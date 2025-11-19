Advertisement
A smash burger at Marathon Burger. Behind is a Marathon-branded cup of lemonade and a basket of fries, and fried shrimp
There are plenty of places to eat along CicLAvia’s Melrose Avenue route, including Marathon Burger for double Wagyu smashburgers, wings and lemonade.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
Food

Where to eat and drink along CicLAvia’s ‘One Last Ride’ on Melrose Avenue

Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Senior Food Editor Follow

A strange world is taking to the streets of Melrose Avenue this Sunday, Nov. 23, as CicLAvia touches down in partnership with the Netflix series “Stranger Things” in promotion of the show’s upcoming final season.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the car-free event will stretch from Vermont to Fairfax, with a reimagined street that brings the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind., to life. Fans are also encouraged to embrace an ’80s theme, so break out the neon, leg warmers and windbreakers.

With no starting point or finish line, participants are invited to go at their own pace and patron local businesses along the way. Take a break with over-the-top lattes, French baguettes, Filipino barbecue, an iconic hot dog stand, vegan ice cream, Uzbek cuisine and more. Here are 15 food and drink stops along the Melrose Avenue CicLAvia route.

Ondo Coffee Co.

East Hollywood Coffee $
The Guinness butterscotch cream latte at Ondo Coffee Co.
(Shelby Moore / For the Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The newish cafe from Bryan Choi is ready to fuel up pour-over nerds and over-the-top drink aficionados alike, with simple espresso drinks and Japanese iced coffee served alongside more extravagant strawberry matcha and Guinness butterscotch cream lattes.
Route Details

Maison Matho

East Hollywood French Bakery $$
Two halves of a jambon beurre sandwich with cornichons in a cardboard takeout container
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
What could be better than taking a pause at this French walk-up cafe for a cozy tarragon matcha latte, sweet and savory croissants, and jambon buerre and omelette baguette sandwiches? Order at the window and try to snag a bench to scarf down your selections before hitting the pavement again.
Route Details

Kuya Lord

Filipino $$
Dining scene of 'Kuya Trays', featuring lucena chon, right, and hiramasa collar from Kuya Lord
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
You’re bound to work up an appetite during your CicLAvia journey, and Kuya Lord is prepared to meet it with updated versions of the Filipino staples that chef-owner Lord Maynard Llera grew up eating in Lucena City, including slow-roasted and rolled Duroc pork belly, blue prawns doused in garlic crab sauce and almond-wood-grilled hiramasa collar. Meals can be rounded out with rice or pancit noodles, and trays for two feature both sides as well as pickled green papaya. Wash everything down with calamansi honey juice or, if you’re nearing the end of your ride, celebrate with calamansi pie or bibingka mamon.
Route Details

La Fonda Antioqueña

Hollywood Colombian
By Danielle Dorsey
Stop by this classic Colombian spot for a quick empanada or arepa, to warm up with a bowl of sancocho or settle in for a full churrasco. There’s plenty of seating if you need a longer break.
Route Details
Awan

Larchmont Ice cream $
Nine small cups of Awan ice cream in various flavors against a rust-colored background.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The Larchmont location of Tohm Ifergan and Zen Ong’s micro-chain is about halfway between Vermont and Fairfax on Melrose, with textured terracotta walls and matching benches and stools for enjoying the plant-based scoops on-site.
Route Details

Cafe Gratitude

Larchmont Vegan $$
A vegan spread of Thanksgiving dishes from Cafe Gratitude.
(Cafe Gratitude)
By Danielle Dorsey
In case you need encouragement along your ride, stop by the plant-based cafe that features dishes named affirmation-style. For example, if you’re interested in ordering the black bean burger, you’ll proclaim to your waiter, “I am magical” — or “I am enticing” if you prefer to order the hearts of palm crab cakes instead. The beverage list follows a similar format, with “I am intentional” serving as the code for a pumpkin spice latte, while a mimosa affirms that “I am reassuring.”
Route Details

Mario's Peruvian

Larchmont Peruvian Seafood
Lomo saltado is a dish of beef chunks, sliced fried potatoes, onion, tomato and more.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
If you need a hearty meal to power the rest of your ride, look no further than Mario’s Peruvian. The lomo saltado is a great one-container meal with juicy steak, sauteed strips of onion and tomato and thick-cut fries, especially when doused in the restaurant’s vibrant green aji sauce.
Route Details

Pink's Hot Dogs

Fairfax American
People line up outside Pink's Hot Dogs
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
What could be more L.A. than pausing your CicLAvia ride to grab a hot dog at Pink’s, an institution dating back to 1939 that’s known for its long lines and over 40 varieties of hot dogs? You can also place an order for pickup if you want to avoid waiting in line.
Route Details
Milk Bar

Fairfax Bakery and desserts $$
A hand holds a white cup of cereal milk soft serve quake from Christina Tosi's Milk Bar against a pink wall in L.A.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
You don’t need a reason to order a sweet treat from pastry chef Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar flagship, but you certainly deserve one for braving the roads of CicLAvia. The menu spans milkshakes; soft serve; cake truffles made from leftover cake scraps; the iconic gooey and buttery Milk Bar pie; and chocolate chip, oatmeal cream and confetti cookies, with a handful of coffee and tea drinks.
Route Details

Be Bright Coffee

Fairfax Coffee $
Be Bright Coffee Pumpkin Spice Lattes.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Sip coffee brewed by the winner of the 2024 U.S. Barista Championship, owner Frank La, who runs Be Bright Coffee alongside his wife, Michelle. Choose from classic espresso drinks and drip coffee, as well as signature creations such as an iced brown sugar latte topped with sweet foam and a crowd-favorite Einspänner, plus seasonal drinks including a pumpkin spice latte and a spiced apple espresso cream soda.
Route Details

Happy Ice

Fairfax Ice cream $
Two cups of fruit ice held up in front of the Happy Ice sign with clouds and rainbows
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Head to this vibrant ice cream shop for a refreshing treat along your ride. Happy Ice serves Philadelphia-style water ice, dairy-free ice cream with a smooth consistency similar to Italian ice, with flavors such as lemonade, mango and watermelon that can also be combined in one cup. The playful interior features rainbows painted across the walls and fuzzy, cloud-shaped light fixtures — it might just give you the inspiration you need to finish your journey.
Route Details

Zira Uzbek Kitchen

Fairfax Uzbek $$
Three dishes on a wood table: tomato salad, an array of house-made pickles, and dough pockets
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
One of the city’s only restaurants dedicated to Uzbek cuisine, stop by the halal dining room for beef liver and chicken shashlik kebabs, dolma, pumpkin manti, oxtail stew and traditional Uzbek bread. Open for lunch and dinner, the interior features woven placemats, mismatched cushions on blond wooden booths and Uzbek art throughout.
Route Details
Melrose Umbrella Co.

Fairfax Cocktails American $$
The Griselda's Revenge cocktail from Black Lagoon pop-up bar.
(Black Lagoon)
By Danielle Dorsey
Wet your whistle at this Prohibition-themed bar in the middle of Melrose’s shopping district. Brunch runs until 4 p.m. with bottomless mimosas with fresh-squeezed orange juice and bottomless French rosé, plus the full cocktail and food menus, including a breakfast burrito with choice of chorizo, bacon and mushroom; beer-battered fish and chips; and a selection of tacos.
Route Details

Marathon Burger

Fairfax American $
A smash burger at Marathon Burger. Behind is a Marathon-branded cup of lemonade and a basket of fries, and fried shrimp
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
The viral diner from the Marathon brand established by late rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle and now led by his brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, serves Wagyu smashburgers, baskets of fried shrimp and hot wings, and milkshakes at its 12-seat counter overlooking an open kitchen and grill, with additional patio seating. Place an order for pickup ahead of time to avoid waiting in line.
Route Details

Established Today

Fairfax Coffee Shop
Melrose coffee shop Established Today's cafe counter. Vinyl records, comfy chairs and speakers are visible too
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Danielle Dorsey
Pause your ride to groove to vinyl records at this coffee shop that doubles as a listening lounge and record store. The menu spans classic espresso drinks as well as tea lattes, hot chocolate and specialty beverages including a strawberry matcha and Thai iced coffee.
Route Details

