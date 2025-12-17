Don't Miss
Your morning catch up: New news from old Santa Barbara, Warner Bros. rejects Paramount's hostile bid and more big stories
Collaged book covers: Russ & Daughters, Beyond Baking, Good Things, Lugma, Turtle Island and more
(Lorena Spurio / For The Times)
Food

32 of our favorite cookbooks for 2025

By Bill Addison
Stephanie BreijoDanielle DorseyBetty HallockJenn Harris and Laurie Ochoa

The best cookbooks of 2025 inspired us to return to the kitchen again and again. They brought us not only inspiration and deliciousness but solace, beauty, delight and a sense of home in a challenging year, especially for Los Angeles.

Our list of favorites defined connections to a place, whether geographical — Bahrain, Paris, a Palestinian garden — or reframed as a world view such as the legend of Turtle Island, a reference to the North American continent that comes from Indigenous creation stories where land formed on the back of a giant turtle.

Collaged food photos: crab, sandwich, tacos from the 101 List

Food

For Subscribers

These are the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles

Restaurant critic Bill Addison and columnist Jenn Harris rank the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles.

Recipes came from a world-class baker who remembers the kinds of cakes her mom would regularly put out on the counter; a defining French bistro known for its perfectly executed classic dishes and the warm glow of its unfussy atmosphere; an iconic New York “appetizing” store continuing a hundred-plus years of cured-fish tradition; and a groundbreaking Los Angeles chef who wants to meet home cooks where they’re at, with an emphasis on being kind to yourself — the reassurance we all need.

Here are our favorite cookbooks of the year.

If you purchase a book from a link, the L.A. Times may receive a commission.

'Baking and the Meaning of Life' by Helen Goh

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Baking & the Meaning of Life: How to find joy in 100 recipes by Helen Goh on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Treats aren’t just delicious. They can bring us together, fulfilling personal and societal needs through thoughtful gestures. That’s why Helen Goh — longtime recipe developer for Yotam Ottolenghi and a trained psychologist — dedicated her first solo cookbook, “Baking and the Meaning of Life: How to Find Joy in 100 Recipes” (Abrams), to the importance of baking through life’s various milestones and moments. There are green tea bars, “lunchbox” madeleines and crumbles for nurturing; whimsical layered cakes for celebrating; sticky date pudding with miso butterscotch for growth, and more. These are highly personal recipes from one of the world’s top pastry chefs, and they’re meant to be shared with the loved ones in your own life.
Show more Show less
Details

'Beyond Baking' by Philip Khoury

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Beyond Baking : Plant-based baking for a new era by Philip Khoury on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
“Baking has never been a fixed discipline,” writes Philip Khoury, the former head pastry chef at Harrods and a man whose mission is to advance plant-based baking. His 2023 cookbook, “A New Way to Bake,” detailed how eggs and dairy aren’t necessary for building the perfect cake, cookie or pastry. In this follow-up — “Beyond Baking: Plant-Based Baking for a New Era” (Thames & Hudson) — the message stays the same but the recipes and techniques advance: how to perfect laminated pastry at home for butter-less croissants; using nut butters as a fat base; and replacing eggs with all-natural pantry staples for entirely vegan doughnuts, loaf cakes, danishes, savory tarts and more.
Show more Show less
Details

'Boustany' by Sami Tamimi

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Boustany: A celebration of vegetables from my Palestine by Sami Tamimi on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Palestinian chef and cookbook author Sami Tamimi delivers a beauty in “Boustany: A Celebration of Vegetables From My Palestine” (Ten Speed Press), a written preservation of his homeland’s produce-centered cooking. Californians browsing the recipes will immediately recognize that the growing cycles of Tamimi’s eastern Mediterranean directly mirror the vegetables and fruits that show up in our local farmers markets, seasoned in the gently spiced, herb-driven seasonings traditional to the region. Consult this comprehensive tome, filled with color-saturated photos, for season-to-season inspiration. Fold springtime asparagus, for example, into a galette sprinkled with goat and cheddar cheeses, heady za’atar and chopped hazelnuts. Note the useful opening chapter on the easy-lift pickles, chile sauces, herb condiments and spice mixes that give Palestinian cuisine its distinct brightness.
Show more Show less
Details

'Braided Heritage' by Jessica B. Harris

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Braided Heritage: Recipes and stories on the origin of American Cuisine by Jessica B. Harris on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
In “Braided Heritage: Recipes and Stories on the Origin of American Cuisine” (Clarkson Potter), culinary historian and author Jessica B. Harris weaves together the foodways of Native American, African and European cultures with a timeline that stretches centuries before Pilgrims landed on Plymouth Rock and with recipes gleaned from chefs, journalists and other culinary figures, as well as Harris’ own family tree, to demonstrate just how intertwined and expansive our country’s food histories have become. In it you’ll find recipes for Wampanoag clam fritters, green chile enchiladas, red beans and rice and countless other dishes that reflect the diversity of America. As Harris writes, the cookbook is a reminder “of just how magnificently mixed we are on the plate, and have been from the very beginning of our national story.”
Show more Show less
Details
'By Heart' by Hailee Catalano

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: By Heart: Recipes to hold near and dear by Hailee Catalono on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Hailee Catalano’s videos for comforting-but-creative recipes helped her garner millions of followers across social media, but in Catalano’s debut cookbook, “By Heart: Recipes to Hold Near and Dear” (DK), her easy-to-follow tutorials become even easier to follow with tried-and-true tips, farmers market guidance and more. The professionally trained cook’s Midwestern and Italian American roots converge in a tome that includes sheet-pan pizzas, pierogi, baked pastas, a primer on stocks and broths, comforting vegetable bakes, cannoli crunch ice cream cake, Catalano’s internet-famous beach sandwiches and beyond. It’s approachable for every level of chef, and brimming with dishes for dinner parties and weeknight meals alike.
Show more Show less
Details

'Caribe' by Keshia Sakarah

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Caribe : A Caribbean cookbook with history by Keshia Sakarah on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Raised in Leicester, England, author and self-taught cook Keshia Sakarah always felt deeply connected to her Caribbean heritage. As a child, she would accompany her Montserratian grandmother to the markets, plant corn and pick blackberries in her family’s garden, and learned to make roti from a friend’s Guyanese grandma. In “Caribe: A Caribbean Cookbook With History” (Quadrille), Sakarah celebrates 23 Caribbean nations with 125 recipes, sharing the Indigenous name and meaning of each island, plus a brief history that parses out warring colonial influences, the impact of the transatlantic trade and the immigrant laborers who followed, with signature dishes from each cuisine, such as mofongo from Puerto Rico, doubles from Trinidad and Tobago, and macaroni pie from Barbados. The cookbook features chapters dedicated to roti and dumplings, along with savory and sweet pastries like the luxurious black cake that’s traditionally eaten during the holidays.
Show more Show less
Details

'The Choi of Cooking' by Roy Choi, Tien Nguyen and Natasha Phan

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: The Choi of Cooking by Roy Choi with Tim Nguyen & Natasha Phan on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Roy Choi’s “The Choi of Cooking: Flavor-Packed, Rule-Breaking Recipes for a Delicious Life” (Clarkson Potter) is a collection of recipes for life, little and big bits of wisdom he wants to share. It’s deeply personal, with stories of Choi’s mental and physical struggles written in his engaging and casual voice. But it’s far from preachy, with an “I’ll meet you where you are” sort of mentality about eating healthier and being kind to yourself. The largest section of the book is devoted to vegetables, in the form of towering sandwiches, salads and even pancakes. If you’re looking for the cooking you’re used to on the Kogi trucks, the big flavors are there; the ingredients are just a little lighter.
Show more Show less
Details

'The Cook's Garden' by Kevin West

Cookbooks
A Gardener's guide to selecting, growing, and savoring the tastiest vegetables of each season by Kevin West
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
You don’t need a garden to soak in the pleasures of Kevin West’s “The Cook’s Garden: A Gardener’s Guide to Selecting, Growing and Savoring the Tastiest Vegetables of Each Season” (Knopf). But it is, no doubt, a thorough compendium of vegetable lovers’ gardening basics, which is the first part of the book. The second part is a deep dive into categories of vegetables and how to cook with them, from beans and peas to “tomatoes and kin.” As much as he is a talented gardener, West is a cook’s cook, and his recipes are elegant in their simplicity and punchy with flavor. A new favorite go-to recipe is West’s “universal green sauce,” handfuls of herbs with anchovy, capers, garlic, shallot, olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon zest and, if you like, olives. “This rustic green sauce will never bore you,” says West, “because it will never come out the same way twice.”
Show more Show less
Details
'Dorie's Anytime Cakes' by Dorie Greenspan

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Dorie's Anytime Cakes by Dorie Greenspan on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
Dorie Greenspan is one of the world’s favorite bakers, a trusted author with the home cook in mind who can create recipes that require minimal effort for maximum pleasure. Her latest title, “Dorie’s Anytime Cakes” (Harvest), celebrates the kinds of cakes she would find on her mom’s kitchen counter after school. “I believe in cake’s powers and charms,” she writes. “And I believe in simplicity.” They’re cakes you can mix by hand and bake in the kinds of pans you’ll most likely have in your cabinets. They also manage to be as elegant as they are easy. A square of a cake with nuggets of plums sunken into divots of their own making is golden and glossy. Banana bread has pitch-perfect spices: nutmeg, cinnamon, clove and black pepper. And she appreciates the beauty of a slender, plain cake made with ground roasted almonds and a heaping spoonful of flaky salt and enrobed with rum glaze. I want to make every single one.
Show more Show less
Details

'Family Style' by Peter Som

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Family Style : Elegant everyday recipes inspired by home and heritage by Peter Som on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Earlier this year, a friend suggested Peter Som’s new title, “Family Style: Elegant Everyday Recipes Inspired by Home and Heritage” (Harvest), for a cookbook dinner, where each guest prepares one or two dishes from the book. I whipped up Som’s charred broccoli with chili crisp showered in Parmesan cheese, and a miso-roasted carrot slab cake. Others brought over one-pot sticky rice and the “big beautiful beef stew,” which to this day, is the best thing I’ve ever scooped from a pot. Som, who built his career on his impeccable style in the fashion industry, managed to write a cookbook that feels like it’s belonged in your kitchen forever. It’s the book I’ve cooked from most this year, with dishes that already feel like they’re part of my family.
Show more Show less
Details

'Fat + Flour' by Nicole Rucker

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Fat + Flour : The art of a simple bake by Nicole Rucker on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Nicole Rucker’s pies, cookies and cakes are some of the best in Los Angeles, and in her new book — “Fat + Flour: The Art of a Simple Bake” (Knopf) — she writes that they can be made simpler than ever thanks to “CBM.” The owner of Fat + Flour bakery embraces the “Cold Butter Method,” which works cold butter into a recipe’s dry ingredients, to save time but still provide her dough with a crumbly, moist texture and mouthfeel. Here, in her sophomore cookbook, Rucker shares “CBM” and other time-saving tips for simple, straightforward bakes and other desserts that tend to veer classic such as sour cream chocolate chunk bundt cake, pistachio ambrosia pie, ginger pear crumble, chocolate marbled banana bread, London Fog brownies and berry hand pies. Knopf, $35.
Show more Show less
Details

'Family Thai' by Arnold Myint and Kat Thompson

Cookbooks
By Danielle Dorsey
Arnold Myint is constantly fielding recipe requests from diners who visit International Market, the Thai restaurant in Nashville that his parents Win and Patti Myint first opened in 1975. After closing the original location in 2019, Myint opened International Market 2.0 across the street in 2022, with a broader take on Thai flavors that infused Southern influence. In “Family Thai: Bringing the Flavors of Thailand Home” (Abrams Books), Myint and co-author Kat Thompson share versions of the restaurant’s famed dishes, such as pad krapao with thick-cut bacon and drunken spaghetti loaded with shrimp, Chinese broccoli, garlic and Thai chile, along with practical tips to help readers build a Thai-inspired pantry. Recipes also pay homage to the bold Thai flavors that Myint’s parents helped introduce to Music City and have earned the restaurant international acclaim, like Mom’s Eggplant Curry.
Show more Show less
Details
'Food You Want to Eat' by Thomas Straker

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Food You Want to Eat by Thomas Straker on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
American audiences might be more familiar with chef Thomas Straker’s viral TikToks — wherein he breaks down technique in foundational courses like “All Things Butter” — than they are with his eponymous London restaurant. In his new cookbook, “Food You Want to Eat” (Bloomsbury), an excellent pick for beginners, the focus is just as much on simplicity and education, and done with a clear premise: The “food you want to eat” is approachable and seasonal, and it can be made by anyone at home. Like me, you might find that Straker’s crab flatbread, blood orange sorbet, and chicken, leek and bacon pie are, in fact, exactly the food you want to eat too.
Show more Show less
Details

'Good Things' by Samin Nosrat

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Good Things: recipes and rituals to share with people you love by Samin Nosrat on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share With People You Love” (Random House) arrives as a perfect and fitting sequel to Samin Nosrat’s generation-defining “Salt Fat Acid Heat.” Her follow-up took eight years to land. Nosrat has been open, in the new book and in interviews, about her struggles with depression after her disorienting “overnight success” that really took nearly 20 years of ambition and toil. The elemental act of cooking for loved ones, and taking a hard look at her perfectionism, helped re-contour her approach in the kitchen. This is a book to have on hand for so many moments: When you need ideas to get dinner on the table, when you’re planning a gathering, when you’ve been to the farmers market and don’t quite know what to do with the gleaming jewels you bought. She has a gift, as a cookbook author, for giving us the things we want while also pushing us past our comfort zones. Start with the “creamy one-pot pasta with ricotta and peas,” graduate to the stunning braised chicken with apricots and harissa.
Show more Show less
Details

'How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea' by Ari Kolender and Noah Galuten

Cookbooks
By Betty Hallock
Ari Kolender opened his always-crowded clam shack, Found Oyster, in 2019 in a tiny 28-seat space on Fountain Avenue across the street from “Big Blue,” as the Scientology command center is casually known. More than five years (and a million oysters) later, Kolender and co-writer Noah Galuten have penned an essential book on cooking seafood at home, “How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea” (Artisan). Smartly organized by technique, it lends itself to the ways we want to cook all kinds of fish and shellfish. The point is to help readers feel confident about cooking a diversity of seafood. Perfectly broil scallops; or make a bright mackerel tartare folded with crème fraîche and showered with herbs (the way they do at Kolender’s restaurant Queen Street). Plus: the primer that opens the book is a handy guide to shopping for, preparing and storing fish and shellfish.
Show more Show less
Details

'Kwéyòl / Creole' by Nina Compton and Osayi Endolyn

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Kweyol / Creole : Recipes, stories, and tings from a St. Lucian chef's journey by Nina Compton on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Nina Compton and Osayi Endolyn’s new book, “Kwéyòl / Creole: Recipes, Stories and Tings from a St. Lucian Chef’s Journey: A Cookbook” (Clarkson Potter), is a total immersion into the world of Caribbean Kwéyòl and a celebration of African heritage. It’s a journey that takes you from St. Lucia, where Compton is from, to Jamaica, where she continued her culinary career, on to Miami and finally to New Orleans, where her three restaurants are located. The book invites readers to reconsider the meaning of home as not just the place you’re from but something you bring along with you. Compton’s history and the stories behind the ingredients and recipes in this book are as vibrant as the dishes themselves, exploring an entire spectrum of Caribbean cooking.
Show more Show less
Details
'Linger' by Hetty Lui Mckinnon

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Linger : Salads, Sweets and stories to savor by Hetty Lui Mckinnon on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Hetty Lui McKinnon invited friends to her Brooklyn apartment to spend the day over a table of salads. It became a monthly affair, and she eventually dubbed these regular lunch gatherings “linger.” They served as the catalyst for her new book, “Linger: A Collection of Salads, Sweets and Stories to Savor” (Knopf), a collection of seasonal dishes that were taste-tested by guests in her home. McKinnon’s cooking is borderless, but her Chinese heritage manifests in many of the recipes in the book. Her tres leches cake incorporates Hong Kong milk tea. Tofu imparts a silky-soft texture to bread rolls. Keep an eye out for the QR codes on the chapter pages. They will lead you to playlists you can listen to while you cook or linger.
Show more Show less
Details

'Lugma' by Noor Murad

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Lugma : Abundant dishes & Stories from my Middle East by Noor Murad on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
Lugma: Abundant Dishes and Stories From My Middle East” (Quadrille) is the first solo cookbook from Ottolenghi recipe developer Noor Murad — an ode to where she was born: the island country Bahrain in the Persian Gulf. The title is Arabic for “bite” or “mouthful,” and I was hooked as soon as she explained the word used for rice in Bahrain — aish, which translates to “living.” “There is no table setting without rice because, well, rice is living,” writes Murad, who is based in London and co-wrote the cookbook “Ottolenghi Test Kitchen.” The beautiful cover dish layers saffron rice with tomatoes and potatoes. Spiced with cardamom, cloves and bay, it’s as gloriously delicious as any of the Gulf countries’ elaborate rice dishes. The mezze are vibrant; the vegetables, luscious; and every dish is something I want to make on repeat. I made the roasted cauliflower mutabal (traditionally prepared with eggplant) and ate the entire platter of it by myself. And now my new go-to easy dessert is dates stuffed with pistachios, drizzled with tahini, and sprinkled with chiles and salt.
Show more Show less
Details

'Mokonuts' by Moko Hirayama and Omar Koreitem

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Mokonuts by Moko Hirayama and Omar Koreitem on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Betty Hallock
Japanese pastry chef Moko Hirayama and Lebanese French chef Omar Koreitem opened Mokonuts a decade ago, as part of the boom that has made Paris’ 11th arrondissement a restaurant nexus. Mokonuts immediately stood out for its breakfast-and-lunch cafe menu, written on a blackboard, of Hirayama’s American-style granola and chocochunk cookies and Koreitem’s labneh toast. Now open for lunch only (reservations are a must), she still waits on customers herself and he’s in the tiny kitchen, turning out dishes such as sunchoke velouté with trout gravlax and turbot with chermoula. On a recent rainy day in November I scored a corner table by the window and ordered Koreitem’s fluffy labneh with za’atar, topped with puntarelle, and the best roast chicken I’ve had in years. “Mokonuts: The Cookbook” (Phaidon) is a vector of the flavors and point of view that create a deeply personal only-in-Paris restaurant. The first things I made were Hirayama’s airy buckwheat banana bread, and of course the labneh. And I’m pretty sure my Christmas menu will include lamb shoulder tagine and, for dessert, mochi with green tea jello garnished with pomegranate seeds.
Show more Show less
Details

'On Meat' by Jeremy Fox

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: on meat by Jeremy Fox on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Jeremy Fox is best known in L.A. for his lauded restaurants Rustic Canyon and Birdie G’s, but his 2017 cookbook, “On Vegetables,” is revered worldwide. This year he followed it with a tome on a much meatier topic, “On Meat: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen” (Phaidon), turning his gaze to rabbit, pork, offal, poultry, charcuterie and more. While some “On Meat” recipes are ambitious (choucroute royale, popcorn sweetbreads and Birdie G’s fan-favorite lamb a la Saless, for instance), each chapter journeys from easiest to most complex, helping you to build knowledge through progression. Hone your skills with the help of Fox and you’ll be making duck pastrami in no time.
Show more Show less
Details
'Pakistan' by Maryam Jillani

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10, : Pakistan by Maryam Jillani on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
When Maryam Jillani moved to the U.S. in the late 2000s from Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, she struggled to find recipes, in print or online, that reflected the regionality of her home country — or that recognized the way traditions had shifted from Indian culture since the violent Partition in 1948. It led Jillani to begin a website, Pakistan Eats, in 2016, and then to travel across her homeland, documenting dishes cooked in kitchens of every kind, personal and professional. “Pakistani cuisine is colorful, global and breaks the rules,” she asserts in the introduction of her debut book, “Pakistan: Recipes and Stories From Home Kitchens, Restaurants and Roadside Stands” (Hardie Grant North America). Essays illuminating the country’s regions, with sweeping location photography by Waleed Anwar and Insiya Syed, complete Jillani’s eye-opening achievement.
Show more Show less
Details

'Party People' by Brie Larson and Courtney McBroom

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Party People : A cookbook for creative celebrations by Brie Larson & Courtney McBroom on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
If an award for the most joyful-packed cookbook released this year existed, “Party People: A Cookbook for Creative Celebrations” (DK) would run away with the title. It’s a call to action for readers to get weird and wild and throw a party with their favorite people. Take the party person pledge (it’s included), learn the eight steps to throwing a party, then get cooking. Batched cocktails, slushees, something called “cheesy jenga bread” or “French onion ramen dip”? There are recipes. Plus tips for when to start prepping, how to dress, what activities to do and what to play on your stereo for every kind of party. With this book in the kitchen, everybody is a party person.
Show more Show less
Details

'Phil's Favorites' by Phil Rosenthal and Jenn Garbee

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Phil's Favorites : Recipes from friends and family ro make at home by Phil Rosenthal and Jenn Garbee on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
Phil Rosenthal’s new book, “Phil’s Favorites: Recipes From Friends and Family to Make at Home” (S&S/Simon Element), invites you to take a seat at his family table, with the same warmth and enthusiasm he radiates on his Netflix series “Somebody Feed Phil.” The book is as much a travel food guide as it is a cookbook, with recipes for dishes you can seek out at restaurants all over the world, and destinations as far as Dubai and Florence. But it’s not just a collection of the foods he’s eaten while filming. Rosenthal shares cherished recipes from family and friends, like Judy Gold’s carrot kugel and son-in-law Mason Royal’s lemony chicken with garlic-anchovy sauce. There’s even a recipe for Rosenthal’s own tuna sandwich. The last step in the sandwich recipe echoes a theme that runs through the entire book: “Eat and be happy.”
Show more Show less
Details

'Recipes From the American South' by Michael Twitty

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Recipes from The American South by Michael W. Twitty on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
After exploring the history of African American cooking in “The Cooking Gene” and the overlap between Jewish and African diasporic cuisines in “KosherSoul,” food historian and writer Michael W. Twitty has released a tome of “Recipes From the American South” (Phaidon), which he identifies as the largest culinary region in the country. The cookbook dismantles stereotypes around Southern cuisine and highlights how “Southern food is a product of fortunate collisions” between Native Americans, enslaved Africans, neighboring Caribbean and Latin American nations, and European, Middle Eastern and Asian immigrants. Recipes span the Southern staples you’d expect, such as buttermilk biscuits, black-eyed peas and crab cakes with remoulade, plus less-familiar entries like Country Captain, a lowcountry dish that recalls an Indian-style curry with West African influence.
Show more Show less
Details
'Rooted in Fire' by Pyet DeSpain

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Rooted in Fire: A celebration of Native American and Mexican cooking by Pyet DeSpain on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Pyet DeSpain inherited her passion for cooking from her paternal grandmother, Shirley, who passed down the Mexican recipes that she was an expert in, as well as her maternal grandma, Barbara, who introduced her to Native American traditions specific to the Prairie Band of Potawatomi Nation. In “Rooted In Fire: A Celebration of Native American and Mexican Cooking” (HarperOne), she is putting her ancestral cuisines on center stage and providing readers with a warm introduction to Native American philosophies that center connection with land and an understanding of the origins of what we consume. Essential Potawatomi language terms are shared alongside recipes for steamed white fish wrapped in corn husks and a sweet corn cake that’s reminiscent of a dense Mexican tamale without the filling, and DeSpain’s Indigenous fusion pantry helps readers center ingredients native to the Americas.
Show more Show less
Details

'Russ & Daughters' by Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper

Cookbooks
Russ & Daughters : A Cookbook 100 Years of Appetizing Smoked Fish-Caviar-Bagels-Bakery & More by Niki Russ Federman & Josh Russ Tupper
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
The Russ & Daughters cafe on Manhattan’s Lower East Side is my first stop off the plane in the city. The restaurant and the more than 110-year-old “appetizing” store are at the heart of countless family traditions both locally and across the country. In its new cookbook, “Russ & Daughters: 100 Years of Appetizing” (Flatiron Books), you’ll find a wealth of history and culture woven through the recipes. Readers will learn everything they’ve ever wanted to know about smoked and cured fish (the stuff Russ & Daughters is known for), along with recipes for some of their most famous bakes (babka and bagels!), Passover Seder staples and items from the cafe like their famous latkes. While I still plan to head straight to the store and cafe each time I’m in New York, this book is a way for me to connect with one of my favorite places in the universe (and make a bagel sandwich) in between visits.
Show more Show less
Details

'Squeeze Me' by Ruthie Rogers and Ed Ruscha

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Squeeze Me by Ruthie Rogers & Ed Rushcha on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Part cookbook from one of London’s most influential chefs, part art book from one of L.A.’s most illustrious visual artists, “Squeeze Me: Lemon Recipes & Art” (Rizzoli) is the culinary collab we never saw coming. As this unconventional cookbook centers entirely on lemons, Ruthie Rogers divulges citrusy recipes from her famous River Cafe, including risotto, cookies, tarts, salads and spaghetti — but there are no photos or illustrations of these dishes. Instead, each features art from the renowned Ed Ruscha, who keeps a citrus grove in Culver City and whose signature text-over-imagery ethos here includes lemon-focused quotes and his own witticisms.
Show more Show less
Details

'Steak House' by Eric Wareheim with Gabe Ulla

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Steak House: The people, the places, the recipes by Eric Wareheim on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Eric Wareheim didn’t just set out to share recipes from some of the country’s most legendary steakhouses. In his sophomore cookbook the comedian, actor and “Foodheim” author documents and even preserves the history, places and faces that made them institutions. Though it’s packed with recipes for rib-eyes, creamed spinach, cheesecakes, popovers, lobster mac and cheese, martinis and all the other stalwarts, “Steak House: The People, the Places, the Recipes” (Ten Speed Press) feels anthropological with its profiles on the cooks, bartenders, regulars, somms and servers. As it takes you behind the scenes of Peter Luger, Majordomo and beyond, you learn the secret to the sauce is actually the staff.
Show more Show less
Details
'Turtle Island' by Sean Sherman

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Turtle Island : Food and traditions of the Indigenous peoples of North America by Sean Sherman on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
Sean Sherman has emerged over the last 15 years as the most impactful Native culinary force across this land. Focused through the Sioux Chef, his catering and education business centering tribal growers, and his James Beard Award-winning Minneapolis restaurant Owamni that opened in July 2021, he reclaims and connects Indigenous foodways to modern life. Or, as he says in his debut cookbook, “Turtle Island: Foods and Traditions of the Indigenous Peoples of North America” (published by Clarkson Potter and written with Kate Nelson and Kristin Donnelly): “We aren’t cooking like it’s 1491.” Sherman packages history, travelogue and memoir into 13 chapters grouped by regions across the continent. The recipes, all sidestepping ingredients introduced by colonialism (dairy, beef, wheat, chicken and cane sugar among them), beautifully complement his stories in their evocation of place, including California’s geographic and ancient cultural diversities. Honestly? If you never cook a single thing from this book, own it for the words. Consider “Turtle Island,” even, as a food-framed companion to recent Native culture groundbreakers like Ned Blackhawk’s “The Rediscovery of America.” A gorgeous, enlightening, urgent read.
Show more Show less
Details

'Umma' by Sarah Ahn and Nam Soon Ahn

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Umma: A Korean Mom's kitchen wisdom & 100 family recipes by Sarah Ann & Nam Soon Ahn on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn Harris
What’s embedded in the pages of “Umma: A Korean Mom’s Kitchen Wisdom and 100 Family Recipes” (America’s Test Kitchen) — written by Sarah Ahn and her mother, Nam Soon Ahn — is the singular love shared by a mother and daughter, and the myriad ways to demonstrate that love in the kitchen. It’s also an extensive primer on cooking Korean food, with tips on how to build a pantry, useful kitchen tutorials and a section on how Nam Soon chooses produce. There are recipes for everything from gimbap to kimchi grilled cheese, but what really makes this book special are the stories that accompany some of the recipes and the notes that read like handwritten tips meant just for me.
Show more Show less
Details

'Vietnam' by Anaïs Ca Dao van Manen

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Vietnam The Cookbook Anais Ca Dao Van Manen on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison
As the title suggests, Anaïs Ca Dao van Manen has compiled an encyclopedic deep-dive into the cuisines of Vietnam — emphasis on the plural. The depth and variations of the nearly 450 recipes here illustrate how, like the culinary traditions of most countries, dishes can vary in great and small ways through Vietnam’s micro-regions. In Southern California we are blessed with a density of Vietnamese restaurants. Through that lens, “Vietnam: The Cookbook” (Phaidon) is essential not only as a primer to the soups, salads, sandwiches and the rice, noodle, seafood and meat dishes we find on local menus, but its thoroughness makes it plain that restaurant repertoires only scratch the surface. To better understand the true depths of Vietnamese cooking stateside, we can start in our own kitchens.
Show more Show less
Details

'Winter in Tuscany' by Amber Guinness

Cookbooks
Los Angeles, CA - December 10: Winter In Tuscany :by Amber Guinness on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Laurie Ochoa
Like many of you, I don’t need another good Italian cookbook. Yet I’ve found Amber Guinness’ “quanto basta” or “just enough” approach in her newest book “Winter in Tuscany: Cozy Recipes and the Quanto Basta Way “ (Thames & Hudson) immensely appealing — and useful when I’m looking for dinner ideas. A vegetarian take on the Tuscan beef stew peposo? She captures the original’s hearty flavors with chestnuts, mushrooms, red wine and lots of thyme. Despite her “House of Guinness” lineage, this Guinness, who grew up in Tuscany, has an easy, approachable style. Consider “emergency rosemary and garlic spaghetti,” a 10-minute preparation from Siena that is more in the vein of the un-recipe approach that her fellow Florence-based author Faith Willinger favors. Sometimes, in the “one’s own way is usually the best” philosophy she advocates, I’ll use Guinness’ recipes as good suggestions to tinker with — as I did the other night with her orecchiette with Brussels sprouts and pancetta. Other times, I’ll relax and just follow her conversational instructions for say, “Good Time” radicchio, Gorgonzola and walnut lasagne, which includes the line, “remove any sad outer leaves from the radicchio.”
Show more Show less
Details

