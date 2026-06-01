The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our Food writers

June is an exciting month for Los Angeles — not just because it brings the start of summer, but also the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a four-day Fan Fest at L.A. Memorial Coliseum and some of the games taking place at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. Local restaurants and bars are also getting in on the action with viewing parties that involve extended hours and a host of food and drink specials.

Whether you’re tuned out from soccer madness or are just seeking additional options, there’s plenty more to explore across L.A.’s always-expanding food scene, including a new Iranian bakery in Mid-Wilshire, an L.A.-coded tasting menu in Hollywood and a Long Beach pizza tavern that evokes Midwest nostalgia. Here are 15 of the best places to add to your dining schedule this month: