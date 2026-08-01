20 new and notable places to eat and drink in L.A. this month

During these dog days of summer, any air-conditioned space feels like an oasis. But we’re heading to L.A.’s newest restaurants not only for the cool breeze but also menus that celebrate the city’s cultures and easy access to seasonal produce.

As restaurants enter the scene, others are shuttering permanently. The family that brought modern Vietnamese cuisine to a once-quiet corner in Beverly Hills will close in October after nearly 30 years. On Pico Boulevard, a soulful Mexican restaurant that has served the neighborhood for 34 years will soon shift to catering.

Bookmark this guide with new and notable spots across the city, including a beachside mariscos restaurant from a famous Mexico City chef, a souped-up sports bar in Hollywood serving caviar-topped hot dogs and a fancy West Hollywood grocer giving Erewhon a run for its money. — Danielle Dorsey

