Fátima Juárez chose masa as her medium when she began working with Cetina at Holbox in 2017. Komal, the venue she opened last year with her husband, Conrado Rivera, is the only molino in L.A. grinding and nixtamalizing heirloom corn varieties daily. Among her deceptively spare menu of mostly quesadillas and tacos, start with the extraordinary quesadilla de flor de calabaza, a creased blue corn tortilla, bound by melted quesillo, arrayed with squash blossoms radiating like sunbeams.
Wander farther, past the communal sea of tiled tables between Holbox and Komal, to find jewels that first-timers or even regular visitors might overlook.
Taqueria Vista Hermosa, run by Raul Morales and his family, is the other remaining original tenant. Order an al pastor taco, or Morales’ specialty of Michoacan-style fish empapelado smothered in vegetables and wrapped in banana leaf. The lush, orange-scented cochinita pibil is the obvious choice next door at still-flourishing Chichén Itzá, but don’t overlook crackling kibi and the brunchy huevos motuleños over ham and black bean puree. The weekends-only tacos de barbacoa de chivo are our favorites at the stand called Oaxacalifornia, though we swing through any time for the piloncillo-sweetened café de olla and a scoop of smoked milk ice cream from its sibling juice and snack bar in the market’s center. Looking for the comfort of noodles? Try the pad see ew at Thai Corner Food Express in the far back.
The everyday and the exquisite; the fast and the formal (just try to score a reservation for Holbox’s twice-a-week tasting menu); a food hall and sanctuary for us all. Mercado La Paloma embodies the Los Angeles we love.
Holbox could be considered for the top ranking on its own strength. But in a year when disasters tore at our city, honoring the power of community feels more urgent than ever. Cetina’s seafood counter doesn’t thrive in a vacuum. Holbox resides inside the Mercado La Paloma in South L.A. The mercado is the economic-development arm of the Esperanza Community Housing Corp., a nonprofit organization founded in 1989 that counts affordable housing and equitable healthcare among its core missions. When the mercado was in the incubation stage, Esperanza’s executive director Nancy Ibrahim interviewed would-be restaurateurs about their challenges and hopes in starting a business. Among the candidates was Cetina’s father, Gilberto Sr., who proposed a stall serving his family’s regionally specific dishes from the Yucatán. Their venture, Chichén Itzá, was among the eight startups when the mercado opened in a former garment factory nearly 25 years ago, in February 2001.
Step into the 35,000-square-foot market today, and the smell of corn warms the senses. Fátima Juárez chose masa as her medium when she began working with Cetina at Holbox in 2017. Komal, the venue she opened last year with her husband, Conrado Rivera, is the only molino in L.A. grinding and nixtamalizing heirloom corn varieties daily. Among her deceptively spare menu of mostly quesadillas and tacos, start with the extraordinary quesadilla de flor de calabaza, a creased blue corn tortilla, bound by melted quesillo, arrayed with squash blossoms radiating like sunbeams.
Wander farther, past the communal sea of tiled tables between Holbox and Komal, to find jewels that first-timers or even regular visitors might overlook.
Taqueria Vista Hermosa, run by Raul Morales and his family, is the other remaining original tenant. Order an al pastor taco, or Morales’ specialty of Michoacan-style fish empapelado smothered in vegetables and wrapped in banana leaf. The lush, orange-scented cochinita pibil is the obvious choice next door at still-flourishing Chichén Itzá, but don’t overlook crackling kibi and the brunchy huevos motuleños over ham and black bean puree. The weekends-only tacos de barbacoa de chivo are our favorites at the stand called Oaxacalifornia, though we swing through any time for the piloncillo-sweetened café de olla and a scoop of smoked milk ice cream from its sibling juice and snack bar in the market’s center. Looking for the comfort of noodles? Try the pad see ew at Thai Corner Food Express in the far back.
The everyday and the exquisite; the fast and the formal (just try to score a reservation for Holbox’s twice-a-week tasting menu); a food hall and sanctuary for us all. Mercado La Paloma embodies the Los Angeles we love.
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Moo’s Craft Barbecue
Lincoln Heights Barbecue $$
Splicing Mexican flavors into central Texas’ beefy traditions, Andrew and Michelle Muñoz lead the school of thought around modern Los Angeles barbecue. Andrew’s brisket, perfumed by smoldering California white oak and slowly rendered to an ideal trembling texture, sets the local standard. Michelle’s sausages, particularly the one speckled green from roasted poblanos and oozing queso Oaxaca, follow closely. Street-corn-style esquites and mac and cheese are each creamy and punchy. Four years have flown by since the couple opened Moo’s in Lincoln Heights, and I come as often to share a tray of meats and sides with a group as I do for a solo meal at the bar, choosing perhaps a triple IPA among over a dozen styles of beer on draft. Alone, I’m fixating on the burger, a blend of smoked brisket, short rib and other cuts ground and formed into thick patties crusted with crushed black pepper. The classic version sports a crunching slice of white onion and melting American cheese; the “Rampart” arrives with cumin-scented chili and diced onions sliding down its deliciously wobbly circumference. Either one requires fries.
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Perilla L.A.
Chinatown Korean $
At Jihee Kim’s tiny converted garage in Victor Heights, banchan isn’t the whirlwind of bowls that accompany a spread of Korean barbecue. It’s the star of a meal anchored by dishes that closely track the harvest times in California. Squares of fermented cucumber and melon sting with heat and offer a satisfying crunch. Green beans are laden with a savory, nutty sesame sauce. Collard greens prove a suitable match for an onslaught of gochugaru, the heat accompanied by the welcome flood of fish sauce, ginger and garlic used to make the kimchi. Two banchan are a snack. Three are a meal. Then there’s the avocado and mentaiko rice, with ripe avocado dressed in a creamy mentaiko sauce with salty pops of roe. The doenjang-smeared cod is soft as butter, served over rice with a sampling of the day’s banchan. I love the way the miniature squeeze bottle of hot mustard sauce that accompanies the gimbap makes my nose tingle. The yolks of the smoked eggs are a reliable cross between a decadent custard and a jelly. I show no restraint at the counter. My overzealous ordering is rewarded with a week’s worth of leftovers.
Locating Perilla can feel like a treasure hunt on the first visit: Follow GPS to the Victor Heights address at the edge of Echo Park and look for the peachy-orange buildings. Turn the corner at Heavy Water Coffee and follow the row of tables shaded with umbrellas to Perilla’s tiny gabled home in a converted garage.
Locating Perilla can feel like a treasure hunt on the first visit: Follow GPS to the Victor Heights address at the edge of Echo Park and look for the peachy-orange buildings. Turn the corner at Heavy Water Coffee and follow the row of tables shaded with umbrellas to Perilla’s tiny gabled home in a converted garage.
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Saffy’s
East Hollywood Middle Eastern $$$
I’ve watched the daytime operation at Saffy’s blossom from a few of Genevieve Gergis’ pastries to a full-on breakfast and lunch destination. Gergis and her husband, chef Ori Menashe, have created a sidewalk oasis on their corner of Fountain Avenue in East Hollywood. The patio swells with diners dressed in scrubs from the nearby hospital, students on laptops and men in suits. Before them are spreads of housemade yogurt swirled with honey and freckled with pine nuts, and slabs of challah French toast basking in a pool of maple syrup and butter. Hot, puffy pitas are split and stuffed with beef and lamb brisket, chicken shashlik or vibrant green falafel. Gergis’ pastries disappear quickly from the display case. A recent apple fritter reminded me of pull-apart monkey bread, cocooned in icing and glutted with apple. In the evenings, Saffy’s is still the place to be for impeccable beef, lamb, chicken and pork kebabs, layered onto shining skewers as long as swords. The shawarma rotates on a spit in the open kitchen, glistening and basting in its own juices. It’s difficult to train my attention on anything else. But the restaurant thrives in the sunlight, an intimate respite from the rest of the city, with doughnuts, coffee and a lunch that will leave your co-workers green with envy.
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Sonoratown
Downtown L.A. Mexican $
2019 #5
2020
The single food item I consume most frequently in Los Angeles? Sonoratown’s Burrito 2.0, a sum fashioned from the greatest parts. As with most everything served at Teodoro Díaz Rodriguez Jr. and Jennifer Feltham’s outstanding taquerias in downtown, Mid-City and Long Beach, the excellence begins with the flour tortillas. Master tortillera Julia Guerrero oversees production of gold-standard exemplars, made using Sonoran wheat and pork lard for maximum flakiness and pliability. I jump between four meat options: costilla (a mix of boneless short rib and chuck) or chicken grilled over billowing mesquite, chile-stained chorizo from the Chori-Man in San Pedro and occasionally tender-ropy cabeza braised with cloves and other spices. Melting pintos, slicks of Monterey Jack, roasted poblano (optional but wonderful) and flickers of guac and smooth chiltepin salsa complete the smoky, mingled bundle. If I’m feeling extra-hungry, or greedy, I’ll throw in a chivichanga, mini packages of chicken or beef guisados, laced with cheese, that in bulk are perfect party food. For lingering, head to the Mid-City location: it’s the only Sonoratown outpost with a bar for limey, spicy micheladas and Modelo on tap.
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Tomat
Westchester Californian $$
Harry Posner and Natalie Dial swapped careers in medicine and public health, respectively, to devote themselves to an all-day restaurant with a dining room, event space and rooftop terrace in Westchester, where Dial’s family has roots going back four generations. Posner’s ambitious menus catalyze his heritages (including Iranian, most essentially conveyed through crusty-plush barbari bread served with roasted tomato butter); his experiences baking in Italy and cooking on the line in Tokyo; and the very Californian lens through which he marries produce from a nearby garden with a global pantry of seasonings. There’s a lot going on, but one key fact unlocks the secret to the most pleasure-filled meals at Tomat: Posner grew up in England. Follow the lead to a starter of Welsh rarebit, which for the unindoctrinated is smooth, cheddary cheese sauce spread across toast. Tempura broccoli or other seasonal vegetables replace potatoes in a brainy riff on fish and chips. Follow lamb, properly accompanied by mint jelly, with the pure succor of sticky toffee pudding. For a year I’ve been thinking about the stargazy pie, his spin on a savory Cornish seafood pastry, full of smoked trout and with decorative prawn tails poking out from the puffy crust. May it return as a special this winter. If you’re just coming off a daytime flight, swing by for a Scotch egg, its jammy yolk hidden by a crust of black sausage. I know. I’m recommending British fare five minutes from LAX. Welcome, once again, to the delicious enigmas of Los Angeles.
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Tun Lahmajo
Burbank Armenian $$
The primary draw at Tun Lahmajo, a restaurant in Burbank lined with grainy woods to resemble a summer cabin, is right there in the name. A mottled, golden-edged lahmajo lands on nearly every table — or maybe three or four of them, for every person in a group. Cooks here stretch the flatbread nearly as thin as a water cracker, though the flavor has far more char and tang. A silky-rough mixture of seasoned beef and tomato paste is smeared right to the brim, which often handsomely buckles in the heat of baking. This signature, consistent and excellent, has already been embraced by L.A.’s Armenian community. Keep scanning the menu, though. Very few local places delve so deeply into the regionally specific Armenian repertoire. Among khashlama, a category of brothy stews, the generously sized fish version is a particular joy, brought out in a pot with hunks of trout (watch for bones), peeled potatoes and whole peppers, and heaped with dill, parsley and other feathery herbs. Aveolouk (greens with walnut and pomegranate) and strained yogurt, mulchy with herbs, make for substantial sides. Circling back to breads: I prefer the lahmajo plain, and for hedonism order the puffed Megrelakan khachapuri rich in eggs, butter and grated sulguni cheese. Servers carry it wobbling through the dining room, deflating like a souffle. As the speckled pie cools and its ingredients settle and condense, an appealing salty-sharpness becomes more overt.
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Yang’s Kitchen
Alhambra Chinese $$
The restaurant feels like the nucleus of downtown Alhambra’s Main Street, with families on the patio entertaining young children, parties in the evening sharing bottles of wine and a boisterous brunch service. The cornmeal mochi pancakes with their lacy edges are reason enough to visit the restaurant that chef and co-owner Chris Yang opened in the summer of 2019. But I was recently reminded of the prowess of the kitchen under Yang and chef de cuisine Elaine Chang at dinner as I marveled at a bowl of tofu caprese. A mass of tofu as soft and plush as a blob of burrata rested in a bracing brown rice vinaigrette with charred Jimmy Nardello peppers and torn shiso. “Secret” Weiser Farms potatoes were pure magic, smashed, fried and dressed in a chile cumin butter crowned with plenty of Yang’s signature chilie crisp. Dry-aged sea bass was grilled and splayed over a bed of chicken fat rice like Hainan chicken. The restaurant spoons black sesame crunch butter onto swirls of soft serve and makes a black sesame cake that resembles the best sticky toffee pudding. If I had the time, and the budget, you’d find me at Yang’s Kitchen twice a week.
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