18 of L.A.’s best pumpkin spice lattes and seasonal drinks to sip this fall

Warm Santa Ana winds that scatter palm fronds on sidewalks. The Dodgers playing in another postseason. A new lineup of cozy caffeinated beverages at your favorite local coffee shop. These are the signs of fall in Los Angeles.

It’s been more than 20 years since Starbucks first released its pumpkin spice latte, but the autumnal trend is showing no signs of slowing down — now it starts in August. Here in L.A., neighborhood cafes embrace the season by pulling inspiration from our abundance of farmers market produce and the diverse cultures that shape our city.

In addition to now-classic pumpkin spice, you’ll find espresso and matcha lattes sweetened to resemble salted maple pancakes, cookie butter and apple pie as well as an influx of embellished matcha and hojicha creations that reflect L.A.’s growing tea scene.

From a pumpkin pie latte crowned with graham cracker crumbles to a subtly sweet honey cardamom concoction, here are 18 of the best seasonal drinks to sip in L.A. this fall:

