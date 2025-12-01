The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our Food writers

We’ve reached the last month of the year, a time that zips by as we’re inundated with holiday music and decorations and discounts from seemingly every retail store we’ve ever purchased from. But it’s worth slowing down to appreciate the season, which typically involves a peaceful City of Angels as transplants empty out the last two weeks of the year.

And there’s still time to make tasty memories that you’ll carry into the new year, whether you’re opening a fresh advent calendar with Dandelion Chocolate or caviar inside, stopping by your favorite bar to sample new holiday-themed sips or gearing up for the annual 101 Best Restaurants reveal party at the Hollywood Palladium on Dec. 9.

Check out the list below for even more dining ideas this December, including a new Mar Vista restaurant from a local chef celebrity, a buzzy, modern British pub in Los Feliz and a peachy new option in the Century City mall.

