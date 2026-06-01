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Collage of food: sandwich, wagyu don, salad
Clockwise from top middle: jerk lamb shank from Lucia, a tasting course from Jacaranda, a carne mechada arepa from Chainsaw, tonkatsu from Ten No Meshi and a scone from Wilde’s
(Photos: Ron de Angelis / For The Times, Stephanie Breijo, Myung J. Chun, Kayla Bartowski / Los Angeles Times)
Food

The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our Food writers

Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Senior Food Editor Follow

June is an exciting month for Los Angeles — not just because it brings the start of summer, but also the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a four-day Fan Fest at L.A. Memorial Coliseum and some of the games taking place at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. Local restaurants and bars are also getting in on the action with viewing parties that involve extended hours and a host of food and drink specials.

Whether you’re tuned out from soccer madness or are just seeking additional options, there’s plenty more to explore across L.A.’s always-expanding food scene, including a new Iranian bakery in Mid-Wilshire, an L.A.-coded tasting menu in Hollywood and a Long Beach pizza tavern that evokes Midwest nostalgia. Here are 15 of the best places to add to your dining schedule this month:

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Chainsaw

Venezuelan $
A beef, bean and avocado arepa on a wood table
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
After years of running her pop-up out of her Echo Park garage, Chainsaw chef-founder Karla Subero-Pittol moved into a cozy cafe space on Melrose Avenue late last year, serving arepas and empanadas that reflect her Venezuelan heritage. The coffee program has developed in kind, offering a viral flan-inspired queso latte alongside classic cortados and Americanos. Chainsaw has proved so popular that Subero-Pittol recently signed a lease on the adjacent space, which she plans to expand with dinner service, beer and wine later this year.
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Coucou Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach French $$
Grilled steak covered with caramelized shallots. A side of fries in a metal cup, and a side of black-garlic cognac sauce.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The neighborhood bistro from former Chez Tex owners has expanded to a new location in Manhattan Beach, following the success of its outposts in Venice and West Hollywood. Expect the same creative French-ish plates including zucchini beignets, a thick Wagyu beef burger drenched in a Cognac “everything” sauce and lobster spaghetti, alongside classic cocktails featuring similarly playful riffs, such as a French Fashioned with house brown butter whiskey.
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Dover Sole Market

Seafood $$
Plastic containers of ahi tuna with onion and spicy tuna on a plastic bag with a side of shoyu. Chopsticks lift spicy tuna
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Oahu-raised Kelsey Sachi, a longtime fish purveyor to some of L.A.’s best restaurants, is now offering fresh ahi tuna poke to the public for the first time, with pickups straight out of her trunk in parking lots in Koreatown and Sherman Oaks. Sachi’s poke is prepared simply in a shoyu with three types of soy, bonito, sugar, Hawaiian salt made by her aunt and the same variety of sweet green onion grown in Hawaii. The spicy tuna features bright orange pearls of masago, with the tuna coated in Sriracha, mayo and sesame oil. The bowls omit rice and seaweed to better let the flavor of the fish shine. Prices vary depending on the market, but usually range from $35 to $40 per pound. Orders can be placed via Dover Sole Market’s Instagram stories Wednesday or Thursday for Saturday and Sunday pickup.
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Kouzeh Bakery

Mid-Wilshire Iranian Bakery $
A mix of regional Iranian breads and pastries from Kouzeh bakery in Mid-Wilshire.
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Kouzeh Bakery, founded by pastry chef Sahar Shomali, who previously baked with Sherry Yard at Spago and at now-closed Hearth & Hound, is behind what restaurant critic Bill Addison calls L.A.’s next great bakery, with a focus on regionally specific Iranian breads. On the savory side, Addison praises the latir, a flatbread crusted with sesame seed, cumin and dill, and on the sweet, mini gosou flavored with orange blossom. Shomali also stocks provisions made by other Iranian women in California, including almond-scented aprium-noyaux jam from Bay Area-based Saba Jams, made in collaboration with Samin Nosrat.
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Henry's Secret Ice Cream

West Hollywood Ice cream $$
Strawberry ice cream from Henry's Secret ice cream in West Hollywood.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Danielle Dorsey
A new ice cream specialist is offering some of the city’s best scoops via limited drops, with pickups at the former Hall Pass ice cream parlor in West Hollywood. Led by Bradley Ray, who made ice cream at Chad Colby’s Antico Nuovo restaurant in Larchmont, it is filling pints of ice cream with swirls of strawberries sourced from Harry’s Berries, as well as rotating flavors including Milk and Honey, a fior di latte ice cream with honey and oat shortbread, buckwheat honey caramel and crumbled honey brittle. Due to the premium ingredients and seasonal fruit, prices run higher than your neighborhood scoop shop, with pints running $18 each or $23 for fruit-forward flavors.
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Jacaranda

Hollywood Californian $$$$
A stoneware bowl of grilled and raw vegetables with green juice made of yerba santa, nopales and lime on a wood table
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Daniel Patterson, the chef behind San Francisco’s Coi, who once helmed Alta Adams alongside chef Keith Corbin, has opened a new tasting restaurant in Hollywood, alongside his wife and former music journalist and producer Sarah Lewitinn. Jacaranda challenges stereotypes of stuffy or restrained fine dining restaurants with a Gen X playlist, casual service and lively conversations among guests. This approach, as Patterson told reporter Stephanie Breijo, better reflects the ethos of Los Angeles, where your next great meal is just as likely to come from a street vendor as it is from a 10-course dinner. The restaurant holds only one seating per night, to allow diners the opportunity to linger as you would at a friend’s dinner party, as well as a multi-course lunch on Sunday.
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Lucia

Beverly Grove Caribbean $$$
Jerk Lamb Shank at Lucia in Los Angeles
(Ron De Angeli)
By Danielle Dorsey
With a new chef helming a menu that traverses Caribbean cuisines and a stunning dining room, Lucia could bring renewed interest to Fairfax Avenue, a neighborhood that once served as a hub for late-night dining and L.A. street fashion. Chef Cleophus “Ophus” Hethington cooked at restaurants across the U.S., Italy and Brazil before landing at Lucia, and centers Black foodways in its current menu, including a starter called “plantain expressions” that offers the fruit three ways, Wagyu patties that lean more Panamanian than Jamaican and braised lamb shank marinated in jerk sauce. Cocktails follow a similar theme, including the okra martini garnished with pickled okra.
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Mooney's Pizza Tavern

Pizza $$
A pizza with pork, pickled onions, cilantro and pineapple on a wood table
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Mooney’s Pizza Tavern evokes the Midwest nostalgia of pizzerias that central Illinois native Hal Mooney grew up visiting with his family, complete with vintage arcade games, frozen custard and comforting pies offered in two styles: thick-crusted “California round” as well as 14-inch pan pizzas with cheese crusted to the edges. Toppings span classic pepperoni and supreme options as well as the creative, al pastor-inspired pineapple pie with roast pork and pineapple sauce. Zinc and Pitfire veteran Thomas McNamar leads the kitchen, which also slings buttermilk-brined chicken wings, a Chicago-style wedge salad with pancetta and a classic cheeseburger. As the founder of beer-tour company LA Beer Hop, Mooney boasts 20 taps alongside biodynamic wines selected by by consulting sommelier Ian Krupp of Anajak Thai Cuisine.
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Robin Hood British Pub

Sherman Oaks British $$
An English breakfast from Robin Hood British Pub in Sherman Oaks.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )
By Danielle Dorsey
Named after England’s plucky hero-outlaw, this Sherman Oaks pub is hailed by critic Jenn Harris as her top destination for watching upcoming World Cup games. Led by a merry troupe of longtime guests-turned-employees, Robin Hood is decked out in British memorabilia, including a commemorative plate of late Queen Elizabeth II and a detailed poster with the more than 900 personal arms of every county in England and Wales. The menu takes similar cues, including bangers that take a dip in the fryer and fish and chips that can be ordered with shoestring fries, for those — like Harris — who are not fans of thick-cut versions. Next door is the Friar Tuck Shoppe, where diners can pick up jars of mincemeat and frozen sausage rolls and bangers.
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Ten No Meshi

Sawtelle Japanese $$
The Kurobuta rosu katsudon - Berkshire pork loin katsu over rice, topped with dashi egg and savory sauce
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
L.A.’s dining scene is in the midst of a Wagyu love affair, with the high-priced meat appearing in Philly cheesesteaks and pita sandwiches. But a new Kyoto-founded outpost in Sawtelle is offering an accessible version in the form of katsu sets. In a recent review, critic Jenn Harris said the restaurant’s A5 Wagyu set “may be the most affordable Wagyu filet mignon in town.” It’s served alongside rice, miso soup, shredded cabbage and condiments like dashi soy sauce, garlic soy sauce, both regular and spicy tonkatsu, salt and wasabi, all of which can be replenished free of charge upon request.
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Wilde's

Silver Lake British $$
The Battered Skate Wing at Wilde's on Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA.
(Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
After opening in October with hearty renditions of British favorites — bangers and mash, Welsh rarebit and sticky toffee pudding — Wilde’s has evolved into a restaurant more specific to Los Angeles, reflecting chef Natasha Price’s experience of being born in England but growing up in L.A. In a recent review, restaurant critic Bill Addison praises the “shape-shifting kitchen” that offers a playful take on fish and chips with beer-battered skate floating atop an herbal bright green sauce, with the chips available as a separate side and reimaged as salty golden steak fries. The tiny restaurant bustles with activity in the evenings — Addison recommends showing up early to put your name on the waitlist — and a walk-up window was added for daytime service, which features a scone that more closely resembles an American biscuit, served with clotted cream and marmalade.
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Yerord Mas

Glendale Armenian $$
A Basturma brisket sandwich at Yerord Mas on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in Glendale, CA.
(Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
L.A. has many Armenian restaurants, but it’s never seen one like Yerord Mas, according to critic Bill Addison, who recently reviewed the Glendale outpost that’s housed in a former doughnut shop. Owned by chef Arthur Grigoryan, who merges his experiences in fine-dining kitchens such as Drouant in Paris and Nancy Silverton’s Mozza, with family history that stretches to Kayseri, Turkey, on his paternal side to Iraq via his brothers-in-law. The result is a basturma brisket sandwich with pastrami coated in fenugreek-forward spice rub and dripping with a Gruyère-laced Mornay sauce on fluffy pita bread and Iraqi fish curry with barramundi, a spicy tomato-tamarind sauce.
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Zelo Pizza

Arcadia Pizza $$
Zelo's cornmeal-crust pizza with four-cheese topping on one side and corn with balsamic onions on the other.
(Laurie Ochoa / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
L.A.’s new restaurant openings can serve as a window into the larger dining scene and its burgeoning trends, but Food general manager Laurie Ochoa reminds us that we shouldn’t forget our time-honored favorites either. In her case, that’s Zelo Pizza in Arcadia, a pizzeria specializing in cornmeal deep dish pies that hail from San Francisco. The restaurant first opened 24 years ago and The Times’ late restaurant critic once called it “the great undiscovered Los Angeles pizza restaurant.” A recent visit by Ochoa confirmed that it still holds up as one of the city’s great pizza institutions.
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