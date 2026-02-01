The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers

The beginning of January marked the one-year anniversary of the Palisades and Eaton fires that ravaged thousands of homes, businesses and other structures across L.A. County. But there’s reason to be hopeful, with restaurants like Betsy and Miya Thai bringing residents together in Altadena, and coastal destinations across Malibu, Pacific Palisades and Topanga Canyon serving as vital community gathering places.

Across the country, organizers and activists have been demonstrating their right to protest ICE immigration raids that have resulted in the deaths of several people this year alone, including U.S. citizens and Minnesota residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Nationwide protests culminated in a call for a general strike on Friday, Jan. 30. On the heels of another difficult year for local restaurants, many food businesses chose to support the cause by remaining open and dedicating a portion — and in some cases all — of the day’s business to organizations supporting immigrant rights.

Amid the current uncertainty, local restaurants remain integral third spaces where community can be nurtured and solace can be found among friends and a fresh meal. From a pioneering juice bar in Beverly Hills to the bricks-and-mortar debut of a fan-favorite Armenian pop-up, here are some of the most exciting places to eat and drink in L.A. this month.

