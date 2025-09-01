Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
Collage of food: bagels, skewers, salad
Clockwise from top left: A dish of turnips and tofu from Baby Bistro, bagels from Boichik Bagels Bradbury L.A., a tomato dish from RVR, octopus skewers from Bar Avoja and the storefront of Monte Carlo Italian Market & Deli.
(Photos: Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times, Ron de Angelis / For The Times Collage: Brandon Ly / Los Angeles Times)
Food

The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our Food writers

Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Senior Food Editor Follow

For much of the country, September marks a transition to autumnal weather. While that’s technically true in L.A. too, Angelenos know that the month is also known for its cascade of back-to-back heat waves.

On L.A.’s heat map, you’ll often find the hottest temperatures concentrated in the San Fernando Valley. But despite this reputation, there are still plenty of places worth ducking into for more than a blast of cool AC. Home to roughly half of L.A.’s population and dozens of neighborhoods, the Valley boasts a parade of sushi restaurants along Ventura Boulevard, a thrilling Thai food scene, long-standing burger shacks and plenty of breweries, wine and cocktail bars. And arguably the best restaurant in the region just reopened its doors after remodeling its dining room.

Outside of the 818, there are plenty of bars across the city, from a Mexico City-inspired wine bar in Chinatown to a Parisian haunt in West Adams. And if you’re abstaining from the booze or looking for a daytime option, L.A. has a slew of stellar remote-work destinations, including a plant-filled bookstore in Silver Lake and a two-story bistro in downtown L.A.

On your quest to avoid the summer heat, consider heading to the coastal South Bay region, where you’ll find so many Japanese dining options, including an ice cream shop and daily-prepared tofu.

Advertisement

And if you’re in need of even more ideas for diving into L.A.’s food scene, consult this list of newcomers, including a Chinese bakery chain that’s landed in Beverly Hills and a vegetable-forward izakaya in Venice.

Filters

Neighborhood

Category

Restaurants

Shopping

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Showing Places

Asanebo

Studio City Japanese Sushi $$$
Three people at a sushi bar, with three smiling chefs standing behind the bar
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
When Tetsuya Nakao first began appearing in social media videos to drum up postpandemic business for his sushi restaurant in Studio City, the account had about 4,000 Instagram followers. Today, it has more than 1 million, with another 950,000 on TikTok. Diners fly in from all over the world to watch the chef who was once mentored by Nobu Matsuhisa and now posts cooking ASMR and other sketch videos, including one where he deep fries a Labubu. The once-traditional menu has expanded as Nakao’s online personality has grown, and today includes nigiri alongside mayo-lined hand rolls and spicy tuna.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Baby Bistro

Chinatown Eclectic $$
Turnips and tofu with pistachios, sesame and raspberries at Baby Bistro in Victor Heights.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
After honing their concept as a pop-up at the lobby-level restaurant at Hotel Normandie, chef Miles Thompson and sommelier Andy Schwartz have opened a charming bricks-and-mortar in Victor Heights. Thompson, a former chef at Michael’s and Konbi, codified L.A.’s diverse cuisines into a thoughtful lineup of seasonal plates meant to be shared, including delicately aged squid served over a cucumber and yuzu kosho salad and house bread baked with sweet caramelized onions and local cheese. The rotating wine list from Schwartz, formerly of Lolo Wine Bar, leans natural with a focus on small producers and is intended to pair with the unique menu.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Bar Avoja

Hollywood Italian Cocktails $$$
Two grilled octopus skewers on a while plate and an Earl Grey boulevardier at Mother Wolf's hidden cocktail lounge, Bar Avoja
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
If you can’t snag a reservation at Mother Wolf, try chef Evan Funke’s clandestine cocktail lounge located on the same property. Inspired by Roman street food culture, the menu spans oxtail-meatball sandwiches, grilled octopus skewers and garlic knots, with cocktails that pull ingredients from the same region.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Betsy

Altadena American Restaurant
A bar filled with guests and staff overlooking the hearth at Betsy in Altadena. Owner Tyler Wells in a wide-brimmed hat
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Stephanie Breijo
Tyler Wells’ restaurant Bernee had been open for just a month when the Eaton fire hit Altadena. He lost his home — and almost his restaurant. It was one of the buildings on Mariposa Street that survived the fire. But Wells was ready to walk away after the landscape of his neighborhood — and personal life — seemed changed forever. After months of traveling and soul-searching, he has reopened the restaurant as Betsy and hopes it will be a source of hope for the community.

The menu revolves around Betsy’s custom wood-fired hearth and a bolstered commitment to sourcing ingredients directly from local farmers. Look for large-format steaks, grilled local Romano beans, burrata with skillet focaccia and tomatoes, Basque cheesecakes and more.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Boichik Bagels Bradbury L.A.

Downtown L.A. Bagels $
A dozen bagels in a brown paper bag from Boichik Bagels.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The Bay Area-founded bagel shop opened its first Southern California location in Los Feliz earlier this year, but now downtown diners can also try the rings at the historic Bradbury Building. Expect the same menu of bagel flavors, sandwiches and schmears, plus a lineup of unique rotating options, grab-and-go containers and coffee.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Good Neighbor Bar

Altadena Bar/Nightclub $$
Patio at Good Neighbor Bar.
(Jakob Layman)
By Danielle Dorsey
More than six months after the Eaton fire, Good Neighbor bar has become a place of hope and gathering for the West Altadena community. Owners Randy Clement and April Langford, also behind Everson Royce Bar and Silverlake Wine, along with neighboring West Altadena Wine & Spirits, regularly host local food pop-ups, tastings and other events, and the all-ages and pet-friendly patio thrums with activity most evenings. Launched just months before the fires and the first bar to open in Altadena in 40 years, it’s also included in our roundup of L.A.’s best new bars.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Hi Bake

Beverly Hills Asian Bakery $
A trio of tarts from Hi Bake in Beverly Hills, from left: blueberry egg tart, Dubai chocolate tart, classic egg tart.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
A notable China bakery chain has expanded to its first U.S. location with a new Beverly Hills outpost serving the signature items that earned it global acclaim, including thousand-layer cakes, egg tarts and Tokyo banana rolls. Hi Bake’s mascot is a drawing of Dà Mài, the founder’s rescue dog, an ethos that manifests with adoption events and a pet-friendly policy, with house-made treats available soon. A coffee counter with cream-top matchas and pistachio lattes is located next door.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Mid East Eats

Watts Palestinian $
Los Angeles, CA - July 31: Owner of Mid East Eats, Sumer Durkee, prepares an order in her home kitchen Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)
(Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The only legally permitted home kitchen in Watts has reopened for business, this time with a fast-casual bent in addition to hosting private backyard dinners. From Sumer and Andrew Durkee, Mid East Eats puts an L.A. spin on Palestinian staples (think: Shawarma-filled tacos and fried pita chips layered like nachos with marinated chicken, cilantro-lime hummus and pickled turnips) and has been donating a portion of each week’s proceeds to families in Gaza. Private dinners lean more traditional, with diners seated on floor cushions and served a selection of mezze and mint lemonade followed by Sumer’s maqlubeh.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

M Joy

San Gabriel Valley Halal $
The O3 Shank and Rib plate from M Joy restaurant in San Gabriel.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Danielle Dorsey
A new destination for Xinjiang-style lamb rice has opened in San Gabriel and is already drawing crowds for its chopstick-tender lamb that can be ordered alongside rice as a single rib, double rib, skewers or shank. Columnist Jenn Harris writes that M Joy is “the opposite concept of, say, the Cheesecake Factory, where there is, in theory, something for everyone. At M Joy, there is lamb, more lamb, and only lamb.” You can skip the wait by ordering delivery, but dining in is rewarded with unlimited refills of chile sauce, carrot salad and pickled onions, which serve to offset the tender, unctuous lamb.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Monte Carlo Italian Market & Deli

Burbank Italian Deli $
The exterior of the Monte Carlo Italian Market & Deli
(Miguel Vasconcellos / For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The long-standing Italian deli and market with an old-school cafeteria-style restaurant attached, has a steady base of multigenerational customers who don’t just rely on it for dried pasta, jars of giardiniera and gelato, but are charmed by the warm hospitality and decor that involves wooden puppets in the market and red-plaid tablecloths and vinyl booths in the dining rooms. Reporter Stephanie Breijo was first introduced to it in the ’90s by her mother but says her family has been frequenting the Valley spot for at least four generations.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Vey

Studio City Jewish American $$
Binchotan-grilled scallops with gochujang butter at Vey, the tandem bar behind Oy Bar in Studio City.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
An underground omakase has popped up in the parking lot of Oy Bar in Studio City. The al fresco concept comes from chef Jeff Strauss, who also runs the eclectic bar that blends Jewish and Japanese influences, and changes format (and hours) at his whims, perhaps involving small plates or a six-course tasting menu. Dishes might involve yakitori pulled fresh from the grill or soy- and butter-marinated mushroom that cooks in a pizza oven.
Show more Show less
Route Details

RVR

Venice Japanese American $$
VENICE, CA - JULY 14, 2025: Peeled Tomatoes, Purple Sweet Potato Vinegar, Olive Oil & Myoga and cocktail at RVR in Venice on Monday July 14, 2025 (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Restaurant critic Bill Addison reviewed the California-hued izakaya from Gjusta and Gjelina chef-founder Travis Lett and partner and executive chef Ian Robinson. “RVR chefs are pulling off the city’s most inspired plant-centered cooking,” he writes, and recommends prioritizing the rotating cast of vegetable dishes in your order, along with the kanpachi hand roll, duck meatball tsukune and crab ramen. The beverage list focuses on sake and shochu, but Addison prefers to ask wine director Maggie Glasheen for a bottle to pair with his meal.
Show more Show less
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement