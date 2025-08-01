Advertisement
Clockwise from top left: Breakfast sandwiches from Lasita Kapé, black cod from Sogo Roll Bar, Fish Khashlama at Tun Lahmajo, a selection of dishes from Jikoni and a sandwich from Bread Head.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times, Alessandra Griffin)
Food

The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our food writers

Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Senior Food Editor Follow

After a rocky start to summer, L.A.’s food scene is finding its footing.

Downtown restaurants are bouncing back after suffering significant loss of business due to temporary curfews put in place following protests against ICE raids. After announcing its permanent closure, Cole’s French Dip — L.A.’s oldest saloon and restaurant, which opened in 1908 — experienced a swell of support and extended its run until mid-September. In Little Tokyo, a cafe themed after a popular anime series is bringing renewed interest to the neighborhood.

As temperatures continue to rise, there are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the season while staying cool. Embrace the dog days of summer with pup-friendly patios (and homemade recipes), grab a couple scoops of vegan ice cream, fuel up with over-the-top iced matcha and coffee drinks or taste the resurgent trend of chicken Caesar wraps while exploring the city’s summer offerings.

And if you’re looking for additional dining ideas this month, bookmark this list with new openings and long-standing restaurants that need support, including a destination for inventive chicken tenders from a Michelin-star chef, a Hawaiian poke shop in Echo Park and a Filipino breakfast pop-up from a Chinatown rotisserie and wine bar.

Bread Head

Manhattan Beach Sandwich Shop $$
A turkey pesto sandwich at Bread Head in Manhattan Beach.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The purveyor of one of the Food team’s favorite sandwiches in L.A. expanded to a new outpost in Manhattan Beach with indoor and outdoor seating and a seven-seat bar where founders and longtime friends Jordan Snyder and Alex Williams hope to eventually serve wine and beer. The beach-inspired space also features TVs for watching live sports, and the expanded kitchen means breakfast items and hot sandwiches may soon be joining the lineup of fresh-baked focaccia sandwiches.
Cole’s French Dip

Downtown L.A. Restaurant
Exterior of Cole's in downtown L.A.
(Con Keyes / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The oldest restaurant and saloon in L.A. — founded in 1908 — announced its impending permanent closure. Brian Lenzo, the senior vice president of operations for Pouring With Heart, the ownership group which took over the restaurant in 2008, cited rising costs and rents, as well as the prolonged deterioration of downtown L.A. However, Lenzo is hopeful that the closure will encourage locals to rally behind other historic restaurants. Originally slated to close its doors on Aug 3., Cole’s French Dip was granted a 45-day extension by its landlord and is now scheduled to close in mid-September.
Happies Hand Made

Downtown L.A. Chicken $
Chicken tenders with waffles, fries and doughnut iced coffee at Joshua Skenes' Happies Handmade.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
An inventive comfort food concept has landed in the Arts District courtesy of Joshua Skenes — former chef of San Francisco’s Saison and now-closed Angler in the Beverly Center. Chicken anchors the menu, including fried chicken tenders that get thrown on the grill before topping waffles and filling sandwiches. Plus: tallow fries, soft serve and house-made sodas. Limited items are announced via Instagram — recently it was cherry wood wings.
Jikoni

Culver City African Californian $
A spread of dishes from the Jikoni summer residency at Citizen Public Market.
(Alessandra Griffin)
By Danielle Dorsey
Recipe developer and author Kiano Moju’s Jikoni pop-up at Culver City’s Citizen Public Market was extended through the summer, featuring Swahili-style skewers, rosemary lamb suya, peri peri garlic butter shrimp and other rotating dishes that draw from Moju’s Kenyan and Nigerian heritage and Bay Area upbringing. Beverages include house-made hibiscus tea with pineapple and ginger and Kenyan beer.
Lasita Kapé

Chinatown Filipino Breakfast Bakery $
A hand holds a breakfast sandwich of longanisa with egg, mojo aioli and American cheese against a red wall
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The Lasita team is venturing into breakfast service with a weekend pop-up in the plaza courtyard, serving up coconut-glazed pandan olive oil loaf, Gouda-topped ensaymadas and breakfast sandwiches with longanisa, egg, American cheese and mojo aioli. The coffee drinks include affogato with miso condensed-milk ice cream, cappuccino with jackfruit purée and espresso with ube milk. Visit Lasita Kapé Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ohana Superette

Silver Lake Hawaiian $
Spicy tuna with seaweed salad in foreground on a silver tray at Ohanna Superette poke shop in Silver Lake.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
After operating out of Black Hogg for five years, Ohana Superette closed, along with the Echo Park sandwich shop, in 2020. Now, the poke shop from husband-and-wife team Eric and Miriam Park is back, next door to the couple’s Bodega Park cafe, with Spam musubi, banchan such as kimchi cucumbers and crab macaroni salad and bowls brimming with spicy tuna or soy-ginger beets. Beverages include Vietnamese iced coffee and a watermelon-mint agua fresca.
One Piece Cafe

Downtown L.A. Japanese $$
LITTLE TOKYO, CA - JULY 18: Sanji's "Diable Jambe" Chicken Katsu Sando with Robin's flower-flower power refresher, left, and Dragon Fruit Strawberry Punch at One Piece Cafe in Little Tokyo, CA on Friday, July 18, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
A new themed cafe in Little Tokyo is bringing the long-running “One Piece” anime series to life and attracting new business to a neighborhood that has struggled since ICE raids led to temporary curfews in early June. Officially open on Aug. 2 after soft opening during the Los Angeles Anime Convention, the menu riffs on “One Piece” characters with dishes such as Sanji’s “Diable Jambe” Chicken Katsu Sando and Zoro’s Onigiri. Branded merchandise is sold at the cafe, which sports a nautical interior with a designated station where guests can take photos with a life-size cutout of Monkey D. Luffy, the show’s aspiring Pirate King.
Smokey Chance BBQ

Culver City Barbecue $$
Brisket sliders from Smokey Chance BBQ at Citizen Public Market.
(Athena Riley)
By Danielle Dorsey
A new destination for barbecue has put down permanent roots in Citizen Public Market with Smokey Chance BBQ. The menu that blends Taiwanese, Chinese and Southern culinary traditions features platters loaded with brisket, smokey beans and potato salad; cornbread infused with beef tallow and topped with Calabrian chile honey butter; and new items such as brisket sliders.
Softies Burger

University Park Burgers $
Softies Burger opened in the USC Village on July 6.
(David Rho)
By Danielle Dorsey
The popular Smorgasburg vendor has opened its first brick-and-mortar in USC Village, serving up nostalgic burgers inspired by co-founders Josh Kim and Sam Hong’s Korean American childhoods, including a smashburger patty topped with tempura-fried enoki mushrooms, yuzu mayonnaise and pickled red onions and a take on the classic In-N-Out burger with roasted garlic and caramelized onions. An expanded kitchen translates to new menu items, including a Caesar salad and a diner-inspired lime pie with yuzu, and the space is likely to become a popular outpost for USC students with plenty of seating throughout the 2,600-square-foot space.
Sogo Roll Bar

Highland Park Japanese $$
A photo of a single hand roll, stuffed with grilled eel, sitting on an oblong wood plate
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
A temaki specialist has expanded to a second location in the former Holcomb space in Highland Park, with beer, wine and sake served alongside an identical food menu that features warm hand rolls stuffed with albacore kari kari and yellowtail, starters spanning baked crab crispy rice and black cod and a selection of donburi.
Tun Lahmajo

Burbank Armenian $$
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Though it would be easy to focus your order on the puffy breads bubbling with cheese and cracker-thin meat pies at Tun Lahmajo, restaurant critic Bill Addison encourages you to explore the long list of homestyle Armenian dishes at Tun Lahmajo in Burbank. The comforting decor features photos of famous Armenians, woven rugs and a diorama of owner Eduard Janibekyan’s family home in Armenia, with a shaded patio threaded with grape vines. If you have any room after sampling the menu, Addison recommends gata for dessert.
