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The lemon pepper wings from Smorgasburg L.A. vendor Melnificent Wings use a blend of wet and dry ingredients
The lemon pepper wings from Smorgasburg L.A. vendor Melnificent Wings use a blend of wet and dry ingredients in homage to the Southern style.
(Nava Rawls / Los Angeles Times)
Food

8 great places for Atlanta-style lemon pepper wings in L.A.

Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Nava Rawls
By Nava Rawls
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As a proud Atlantan, I’ve loved lemon pepper wings my entire life. Zesty and crispy-skinned, they were present every Super Bowl Sunday and Labor Day weekend. When my family of four wanted takeout, it was the one item we could all agree on to order.

I learned to like lemon pepper wings as an alternative to buffalo wings, which were way too spicy for me as a child. My taste buds eventually learned to handle the heat, but there’s still something in me that prefers a dry rub lemon pepper wing over anything else.

Lemon pepper wings are widely believed to be the invention of J.R. Crickets, an Atlanta-based wing chain that has now expanded to several locations throughout Georgia since opening in 1982. The classic recipe involves wings covered in a blend of lemon zest, pepper and butter, but the regional restaurant is also known for a flavor that’s not explicitly on the menu — “lemon pepper wet.” Sparking curiosity worldwide after being featured on the Emmy award-winning TV series “Atlanta” in 2017, these wings are first covered in buffalo sauce before sprinkling the lemon pepper seasoning on top.

“Lemon pepper wet” can also refer to wings that are covered in a lemon pepper sauce, in addition to the usual dry rub. American Deli, a fast-food chain that opened in Atlanta in 1989, claims to be the inventor of this flavor.

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Today, the preference for lemon pepper wings has spread beyond the South. Atlanta-born rappers Future and Gucci Mane have rapped about the dish in their songs. Memes and TikToks about the famous lemon pepper wet wings from Atlanta’s Magic City, an adult entertainment club, have gone viral on social media and some restaurants are even adding the flavor to cocktails.

When I moved to Los Angeles this summer, I began searching for spots that served wings that reminded me of home. Chef Melissa Cottingham, founder of Melnificent Wingz, went through a similar journey. She’s been selling wings in L.A. since 2021, but has been cooking since her childhood in Memphis, Tenn.

“I couldn’t find any wings that reminded me of that Southern brine, [with] wet, buttery citrus sauce as well as a spice blend,” she said. “So I was like, I’m gonna create it myself.”

She sells many flavors of wings, but says lemon pepper is by far her most popular.

From panko-fried chicken legs in the heart of Koreatown, to wing platters served alongside Cajun-style rice and gravy, restaurants across L.A. have added their own spin to the dish that helped put Atlanta’s food scene on the map.

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Stevie's Creole Cafe

Mid-Wilshire Chicken Wings $$
Lemon pepper wings and ranch from Stevie's Creole Kitchen
(Nava Rawls / Los Angeles Times)
By Nava Rawls
The Times’ late restaurant critic Jonathan Gold once hailed Stevie’s fried chicken as “a staple in South Central L.A.” and even in its current Pico Boulevard location it still serves tender wings in flavors such as buffalo, hot honey and barbecue along with a zesty lemon pepper rub. Founded by former child actor Stephen “Stevie” Perry in 1986, the counter-service restaurant specializes in Southern favorites such as gumbo, po’boys and chicken and waffles. Eight wings typically go for $20, but on Wing Wednesday — which is every Wednesday — customers can get six wings for $6.99, 10 wings for $9.99 or 8 wings with “rice n gravy” for $10. But get your order in early — Wing Wednesday is popular at the small business, which also comes with longer wait times.
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Melnificent Wingz

Downtown L.A. Chicken Wings $$
Lemon pepper wings and ranch from Melnificent Wingz
(Nava Rawls / Los Angeles Times)
By Nava Rawls
If you have a free Sunday and are looking for a bite to eat, head to Smorgasburg at the Row DTLA to try Melnificent Wingz, the pop-up of Memphis-born chef Melissa Cottingham. Cottingham has been cooking since she was 12, and first started serving chicken wings from her college dorm room. Now she serves up flavorful chicken wings ranging in flavor from bacon fat confit Tennessee whiskey to tom kha Thai curry, plus lemon pepper each week from a bright purple tent. For dipping sauce, she offers spicy ranch in addition to a buttermilk ranch option. Her lemon-pepper recipe includes a mix of wet and dry ingredients, paying homage to the wings she fell in love with in the South.
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Chic Wings

Valley Glen Chicken Wings $
Lemon pepper wings and ranch from Chic Wings
(Nava Rawls / Los Angeles Times)
By Nava Rawls
Liana Agaronyan opened Chic Wings two years ago. The small Valley Glen restaurant uses a lemon pepper mix that Agaronyan calls “semi-dry,” that blends the dry rub with melted butter to create a peppery yet juicy flavor in each bite. It also has a popular spicy lemon option, she said, which is ideal for lemon pepper fans who want some extra heat. Chic Wings sells six wings for $9.89, and customers can order up to 100 wings for $144.75. It also offers party trays that include wings, dips, sides and drinks that can serve up to 10 people.
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Wings 2 Go

Inglewood Chicken Wings $$
Lemon pepper wings and ranch from Wings 2 Go
(Nava Rawls / Los Angeles Times)
By Nava Rawls
This Inglewood wing spot praised by celebrities including Atlanta comedian and rapper Zack Fox is known for its ATL Special, wings tossed in buffalo sauce with lemon pepper rub sprinkled on top. The restaurant was opened in 2016 by two native Atlantans and offers dry rub lemon pepper wings, and the Wings 2 Go Special, which are covered in a lemon pepper rub and topped with hot sauce. If you’re a fan of sticky, saucy chicken wings that are impossible to consume without at least 15 napkins on hand, this is the place for you. The wing combos, which come with a side and a drink, start at $15.99.
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Wing It L.A.

Mid-City Chicken Wings $
Lemon pepper wings and ranch from Wing It L.A.
(Nava Rawls / Los Angeles Times)
By Nava Rawls
Wing It L.A. may be one of the newest contenders in the chicken wing scene, but co-owner Misael Torres has been perfecting his wings long before opening his restaurant last October. After months of trial and error, he and co-owner Oscar Torres learned how to make a seasoned, deep-fried wing that comes with a crunch. The lemon pepper wings are coated in a dry rub that Torres wanted to ensure had the perfect flavor ratio of citrus and black pepper. Wing It L.A. sells wings in portions of six for $9.50, 12 for $18.50, 18 for $23.50 and 24 for $31.50. Misael and Oscar, who are not related, opened a second Wing It L.A. storefront this March in Hollywood.
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American Deli

Hawthorne Chicken Wings $
Lemon pepper wings and ranch from American Deli
(Nava Rawls / Los Angeles Times)
By Nava Rawls
This Atlanta-born chain is a classic spot to grab wings, along with a selection of burgers, gyros and fried rice. There are four locations throughout Los Angeles, and if you’re on the hunt for wings like the ones you’d find in Georgia, this might be a good place to start. American Deli claims to be the originator of “lemon pepper wet,” which it sells in addition to a lemon pepper dry rub option. The chain began as a family-owned business in 1989 and has since grown to over 200 locations across the United States. The wing combos come with fries and a drink and start at $16.79.
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Hot Wings Cafe

Pasadena Chicken Wings $$
Lemon pepper wings and ranch from Hot Wing Cafe
(Nava Rawls / Los Angeles Times)
By Nava Rawls
Hot Wings Cafe was reviewed by The Times’ former writer and pioneering journalist Barbara Hansen in 1986, the year it opened on Melrose Avenue. It has since become known as an innovator of buffalo wings in Southern California, but don’t let the name fool you — it has a wide variety of wing flavors, including a zesty lemon pepper rub. The restaurant and bar is a favorite spot to watch football and other sports events, as the Melrose location features four large flat-screen televisions. It has expanded over the decades to four locations across Los Angeles with an eight-piece wing combo with fries starting at $16.50.
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Wings n' Stuff

Harvard Heights Chicken Wings $$
Lemon pepper wings and ranch from Wings n' Stuff
(Nava Rawls / Los Angeles Times)
By Nava Rawls
On Olympic Boulevard, Wings n’ Stuff sells Korean fried chicken wings that are crispy, crunchy and thoroughly tossed in the sauce or rub of your choice. The lemon pepper wings, which you can purchase 10 of for $15.99, lean into citrus with a coarse peppery texture in each bite. Along with the wings, you can throw in a side of waffle fries and a drink for $3 more.
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