Find your perfect pancake at these 11 L.A. restaurants

Pancakes are not something you eat in a rush. They’re for taking a moment to slow down, to be present. There’s a ritual to them — watching butter melt into the crevices, drizzling on generous amounts of syrup, maple or otherwise. They pair well with other things on the menu — bacon, eggs, hashbrowns — but are also just as satisfying on their own.

Pancakes, always comforting and filling, are the ideal breakfast food (and great at lunch and dinner too). They also happen to be endlessly customizable: whether you prefer a base of buttermilk or ricotta, or buckwheat or cornmeal, fillings like blueberries or bananas, and toppings like maple syrup, butter or whipped cream. There’s a pancake out there for everyone. Even if you’re not a sweets-in-the-morning person — you still want a bite. There are few things more enjoyable than at least one stack for the table.

Thankfully, Los Angeles is a city filled with incredible pancake options, whether you’re looking for a classic buttermilk stack with crispy edges, a soft and fluffy diner pancake rippling with fresh fruit, or pancakes made with alternative, flavor-packed grains like rye and oatmeal. Here are 11 of the best pancakes in the city:

