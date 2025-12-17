32 of our favorite cookbooks for 2025

The best cookbooks of 2025 inspired us to return to the kitchen again and again. They brought us not only inspiration and deliciousness but solace, beauty, delight and a sense of home in a challenging year, especially for Los Angeles.

Our list of favorites defined connections to a place, whether geographical — Bahrain, Paris, a Palestinian garden — or reframed as a world view such as the legend of Turtle Island, a reference to the North American continent that comes from Indigenous creation stories where land formed on the back of a giant turtle.

Recipes came from a world-class baker who remembers the kinds of cakes her mom would regularly put out on the counter; a defining French bistro known for its perfectly executed classic dishes and the warm glow of its unfussy atmosphere; an iconic New York “appetizing” store continuing a hundred-plus years of cured-fish tradition; and a groundbreaking Los Angeles chef who wants to meet home cooks where they’re at, with an emphasis on being kind to yourself — the reassurance we all need.

Here are our favorite cookbooks of the year.

