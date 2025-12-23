Ring in 2026 with 26 fabulous New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day meals

2025 has been a rocky year for Los Angeles, but that’s even more reason to close out the year with a celebratory meal from one of the city’s best restaurants. This New Year’s Eve, there’s a range of options for everyone — from low-key diners who want to be in bed by 11 p.m., to late-night revelers who want to dance on the tables at a rowdy rooftop party. Whether you’re looking for a blowout feast, a stylish cocktail-driven countdown, or a hair-of-the-dog brunch, the city’s restaurants are pulling out all the stops. We’ve curated 26 of the best New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day options across L.A., so you can ring in 2026 exactly the way you want to.

