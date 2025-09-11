Live Coverage
Search for Charlie Kirk assassin underway; officials find suspected weapon used in shooting
Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
Cornmeal mochi pancake at Yang's Kitchen.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Food

Find your perfect pancake at these 11 L.A. restaurants

By Khushbu Shah

Pancakes are not something you eat in a rush. They’re for taking a moment to slow down, to be present. There’s a ritual to them — watching butter melt into the crevices, drizzling on generous amounts of syrup, maple or otherwise. They pair well with other things on the menu — bacon, eggs, hashbrowns — but are also just as satisfying on their own.

Pancakes, always comforting and filling, are the ideal breakfast food (and great at lunch and dinner too). They also happen to be endlessly customizable: whether you prefer a base of buttermilk or ricotta, or buckwheat or cornmeal, fillings like blueberries or bananas, and toppings like maple syrup, butter or whipped cream. There’s a pancake out there for everyone. Even if you’re not a sweets-in-the-morning person — you still want a bite. There are few things more enjoyable than at least one stack for the table.

Thankfully, Los Angeles is a city filled with incredible pancake options, whether you’re looking for a classic buttermilk stack with crispy edges, a soft and fluffy diner pancake rippling with fresh fruit, or pancakes made with alternative, flavor-packed grains like rye and oatmeal. Here are 11 of the best pancakes in the city:

Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Restaurants

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Showing Places

Jon & Vinny’s

Brentwood Italian $$
2019 #57
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APR. 30, 2019: Regulars (L to R) Jessica Gonzales, Lisa Higgins, and Rachel Kielborn enjoy lunch with family and friends at Jon & Vinny's on Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019, at the second installment of the Italian restaurant, in Brentwood. (Photo / Silvia Razgova) 3078377_la-fo-bill-addison-jon-and-vinnys-review
(Silvia Razgova)
By Khushbu Shah
The team at Jon & Vinny’s has perfected the classic buttermilk pancake. They arrive at the table fluffy and piping hot, with an evenly griddled exterior that gives the outside a gentle crispiness. The plate is best when slathered with the entire ramekin of softened salted butter it is served with, along with a generous pour of maple syrup. You can add fresh berries as a topping, but really this is the pancake for purists.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Cafe Telegrama

Coffee Breakfast/Lunch $
An overhead photo of brown-butter pancakes with blueberry compote on a wooden table
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Khushbu Shah
What sets the pancakes at Cafe Telegrama apart from the rest of the pancakes in Los Angeles are their iconic crispy edges. Perfectly caramelized, they are the result of cooking the pancakes for at least seven minutes in a generous pool of nutty brown butter. The edges are in sharp contrast to the rest of the pancake, which is quite tender thanks to the ricotta in the batter. They arrive stacked two to a plate, swimming in maple syrup, and topped with a generous amount of house-made blueberry compote.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Yang’s Kitchen

Alhambra Chinese $$
ALHAMBRA, CA - OCTOBER 03: Cornmeal mochi pancake at Yang's Kitchen in Alhambra, CA on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Khushbu Shah
It’s worth braving the weekend brunch lines at this beloved Alhambra institution for the giant cornmeal pancakes. The team at Yang’s whips together cornmeal from Grist & Toll with mochiko rice flour from Koda farms to create a pancake that is gently chewy with deep savory notes from the cornmeal. There is no maple syrup: Instead they come topped with fresh whipped cream, seasonal fruit and condensed milk for drizzling. They might not be traditional by any means, but it’s always worth ordering a stack for the table.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Cafe Tropical

Silver Lake Cuban Bakery $
Pancakes from Cafe Tropical.
(Cafe Tropical)
By Khushbu Shah
While it’s easy to get distracted by the super flaky guava and cheese pastries at Cafe Tropical in Silverlake, it would be a mistake to sleep on the pancakes. They are super thick and fluffy thanks to the yeasted batter and are cooked individually in a pan to order. You can add blueberries into the pancake, but the classic version shines best. At $10 an order, they are also some of the most affordable in the city.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Breakfast by Salt’s Cure

Santa Monica Breakfast $$
The oatmeal griddle cakes from Breakfast by Salt's Cure.
(Andrea D’Agosto)
By Khushbu Shah
I almost hesitate to call these pancakes, and in fact, the official name on the menu is “Oatmeal Griddle Cakes.” Made from a base of oat flour and cinnamon sugar, these thin-yet-hearty griddle cakes taste like a deeply gooey, slightly underbaked oatmeal cookie. There is absolutely no maple syrup or syrup of any kind available, but you won’t need any if you are careful to get the scoops of cinnamon molasses butter into every nook and cranny.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Friends & Family

East Hollywood Bakery $$
Buckwheat banana bread at The Silver Lake outpost of whole-grain bakery Friends & Family.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Khushbu Shah
The best things come to those who wait, and that is exactly the case for the pancake at Friends & Family. It takes 20 minutes to bake, once you place your order, but what arrives at the table — a spectacle of fragrant, nutty buckwheat crowned with a scoop of vanilla-laced berry compote — is absolutely worth it. This pancake is thick, something you can easily cut into slices like a cake, but the buckwheat base keeps it from feeling too heavy.
Show more Show less
Route Details

The Griddle Cafe

Hollywood Hills West Breakfast/Brunch $$
The Golden Ticket stack of pancakes from the Griddle Cafe.
(The Griddle Cafe)
By Khushbu Shah
Bigger isn’t always better, but it’s impossible to not be delighted by the truly massive, dinner plate-sized pancakes that show up either two or three to a stack at this legendary Sunset Boulevard breakfast spot. While the classic buttermilk pancakes are solid, this is not the place to hold back — you might as well really go for it with one of the diner’s over-the-top novelty options. The best? Either the Golden Ticket, pancakes stuffed with brown sugar-baked bananas, caramel, walnuts and streusel; or the Black Magic, a stack of pancakes brimming with crispy-yet-soft crushed Oreo cookies and a mountain of whipped cream. Just be ready to nap afterward.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Clark Street Diner

Hollywood Hills American $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Blueberry pancakes from Clark Street Diner on Thursday, March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Khushbu Shah
If you’re looking for a classic diner pancake — soft, fluffy and stacked high on a plate like out of a storybook — Clark Street Diner has perfected them. There are no crispy edges, but there is a tender crumb. No dry pancakes here. The blueberry pancakes are particularly notable, with just the right amount of fresh fruit woven into the batter.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Alta Adams

West Adams Breakfast/Brunch Soul Food $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Cornmeal pancakes with brown butter maple caramel sauce at Alta Adams in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Khushbu Shah
Brunch is always a vibe and a good time at Alta Adams for many reasons, one of them being the stellar cornmeal pancakes. They are generous in size and really embrace the balance of sweet and salty with the addition of brown butter caramel syrup and plenty of honey butter. Don’t forget to order a side of the excellent fried chicken. Though it is usually paired with Alta Adams’ waffles, the fried chicken might taste even better with the pancakes.
Show more Show less
Route Details

John O’Groats

Cheviot Hills Breakfast/Lunch $$
By Khushbu Shah
There are many things that contribute to the charm of this 33-year-old Cheviot Hills staple, like the blue checkerboard tablecloths, the warm and friendly service, and the truly satisfying seven-grain granola pancakes. Though it sounds salubrious in name, it’s anything but in texture, which is soft and gently oat-y from the granola that is folded into the pancake batter.
Show more Show less
Route Details

The Sycamore Kitchen

Fairfax Restaurant
Sycamore Kitchen
(Raef Harrison)
By Khushbu Shah
Not too thin and not too thick, the buttermilk rye pancakes from the Sycamore Kitchen are essentially the Goldilocks of the breakfast world. This classic stack, which gets a flavor upgrade from the addition of rye flour, is filling but not overwhelming and easy to share — but no one would blame you if you didn’t.
Show more Show less
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement