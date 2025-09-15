15 Mexican and Salvadoran places to try from the 2025 Best Restaurants in California guide
There is no overstating the influence and importance of Mexican and Salvadoran cuisines among the Golden State’s diverse culinary riches.
In San Diego, an almost-century-old taqueria still draws lines out the door for rolled tacos and chorizo con huevo. In Los Angeles, a celebrated marisquería and molino draw similar attention from opposite sides of a crowded food hall.
Other treasures take more effort to unearth, like an unassuming haunt in Stockton that has been quietly excelling in Mexican American staples since 1955. Or a Salvadoran restaurant in Oakland that blends heritage with California seasonality.
Restaurant critic Bill Addison spent more than a year traveling up and down the state when researching his inaugural guide to the 101 Best Restaurants in California, with a goal of highlighting the places that tell the most complete story of what it means to dine here right now. Here are 15 Mexican and Salvadoran restaurants from the guide, ordered from north to south.
Nixtaco
El Molino Central
Californios
Pastry chef Kelli Huerta stole the evening with a three-act dessert starring a trio of strawberry varieties, each in their own form: Seascapes as a duet of shaved ice and sorbet; Mara des Bois, each tasting like a thousand berries concentrated into a single fruit, rightly paired only with vanilla crema; and Chandlers steeped as a soothing, mint-laced tea. After a year of travels, this is the dessert I replay most in my head.
La Taqueria
Bombera
Rice-Cisneros — raised in Los Angeles, with career stops in Mexico City and on the line at Chez Panisse — approaches every dish at her Oakland restaurant with equal intention and intensity. I remember her weekly mole specials when she ran Cosecha in Swan’s Market five miles away. At four-year-old Bombera, housed in a former fire station painted stark white, she has the space to craft multiple painstaking versions, among them a smooth, bright, peanut-rich mole verde paired with duck leg and a red chile-sparked pipian that stands against grilled swordfish’s meaty heft. With its come-on-in vibes, savvy list of tequilas and mezcals and dedication to freshness in layered senses of the word, Bombera sets a statewide bar for neighborhood Mexican dining.
Popoca
Salguero ran Popoca as a pandemic-era pop up in Oakland before finding a more permanent home (brick walls, pale wood floors, shadowed lighting) in the city’s downtown. While he focuses on reimagining the traditions and possibilities of Salvadoran cooking, he doesn’t abandon El Salvador’s national dish: The pupusas are exceptional, made from several versions of masa using corn he buys from Mexico City-based Tamoa. Fillings change with the season: Jimmy Nardello peppers, minced lengua, oyster mushrooms. A dense yet fluffy blue-corn variation spilling chopped shrimp and oozing white cheese particularly wowed. In each case he grills the pupusas so their edges become crisp and fragrant with smoke.
In your glass? More new horizons: Popoca’s team of bartenders pull Salvadoran flavors (coconut, tamarind, chiles, sweet spices, even black beans and plantains) into boozy new contexts.
Tacos Mamá Cuca
Tacos Oscar
Mi Ranchito Cafe
Barbacoa Ramirez
Holbox
Komal
Mariscos Jalisco
Chaak Kitchen
Las Cuatro Milpas
