Ring in 2026 with 26 fabulous New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day meals
2025 has been a rocky year for Los Angeles, but that’s even more reason to close out the year with a celebratory meal from one of the city’s best restaurants. This New Year’s Eve, there’s a range of options for everyone — from low-key diners who want to be in bed by 11 p.m., to late-night revelers who want to dance on the tables at a rowdy rooftop party. Whether you’re looking for a blowout feast, a stylish cocktail-driven countdown, or a hair-of-the-dog brunch, the city’s restaurants are pulling out all the stops. We’ve curated 26 of the best New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day options across L.A., so you can ring in 2026 exactly the way you want to.
Alto
Studio City Argentinian Uruguayan $$$
Ring in the New Year at Alto in Studio City with a nostalgic, seasonally driven, four-course menu inspired by flavors from Argentina and Uruguay (think chimichurri prawns and braised beef empanadas). Priced at $175 per person, the evening features live music, cocktails and the option to elevate the celebration with a $50 wine tasting. Book online.
A.O.C.
West Hollywood Californian $$$
From longtime duo Caroline Styne and chef Suzanne Goin, WeHo’s A.O.C. is one of the most quintessentially L.A. choices for a delicious celebration. In a departure from their regular offerings, the $150 New Year’s Eve menu is inspired by Mexico City, bringing vibrant dishes to its annual celebration, including duck pozole and Mexican sea bass, along with optional wine pairings. Book your table online.
Bar Siesta
Silver Lake Seafood Wine Bars $$
The newish tapas bar from Botanica’s Heather Sperling and tinned fish maker Siesta Co. in Silver Lake is serving its regular menu alongside a special version of its tapas tasting menu, with highlights including chicory salad with manchego cheese, croquetas and roasted lamb. The cava flows all night long for only $75 per person. Guests can book via OpenTable or walk in for a casual, celebratory evening.
The Benjamin
Fairfax American $$
The Hollywood hotspot is ringing in the new year with a $145 family-style tasting menu featuring exclusive dishes and a limited run of its coveted burger, plus the restaurant’s full martini program. After dinner, head upstairs to Bar Benjamin, where the party starts at 9 p.m. with a welcome drink, two specialty cocktails, small plates, a midnight Champagne toast and a live DJ. Tickets are $125 for Bar Benjamin’s party, with limited tables available. Reservations for both experiences are available on Resy.
Bourbon Steak - Americana
Glendale Steakhouse $$$
At the Americana, Bourbon Steak will ring in 2026 with a luxe four-course menu by chef Gabriel Pulido ($160), featuring starters like Michael Mina’s ahi tuna tartare and French onion soup gratin. Guests can choose from creative entrées such as pastrami-spiced Wagyu short rib, Black Angus filet mignon, phyllo-crusted petrale sole or Maine lobster pot pie, with chef-selected sides for the table. Basque cheesecake and chocolate semifreddo close the night, with optional caviar, Champagne and winter truffle add-ons to elevate the celebration. Book online.
Camélia
Downtown L.A. French Japanese $$$
The French-Japanese concept from the chefs behind Tsubaki and Ototo, Camélia will welcome 2026 with a $165 prix fixe menu that features canapés, sashimi, honeynut squash pasta and a choice of prime rib or diver scallops. Enhancements like caviar-topped purple yam blinis and black sesame Parker House rolls are also available, as well as a vegetarian menu by request. Book online under “experiences.”
Cardinale Du Vin
Pico-Robertson Wine Bars Tapas $$
Helmed by chef Paul Chuanchaisit, this Pico-Robertson gem will celebrate New Year’s Eve with an $85 prix fixe dinner, with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Expect Chuanchaisit’s globally inflected, Thai-leaning flavors across dishes like tuna tartare, prawn tom yum rice porridge and pandan-matcha tiramisu. The restaurant’s Old World-leaning wine list highlights small, low-intervention producers, and its rare Kōhī–roasted coffee beans from Bangkok make for an exceptional finish. Book online.
Cosetta
Santa Monica Pizza Italian $$
Chef Zachary Pollack is ringing in the New Year right with a variety of dinner options at his new Santa Monica spot, Cosetta. Choose from three seatings, including an early, all-ages a la carte option; a low-key, four-course menu from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for $75; and a five-course Capodanno feast with Champagne and caviar from 8-11 p.m. for $120 per person. On New Year’s Day, the restaurant will transform into “Aloha, Cosetta,” an all-day Hawaiian BBQ celebration from 12 to 7 p.m., featuring dishes such as coconut shrimp, risotto Spam musubi, macadamia-chile pork ribs and tiki-style cocktails. With three price tiers, the top CHIEFTAIN tickets ($100) include tomahawk steaks, lobsters and a 24-ounce mai tai in a keepsake mug. Book New Year’s Eve on the website, and New Year’s Day via Resy.
Daisy Margarita Bar
Sherman Oaks Mexican $$
Kick off the new year at this Sherman Oaks saloon which has transformed into the festive Daisy Merry-Rita Bar through Jan. 4. Beverage director Max Reis’ holiday cocktail lineup features creations like the Christmas tree margarita with pine needles, the partridge and pear margarita with poached pear and duck fat, a yule log margarita and a gingerbread-house margarita milk punch. With ceviche, queso fundido and taps on the food menu, plus extra-seasonal sips like the yule paloma and champurrado eggnog, it’s an irresistible New Year’s Day stop.
Darling
West Hollywood Wood fired $$$
The listening bar-inspired WeHo destination from Southern chef Sean Brock is celebrating New Year’s Eve with an amuse bouche and a three-course Southern-inspired dinner ($125) featuring country ham, red corn grits, red-eye gravy and heirloom cornbread. You’ll also enjoy vinyl DJ sets in the listening lounge and a new December cocktail lineup by Jason Lee. Book your table online.
Firstborn
Chinatown Chinese American $$$
Chef Anthony Wang is offering a prix fixe ($145) dinner at his Chinatown restaurant for New Year’s Eve, featuring canapés and Dungeness crab pommes dauphine with caviar, plus truffle-accented dishes including Wagyu beef tongue, tofu dumplings, mapo tofu with sweetbreads and short rib, and aged Liberty duck. Book your table online.
Funke
Beverly Hills Italian $$$
Closed briefly due to fire, Evan Funke’s namesake Roman-inspired restaurant is back open and ready to celebrate on New Year’s Eve with a $225 family-style prix fixe (optional $75 wine pairing) meal featuring focaccia, burrata with persimmon, handmade pastas with white truffle, branzino or short rib mains and festive desserts including frittelle di riso and a chocolate torta. Plus, you’ll be welcomed with a complimentary splash of Krug to start the celebration. Make a reservation online.
Girl & the Goat
Downtown L.A. Eclectic $$
Chef Stephanie Izard’s cuisine-melding Girl & the Goat offers a family-style prix fixe ($135) option that mixes signature dishes with exciting new creations, plus a welcome pour of bubbly. DJ Ray will spin from 8 p.m. to midnight, and guests will enjoy a sparkling toast to welcome 2026. Optional wine pairings and full beverage offerings are available to round out the celebration. Tickets can be purchased online.
Henrietta
Echo Park Californian Italian $$
If you’re craving a cozy, nonna’s-house type vibe on New Year’s Eve, check out newly opened Henrietta, from restaurant veteran Max Lesser (Chi Spacca, Publican et al.) which is inspired by the salumerias and cucinas of Rome. For New Year’s Eve, the Echo Park restaurant is offering a celebratory five-course menu ($95) featuring caviar toast, lobster salad, ricotta dumplings with truffle, short rib and dessert. The New Year’s Eve menu pairs nicely with curated wine options, full bottle selections or special by-the-glass pours. Book your table online.
Inanna Bar
Downtown L.A. Mediterranean Cocktails $$
Inanna Bar atop the Hoxton Hotel will transform into an Arabian Nights-inspired rooftop celebration with a prix fixe dinner ($140) featuring dishes like grilled branzino and roasted lamb chops for New Year’s Eve. Dinner guests gain full access to the Hoxton’s hotel-wide party with tarot readings, belly dancing, DJs and a Champagne toast set against sweeping DTLA skyline views. Party-only entry is available for $50. Book dinner on OpenTable and party via Eventbrite.
Kassi
Venice Cocktails Bar/Nightclub Mediterranean $$
KASSI Rooftop in Venice Beach is ushering in 2026 with one of the best fireworks views on the Westside. Guests can arrive early for dinner atop Hotel Erwin, where Mediterranean dishes, festive cocktails and a live DJ set the mood before the 9 p.m. fireworks show lights up the coast. Afterward, the celebration continues with complimentary entry to the NYE after party at nearby Belles Beach House. Reservations are available online.
Kato
Downtown L.A. Taiwanese $$$$
Highlighting exquisite Taiwanese-inspired dishes from chef Jon Yao, Kato is undoubtedly one of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. For those looking to splurge for the New Year, Kato is expanding its tasting menu ($495) with seafood, caviar, desserts, extended pairings and winter cocktails. Guests will also take home a non-alcoholic beverage to drink on New Year’s Day. The evening includes one-night-only Champagne bottle offerings and an additional caviar course, with seatings available up to the midnight hour. Book online.
Linden
Hollywood Eclectic $$
The Hollywood hotspot from chef Jonathan Harris is ringing in the new year with two ways to celebrate: a first seating (5–8 p.m.) offering the full menu plus seasonal specials with a $125 minimum spend, and a second seating (9:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m.) featuring a prix-fixe menu ($250) — think black-eyed pea fritters, Rocafella oysters and filet and lobster frites — with a shared bottle of Champagne or wine included. You can enjoy this choose-your-own-adventure, multi-course feast at your table until 2 a.m. and then the party continues at neighboring speakeasy, Dot. Book online.
Little Dom’s
Los Feliz Italian American $$
Los Feliz Italian standby Little Dom’s kicks off 2026 with all-day brunch, featuring breakfast pizza, ricotta blueberry pancakes and New Orleans-inspired black-eyed peas and andouille with braised greens for good luck. A full lineup of brunch cocktails —mimosas, Bloody Marys and spritzers — will keep holiday spirit high.
Lucia
Beverly Grove Caribbean $$
One of 2025’s most glamorous new restaurants, Fairfax hotspot Lucia will ring in 2026 with a four-course, Afro-Caribbean-inspired dinner, festive decor and a DJ. Choose from two seatings at 7 p.m. ($150) and 9 p.m. ($200).The latter includes a welcome drink and midnight countdown. Feast on dishes like spiny lobster roulade, Trini okonomiyaki doubles and coquito tres leches with guava jam for dessert from newly installed chef Cleophus “Ophus” Hethington. Book your table online.
Moonlark's Dinette
Downtown L.A. American $$
The Hoxton’s vintage-inspired diner will ease you into 2026 with a comfort-forward brunch featuring chicken and waffles, breakfast sandwiches and smoothies. Drink options include mimosas, margaritas and espresso martinis, as well as classic hair-of-the-dog cures such as Bloody Marys and screwdrivers.
Queen Street
Eagle Rock Seafood $$$
Queen’s Raw Bar & Grill is one of the jewels of the Last Word Hospitality collection of restaurants (Found Oyster, Barra Santos et al). The Southern oyster bar-inspired spot located in Glassell Park opens at noon on New Year’s Eve with $10 martinis and lobster rolls until 6 p.m., plus regular service through 10 p.m. Choose from indoor or outdoor seating. Book online.
Rasarumah
Westside Malaysian $$
The Malaysian restaurant from chef Johnny Lee opens for a special New Year’s Day service from 12 to 6 p.m featuring signature dishes and a new happy hour with $10 hibiscus collins and calamansi crusher cocktails, plus a $12 Wagyu beef rendang roll. Located on the border of Historic Filipinotown and Echo Park, Rasarumah blends together dishes from China, Southeast Asia and Malaysia to create this unique and delicious menu. Book online.
Saltie Girl
West Hollywood Seafood $$$
The popular, New England-inspired seafood spot in West Hollywood rolls out decadent specials like Wagyu and caviar, a trio of hand rolls, Nantucket Bay scallops with angel hair, whole grilled turbot and a Champagne raspberry tart, alongside its regular menu on New Year’s Eve. The restaurant is also open for brunch on New Year’s Day. Book online.
Super Peach
Century City Eclectic Korean $$
Toast to the New Year at the playful Westfield Century City outpost from David Chang’s Momofuku team, blending bold Asian American flavors with creative comfort food. The prix-fixe meal for $135 per person includes options like Korean fried chicken wings, kimbap and caviar, lobster noodles, glazed pork belly and vibrant cocktails like the Mean Green margarita and red miso michelada. Whether you’re celebrating on New Year’s Eve or stopping by on New Year’s Day, expect creative shared plates, lively energy and inventive drinks in a colorful, casual environment. Book a table online.
Tokyo Noir
Long Beach Cocktails $$
This moody speakeasy in Long Beach highlighting Japanese craft cocktails is offering a $55 New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu featuring a special welcome drink and the bar’s festive Astro Boy cocktail. Snacky bites like oysters with caviar, a truffled “okocorn” dog, crispy rice with caviar and a Wagyu roll are included as well. The regular cocktail and izakaya-driven food menus will also be available to order from. Reservations available here.
