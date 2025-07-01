Advertisement
Collage of food images: burger, rice, raw seafood
Clockwise from top left: coconut fried chicken from Lucia, cheeseburger from Marathon, French onion souplette from Pasjoli, seafood tower from Cento Raw Bar, uni tapioca from Kato
(Collage by Brandon Ly / Los Angeles Times; Photos by Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times, Mariah Tauger / For The Times)
Food

The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our food writers

By Danielle DorseySenior Food Editor 

A feeling of tension and anxiety has settled over the greater Los Angeles area since June 6, when Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents targeting immigrants for sudden deportation touched down in the region.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators joined anti-ICE protests held across Southern California, and an evening curfew was imposed on downtown L.A. The neighborhood has remained quiet since the curfew was lifted, with local restaurants and shops suffering significant loss of business as workers and customers stay home out of fear of being profiled and targeted by ICE.

Despite widespread confusion and alarm, Angelenos continue to show up for one another. One Oaxacan-Mediterranean restaurant in Boyle Heights began delivering groceries to immigrants sheltering at home. Mexican supermarket chains including Vallarta and Northgate Gonzalez have offered free or discounted delivery, and countless restaurants and pop-ups have held fundraisers to support local immigrant communities.

L.A. restaurant owners are also scrambling to protect their staff and customers, with strategies ranging from informational events to train managers on what to say in the event of an ICE raid to the launch of rapid-response networks.

Amid present circumstances, restaurateurs are still contending with the ongoing issues that make running a restaurant in this city challenging, including rising rents and the compounded financial loss from January wildfires and 2024 entertainment industry strikes.

That makes it all the more important for diners to support their local food scene in whatever ways possible, from grabbing tacos at a favorite street vendor to making a reservation for a newly opened restaurant. This month presents opportunities to dine at a stylish new destination for Caribbean cuisine, a freshly reopened Korean barbecue stalwart and an iconic California-inspired wine bar that’s scheduled to close on Aug. 1.

A.O.C.

Californian Wine Bars $$
BRENTWOD, CA - JULY 20: Za'atar lamb chops with Swiss chard, left, and James' cherry tomatoes salad at A.O.C. in Brentwood. Photographed in A.O.C. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Brentwod, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
After 16 years in its current space, the Brentwood wine bar from restaurateurs Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne announced its plans to close later this summer, due to a range of factors that have plagued local restaurant owners including financial loss from the January 2025 wildfires and rising rent. Diners can still make reservations at the Brentwood location to enjoy seasonal California-inspired plates of za’atar-topped lamb chops or focaccia dotted rosa salame and pistachios, paired with a lengthy list of approachable wines until the restaurant closes on Aug. 1. A.O.C. in West Hollywood will remain open.
Baekjeong KBBQ

Koreatown Korean $$
Beef cooks on the grill surrounded by banchan at Baekjeong's new Koreatown location.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
After a year and a half closure, Baekjeong KBBQ has reopened in a vibrant new space that includes valet parking for under $5 — a rarity in Koreatown. A dry-aging program and under $20 lunch menu are in the works, as well as a bar focused on Korean-made spirits that’s expected to debut in mid-summer. For now, tabletop grills are ready for cooking galbi, brisket, tripe, pork jowl and more, with banchan, dumplings, stews and house-made desserts rounding out the menu.
Bar Benjamin

Fairfax Cocktails Bar Bites $$
The Inherent Vice cocktail at Bar Benjamin: a sidecar of clarified yellow loquid next to a glass with a red ice cube.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The Hollywood haunt that has quickly risen the ranks within L.A.’s restaurant scene thanks to its upscale takes on classic Americana cuisine, has opened a cocktail bar on the second-floor location above its restaurant, transforming Jared Meisler’s former the Moon Room space. From Meisler alongside co-owners Kate Burr and Ben Shenassafar, Bar Benjamin categorizes its tipples according to their rich, savory, unexpected or bright and boozy elements, riffing on both classic and wholly unique cocktails. The food menu leans light and casual with deviled eggs, steak tartare and a shrimp roll.
Beethoven Market

Mar Vista Californian Italian $$
A whole roasted-mushroom pizza with fior di latte, chives, thyme and Parmesan at Beethoven Market in Mar Vista.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
A buzzy new neighborhood restaurant and market has arrived in Mar Vista with Beethoven Market, which reimagines the former market space that first opened in 1949 with the same name. Now, the menu from Michael Leonard (formerly of Rustic Canyon, Bucato and Mother Wolf) leans Cal-Italian with sides, pastas and pizzas that feature local produce and a handful of entree options including pork collar and mussels in a spicy tomato broth. Craft cocktails are priced at $15 or under and the wine list spans bottles from across California and Europe.
Cafe 2001

Downtown L.A. French-Japanese-California
Corn fritters at Cafe 2001 in downtown L.A.'s Arts District.
(Laurie Ochoa / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Many businesses in downtown L.A. are still recovering from the economic loss brought on by a neighborhood curfew following ongoing ICE raids and anti-ICE protests. The curfew has since been lifted, and for those intent on supporting restaurants in the area, Food general manager Laurie Ochoa suggests heading to Cafe 2001, a charming bistro from Giles Clark. Alongside poached chicken, Ochoa recommends an order of the corn fritters served with flash-fried basil, salt and a lime as a perfect summertime snack.
Cannonball

South Pasadena American $$
The burger at Cannonball in South Pasadena.
(Ashley Randall)
By Danielle Dorsey
Columnist Jenn Harris crossed seven freeways to find her favorite new burgers in L.A., including one from a freshly opened restaurant in South Pasadena. The burger at Cannonball, a new restaurant from chef Matt Molina (former chef de cuisine at Mozza pizzeria and osteria) and partner Joe Capella, is reminiscent of the one you’ll find at Everson Royce Bar, with a four-inch prime chuck patty, medium Tillamook cheddar cheese and dijonnaise sandwiched between an egg brioche bun. The menu also includes flaky buttermilk biscuits served with honey butter, pan-roasted ocean trout and olive oil cake for dessert, with wines by the glass and cocktails priced under $20.
Cento Raw Bar

West Adams Seafood $$
A three-tier seafood tower against a textured white stucco wall at Cento Raw Bar in West Adams.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Avner Levi, the chef behind Cento Pasta Bar has expanded into the adjoining space with Cento Raw Bar, a seafood-focused haven with textured walls and an all-white interior that recalls a chic underwater lagoon. Creative director Brandon Miradi spearheaded the design, which includes fresh poppies arranged atop ice at the bar, custom plateware and flower vases made by Miradi. The food menu features artful seafood towers, caviar and lobster melt sliders, oysters and chilled uni pasta, with a natural-focused wine program and creative cocktails including a Sunny Delight-inspired take on the screwdriver.
Chin Chin

West Hollywood Chinese American $$
FRIDAY APRIL 9, 1999 - Chinese classic chicken salad at Chin Chin in Mission Viejo.
(AL SCHABEN/The Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
A West Hollywood restaurant that has proven seminal in the popularization of Chinese American cuisine announced its closure after more than 40 years in operation. Located in Sunset Plaza, Chin Chin earned a celebrity clientele thanks to its popular Chinese chicken salad, dumplings and pan-fried noodle dishes, eventually adding locations in Studio City, Brentwood and Las Vegas. The restaurant is the latest in a string of West Hollywood closures, including Le Petit Four and a long-standing location of Rock & Reilly’s. The West Hollywood location of Chin Chin is set to close on July 27; other locations will remain open.
Kato

Downtown L.A. Taiwanese $$$$
SANTA MONICA, CA- October 18, 2019: Uni, tapioca from Kato on Friday, October 18, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Jon Yao, a chef-partner at Kato, the Taiwanese tasting menu that earned the no. 1 spot on The Times’ 101 Best Restaurants guide two years running, was named the Best Chef in California at the 2025 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards. The honor comes as the restaurant — and the greater downtown L.A. neighborhood — has been plagued with a downturn in business following ICE raids and protests that began in early June. Kato was also named on the restaurant critic Bill Addison’s inaugural guide to the 101 Best Restaurants in California.
Lucia

Beverly Grove Caribbean $$
Coconut fried chicken with fermented-chile aioli, topped with coconut milk powder, pickles and flower petals at Lucia.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
A stylish new temple to Caribbean cuisine has opened on Fairfax Avenue, with Wagyu patties, sweet plantains and oxtail pepper pot served against a dramatic backdrop that includes a floral-inspired bar installation and shell-like booths. From “Top Chef Canada” winner and chef Adrian Forte and owner Sam Jordan, Lucia also repurposes dishes from Forte’s cookbook “Yawd,” including coconut fried chicken served with fermented chile aioli. The drink menu from beverage director Melina Meza weaves in similar influence, including a tamarind Collins and an okra martini. A late-night menu includes small bites, and a raw bar is expected to launch this summer.
Mama's Snack Shack

Compton Burgers $
The double cheeseburger from Mama's Snack Shack in Compton.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Danielle Dorsey
Find one of columnist Jenn Harris’ favorite new burgers at Mama’s Snack Shack, a casual walk-up window in Compton serving hand-formed burgers with hot pepper relish that balances sweet and spicy with dill and sweet relish, crushed pepper flakes and chile paste. The house-made chili, which can be ordered on its own or on top of burgers and fries, is worth adding to your order.
Manila Inasal

Westside Filipino $$
A trio of dishes clockwise from left: crab fat fried rice, brisket and oxtail kare kare, and lechon pork belly sisig.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
A homegrown pandemic-era pop-up has found a permanent home in Silver Lake with Manila Inasal, from chef Natalia Moran and partner Elzar Dodjie Simon. Filipino flavors remain at the center of the modern menu, including a salted duck egg Caesar salad and a deconstructed kare kare made with oxtail and macadamia nuts, with plates all served family style. On weekends, Simon, who is a songwriter and music producer, books Filipino live music acts. A high-tea menu is being developed along with new food specials.
Marathon

Venice Burgers $
A smash burger at Marathon Burger. Behind is a Marathon-branded cup of lemonade and a basket of fries, and fried shrimp
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The marathon continues as the smashburger outpost from late L.A. rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle’s brother and business partner Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom expands to its second location off the Venice Boardwalk. Signature Wagyu smashburgers, hot wings and fries can be ordered at the walk-up window or via delivery apps.
Mixtape

Thousand Oaks Burgers $
A hand holds a crispy chicken sandwich from Questlove's restaurant, Mixtape, against a green background
(Mixtape)
By Danielle Dorsey
Globally recognized musician Questlove has launched a new culinary venture with Mixtape, a freshly debuted stand in Westlake Village’s Neighborly food hall, which is home to local food legends Mini Kabob and a pizza-focused outpost from the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills. The Grammy award-winning artist is offering a chicken-centered menu with tenders, fried chicken sandwiches, chicken burgers, vegetarian options and sides including waffle fries and black-eyed peas slaw.
Olle Korean Cuisine

Koreatown Korean $$
The smoked duck in hinoki wood from Olle Korean Restaurant in Koreatown.
(Lily Kim)
By Danielle Dorsey
The smoked duck is a must-order at Olle Korean Cuisine, according to columnist Jenn Harris. The ducks are smoked at a farm 45 minutes south of Seoul, Korea, and sliced to order, with a half-duck offered in each hinoki box set. While you wait for your duck to finish steaming in its box, choose from an array of daily-rotating banchan that might include pickled radish, chunky potato salad, a vegetable pancake or marinated seaweed. And don’t skip the crispy rice and seafood hot pot that comes with bobbing with nurungji waffles.
Pasjoli

Santa Monica French $$$
SANTA MONICA, CA -- MAY 22, 2025: New dishes for the reopening of Pasjoli on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)
(Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Santa Monica’s destination bistro Pasjoli paused service for two weeks so that it could reimagine itself within a more casual format, hoping to attract new diners who might have been dissuaded from visiting due to its high-end reputation. Columnist Jenn Harris embedded with chef-owner Dave Beran and his staff to document the process, including additional seating and the debut of new dishes such as French onion souplettes and fried maitake mushrooms, in addition to a choose-your-own adventure cocktail and a handful of mini martinis.
Saijo Hand Roll Bar

Culver City Japanese $$
The signature hand roll at Saijo in Culver City features blue crab, shrimp and salmon belly with cucumber.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The founder of Jinya ramen chain has launched a new hand roll concept in Culver City. Saijo Hand Roll Bar features a 24-seat sushi bar where guests can order hand rolls filled with spicy tuna, grilled Chilean sea bass and other signature combinations a la carte; in sets with two, three or four rolls; or as lunch specials; in addition to grilled skewers, hot and cold sake, beer and wine.
