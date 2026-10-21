The best restaurants and bars within one mile of LAX (minus In-N-Out)
-
-
- Share via
- Stay calm and learn to love the journey to LAX.
- Timed right, your drive to or from one of the busiest airports in the world can include a satisfying dip into intriguing dining options.
- Here are 15 restaurants or bars that aren’t In-N-Out or Randy’s Donuts to try before takeoff or after landing.
Dread is usually the first sensation Angelenos conjure when they hear “LAX.” It doesn’t have to be this way, L.A.
You might be preparing to check in toward a faraway destination, or doing what is often called the ultimate expression of love here: driving someone to or from one of the busiest airports in the world. Either way, if timed right, your journey can become a satisfying dip into the culinary scene surrounding our vice for the airborne, our awkward beauty, El Ay Ex.
No, you don’t have to limit yourself to the touristy In-N-Out on Sepulveda Bouelvard. Skip Randy’s Donuts if you’ve done it before. For this guide, we’re zeroing in on local favorites in the quietly robust scene of dining and drinking within one mile of the airport’s perimeter. No hotel restaurants or lounges.
A tight proximity to the runways means you’re mostly surrounded by busy LAX workers and hardcore locals from the communities of Westchester, El Segundo, Lennox, Hawthorne and Inglewood. Sprinkle in people who’ve just landed from just about anywhere in the world, and the magic of the LAX cultural orbit comes alive. I’m no longer kidding or holding my secret: Because of the restaurants and bars, I actually love hanging out around the airport.
This makes me part of a low-key membrane of Angeleno who enjoys watching jetliners serenely glide their passengers through the sky, landing a kiss away from the gleaming Pacific , as we sip a nice lager or chomp into a mulita. I can trick my brain on any day into thinking I’m just about to take off myself.
Melody Bar & Grill
Member Exclusive
Plan Your L.A. Day
Mariella's Tacos
Tomat
Watch Tomat’s Harry Posner ‘Chef That’ black-eyed pea stew
Thoughts on our guides? Let’s hear it!
We’re gathering feedback on how our guides can better serve you and help you find the next great restaurant, hike or activity in Los Angeles.