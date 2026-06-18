7 new rooftops for soaking up the L.A. sun this summer

When it’s sunny outside, there’s nothing better than relaxing on a spacious rooftop overlooking the downtown skyline, Hollywood Hills or the Pacific Coast.

Recently, a spate of alfresco terraces have opened across Los Angeles, giving us new views of neighborhoods we rarely glimpse from on high, like Old Pasadena and the San Gabriel Mountains, Beverly Hills mansions and the Long Beach harbor with the historic Queen Mary glinting under the sun.

With globe-trotting menus, nightly DJs and sippable cocktails that beg one more round, these seven new L.A. rooftops are all vying for a spot in your summer rotation.

