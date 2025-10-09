The best restaurants and bars in Mexico City: 34 spots that aren’t tourist traps

In Mexico City, markets are bursting with fruits and spices and everything is ridiculously fresh and oozes flavor. An excellent street taco can beat out a Michelin-starred restaurant almost any day. It’s all part of the magic of this high-altitude urban valley. Can there be a better metropolis in the world to eat right now? I’m willing to be persuaded — but I lived in Mexico City five years longer than I intended to because of the food.

This is a list of restaurants and bars that offer a portrait of a metropolitan dining scene flourishing in new ways but also resilient in its traditions, molded by more than 20 years of life and travel there.

I privilege the city’s classics — intentionally outside of the current expat bubbles — and my personal gems. I have also found revelatory dining experiences at well-known restaurants that have earned their stars and airfare-level prices. You’ll see returning spots from my 2023 Mexico City guide and plenty of new ones. The international genes of the capital are also represented here.

Keep in mind that there’s also a lot of properly bad food in Mexico City, like anywhere else. My rules are: Avoid food stalls too close to moving traffic or smelling mostly of oil; if a place is always empty, neighbors are letting you know for a reason.

Everyone’s experience unfurls differently. You might stumble upon the best Lebanese meal of your life in a fonda libanés in Colonia Narvarte. Or enter a nirvana induced by quesadillas at a stand outside the Merced market.

My list ultimately is for tourists with a local’s mindset. The shape of your dining experience is entirely up to you. Explore faithfully — and mindfully.

