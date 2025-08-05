L.A.’s bar scene runneth over. 21 new spots to check out ASAP
-
-
- Share via
In L.A.’s bars you can find it all — and with the city’s latest openings, you’re going to find a lot of fun. Now you can enjoy baijiu punch and dim sum in a space inspired by Chinese apothecaries and family recipes, experience matcha in martini form, slip into what feels like a raucous downtown house party (red Solo cups included), and sip a rainbow of margaritas from a team that landed on the World’s 50 Best Bars list.
There are rooftops prime for sunshine sipping near the beach, technique-driven cocktail destinations with sultry playlists, and bars with food so good it’s tough to say what’s better: the bites or the beverages.
In the last few months and at the tail end of 2024 a number of seasoned vets also branched out with new bars: The Thunderbolt team launched a neon-disco drinking den, pasta impresario Evan Funke debuted a cocktail lounge inside Mother Wolf restaurant, and the Little Jewel of New Orleans owners leaned into their Big Easy ode with potent hurricanes and charbroiled oysters. Here are 21 of L.A.’s best new places to grab a drink, with a vibe — and cocktail — for everyone. —Stephanie Breijo
Alisa Wine & Friends
The wine list spans Europe but its Greek wines are particularly notable highlights, with unfiltered orange wines from Santorini, skin-contact rosés from the Fteri region, and biodynamic reds from Tyrnavos to sip with a rainbow of dips, small plates, grilled skewers and mains such as silken lobster orzo. In the coming months look for Alisa’s upstairs bar, which is planned to serve as a sort of speakeasy.
Bar 109
Lead bartender Kayla Garcia devised a cocktail menu of signatures that take their ingredients and inspiration from Korea, Japan, Mexico and beyond. The old fashioned involves orange umeshu and Sichuan flavors, the boulevardier is deepened by oolong, and one of its nonalcoholic options, the Chic Hey, blends fermented rice with malted barley and hojicha kombucha for a complex sipper. The wine list, compiled by consulting sommelier Michael Engelmann, focuses on independent, family-owned operations. Round out the experience with Baik’s first-ever foray into bar bites such as the dilly, must-order smoked fish dip, a Wagyu dog and a jumbo shrimp cocktail.
Bar Avoja
Like Mother Wolf, Bar Avoja — Roman slang for “hell yeah” — is co-owned by operator Giancarlo Pagani and inspired by the cuisine of Rome. Here Funke’s crafted a separate lounge menu of haute takes on its street foods such as beyond-tender grilled octopus skewers, hearty oxtail-meatball sandwiches with garlicky escarole, and a garlic-knot take on his restaurants’ signature sfincione. But the cocktails in this Thursday-to-Saturday lounge also deserve praise, as they’re some of the most balanced on this list. Sometimes they incorporate region-appropriate ingredients such as limoncello and amari, other times they blend the unexpected (the Morso Di Vita, made with vodka, tomato, basil and passion fruit, is a highlight). Dimly lit and slightly upscale, it feels like a more pared-down, intimate experience to Mother Wolf’s ever-humming dining room.
Bar Benjamin
Owners Ben Shenassafar, Kate Burr and Jared Meisler tapped Jason Lee (formerly of n/soto, Baroo) and Chad Austin (formerly of the Mulholland, Bootlegger Tiki) to steer the new venture, and they’ve injected the dimly lit space with equal parts creativity and technical prowess. They draw on L.A.’s cross-cultural landscape with ingredients like Parmesan-washed Oaxacan rum, Sichuan peppercorn-laced mezcal and miso-imbued rye. There’s taro in the clarified milk punch and everything-bagel seasoning in the Gibson, and there’s a selection of bar snacks and small plates — beef tartare, shrimp rolls, deviled eggs — to round it all out.
Bonsai Coffee Bar
Café Tondo
Daisy Margarita Bar
Damn, I Miss Paris
Evangeline Swamp Room
All of the requisites are here: Ramos gin fizzes hand-shaken to an inch-high fluffy top, smooth sazeracs, mint juleps crowned with bushels of fresh mint, frosty hurricanes and more. But the Evangeline Swamp Room also makes room for a few of its own creations, such as a pink-lemonade take on the Pimm’s cup, a Cajun riff on the bloody Mary that’s garnished with blackened shrimp, and a rotation of frozen seasonal cocktails that go down dangerously easily. When you need food to sop it all up, opt for po’boys, charbroiled oysters, jambalaya fritters, fried okra and gator chili.
Force of Nature
Good Neighbor Bar
That mission was put into action at the beginning of the year when the Eaton fire destroyed countless homes and businesses across Pasadena and Altadena. Altadena residents since 2017, Clement and Langford used their wine delivery software to check on the homes of neighbors and friends who were blocked from entering the area and to send photo updates. When the bar reopened after the fires, it became a place of healing and community, hosting fundraisers as well as food pop-ups from local spots such as Triple Beam Pizza and For the Win smashburgers. More than six months after the fires, Good Neighbor Bar is still delivering on its name. An all-ages patio; a self-serve popcorn machine; and drinks spanning a house beer, tiki-inspired tipples, natural wine and updated classics mean that just about everyone who walks through its doors becomes a regular.
The Jaguar Room
Kassi
Midnight Oil
In Midnight Oil’s tropical speakeasy, the Lagoon, faux vines hang from the rafters and bamboo lines the walls. This is home to tiki cocktails and, soon, will also serve Hawaiian-leaning fare such as loco moco sliders, Spam musubi and curry fries. Yet to come is Hao Peng You Hand Laundry, another hidden bar, its design inspired by the laundries of 19th-Century Chinese immigrants, while its Chinese and Taiwanese cocktail menu is planned to include ingredients such as five spice, oolong and peanut soup. Chan, who operates multiple bars in Orange County, really made a three-part splash with his first project in L.A.
Night on Earth
Inspired by party classics such as sour apple martinis, swampwaters, midori sours and porn star martinis, Night on Earth is reviving a number of drinks with less-than-serious reputations using savvy, science-minded methods. Cocktails often feature fresh fruit, clarification via centrifuge, washings, house-made cordials and infusions, while the carbonated, batched options are made bubbly to order by way of a special bottle and carbonation gun. The bar makes tasting your way through each and every electric concoction easy thanks to the option to order them “mini,” andan already fun menu is even more enticing with programming like themed DJ sets and a vending machine full of disposable cameras.
No Smoking Bar
The food is often just as informal as the setting — which is decorated with Polaroids, art and nostalgia-driven knickknacks — with bags of chips and instant noodles available at all hours. Keep your eyes on the bar’s Instagram, however, for restaurant pop-ups that often take over the back patio.
Not No Bar
There are options like the Space Camp ’98, which spikes root beer with fernet; the bright-and-tart Okinawa Apple, where tamarind tangs up Japanese whiskey, brandy and apple schnapps; and the Curry Killer, where green curry, coconut, orange and pineapple mingle with rum. But the most popular drink here — by great magnitude — is the Soy Del Rancho, a verdant yuzu-and-poblano spin on the spicy margarita. Just as bountiful are the Neapolitan-leaning pizzas, which can come topped with classics and hyper-seasonal options, and all get fired to order in the wood oven at the center of the room. Because this is a Dudley Market-adjacent venture, don’t skip any available crudos, and don’t overlook the wine selection.