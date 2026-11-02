23 new and notable places to eat and drink in L.A. this month

Shh. If you listen closely, you can hear the opening bells of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” jingling lightly in the distance as we round the corner from Halloween straight into the holiday season.

But before you start shopping for turkeys and Black Friday deals, there’s plenty to entertain your palate in L.A. Start by exploring The Times’ annual 101 Best Restaurants guide written by restaurant critics Bill Addison and Jenn Harris that ranks the places that define our region’s evolving food scene. They also added two new entries to The Times’ Restaurant Hall of Fame and highlighted five new watering holes spanning cocktails, wine and one ambitious coffee destination. Order the physical magazine online and use the checklist to track your progress in eating through the list.

Scour our staff gift guide for ideas, including limited-edition tote bags made locally with Big Bud Press, with designs that celebrate our city’s diverse food landscape, from pastries to pumpkins and heirloom tomatoes.

Keep reading for even more dining ideas this month, including a French-Southern restaurant in a former Silver Lake church, the expansion of a famed Persian restaurant to Century City and a new Filipino-West African cafe in West Hollywood.

