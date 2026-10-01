20 new and notable places to eat and drink in L.A. this month

October brings spooky season, persistent summer temperatures and a spate of new restaurants to the City of Angels, with shorter days that flow into balmy evenings perfect for outdoor dining.

A roasted fig sundae from cooking editor Cody Reiss can help you stay cool amid an early October heat wave or, if figs are out of season at your local farmers market, eat your way through 20 of our favorite sundaes and bananas splits around town. For an easy, seasonally appropriate, bean-forward dinner, try fool-proof recipes for ‘Oops, I Overcooked the Beans’ Emergency Bean Soup and Patti Jinich’s Earthy and Forgiving Chile de Árbol Refried Beans.

Below-the-radar concepts continue to thrive, from micro kitchens turning L.A. homes into culinary destinations to a Peking duck pop-up with a 300-person waiting list and a Black-led collective partnering with local restaurants and urban farms to increase access to fresh, culturally-rooted produce in Black and brown communities across L.A. County.

This month’s most exciting openings include an arepa stand in Mar Vista and a post-apocalyptic bar in Studio City, but don’t forget to support neighborhood institutions like a stalwart Italian restaurant that’s preparing to close in downtown L.A.

