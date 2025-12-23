Advertisement
A cocktail at Tokyo Noir.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
Food

Ring in 2026 with 26 fabulous New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day meals

By Kelly Dobkin

2025 has been a rocky year for Los Angeles, but that’s even more reason to close out the year with a celebratory meal from one of the city’s best restaurants. This New Year’s Eve, there’s a range of options for everyone — from low-key diners who want to be in bed by 11 p.m., to late-night revelers who want to dance on the tables at a rowdy rooftop party. Whether you’re looking for a blowout feast, a stylish cocktail-driven countdown, or a hair-of-the-dog brunch, the city’s restaurants are pulling out all the stops. We’ve curated 26 of the best New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day options across L.A., so you can ring in 2026 exactly the way you want to.

Alto

Studio City Argentinian Uruguayan $$$
STUDIO CITY, CA - OCTOBER 22: Asado banderita - Pampa's dry-aged, bone-in short rib and humita - sweet corn stew with spring onion, garlic chili oil and provolone crisp at ALTO Fire to Table in Studio City, CA on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
Ring in the New Year at Alto in Studio City with a nostalgic, seasonally driven, four-course menu inspired by flavors from Argentina and Uruguay (think chimichurri prawns and braised beef empanadas). Priced at $175 per person, the evening features live music, cocktails and the option to elevate the celebration with a $50 wine tasting. Book online.
A.O.C.

West Hollywood Californian $$$
Spread of popular dishes: Spanish Fried Chicken, Clams, and a salad with apples, pears, chicories, & honey
(Ron De Angelis/For The Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
From longtime duo Caroline Styne and chef Suzanne Goin, WeHo’s A.O.C. is one of the most quintessentially L.A. choices for a delicious celebration. In a departure from their regular offerings, the $150 New Year’s Eve menu is inspired by Mexico City, bringing vibrant dishes to its annual celebration, including duck pozole and Mexican sea bass, along with optional wine pairings. Book your table online.
Bar Siesta

Silver Lake Seafood Wine Bars $$
A slice of Spanish tortilla, marinated peppers and patatas bravas at Silver Lake's Bar Siesta
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
The newish tapas bar from Botanica’s Heather Sperling and tinned fish maker Siesta Co. in Silver Lake is serving its regular menu alongside a special version of its tapas tasting menu, with highlights including chicory salad with manchego cheese, croquetas and roasted lamb. The cava flows all night long for only $75 per person. Guests can book via OpenTable or walk in for a casual, celebratory evening.
The Benjamin

Fairfax American $$
The cheeseburger at the Benjamin, cut in half, on a white plate. French fries are seen in the background.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
The Hollywood hotspot is ringing in the new year with a $145 family-style tasting menu featuring exclusive dishes and a limited run of its coveted burger, plus the restaurant’s full martini program. After dinner, head upstairs to Bar Benjamin, where the party starts at 9 p.m. with a welcome drink, two specialty cocktails, small plates, a midnight Champagne toast and a live DJ. Tickets are $125 for Bar Benjamin’s party, with limited tables available. Reservations for both experiences are available on Resy.
Bourbon Steak - Americana

Glendale Steakhouse $$$
By Kelly Dobkin
At the Americana, Bourbon Steak will ring in 2026 with a luxe four-course menu by chef Gabriel Pulido ($160), featuring starters like Michael Mina’s ahi tuna tartare and French onion soup gratin. Guests can choose from creative entrées such as pastrami-spiced Wagyu short rib, Black Angus filet mignon, phyllo-crusted petrale sole or Maine lobster pot pie, with chef-selected sides for the table. Basque cheesecake and chocolate semifreddo close the night, with optional caviar, Champagne and winter truffle add-ons to elevate the celebration. Book online.
Camélia

Downtown L.A. French Japanese $$$
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25, 2024: Dungeness Crab on Purple Blini at Camelia in The Arts District in downtownLos Angeles (Ron De Angelis / For The Times)
(Ron De Angelis/For The Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
The French-Japanese concept from the chefs behind Tsubaki and Ototo, Camélia will welcome 2026 with a $165 prix fixe menu that features canapés, sashimi, honeynut squash pasta and a choice of prime rib or diver scallops. Enhancements like caviar-topped purple yam blinis and black sesame Parker House rolls are also available, as well as a vegetarian menu by request. Book online under “experiences.”
Cardinale Du Vin

Pico-Robertson Wine Bars Tapas $$
The exterior of Cardinale du Vin in Pico-Robertson.
(Cardinale Du Vin)
By Kelly Dobkin
Helmed by chef Paul Chuanchaisit, this Pico-Robertson gem will celebrate New Year’s Eve with an $85 prix fixe dinner, with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Expect Chuanchaisit’s globally inflected, Thai-leaning flavors across dishes like tuna tartare, prawn tom yum rice porridge and pandan-matcha tiramisu. The restaurant’s Old World-leaning wine list highlights small, low-intervention producers, and its rare Kōhī–roasted coffee beans from Bangkok make for an exceptional finish. Book online.
Cosetta

Santa Monica Pizza Italian $$
SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: Sand dabs with roasted greens and potatoes 'garibaldi,' at Cosetta in Santa Monica, CA on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
Chef Zachary Pollack is ringing in the New Year right with a variety of dinner options at his new Santa Monica spot, Cosetta. Choose from three seatings, including an early, all-ages a la carte option; a low-key, four-course menu from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for $75; and a five-course Capodanno feast with Champagne and caviar from 8-11 p.m. for $120 per person. On New Year’s Day, the restaurant will transform into “Aloha, Cosetta,” an all-day Hawaiian BBQ celebration from 12 to 7 p.m., featuring dishes such as coconut shrimp, risotto Spam musubi, macadamia-chile pork ribs and tiki-style cocktails. With three price tiers, the top CHIEFTAIN tickets ($100) include tomahawk steaks, lobsters and a 24-ounce mai tai in a keepsake mug. Book New Year’s Eve on the website, and New Year’s Day via Resy.
Daisy Margarita Bar

Sherman Oaks Mexican $$
LOS ANGELES, JULY 31, 2025 - The mangoneada margarita, creamsicle margarita, frozen guacamole margarita, salsas de la casa and dorados de requeson at Daisy in Sherman Oaks on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
Kick off the new year at this Sherman Oaks saloon which has transformed into the festive Daisy Merry-Rita Bar through Jan. 4. Beverage director Max Reis’ holiday cocktail lineup features creations like the Christmas tree margarita with pine needles, the partridge and pear margarita with poached pear and duck fat, a yule log margarita and a gingerbread-house margarita milk punch. With ceviche, queso fundido and taps on the food menu, plus extra-seasonal sips like the yule paloma and champurrado eggnog, it’s an irresistible New Year’s Day stop.
Darling

West Hollywood Wood fired $$$
A wooden sound system, DJ booth and shelves of records at West Hollywood restaurant Darling
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
The listening bar-inspired WeHo destination from Southern chef Sean Brock is celebrating New Year’s Eve with an amuse bouche and a three-course Southern-inspired dinner ($125) featuring country ham, red corn grits, red-eye gravy and heirloom cornbread. You’ll also enjoy vinyl DJ sets in the listening lounge and a new December cocktail lineup by Jason Lee. Book your table online.
Firstborn

Chinatown Chinese American $$$
Aged Liberty duck breast is on the Christmas Eve menu at Firstborn restaurant in Chinatown.
(Ron De Angelis)
By Kelly Dobkin
Chef Anthony Wang is offering a prix fixe ($145) dinner at his Chinatown restaurant for New Year’s Eve, featuring canapés and Dungeness crab pommes dauphine with caviar, plus truffle-accented dishes including Wagyu beef tongue, tofu dumplings, mapo tofu with sweetbreads and short rib, and aged Liberty duck. Book your table online.
Funke

Beverly Hills Italian $$$
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Agnolotti Dal Plin, Roddino, Piemonte, Gemma from Funke on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
Closed briefly due to fire, Evan Funke’s namesake Roman-inspired restaurant is back open and ready to celebrate on New Year’s Eve with a $225 family-style prix fixe (optional $75 wine pairing) meal featuring focaccia, burrata with persimmon, handmade pastas with white truffle, branzino or short rib mains and festive desserts including frittelle di riso and a chocolate torta. Plus, you’ll be welcomed with a complimentary splash of Krug to start the celebration. Make a reservation online.
Girl & the Goat

Downtown L.A. Eclectic $$
Pan-roasted redfish from Girl & the Goat.
(Girl & the Goat)
By Kelly Dobkin
Chef Stephanie Izard’s cuisine-melding Girl & the Goat offers a family-style prix fixe ($135) option that mixes signature dishes with exciting new creations, plus a welcome pour of bubbly. DJ Ray will spin from 8 p.m. to midnight, and guests will enjoy a sparkling toast to welcome 2026. Optional wine pairings and full beverage offerings are available to round out the celebration. Tickets can be purchased online.
Henrietta

Echo Park Californian Italian $$
A selection of dishes on the New Year's Eve menu at Henrietta.
(Danielle Adams)
By Kelly Dobkin
If you’re craving a cozy, nonna’s-house type vibe on New Year’s Eve, check out newly opened Henrietta, from restaurant veteran Max Lesser (Chi Spacca, Publican et al.) which is inspired by the salumerias and cucinas of Rome. For New Year’s Eve, the Echo Park restaurant is offering a celebratory five-course menu ($95) featuring caviar toast, lobster salad, ricotta dumplings with truffle, short rib and dessert. The New Year’s Eve menu pairs nicely with curated wine options, full bottle selections or special by-the-glass pours. Book your table online.
Inanna Bar

Downtown L.A. Mediterranean Cocktails $$
A selection of dishes from Inanna Bar.
(Inanna Bar)
By Kelly Dobkin
Inanna Bar atop the Hoxton Hotel will transform into an Arabian Nights-inspired rooftop celebration with a prix fixe dinner ($140) featuring dishes like grilled branzino and roasted lamb chops for New Year’s Eve. Dinner guests gain full access to the Hoxton’s hotel-wide party with tarot readings, belly dancing, DJs and a Champagne toast set against sweeping DTLA skyline views. Party-only entry is available for $50. Book dinner on OpenTable and party via Eventbrite.
Kassi

Venice Cocktails Bar/Nightclub Mediterranean $$
A slushie cocktail from Kassi in Venice.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
KASSI Rooftop in Venice Beach is ushering in 2026 with one of the best fireworks views on the Westside. Guests can arrive early for dinner atop Hotel Erwin, where Mediterranean dishes, festive cocktails and a live DJ set the mood before the 9 p.m. fireworks show lights up the coast. Afterward, the celebration continues with complimentary entry to the NYE after party at nearby Belles Beach House. Reservations are available online.
Kato

Downtown L.A. Taiwanese $$$$
LOS ANGELES , CA - MAY 13: 3rd course Caviar from Kato at its new location at the ROW DTLA on Friday, May 13, 2022 in Los Angeles , CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
Highlighting exquisite Taiwanese-inspired dishes from chef Jon Yao, Kato is undoubtedly one of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. For those looking to splurge for the New Year, Kato is expanding its tasting menu ($495) with seafood, caviar, desserts, extended pairings and winter cocktails. Guests will also take home a non-alcoholic beverage to drink on New Year’s Day. The evening includes one-night-only Champagne bottle offerings and an additional caviar course, with seatings available up to the midnight hour. Book online.
Linden

Hollywood Eclectic $$
A selection of dishes from the New Year's Eve menu at Linden.
(Linden)
By Kelly Dobkin
The Hollywood hotspot from chef Jonathan Harris is ringing in the new year with two ways to celebrate: a first seating (5–8 p.m.) offering the full menu plus seasonal specials with a $125 minimum spend, and a second seating (9:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m.) featuring a prix-fixe menu ($250) — think black-eyed pea fritters, Rocafella oysters and filet and lobster frites — with a shared bottle of Champagne or wine included. You can enjoy this choose-your-own-adventure, multi-course feast at your table until 2 a.m. and then the party continues at neighboring speakeasy, Dot. Book online.
Little Dom’s

Los Feliz Italian American $$
Blueberry ricotta pancakes from Little Dom's.
(Little Dom’s)
By Kelly Dobkin
Los Feliz Italian standby Little Dom’s kicks off 2026 with all-day brunch, featuring breakfast pizza, ricotta blueberry pancakes and New Orleans-inspired black-eyed peas and andouille with braised greens for good luck. A full lineup of brunch cocktails —mimosas, Bloody Marys and spritzers — will keep holiday spirit high.
Lucia

Beverly Grove Caribbean $$
Two sesame-crusted rectangles of pepper shrimp toast dripping with chado pepper aioli at Lucia.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
One of 2025’s most glamorous new restaurants, Fairfax hotspot Lucia will ring in 2026 with a four-course, Afro-Caribbean-inspired dinner, festive decor and a DJ. Choose from two seatings at 7 p.m. ($150) and 9 p.m. ($200).The latter includes a welcome drink and midnight countdown. Feast on dishes like spiny lobster roulade, Trini okonomiyaki doubles and coquito tres leches with guava jam for dessert from newly installed chef Cleophus “Ophus” Hethington. Book your table online.
Moonlark's Dinette

Downtown L.A. American $$
Chilaquiles and other brunch dishes from Moonlark's Dinette.
(Moonlark’s Dinette)
By Kelly Dobkin
The Hoxton’s vintage-inspired diner will ease you into 2026 with a comfort-forward brunch featuring chicken and waffles, breakfast sandwiches and smoothies. Drink options include mimosas, margaritas and espresso martinis, as well as classic hair-of-the-dog cures such as Bloody Marys and screwdrivers.
Queen Street

Eagle Rock Seafood $$$
The Mackerel Tartare served with Crowes Pasture oysters, cape cod and Mere Point oysters at Queen Street Raw Bar & Grill.
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
Queen’s Raw Bar & Grill is one of the jewels of the Last Word Hospitality collection of restaurants (Found Oyster, Barra Santos et al). The Southern oyster bar-inspired spot located in Glassell Park opens at noon on New Year’s Eve with $10 martinis and lobster rolls until 6 p.m., plus regular service through 10 p.m. Choose from indoor or outdoor seating. Book online.
Rasarumah

Westside Malaysian $$
Two skewers of chicken satay with cucumber and dipping sauce at Rasarumah restaurant.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
The Malaysian restaurant from chef Johnny Lee opens for a special New Year’s Day service from 12 to 6 p.m featuring signature dishes and a new happy hour with $10 hibiscus collins and calamansi crusher cocktails, plus a $12 Wagyu beef rendang roll. Located on the border of Historic Filipinotown and Echo Park, Rasarumah blends together dishes from China, Southeast Asia and Malaysia to create this unique and delicious menu. Book online.
Saltie Girl

West Hollywood Seafood $$$
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 19 2023: Warm, melted butter oozes down the side of the popular Lobster Roll at Saltie Girl. The Lobster Roll is available either hot or cold and is served with house made salt and vinegar chips. (Oscar Mendoza/LA Times)
(Oscar Mendoza / For The Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
The popular, New England-inspired seafood spot in West Hollywood rolls out decadent specials like Wagyu and caviar, a trio of hand rolls, Nantucket Bay scallops with angel hair, whole grilled turbot and a Champagne raspberry tart, alongside its regular menu on New Year’s Eve. The restaurant is also open for brunch on New Year’s Day. Book online.
Super Peach

Century City Eclectic Korean $$
Sliced fried chicken kimbap on a glass plate with dipping sauce at Super Peach
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Kelly Dobkin
Toast to the New Year at the playful Westfield Century City outpost from David Chang’s Momofuku team, blending bold Asian American flavors with creative comfort food. The prix-fixe meal for $135 per person includes options like Korean fried chicken wings, kimbap and caviar, lobster noodles, glazed pork belly and vibrant cocktails like the Mean Green margarita and red miso michelada. Whether you’re celebrating on New Year’s Eve or stopping by on New Year’s Day, expect creative shared plates, lively energy and inventive drinks in a colorful, casual environment. Book a table online.
Tokyo Noir

Long Beach Cocktails $$
LONG BEACH, CA - OCTOBER 28: The Dirty Soba cocktail at Tokyo Noir on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 in Long Beach, CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)
(Shelby Moore/For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
This moody speakeasy in Long Beach highlighting Japanese craft cocktails is offering a $55 New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu featuring a special welcome drink and the bar’s festive Astro Boy cocktail. Snacky bites like oysters with caviar, a truffled “okocorn” dog, crispy rice with caviar and a Wagyu roll are included as well. The regular cocktail and izakaya-driven food menus will also be available to order from. Reservations available here.
