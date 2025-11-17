7 new favorite pizzas to try in Los Angeles

I will preface this blurb with the fact that yes, I have seen all the social media influencers proclaiming this to be the best new pizza in Los Angeles. It’s a giant pizza, with a diameter the size of a semi truck tire and a crust that’s so crisp, it’s audible in every video. I too got swept up in the tornado of hype and found myself desperately attempting to procure a pizza. The ordering process is online only, and involves opening the website right at 12 p.m. to order a pizza for pickup at the Hollywood storefront. It took three tries, but I finally secured a pepperoni pizza. Did I want to add on hot honey or burrata? No, it’s not 2008, and I don’t want every slice to be soggy with cold burrata and taste like honey. After you pay for the order, you’re given a pick-up time, which may or may not be the one you selected when you paid. Mine was about 30 minutes earlier, but I was so elated at actually ordering the pizza that I couldn’t be bothered. A layer of bronze oil sits atop the pizza and lulls in the many cups of pepperoni. It creates a sheen over the cheese. My fingers were shiny. The oil dripped down my chin. The cheese, sauce and crust coalesce into a slender slice that’s sturdy enough but flops at the tip. Some of the crust was cracker-like and golden. Some of it was burnt. It’s not a perfect pizza, but I appreciated the thinness of the crust and the flavor of the grease-streaked mottled cheese. And if someone else is offering to go through the trouble of ordering the pizza, I’ll happily eat it.

Show more Show less