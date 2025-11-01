Advertisement
Collage of pasta, fried chicken and Chinese food
Clockwise from top left: Dishes from Maléna in Maydan Market, fried chicken from Chimmelier, dishes from Genghis Cohen, pasta from Funke and a plate with pork belly from Darling.
(Photos by Juliana Yamada, Stephanie Breijo, Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times. Collage by Brandon Ly / Los Angeles Times)
The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our Food writers

Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Senior Food Editor Follow

The calendar has flipped from spooky to the holiday season, with plenty of local coffee shops embracing the shift with limited autumnal beverages spiked with comforting pumpkin, maple and cinnamon flavors.

As of press time, the Dodgers are keeping hope alive for back-to-back World Series wins, and there are plenty of bars and restaurants to watch the game live, as well as those offering blue doughnuts, horchata and other specialty food items that celebrate our home team’s season.

As Thanksgiving draws near and essential benefits programs like SNAP remain on pause amid the federal shutdown, local restaurants and nonprofits are launching grocery giveaways, mobile farmers markets and free meals to help those in need.

Despite the tumultuous economic climate, new restaurants and bars continue to open across the city, including a global food hall in West Adams, a Korean fried chicken outpost on Melrose Avenue and Hollywood’s first legal distillery. Here are 10 to add to your dining agenda this month:

Casa Leo

Los Feliz Spanish $$
Eggplant topped with tomato confit, chermoula, hazelnuts and herbs on a wood table at Spanish restaurant Casa Leo
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
After years of cooking at the Spanish restaurants of humanitarian-chef José Andrés in L.A. and D.C., including Minibar, the Bazaar, Café Atlántico and Zaytinya, chef-owner Joshua Whigham has opened Casa Leo, a sun-drenched restaurant in Los Feliz dedicated to celebrating Iberian cuisine with gambas al ajillo, seasonal gazpacho, boquerones with potato chips and pan con manchego. Weekend brunch brings Catalan flatbreads topped with tuna conserva and fire-roasted eggplant, along with scones and a Spanish tortilla.
Chimmelier

Westside Korean Fried Chicken $
Korean fried chicken, right, with Korean street foods of shrimp toast and rosé tteokboki at Chimmelier on Melrose Avenue.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The Korean fried chicken specialist that first launched at Smorgasburg in 2020 has opened a new Melrose Avenue location with indoor dining and street-art-inspired decor, with plans to introduce a beverage program inspired by Korean drinking culture with soju, makgeolli and natural wine. Find small plates and sides, including shrimp toast bites and tteokbokki in rosé sauce, alongside the signature Korean fried chicken offered in wings and sandwich form.
Darling

West Hollywood Wood fired $$$
Slices of pork belly with figs on a fig leaf and a bowl of green nasturtium-and-avocado purée at Darling in West Hollywood.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Sean Brock, the Southern chef who introduced his native Appalachian cuisine to global audiences at his Nashville restaurants Husk and Audrey, has landed in a spacious new West Hollywood location where he’s committed to leaning into L.A.’s influences and cuisines. Order items such as a limited cheeseburger — with just 24 made each night — grilled artichokes with yuzu creamed corn and Santa Barbara uni before Brock and chef de cuisine Ben Norton swap in new plates on the menu that rotates monthly. The beverage program led by Jason Lee, formerly of Baroo and Bar Benjamin, takes similar cues and changes by the month, with cocktails intended for slow sipping in the hi-fi listening lounge where you’ll sometimes spy Brock spinning records in the DJ booth.
Funke

Beverly Hills Italian $$$
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Agnolotti Dal Plin, Roddino, Piemonte, Gemma from Funke on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Chef Evan Funke’s eponymous Beverly Hills restaurant has reopened after a small fire in August caused damage to the ventilation duct system and forced it to temporarily close. Reservations are now available at the celebrated Italian restaurant as well as the rooftop bar.
Genghis Cohen

Fairfax Chinese American $$
Cilantro shrimp, garlic bok choy, orange peel beef, and Sichuan-inspired scallops on a black table at Genghis Cohen
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The raucous Chinese American haunt on Fairfax Avenue boasted a 40-year legacy and once hosted music acts such as Bonnie Raitt and Tom Morello, but was forced to close in May as developers prepared to demolish it along with the rest of its strip mall. Now, owners Marc Rose and Med Abrous have reopened the restaurant in a new location on the same block, with music programming in partnership with Canter’s Deli and its adjacent bar Kibitz Room. Tropical drinks and Chinese American staples are still on the menu, including five-spice volcano chicken that’s set aflame tableside and orange peel chicken.
Hollywood Distillery

Hollywood Cocktails $$
The backs of wooden bar stools lined up along the bar at Hollywood Distillery
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Imbibers can now visit the first legal distillery in Hollywood, where owners Jeff Zarrinnam, Ferris Wehbe and Larry Neuberg source Coachella Valley dates for “not your typical vodka” and prickly pears for gin. Located in a former mortuary across from Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the roughly 5,500-square-foot space offers tasting flights, cocktails, a private barrel club, food pop-ups and experiential programming such as murder mystery nights.
Jade Rabbit

Santa Monica Chinese American $
A 50/50 chicken bowl from the new Jade Rabbit in Santa Monica.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
After closing his celebrated Rustic Canyon Family restaurant Cassia earlier this year, chef-owner Bryant Ng and his wife Kim Luu-Ng have opened Jade Rabbit, a counter service restaurant in Santa Monica that celebrates nostalgic Chinese American flavors in dishes such as lomo saltado-inspired beef and broccoli, spicy Sichuan chicken and scallion garlic cheese toast inspired by the slices at Sizzler.
Maydan Market

West Adams Global $$
Los Angeles, CA - October 01: The Pozole from Malena at Maydan Market on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
(Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
A new dining hall with heavy-hitter and emerging chefs has emerged as the new place to show off to out-of-town friends. Maydan Market opened at the edge of West Adams and Jefferson Park courtesy of Rose Previte, who runs another location in D.C. The sprawling market features Maydan, a Mediterranean-inspired table-service concept; Lugya’h, with tlayudas and specialties hailing from Oaxaca’s Sierra Norte; Afro-Mexican Guerrerense cooking at Maléna from Tamales Elena founder Maria Elena Lorenzo; Yhing Yhang BBQ from Holy Basil chef Wedchayan “Deau” Arpapornnopparat, serving charcoal-grilled Thai chicken, seafood and duck; and a space for emerging chefs that is currently occupied by Melnificent Wingz from chef Melissa Cottingham, plus Compass Rose, an all-day concept with patio seating.
Mírate

Los Feliz Mexican $$$
Mezcal flight from Mirate with gooseberries and chapulines.
(Matt Egan)
By Danielle Dorsey
The lush treehouse restaurant and bar in Los Feliz was recently placed on World’s 50 Best list of the top 100 bars across the globe, as well as earning the No. 12 spot on the same publication’s guide to the top 50 bars in North America. With a commitment to celebrating ancestral Mexican distillates, Mírate has risen as a global destination for agave spirits.
Santa Canela

Highland Park Bakery $
A gloved hand holds out a churro that spells "L.A." at Santa Canela in Highland Park.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
If you’re looking for a delicious Dodger-themed item to celebrate the team’s back-to-back World Series runs, look no further than Santa Canela, an artisanal panadería in Highland Park from pastry chef Ellen Ramos, where piping-hot churros are fashioned into the classic interlocking “L” and “A” shape that you’ll see on various Dodgers merchandise. For Day of the Dead, Ramos has two pan de muerto offerings, including one dusted with hibiscus sugar and one filled with hazelnut cream and dusted with hazelnut marzipan.
