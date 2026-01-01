The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers

Happy New Year, Los Angeles! 2025 was a challenging year for local restaurants, but there’s also reason to be hopeful.

The annual 101 Best Restaurants guide from critic Bill Addison and columnist Jenn Harris included an impressive 31 new entrants for 2025. Black chefs and restaurateurs are experiencing an unprecedented “blossoming,” and though they’re not immune to industry challenges, many are confident they will weather the storms. The overarching plea from L.A.’s food industry remains the same: Support local restaurants whenever and however you can, and don’t wait until a closing announcement to start showing up.

If you’re looking for more dining ideas to start 2026 off right, head to a San Gabriel boba cafe for a gussied-up take on McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich, to Beverly Hills for a chic French Californian meal in a luxurious setting or to West Hollywood for comforting Mexican-inspired plates paired with an excellent tequila list.

