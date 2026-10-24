Our 5 favorite places to drink in L.A. right now

A gated “coffee compound” best summarizes the two-building, 3,500-square-foot project in Glassell Park conceived by AJ Kim and Scott Sohn, the pair behind the local Kumquat cafes and their roaster-coffeehouse counterparts Loquat. Effectively, Quat fulfills just about any caffeine need. Looking for a $4 cup of balanced drip coffee, or a latte made with ceremonial-grade matcha? Grab it and then, like everyone else, vie for a shaded seat at one of the outdoor tables. This ambitious undertaking, though, mostly aims to excite coffee geeks, or those looking to explore the seemingly limitless flavor possibilities in coffee. An ever-changing menu of specially fermented, house-roasted beans for espresso and pour-overs sports expressive notes similar to wine or chocolate; they can range from honeysuckle and citrus to blackberry, nectarine and lemongrass. Next door, a retail room highlights shelves of coffee from stellar roasters around the globe, and tables displaying nerd-out brewing gear. Atelier Q, a side room with an eight-seat bar, will, I hope, one day open as planned for coffee omakases. Meanwhile, the space hosts weekly tastings of micro-lot rarities.

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