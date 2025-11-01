The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our Food writers

The calendar has flipped from spooky to the holiday season, with plenty of local coffee shops embracing the shift with limited autumnal beverages spiked with comforting pumpkin, maple and cinnamon flavors.

As of press time, the Dodgers are keeping hope alive for back-to-back World Series wins, and there are plenty of bars and restaurants to watch the game live, as well as those offering blue doughnuts, horchata and other specialty food items that celebrate our home team’s season.

As Thanksgiving draws near and essential benefits programs like SNAP remain on pause amid the federal shutdown, local restaurants and nonprofits are launching grocery giveaways, mobile farmers markets and free meals to help those in need.

Despite the tumultuous economic climate, new restaurants and bars continue to open across the city, including a global food hall in West Adams, a Korean fried chicken outpost on Melrose Avenue and Hollywood’s first legal distillery. Here are 10 to add to your dining agenda this month:

