The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our food writers

After a rocky start to summer, L.A.’s food scene is finding its footing.

Downtown restaurants are bouncing back after suffering significant loss of business due to temporary curfews put in place following protests against ICE raids. After announcing its permanent closure, Cole’s French Dip — L.A.’s oldest saloon and restaurant, which opened in 1908 — experienced a swell of support and extended its run until mid-September. In Little Tokyo, a cafe themed after a popular anime series is bringing renewed interest to the neighborhood.

As temperatures continue to rise, there are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the season while staying cool. Embrace the dog days of summer with pup-friendly patios (and homemade recipes), grab a couple scoops of vegan ice cream, fuel up with over-the-top iced matcha and coffee drinks or taste the resurgent trend of chicken Caesar wraps while exploring the city’s summer offerings.

And if you’re looking for additional dining ideas this month, bookmark this list with new openings and long-standing restaurants that need support, including a destination for inventive chicken tenders from a Michelin-star chef, a Hawaiian poke shop in Echo Park and a Filipino breakfast pop-up from a Chinatown rotisserie and wine bar.

