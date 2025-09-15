Advertisement
Enchiladas and a spread of dishes from El Molino in Sonoma.
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
Food

15 Mexican and Salvadoran places to try from the 2025 Best Restaurants in California guide

Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison
By Bill Addison
Restaurant Critic
For Subscribers

There is no overstating the influence and importance of Mexican and Salvadoran cuisines among the Golden State’s diverse culinary riches.

In San Diego, an almost-century-old taqueria still draws lines out the door for rolled tacos and chorizo con huevo. In Los Angeles, a celebrated marisquería and molino draw similar attention from opposite sides of a crowded food hall.

Other treasures take more effort to unearth, like an unassuming haunt in Stockton that has been quietly excelling in Mexican American staples since 1955. Or a Salvadoran restaurant in Oakland that blends heritage with California seasonality.

Restaurant critic Bill Addison spent more than a year traveling up and down the state when researching his inaugural guide to the 101 Best Restaurants in California, with a goal of highlighting the places that tell the most complete story of what it means to dine here right now. Here are 15 Mexican and Salvadoran restaurants from the guide, ordered from north to south.

Danielle Dorsey

Nixtaco

Roseville Mexican $
Rajas con queso taco, Shrimp Mazatlan & Roadkill Taco with Salsa Sampler Salsa Verde, Roasted Peanut chipotle, Salsa Roja and Roasted Carrots with Habanero and chips at Nixtaco on Saturday, May 4, 2024 in Roseville, CA. (Jyotsna Bhamidipati / For The Times)
(Jyotsna Bhamidipati/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
For years Patricio Wise straddled careers between finance and restaurants. In 2010 the banking business brought him from Monterrey, Mexico, where he and his wife, Cinthia Martinez, owned a steakhouse, to Roseville, a town 18 miles northeast from the center of Sacramento. Six years later, after first dipping back into cooking by selling tacos at farmers markets on weekends, Wise and Martinez opened Nixtaco as their full-time gig. It has grown into a smash — the kind people drive distances for, the rare taqueria for which weekend reservations are smart planning. In the crush of success, Wise has never abandoned what’s most important to him. His team nixtamalizes blue and yellow corn on site, pressing the masa into small, precise discs lined up on planchas. He channels his nostalgia for dishes such as atropellado, a Monterrey specialty of meat simmered with chiles, tomatoes and onions, into a shredded pork belly filling he translates as the “road kill taco.” I stay close to the more traditional takes (a riff on a gobernador with shrimp, bacon and molten Oaxacan cheese; a simple, soulful rajas con crema with corn), though the mix also includes spins on spicy fried chicken tacos and a half-dozen vegan variations, among them fried avocado with pickled onions and chipotle-peanut aioli. The range doesn’t diminish the essential respect shown to the form. In April, Wise and Martinez transformed Cantina Pedregal, their short-lived finer-dining restaurant in nearby Folsom, into a second Nixtaco.
El Molino Central

Sonoma Mexican $
Sonoma, CA - March 15: A half-eaten forfun served at El Molino on Saturday, March 15, 2025 in Sonoma, CA. (Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
(Bill Addison/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
A molino is the specific mill used to grind nixtamalized corn into masa, which has been the focus of Karen Taylor’s businesses for decades. In 1991 she started Primavera, a Bay Area wholesale operation built around tamales and tortillas, and a name under which she sells life-giving chilaquiles for breakfast on Saturday mornings at San Francisco’s Ferry Plaza farmers market. Nearly 20 years later she translated what she’s learned about fresh masa into a tiny restaurant in the Boyes Hot Springs section of Sonoma County. With counter ordering and only one table inside, most customers dine on a beautifully tiled covered patio or green picnic tables a few feet away. The casual setting belies the finesse of the cooking, much of it done by chefs long employed by Taylor, many of them women from disparate parts of Mexico. A portion of the menu flows with the seasons: Light-handed sopes filled with chicken tinga and chile rellenos filled with epazote-scented creamed corn arrive in summertime; winter is for butternut squash and caramelized onion enchiladas; and spring brings lamb barbacoa tacos over thick, fragrant tortillas. Among perennials, look for the chicken tamale steamed in banana leaves and covered in chef Zoraida Juarez’s mother’s recipe for mole — hers is the color of red clay, hitting the palate sweet before its many toasted spices and chiles slowly reveal their flavors.
Californios

San Francisco Mexican $$$$
Strawberry sherbet on top of green strawberry granita with pink strawberry rose veil, top right is strawberries con crema part of the three-part strawberry dessert at Californios Restaurant in San Francisco, CA photographed on September 19, 2024. (Carolyn Fong/For The Times)
(Carolyn Fong/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
California has precious few fine-dining temples devoted to Mexican cuisine, which makes Val Cantú’s accomplished tasting-menu restaurant all the more special. The restaurant, named after a term for Californians of colonial Spanish and Mexican descent, has grown remarkably in scope and ambition. It began in 2015 with a clubby first location in the Mission full of tufted banquettes and Art Deco chandeliers, and in 2021 moved to a black-box arena of a SoMa dining room with psychedelic art and balletic service. Heirloom corn masa, much of it from Tierra Vegetables in Santa Rosa, provides the literal base for many dishes and gives the menu shape. A pink Tlaxacaltecan corn varietal called Xocoyul Rosado gave an almost fudgy texture to a summertime sope filled with Dungeness crab, red bean mousse and a frilly crown of machaca made from Ibérico ham. The 10-plus courses, which culminated in a citrus-brightened riff on pescado zarandeado with salsas and fragrant tortillas, satisfied on many levels.

Pastry chef Kelli Huerta stole the evening with a three-act dessert starring a trio of strawberry varieties, each in their own form: Seascapes as a duet of shaved ice and sorbet; Mara des Bois, each tasting like a thousand berries concentrated into a single fruit, rightly paired only with vanilla crema; and Chandlers steeped as a soothing, mint-laced tea. After a year of travels, this is the dessert I replay most in my head.
La Taqueria

San Francisco Mexican $
San Francisco, CA - April 30: A customer holds a Carne Asada Burrito Dorado Style at La Taqueria on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 in San Francisco, CA. (Carolyn Fong / For The Times)
(Carolyn Fong/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
It would be such a score to share with you some arcane, down-a-back-alley-every-other-Thursday revelation about the perfect Misson-style burrito in San Francisco. I attempted that feat for the Chronicle back in 2006, when I ate hundreds of burritos over 10 weeks and documented the quest. After all that, I wound up top-ranking La Taqueria, already the most lauded burrito specialist on the West Coast — which is to say, in the whole world. Nearly 20 years later, Miguel Jara’s frontrunner, where lines have been trailing onto the sidewalk since 1973, remains the place to gauge the landscape. The star order: a carne asada “super” burrito, which famously omits the rice typical to a Bay Area burrito, leaving more room for smoky beef, near-liquid cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pinto beans and additions of salsa fresca and hot sauce. Ask for the burrito dorado, an off-menu request; even sealed in silver foil, it will be crisp after searing on the plancha. Some people will tell you the tacos are even better. I don’t agree, but order away. You’re here to add your own opinion to the grand collective.

Extra Helpings: For nearby comparisons, try the ace Mission-style burritos at Taqueria El Farolito, El Metate and late-night favorite Taqueria Cancún.
Bombera

Oakland Mexican Californian $$
OAKLAND, CA - MAY 15: Sonoma Liberty duck carnitas with mole verde and black beans at Bombera in Oakland, CA on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times).
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
The carrots look yanked from the earth this very morning. Some seem to have wrestled their way through the soil, growing twisted and knobby; others came out so straight and long they don’t quite fit in the yellow bowl in which they’re served. Nubs of stems remain. Their careful cooking preserves their appearance, but a fork pierces their satisfying soft-crisp consistency. They’re covered with a salsa that chef-owner Dominica Rice-Cisneros named after a town in the Mexican state of Veracruz called Misantla: Slivered almonds poke out of a bonded mixture that crunches like drier salsa macha and lashes out like chile crisp. Underneath, for contrast, are white beans simmered with such precision that they both pop and collapse against the teeth.

Rice-Cisneros — raised in Los Angeles, with career stops in Mexico City and on the line at Chez Panisse — approaches every dish at her Oakland restaurant with equal intention and intensity. I remember her weekly mole specials when she ran Cosecha in Swan’s Market five miles away. At four-year-old Bombera, housed in a former fire station painted stark white, she has the space to craft multiple painstaking versions, among them a smooth, bright, peanut-rich mole verde paired with duck leg and a red chile-sparked pipian that stands against grilled swordfish’s meaty heft. With its come-on-in vibes, savvy list of tequilas and mezcals and dedication to freshness in layered senses of the word, Bombera sets a statewide bar for neighborhood Mexican dining.
Popoca

Oakland Salvadoran $$
OAKLAND, CA - MAY 14: Pollo en chicha with a tortilla at Popoca in Oakland, CA on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times).
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
At the most visionary Salvadoran restaurant in California, Anthony Salguero refashions his culture’s version of the beverage chicha, fermented with corn and pineapple, into a sticky, intricately sour-sweet glaze for grilled and braised chicken. He shaves cured, smoked egg yolk over herbed guacamole as a play on the boiled eggs that often accompany Salvadoran-style guac. He serves a half Dungeness crab with tools to extract the meat and a side of alguashte, an earthy seasoning of toasted pepitas, to accentuate the crab’s sweetness. Nicaraguan chancho con yuca, a slow-cooked pork stew, is the inspiration for a walloping pork chop marinated in achiote, grilled above glowing almond logs and poised at an angle, like a rakishly worn hat, over braised yuca and red cabbage.

Salguero ran Popoca as a pandemic-era pop up in Oakland before finding a more permanent home (brick walls, pale wood floors, shadowed lighting) in the city’s downtown. While he focuses on reimagining the traditions and possibilities of Salvadoran cooking, he doesn’t abandon El Salvador’s national dish: The pupusas are exceptional, made from several versions of masa using corn he buys from Mexico City-based Tamoa. Fillings change with the season: Jimmy Nardello peppers, minced lengua, oyster mushrooms. A dense yet fluffy blue-corn variation spilling chopped shrimp and oozing white cheese particularly wowed. In each case he grills the pupusas so their edges become crisp and fragrant with smoke.

In your glass? More new horizons: Popoca’s team of bartenders pull Salvadoran flavors (coconut, tamarind, chiles, sweet spices, even black beans and plantains) into boozy new contexts.
Tacos Mamá Cuca

Hayward Mexican $
HAYWARD, CA - MAY 17: Chorreada, left, and taco yaqui with garnishes at Tacos Mama Cuca at 22196 Mission Blvd. in Hayward, CA on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times).
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Maria Márquez began her Sonoran-style taqueria in 2022 from her home in Oakland, pairing the nearly translucent, lard-glossed flour tortillas she’d been making her whole life with meats grilled open-air over mesquite coals by her husband, Juan Carlos Garcìa. Three years later the business evolved to a food truck parked four days a week in a lot along one of Hayward’s main streets, with a comfortable dining tent set up in the far end. Few things in California life are as rewarding as a taco that hits your senses like the current that turns on the stadium lights. San Francisco Chronicle critic Cesar Hernandez led me to the taco Yaquí, a large tortilla folded around smoky chopped carne asada with refritos (flavored with chorizo and chipotle to double the smokiness) and a grilled Anaheim, its stem a curly tail sticking out from the bundle. Melted cheese had sealed the taco, but I pried it open to splat on smooth avocado sauce and roasted-tomato salsa served in a molcajete. Boom. The menu is short: quesadilla, caramelo, chorreada (made with a crackling corn tortilla drizzled with the rendered, toasted lard called asiento); asada, al pastor, chorizo, tripa. For overkill, the “special burrito” is wrapped in bacon and grilled to crispness. It’s probably something you only need to order once, but it’s there for all the TikTok likes should you choose.

Extra Helpings: On the subject of Sonoran-style taquerias, I must shout out Sonoratown, now with several locations across Los Angeles County, which fills its powdery-butter tortillas with cheese-laced guisados for chivichangas and my favorite burrito in the city with grilled steak or, lately, spiced cabeza.
Tacos Oscar

Oakland Tacos $
OAKLAND, CA - MAY 15: Tostada de nopalitos, left, charred broccoli taco and taco de camote at Tacos Oscar in Oakland, CA on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times).
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
The taqueria that Oscar Michel and Jake Weiss run out of a repurposed shipping container isn’t strictly vegetarian, but they devise the most inspired vegetarian and vegan tacos in California. They’re famed for their broccoli taco: hunky florets (I’m grateful it’s actual broccoli and not twiggy broccolini, which I’m so over), which are charred but not acrid, freckled with peanut and chile arbol salsa, zapped with pickled onions and folded into a plush, just-made tortilla using masa from Oakland’s La Finca Tortilleria. It’s awesome. Other creations might involve fried sweet potatoes and queso fresco, or calabacitas anointed with an herby pepita salsa, and recently I had an open-faced quesadilla special with chanterelles and three other mushrooms, bound with molten jack cheese and scented with epazote’s peppery musk. At weekend brunch, even a seemingly basic bean and cheese taco reveals delicious calculations: Creamy Mayocobas plus melted strands of Tillamook cheddar plus roasted jalapeño salsa equals wow. Yes, meatier brainstorms also impress: A tri-pork situation involving bacon, linguiça and polvo de chicharrón with collard greens and black beans comes to mind. But the taco genius low on the food chain is an example that can and should resonate across the state.

Extra Helpings: In the last year The Times’ Food team named some of our favorite meat-free tacos around Los Angeles. Two of mine: Josef Centeno’s wondrous puffy tacos with soyrizo or mushroom birria at Bar Amá; and the “heaven” vegan tacos, particularly the vegan riff on green chorizo, from Alex and Elvia García at Evil Cooks.
Mi Ranchito Cafe

Stockton Mexican $
A serving of Beef a la chicana, chile de arbol spicy hot sauce, mild roasted red jalapenos, tomatillos and tomatoes with vinegar, jalapenos, bay leaves and garlic salsas, side of rice and beans and tortillas at Mi Ranchito Cafe, in Stockton, CA on May 23, 2025.
(Jyotsna Bhamidipati/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
I asked two L.A.-based food writers, Bill Esparza and my Times colleague Gustavo Arellano, if they had suggestions in California’s vast Central Valley, anywhere between Bakersfield and Sacramento, that might exemplify the region’s Mexican American dining culture. They both independently sent me to Mi Ranchito Cafe in Stockton, which has stood since 1955. Alexandra Reyes’ father bought the restaurant in 1974; she’s been running it since the 1980s. Among combination plates of enchiladas, tacos, chiles rellenos, camarones al mojo de ajo and breakfasts of machaca and eggs in many styles, the dish called “a la chicana” best distills the taste of the place. It’s a local specialty in which strips of beef are sautéed and then simmered with onions and green and red peppers in a light tomato sauce. Polishing off a plate feels good in the soul. To soak up all the sauce, the restaurant makes amazing flour tortillas unlike any I’ve known before: oblong and three times the usual thickness, almost with distinct layers, and marked with griddle patterns like a secret alphabet I’m sure I can decipher if I stare long enough. Dining within the restaurant’s wood-paneled walls and murals of vaqueros on horseback can feel like a time capsule. Locals keep tables and counter seats full, likely realizing the keeper of traditions they have in the place.
Barbacoa Ramirez

Arleta Mexican $
ARLETA, CA - OCTOBER 27, 2024: Slow-roasted lamb barbacoa tacos on housemade torillas at Barbacoa Ramirez, a roadside Taqueria in Arleta . (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
Lamb barbacoa — when cooked properly for hours to buttery-ropy tenderness — is such a painstaking art that most practitioners in Southern California sell it only on the weekends. In the Los Angeles area, conversations around sublime lamb barbacoa should start up in the north San Fernando Valley, at the stand that Gonzalo Ramirez sets up on Saturday and Sunday mornings near the Arleta DMV. You’ll see him and his family wearing red T-shirts that say “Atotonilco El Grande Hidalgo” to honor their hometown in central-eastern Mexico. Ramirez tends and butchers lambs in the Central Valley. The meat slow-cooks in a pit overnight and, cradled in plush made-to-order tortillas, the tacos come in three forms: smoky, molten-textured barbacoa barely hinting of garlic; a pancita variation stained with chiles that goes fast; and incredible moronga, a nubbly, herbaceous sausage made with lamb’s blood. Join the line (if it’s long, someone usually hands out samples to encourage patience) and then find a place at the communal outdoor table. Worried that options might run out, I tend to arrive before 9 a.m., an hour when Ramirez’s rare craftsmanship often inspires a mood where people sit quietly, holding their tacos as something sacred.

Extra Helpings: Two other Los Angeles-area weekend standouts must be mentioned: On Lincoln Heights’ Ave. 26, Josefina Garduño and her family serve spicy consomé bobbing with chickpeas and wisps of meat alongside barbacoa tacos. And in frequent Sunday pop-ups in Boyle Heights, Petra Zavaleta of Barbakush unwraps her Pueblan-style barbacoa from a swaddle of maguey leaves.
Holbox

Historic South-Central Mexican $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 30: Kanpachi taco at Holbox in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Most days, a lunchtime line stretches nearly out the door of Mercado La Paloma in L.A.’s Historic South-Central. What are all these people queued up for? To order at the counter of the stylishly angled marisquería where Gilberto Cetina approaches citrus-blasted, chile-ignited seafood with singular soul and finesse. Holbox is one of the city’s most significant dining destinations: affordable, relentlessly creative, an only-in-L.A. expression of third-culture cooking. I will urge you toward the smoked kanpachi taco: Cetina and his team smoke the heads and collars of the fish over applewood while simmering the separated meat with aromatics to create a deliciously filigreed and collagen-rich spread. The mixture gushes from its griddled tortilla, sealed with queso Chihuahua, garnished with salsa cruda and avocado and drizzled with peanut salsa macha. Baja scallop aguachile swirling in lime-serrano-cilantro marinade, tostadas heavy with uni and kanpachi and a bisque-like seafood stew showcasing delicate fish sausage also await. The mercado isn’t licensed to serve alcohol, but for a sense of occasion, make reservations for the $130-per-person tasting menus that Cetina serves only on Wednesday and Thursday.

Extra Helpings: Check out Holbox’s sister Mercado stand, Chichén Itzá, for the torta de cochinita pibil, crunchy kibi with pickled onions and other Yucatecan dishes.
Komal

Historic South-Central Mexican $
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 15: The Tlacoyos at Komal, filled with ayocote beans and topped with cactus, on May 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)
(Shelby Moore/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
Given that Los Angeles is the largest nexus of Mexican culture in the United States, the city has relatively few outlets for superior masa — the kind, made with corn grown on family-run farms, that smells, feels and tastes supercharged. Which is why food obsessives now flock to the molino and food stall in Mercado La Paloma started last year by Fátima Júarez and her husband, Conrado Rivera. Júarez chose corn as her medium when she began working with Gilberto Cetina just across the market at Holbox in 2017. At Komal, she grinds and nixtamalizes corn daily from heirloom varieties procured by import company Tamoa. Her menu, deceptively spare, is mostly a handful of quesadillas and tacos. Unfold a creased blue corn tortilla, bound by melted quesillo, to admire the spray of squash blossoms inside. These three earthen-sweet elements alone contain the world. Two tlacoyos, filled with creamy ayocote beans and covered in pleasantly astringent cactus salad, shows off the almost fudgy denseness of the masa in a thicker form. Weekends bring freshly imagined specials: lamb barbacoa, fried empanada with shrimp, maybe tres leches crowned with a corn cookie. Komal’s identity as a restaurant continues to take shape, but its presence in the community has been immediately thrilling.
Mariscos Jalisco

Boyle Heights Mexican Seafood $
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24, 2024: A trio of popular items on the menu at Mariscos Jalisco in Boyle Heights include tostadas topped with fresh seafood, Poseidon and Mixta and Tacos de Camaron (crispy shrimp tacos) (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis/For The Times)
To choose one taqueria in the heart of Los Angeles, a city sustained by tacos, to put forth as an uppermost recommendation is daunting. And yet, I know my answer, confirmed by months of eating last year when The Times’ Food team banded together for a project naming the 101 Best Tacos in Los Angeles. For 23 years, Raul Ortega has been parking his shiny lonchera on Olympic Boulevard, serving what has become one of the city’s canonic dishes. His tacos dorados de camarón ensnare a mixture of spiced, minced shrimp with the elegance of a Venus flytrap. The edges of the tortillas sizzle and crisp in the fryer, while the filling cooks to improbable creaminess. Be careful: The first bite is usually lava-hot, even with the cooling relief of sliced avocado and thin red salsa flooding the surface. Reaching ideal temperature, the range of textures pings among the four cardinal directions. I’ve long believed Ortega’s masterpiece is a worthy first-ever meal in Los Angeles. He operates three additional outposts, including a counter restaurant in Pomona and a lonchera on the Westside. If none of them quite reaches the zeniths of the Boyle Heights truck, it still might be the most incredible seafood taco you’ve ever had, and a fast-track pass into the city’s culinary identity.

Extra Helpings: Tacos Los Güichos on West Slauson Avenue serves the al pastor taco I love most in Los Angeles. For breakfast tacos, Macheen in Boyle Heights sets the standard. For melting carne deshebrada folded into impeccable handmade flour tortillas, head to Asadero Chikali in Inglewood near SoFi Stadium.
Chaak Kitchen

Tustin Mexican $$
2020
Tustin, CA - May 18: The Cochinita Pibil from CHAAK Kitchen on Sunday, May 18, 2025 in Tustin, CA. (Jennelle Fong / For The Times)
(Jennelle Fong/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
At her second Orange County restaurant, Gabbi Patrick narrows the focus from her first venture, Gabbi’s Mexican Kitchen in Old Towne Orange, to survey and interpret the culinary terrain of the Yucatán Peninsula. Chaak Kitchen’s cochinita pibil, perhaps the region’s most famous dish, is exceptional — pork stained with achiote, smoked over cherrywood, pulled into hunky strands and stacked into a tower domed with pickled onions. It is the kind of dish you can’t leave alone, even if you’re already full from mixed-seafood ceviche, grilled chayote teamed with English peas and dressed in a clever recado negro vinaigrette, or a fantastic bowl of clams in emerald-colored broth with green chorizo. The cuisine is part of Patrick’s family heritage, but tradition doesn’t hem in her cooking: A bone-in New York strip with fried potatoes is a universalist statement of pleasure, and I admire how she occasionally references the Lebanese immigrant influence on Yucatecan culture, as in lemony labneh she glosses over a huarache with chunks of merguez. Her bartenders stand ready for some deep conversation on agave spirits. The restaurant is also open for Friday and Saturday lunch and Sunday brunch, hours of service that make primo use of the building’s retractable roof. A push of a button and boom: instant outdoor dining.

Extra Helpings: For more casual Mexican dining in Orange County, start with extra-meaty tacos at the original Tacos Los Cholos in Anaheim and Tijuana-style tacos at Bandito Taqueria in Santa Ana. Also in Santa Ana, on a tough day lift your spirits with green chile “eggchiladas” and micheladas at Alta Baja Market.
Las Cuatro Milpas

San Diego Mexican $
San Diego, CA, May 23 - Chorizo con arroz at Las Cuatro Milpas, Friday, May 23, 2025 in San Diego, CA. (Deanna Sandoval / For The Times)
(Deanna Sandoval/For The Times)
By Bill Addison
Why the constant line zigzagging out the door of this 92-year-old daytime restaurant in San Diego’s vital Barrio Logan neighborhood? Corn tortillas, rolled with pork or chicken and then fried to order in pork lard. Chorizo con huevo, the contents of its bowl covered in soupy beans and tomato-tinged Spanish rice so dense with flavor your taste buds hardly know how to parse the molecules. Alongside the eggs are folded flour tortillas, casually ethereal in their nexus of powdery, stretchy, dense-light textures. I look around the room to see if everyone is as full of wonder as I am. To locals, it’s just Tuesday at Las Cuatro Milpas. These few dishes have been enough to sustain the institution that Petra and Natividad Estudillo began in 1933. While waiting to place your order, glance down the block at Chicano Park, where highway junctions merge overhead, and imagine how the streetscape would have looked to the Estudillos for their first 30 years in business, before the construction of the I-5 and Coronado Bridge carved through the barrio in the 1960s. Two of their grandchildren, all sisters, continue to run the restaurant. May it never change. They expect you to know your order, taken in front of the open kitchen, to keep the queue moving. Bring cash.

Extra Helpings: Now that you’ve had breakfast, stick around Barrio Logan for far more recently opened dining options, including a lunchtime cheeseburger at Hayes Burger or wittily crafted seafood tacos at Fish Guts.
