15 Mexican and Salvadoran places to try from the 2025 Best Restaurants in California guide

There is no overstating the influence and importance of Mexican and Salvadoran cuisines among the Golden State’s diverse culinary riches.

In San Diego, an almost-century-old taqueria still draws lines out the door for rolled tacos and chorizo con huevo. In Los Angeles, a celebrated marisquería and molino draw similar attention from opposite sides of a crowded food hall.

Other treasures take more effort to unearth, like an unassuming haunt in Stockton that has been quietly excelling in Mexican American staples since 1955. Or a Salvadoran restaurant in Oakland that blends heritage with California seasonality.

Restaurant critic Bill Addison spent more than a year traveling up and down the state when researching his inaugural guide to the 101 Best Restaurants in California, with a goal of highlighting the places that tell the most complete story of what it means to dine here right now. Here are 15 Mexican and Salvadoran restaurants from the guide, ordered from north to south.

— Danielle Dorsey

