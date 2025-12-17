32 of our favorite cookbooks for 2025
The best cookbooks of 2025 inspired us to return to the kitchen again and again. They brought us not only inspiration and deliciousness but solace, beauty, delight and a sense of home in a challenging year, especially for Los Angeles.
Our list of favorites defined connections to a place, whether geographical — Bahrain, Paris, a Palestinian garden — or reframed as a world view such as the legend of Turtle Island, a reference to the North American continent that comes from Indigenous creation stories where land formed on the back of a giant turtle.
Recipes came from a world-class baker who remembers the kinds of cakes her mom would regularly put out on the counter; a defining French bistro known for its perfectly executed classic dishes and the warm glow of its unfussy atmosphere; an iconic New York “appetizing” store continuing a hundred-plus years of cured-fish tradition; and a groundbreaking Los Angeles chef who wants to meet home cooks where they’re at, with an emphasis on being kind to yourself — the reassurance we all need.
Here are our favorite cookbooks of the year.
'Baking and the Meaning of Life' by Helen Goh
'Beyond Baking' by Philip Khoury
'Boustany' by Sami Tamimi
'Braided Heritage' by Jessica B. Harris
'By Heart' by Hailee Catalano
'Caribe' by Keshia Sakarah
'The Choi of Cooking' by Roy Choi, Tien Nguyen and Natasha Phan
'The Cook's Garden' by Kevin West
'Dorie's Anytime Cakes' by Dorie Greenspan
'Family Style' by Peter Som
'Fat + Flour' by Nicole Rucker
'Family Thai' by Arnold Myint and Kat Thompson
'Food You Want to Eat' by Thomas Straker
'Good Things' by Samin Nosrat
'How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea' by Ari Kolender and Noah Galuten
'Kwéyòl / Creole' by Nina Compton and Osayi Endolyn
'Linger' by Hetty Lui Mckinnon
'Lugma' by Noor Murad
'Mokonuts' by Moko Hirayama and Omar Koreitem
'On Meat' by Jeremy Fox
'Pakistan' by Maryam Jillani
'Party People' by Brie Larson and Courtney McBroom
'Phil's Favorites' by Phil Rosenthal and Jenn Garbee
'Recipes From the American South' by Michael Twitty
'Rooted in Fire' by Pyet DeSpain
'Russ & Daughters' by Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper
'Squeeze Me' by Ruthie Rogers and Ed Ruscha
'Steak House' by Eric Wareheim with Gabe Ulla
'Turtle Island' by Sean Sherman
'Umma' by Sarah Ahn and Nam Soon Ahn
'Vietnam' by Anaïs Ca Dao van Manen
'Winter in Tuscany' by Amber Guinness
